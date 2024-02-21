Countries
YouTube Retains Top Spot as the Most-Watched Streaming Platform in the US

Mark Cop
Updated:
YouTube has retained the top position as the most-watched streaming platform in the US, surpassing streaming giants such as Netflix.

A news report by Nielsen revealed that YouTube secured an 8.6% share of television viewing, managing to outperform, Netflix, whose viewership for the month secured a 7.9% share of television viewing in the US.

The data cements YouTube as the leading streaming site for television viewers across the United States.

YouTube Dominates Streaming In the US

Other streaming services did not come close to securing the massive share that Netflix and YouTube managed to do. Amazon Prime Video, another popular streaming service, appeared to struggle to secure its reach in the industry, with only a 2.8% share of television viewing in the US.

US TV consumers have been turning towards internet-connected televisions to access content. YouTube is currently on the lead having amassed more than one billion hours of YouTube content daily.

While commenting on this report, the Vice President of Product Leadership at Nielsen, Brian Fuhrer, opined that YouTube was currently running the living room streaming landscape as more people turned towards the platform to consume video content.

Fuhrer said,

Their stranglehold on the top position has tightened over the last year as viewers increasingly go to YouTube for both short-form viral videos and full TV episode and movie viewing.

YouTube’s Appeal to Younger Audiences

According to experts, the dominance of YouTube in the streaming industry is due to viewer preferences. According to a survey, 61% of young audiences preferred user-generated content, which is popular on platforms such as YouTube.

The CEO of YouTube, Neal Mohan, has discussed the growing popularity of the Google-owned video streaming platform. In a recent letter, the executive noted that the divide between user-generated content and the content produced by major studios was now non-existent.

According to Mohan, the way people consume content has changed over the years. People wanted to have everything under a single platform. For instance, they wanted a single platform where they could access sports, tutorials, educative content, and more.

YouTube has also undergone expansion to make more content available to users. it has expanded its offerings to include premium movies and series. It is also airing some original titles that are driving viewership as viewers seek to relieve old content.

However, despite expansion into movies and series, YouTube remains rich in user-generated content. The platform makes it easy for creators to create and publish their content before the same is aired on the platform for views.

Streaming Giants Fight for US Market Share

Some of the largest streaming companies have been fighting for a solid presence in the US streaming industry. Streaming is becoming quite popular and eating up a large share of linear cable and broadcast television.

To remain competitive, streaming platforms are looking for ways to maintain and increase user numbers despite high subscription costs. In late January, Amazon Prime Video rolled out ads on its platform, with an option for users to pay more if they do not want to view ads. Similar ad-tier packages are offered by Netflix.

The dominance of streaming platforms has also been seen in the National Football League. In January 2024, Peacock broke streaming records with 3.9 billion streaming minutes at a time when it was airing the NFL playoff game between the Dolphins and the Chiefs.

These numbers have seen Prime Video secure exclusive rights to air one NFL playoff game next season.

The NFL set the record during the 2024 Super Bowl amassing more than 200 million viewers across all platforms.

