Zee Entertainment Dismisses Claims of Fallout in Planned Sony Merger
Streaming News & Events

Mark Cop
Updated:
Zee Entertainment has reaffirmed its commitment to a merger with Sony’s local division. Zee’s announcement comes amid reports claiming Sony planned to halt a $10 billion deal.

According to Zee, reports about this deal’s failure were “baseless and factually incorrect.” The entertainment company noted that it was still working towards closing the deal.

Zee’s Planned Merger with Sony’s Local Division Is Still Underway

Zee’s shares plunged nearly 8% yesterday. The stock has been on a steep downtrend due to concerns about the fate of the entertainment company struggling to remain financially afloat.

Zee is falling behind competitors in terms of financial performance. If this merger fails, the company’s prospects of recovery are slim, which has left investors concerned about the company’s future.

According to analysts, this merger is crucial to the survival of the two companies. Entertainment giants have been teaming up to grow their businesses and remain competitive in a fast-evolving market.

Another merger that is currently looming is one between industry giant Reliance Industries and Walt Disney’s media and entertainment businesses. This deal will put two industry heavyweights together and hamper the competitiveness of rivals.

This merger also seeks to support the two companies in outperforming streaming giant Netflix and online retailer Amazon and create a niche in the industry.

Merger to Help Zee Entertainment Remain Competitive

Zee Entertainment has been dealing with a significant decline in advertisement revenue. The company saw its cash reserves drop to 2.48 billion rupees during the six months that ended September 30. This figure sharply declined from the 5.88 billion rupees reported the previous year.

The company’s net profits also dropped 68% during the same period, signaling declining viewership and user numbers amid increased costs. A merger with Sony’s Indian business is expected to be a major turnaround for the company.

While speaking to Reuters, Vivekanand Subbaraman, a research analyst at Ambit Capital, opined that if the merger collapsed, the two companies woul

Find it incredibly difficult to operate as single entities in India, keeping in mind the ongoing merger proceedings between Reliance and Disney.

Zee also needs this deal to sustain its four-year agreement with Disney’s Star. The two signed a deal for TV broadcasting rights of some cricket matches. The deal is a huge financial burden on Zee as it will cost the company between $1.32 billion and $1.44 billion for four years.

A Bloomberg report revealed that Zee has already missed an early January payment of $200 million to Disney for TV rights to air cricket matches. However, Zee dismissed the Bloomberg report, saying it was not factual.

For Zee to meet the subsequent payments of its agreement with Disney, it needs a significant cash injection, which will come with the Sony merger. Bloomberg confirmed that the two companies were still discussing the merger, and a way forward could be announced soon.

The planned merger was delayed after regulatory scrutiny by India’s authorities. In 2023, regulators barred Zee Entertainment’s CEO, Punit Goenka, from assuming the director role in any listed company.

The regulators’ decision came amid allegations that Goenka was channeling company funds for his personal use. However, this ban was later lifted.

