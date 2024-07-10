Where to Watch Vikings Valhalla in 2024

Where Can You Watch Vikings Valhalla

If you’re wondering how to watch Vikings Valhalla for free, the bottom line is that you can’t. At least, not legally. But you can catch up on the fates of your favorite Vikings on these streaming services, no matter where you are.

Streaming Service Price Per Month 🌐Netflix $6.99 🌐Prime Video $8.99 🇺🇸Fandango at Home $0

Watch Vikings Valhalla on Netflix

The great thing about Netflix is that it’s available in more than 190 countries, with the exception of China, Crimea, North Korea, Russia, and Syria. The slightly less good news is that Netflix, like the other streaming services where Vikings Valhalla is available, is completely subscription-based.

That means you need to subscribe to Netflix to get your Vikings fix. It’s not all bad, though. At $6.99 a month, a Netflix subscription is affordable, with access to an impressive amount of content. Unlike many other streaming services, however, Netflix doesn’t offer a free trial.

The content available on your Netflix account is specific to your region or country. That’s because of what Netflix considers to be popular in your region, in addition to licensing rights. This means content can differ from country to country.

If Vikings Valhalla is not available on Netflix in the country you’re based in, don’t panic. With a good VPN – which is designed for online security and which masks your IP address – you can watch it from wherever you are.

Watch Vikings Valhalla on Prime Video

Prime Video is another streaming service with a vast library of content. It’s part of the Amazon Prime stable, so it’s included in an Amazon Prime subscription, but you can subscribe to Prime Video separately.

Unlike Netflix, Prime Video offers a 14-day free trial (hurray!) A Prime Video subscription also includes Amazon Freevee, a free ad-supported streaming service with movies and TV shows.

A standalone Prime Video subscription, at $8.99/m, is a decent option. Opting for the Amazon Prime package ($14.99/m), however, means extra benefits in Prime Video. It gives you access to around 100 channels, including Max and Paramount. It comes at an extra cost, but it means no cable is needed.

Prime Video also has the option of buying or renting titles, which is what you’ll need to do to watch Vikings Valhalla on this streaming service. And, again, its availability depends on the region you’re in. For instance, this option is available to viewers in the US but not those in South Africa.

That’s not a problem if you have a good VPN, though. We’ll explain later in this article how to get your Vikings Valhalla fix no matter where you are based.

Watch Vikings Valhalla on Fandango at Home

Fandango at Home—a unit of NBCUniversal and formerly called VUDU—is a streaming service that, like Prime Video, offers a fair chunk of varied content that can be streamed for free (but with ads) and other titles that can be bought.

Vikings Valhalla, unfortunately, isn’t on the free list. Again, like Prime Video, you can purchase seasons one and two to bring yourself up to speed before the Season 3 premiere on July 11.

The beauty of Fandango is that you don’t need to buy a subscription. Simply sign up to access the free content. You only have to enter payment details if you want to buy an episode, series, or movie.

There’s a caveat, though. Fandango at Home is geo-restricted – it is open to viewers in the US only. But don’t let that stop you from watching Vikings Valhalla on Fandango, even if you’re not in the US.

A little ‘magic’ with a VPN will turn your IP address to one from the US, opening your streaming device to all the Valhalla guts and glory you can handle. We’ll explain how to do just that further on.

Vikings Valhalla: Full Show Details

It’s been a while since we got to spend time with Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson), Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter), and Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), and the rest of the Vikings Valhalla characters we’ve come to love and/or hate.

Season 2 premiered on Netflix on January 12, 2023 – to the delight of followers who had been waiting since February 2022, when the first eight-episode season aired. And now, finally, the third and (very sadly) last season is coming to Netflix on July 11.

Vikings Valhalla Season 2 ended on a highly dramatic note, with fierce confrontations, pivotal decisions, and profound sacrifices being the order of the day. It’s time to find out what those unresolved tensions and uncertain fates eventually lead to. Bring on the blood.

If you haven’t yet watched Season 2, let alone Season 1, you’re missing out, especially if you are a fan of Vikings, which is the prequel to Vikings Valhalla and set 100 years earlier.

Whether to whet your appetite or remind you of what went down in earlier seasons, check out these official trailers of all three seasons of Vikings Valhalla.

Vikings Valhalla Season 1



Vikings Valhalla Season 2



Vikings Valhalla Season 3



How to Watch Vikings Valhalla From Anywhere

The fierce Vikings in this awesome series may not have given a continental about crossing geographic boundaries, but, unfortunately for us, the powers that be who hold the license for Vikings Valhalla do.

This is where geo-restrictions come into play. If your streaming service doesn’t have the license to add it to your region’s library available content, you’ll be left in the cold. Of course, some countries don’t have Netflix or Prime Video at all, while Fandango is available only in the US.

Where Netflix is not available China Crimea North Korea Russia Syria

Where Prime Video is not available Belarus China Cuba Iran North Korea Russia Sudan Syria Vietnam

Regardless of how many countries your streaming service is available in, when you sign up for a subscription, your IP address shows the provider which country you are in, and your account content will be restricted to that region.

The same applies to streaming services that are available in one specific region – like Fandango at Home, or Peacock, which are for US viewers only.

So how can you watch Vikings Valhalla if you’re in a region where it isn’t available?

The answer is simple – a VPN is your biggest ally in this scenario. In addition to encrypting your data and preventing third-party tracking of your online activity, a VPN masks your IP address. A good VPN lets you choose the location of your ‘new’ IP, which can be anywhere in the world.

So, if you live in a country where Vikings Valhalla is not available, simply change and connect to a US server (which will give you a US IP address), head to Netflix, Prime Video, or Fandango at Home, and sign up.

Remember, though, Vikings Valhalla Season 3 is premiering on Netflix only. It may take a while before it hits Prime Video and Fandango.

Top VPNs to Watch Vikings Valhalla from Anywhere

With no time to waste before the Vikings Valhalla season 3 premiere, we’ve done our homework so that you don’t need to. Here are our top VPN recommendations for your instant ticket to Kattagat.

VPN Starting Price Free Version Unblocks Servers Full Review NordVPN $4.39/month (two-year plan) 30-day money-back guarantee Hulu, Amazon Prime, BBC, Disney+, DAZN 6,400+ servers in 111+ countries NordVPN Review Surfshark $2.19/month (two-year plan) 7-day free trial for mobile + 30-day money-back guarantee Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, HBO Max, Hulu, DAZN, Hotstar, IPTV, Crunchyroll, Roku, YLE Areena, AbemaTV 3,200+ servers across 100 countries Surfshark Review ExpressVPN $8.32/month (12-month plan) 30-day money-back guarantee Hulu, Disney Plus, Spotify, BBC iPlayer, Prime Video, YouTube, ESPN, HBO, ITV Player, Discovery+ 3,000+ servers in 105+ countries ExpressVPN Review PureVPN $2.14/month (two-year plan) 7-day trial for $0.99 Netflix, BBC, Hulu, Amazon Prime (subscription required) 6,000 servers in 65+ countries PureVPN Review

Editor’s Choice It’s a tough call, but NordVPN gets our vote for the best VPN for streaming. With by far the largest number of servers across the biggest number of countries, you’ll easily be able to stream Vikings Valhalla without being held back by annoying geo-restrictions, no matter where in the world you are. NordVPN is compatible with a massive amount of devices, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV, Apple TV, and much more. And because security is at the heart of NordVPN, you’ll also enjoy online peace and security without third parties monitoring your connection. NordVPN has a 30-day money-back guarantee, so we recommend trying it out for yourself. And check out our in-depth review to see how NordVPN compares to the market’s top VPNs. Try NordVPN Today

Final thoughts

We’re excited about the upcoming season of Vikings Valhalla, even though it will be available only on Netflix – for now. Give it time, and it will no doubt pop up in the Prime Video and Fandango libraries.

As Season 3 premieres on Netflix, there’s no easy (by which we mean legal) way to watch Vikings Valhalla online for free. And in some countries, Netflix—or that specific series—isn’t available.

Don’t let that get you down. As we explained, a good VPN like NordVPN lets you change the location of your IP address, enabling you to access streaming services you wouldn’t normally be allowed to. The VPN also ups your online security, so it’s a win-win.

Netflix is currently the sole proprietor of Season 3, but you can still stream the first two seasons of Vikings Valhalla on Prime Video and Fandango at Home.

So what are you waiting for? Try out a VPN today and immerse yourself in the riveting world of Vikings Valhalla. Happy viewing.

FAQs