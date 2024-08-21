Where to Watch Yellowstone Online in 2024 | A Detailed Guide

Where Can You Watch Yellowstone

Yellowstone is a top-rated series that can be streamed on various platforms. Being a Paramount Original, it’s available on the Paramount Network through other platforms, like the ones in the table below.

Watch Yellowstone on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is easily the best place to stream Yellowstone. It has the entire series’ backlog, as well as all the spin-offs, like 1883 and 1923.

Additionally, Paramount Plus will stream all the newly announced spin-offs, such as 6666, 1944, and 2024, ensuring you don’t miss any of the expanding Yellowstone universe.

Although not much is known about these upcoming spin-offs at the moment, Paramount Plus remains the go-to destination for Yellowstone enthusiasts and one of the best streaming platforms around.

Paramount Plus’s user-friendly interface makes it easy to navigate through seasons and episodes quickly. Whether you’re looking for a specific episode or simply exploring additional content, the platform’s intuitive design ensures a hassle-free experience.

This ease of use is particularly beneficial for viewers who want to delve deeply into the intricate plots and character arcs of the series without any technical difficulties.

Paramount Plus delivers high-quality streaming with minimal buffering, even during peak times. The platform’s robust streaming capabilities ensure that you can enjoy Yellowstone in full HD or 4K quality, depending on your subscription.

This is crucial for a show like Yellowstone, which features stunning cinematography and intricate sound design. The excellent visual and audio quality significantly enhances the viewing experience, allowing fans to fully appreciate the beauty and detail of the Montana landscapes and the intense drama of the Dutton Family.

Beyond Yellowstone, Paramount Plus offers a rich selection of other shows and movies, including other Paramount Network series, CBS content, and exclusive originals. This diverse library ensures that there’s always something new and exciting to watch, even after catching up on Yellowstone.

Whether you’re interested in drama, comedy, reality TV, or documentaries, Paramount Plus has a wide range of content to suit all tastes and preferences.

With competitive pricing and multiple subscription tiers, Paramount Plus provides good value for money. The various subscription options make it accessible to a broad audience, allowing you to choose a plan that best fits your needs and budget.

This, combined with the platform’s extensive content library and excellent streaming quality, makes Paramount Plus an attractive choice and one of the best streaming platforms for watching Yellowstone. For those who are interested, take a look at our in-depth review of Paramount Plus.

Watch Yellowstone on Peacock

Peacock is a versatile streaming service that offers a variety of content, but for fans of Yellowstone, it serves as a key platform to access earlier seasons of the show.

While Peacock doesn’t stream the newest episodes of Yellowstone as they release, it provides an excellent way for new viewers to catch up on the drama and for long-time fans to revisit the early seasons.

Peacock’s original content and exclusives are gradually expanding, adding unique value to the platform. Focusing on developing compelling original series and acquiring exclusive rights to popular shows and movies, Peacock aims to distinguish itself in the crowded streaming market.

Other than Yellowstone, some notable Peacock originals include Rutherford Falls, Dr. Death, and The Capture, which have received positive reviews and helped attract new subscribers.

Peacock’s interface is clean and intuitive, making it easy to navigate to your favorite content.

The home screen is well-organized, featuring categories such as trending shows, recommended for you, and genre-specific sections. The search functionality is efficient, and the platform provides useful suggestions based on viewing history.

Peacock also offers live TV options, including news, sports, and events. The platform provides live coverage of Premier League soccer matches, WWE events, and other sports programming, making it an attractive option for sports fans and one of the best live-streaming services.

Additionally, Peacock includes live news channels, such as NBC News Now, which keep you informed with up-to-date information and breaking news. For more information, navigate to our Full Peacock Review.

Watch Yellowstone on Sling TV

Sling TV offers a reliable, albeit somewhat expensive, streaming service that caters to a wide range of viewing preferences. It provides a selection of popular cable channels, including ESPN, AMC, CNN, HGTV, and more.

With its flexible channel packages, Sling TV allows users to customize their subscriptions, ensuring you only pay for the channels you actually watch. This flexibility makes it an attractive option for cord-cutters seeking to replace traditional cable with a more tailored streaming solution.

While Sling TV is more expensive than the likes of Paramount Plus and Peacock, its flexibility allows you to fully customize your package. For example, you can combine the packages for a broader selection of channels.

Furthermore, Sling TV provides various add-ons, such as sports, comedy, and news extras, allowing you to customize your experience further. This tiered pricing model ensures that you can find a plan that suits your budget and viewing habits.

To watch Yellowstone on this platform, you need to subscribe to a package that includes the Paramount Network, where Yellowstone airs. Both the Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue packages offer this channel.

Once subscribed, you can watch Yellowstone live when it airs or access it through Sling TV’s on-demand library. This makes Sling TV a convenient option for fans looking to stay up-to-date with the latest episodes. Our in-depth Sling TV review will give you more insights.

Yellowstone: Full Show Details

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, who control the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. The series delves into their ongoing struggles to defend their land from those who wish to take it, including land developers and an Indian reservation.

This modern Western explores themes of power, corruption, loyalty, and the clash between traditions and modern pressures.

Some notable cast members of Yellowstone are Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the head of the Dutton Family, and Luke Grimes as Kayce, John’s son and brother to Beth and Jamie, played by Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley, respectively.

Yellowstone spans five seasons, with the second half of the fifth and final season set to air on Paramount Plus on November 10.

⚠️ SPOILER ALERT: Skip this section if you haven’t seen the first half of season 5 of Yellowstone

The first half of season 5 kicks off with a bang as John steps into a position of political power, leveraging it to safeguard his family’s legacy. Meanwhile, Beth faces a formidable adversary in Market Equities’ CEO Caroline Warner, played by Jacki Weaver.

Off in the desert, Kayce undergoes a spiritual journey, looking for peace in a very chaotic time. And Jamie, with a new family of his own, struggles with his loyalties.

The stakes have never been higher for the Dutton family as they continue to face fierce enemies and internal strife. The final season is set to bring a thrilling conclusion to an epic tale that has kept viewers on the edge of their seats and is sure to keep you on the edge of yours.

For those who want to see more action based around the Duttons, you can watch the various spin-offs, starting with 1886, a prequel story depicting how the Dutton family came to be on their land.

You can then watch 1923, depicting how the Dutton family struggles to maintain their family legacy and ranching empire in an era of great social and economic upheaval.

How to Watch Yellowstone From Anywhere

If you want to watch Yellowstone from anywhere in the world, there are some things to keep in mind. For example, due to licensing restrictions and geo-blocking, it is only available in certain countries. If you want to access it from a country where it’s not available, you’ll need to use one of the best VPNs.

A VPN is a service that allows you to change your IP address, making it appear as if you’re browsing or streaming from a different location. This is how you’d get around any geo-blocking difficulties.

Furthermore, you might find that some streaming platforms are cheaper in other countries.

For example, suppose that Paramount Plus televises Yellowstone in your country, but its price slightly exceeds your financial means. In such cases, utilizing a VPN enables you to discover a more cost-effective streaming platform accessible in an alternative country.

Top VPNs to Watch Yellowstone from Anywhere

If you’re in the market for a VPN, the table below has some of the best ones on the market. These tools allow you to access geo-locked content like Yellowstone and all of its spin-offs, regardless of your location.

VPN Starting Price Free Version Unblocks Servers Full Review Surfshark $2.19/month – 24 month plan 7-day free trial and 30-day money-back guarantee Paramount Plus, Sling TV, Peacock, Netflix, BBC iPlayer 3,200+ in 100 countries Surfshark Review NordVPN $3.39/month – 24 month plan 7-day free trial (Android) Paramount Plus, Sling TV, Peacock, Netflix, BBC iPlayer 6,400+ in 111 countries NordVPN Review ExpressVPN $6.67/month – 12 month plan Risk-free trial Paramount Plus, Sling TV, Peacock, Netflix, BBC iPlayer 3,000+ in 105 countries ExpressVPN Review PureVPN $2.16/month – 5 year plan 7-day free trial Paramount Plus, Sling TV, Peacock, Netflix, BBC iPlayer 6,000+ in 141 countries PureVPN Review

⭐ Editors Choice Surfshark offers strong privacy and security with AES-256-GCM encryption and secure protocols like OpenVPN, IKEv2, and WireGuard. Its strict no-logs policy ensures that your online activities remain anonymous. Additionally, the user-friendly interface makes it accessible for all experience levels. This, coupled with more advanced features, makes Surfshark our Editor’s Choice and one of the best VPNs on the market. With a vast network of servers worldwide, Surfshark allows users to bypass geo-blocking restrictions and access global content, making it perfect for streaming Yellowstone and other series. Its high-speed connections are ideal for streaming, gaming, and large downloads. Moreover, Surfshark supports unlimited simultaneous connections, so you can protect all your devices with a single subscription.

Final thoughts

Yellowstone, a modern Western drama starring Kevin Costner, airs on the Paramount Network. New episodes typically premiere on Sunday evenings, and the final season starts on November 10.

The show can be streamed on various platforms, including Paramount Plus, Peacock, and Sling TV. However, Paramount Plus is the home of Yellowstone and is the best place to stream it and all of the spin-offs in high quality.

Peacock is ideal for catching up on earlier seasons, while Sling TV offers flexible and customizable streaming options. If you’re traveling and would like to watch Yellowstone from abroad, try using a VPN like Surfshark. With it, you’ll be able to bypass geo-restrictions and access global content, regardless of your location.

FAQs

What streaming service has Yellowstone? Yellowstone can be watched on Paramount Plus, Peacock, and Sling TV, among other streaming platforms that give you access to the Paramount Network. Can you watch Yellowstone for free online? If you want to stream Yellowstone for free, you can take advantage of the different free trials available. For example, Paramount Plus offers a 7-day free trial. you can use this trial to catch up on the older seasons. How many seasons of Yellowstone are currently available? There are five seasons of Yellowstone, made up of 47 episodes. The fifth season has been broken up into two parts with the final six episodes being released later this year. Is Yellowstone on Netflix? In January 2024, Yellowstone became available on Netflix in a few zones around the world. Some of these zones include Brazil, Germany, India, and Singapore. Where can I watch Yellowstone episodes? You can watch Yellowstone episodes on Paramount Plus, SlingTV, and Peacock, as well as any streaming service that gives you access to the Paramount Network. Is Yellowstone on Netflix or Prime? Netflix has 3 seasons of Yellowstone available in selected regions. You should use a VPN if you want to access regions like Brazil or Germany, where Yellowstone is available. Regarding Prime, Yellowstone is available to rent or buy in some regions. References Define contiguous (lsd.law)