9Anime Review 2024 – A Look at the Anime Streaming Platform

What is 9Anime? Your Gateway to a Vast World of Anime Streaming

As the name implies, 9Anime is a streaming service focusing on anime content. It has become popular in the movie streaming industry and even more popular amongst anime lovers. The platform has a large content catalog for interested users: anime series, movies, and OVAs. With this vast content collection, users can hardly run out of content to watch.

9Anime is unavailable on mobile as software, so users only watch it online through its website. It is one of the world’s most visited movie streaming websites, with millions of monthly visitors. However, not every visit is to watch movies; some only visit to survey the catalog. 9Anime started in 2016 as a file-sharing system available for global use but became popular as the love of Japanese anime grew.

This platform offers excellent content, and it’s speedy to download. You have various choices, including using third-party links for content. 9Anime had a temporary shutdown about a year after it began, and some people created fake versions of the platform online during that period. When 9Anime returned online, it used a different web address but remained true to its original purpose. They also have an official Twitter account to keep users’ trust.

Content – What Can You Watch on 9Anime?

As we have said earlier, 9Anime has a broad content library of movies and series for users to explore. It has content in different genres, ranging from action to romance, comedy, samurai, school, demons, historical, and drama. Also on this list are Shounen Supernatural, Shoujo Ai, and more. The content on 9Anime is suitable for the entire and even for children aged 12 and above.

For such children, the contents play a huge role in expanding their imaginations and offering them fun at the same time. The movies on 9Anime spread beautiful images of family, team play, friendship, and many more. Some great things about 9Anime are that it comes with no ads, it is safe, and its pictures are in clear HD format. Also, the site consistently updates users about new content releases and continually updates the website and its functions to enhance users’ experience.

9Anime has subbed and dubbed movies and shows for users. Some of the popular content on the site includes Digimon Adventure, Fate/Zero, Akiba’s Trip, Planetes, High School DxD Hero, and Death Note. Also, others have Battle Doll, Angelic Layer, Gurren Lagann, Project ARMS, Samurai Champloo, Honey and Clover, Karneval, Flag, and many more.

9Anime Features – Elevating Your Anime Streaming Experience

Many features on 9Anime make the site even more interesting for users. Below are a few of them:

Favorites and Watchlists

On 9Anime, if you’re a registered user, you can add your favorite movies to a special list. This way, you can watch them again whenever you like because most people never get tired of their favorite films. Additionally, registered users can create personalized watchlists, which lets them save movies to watch later and find them quickly.

Advanced Search and Filter Options

This feature is the most used on 9Anime. Unlike the regular search button on other platforms, the advanced search and filter option doesn’t just let users find movies by title. The feature allows users to search for content by genre, year of production, country, character names, and season. Also, users can search by status, type, language, recently added, and more.

Subbed and Dubbed Movies and Series

For new anime fans, subbed and dubbed determines if the movie will play in its original language or English. 9Anime offers subbed and dubbed content for users to enjoy watching their favorite movies in different languages.

Different Video Sources

9Anime has many video sources for users. With the variety, users can switch between the sources.

Unlimited Content Online

9Anime has a total number of anime titles for users. The platform consistently updates its content library, adding new movies and TV series. Also, 9Anime has an option that lets users complain if they can’t find certain anime on the site. 9Anime team takes such complaints seriously and finds means to make the movie available if it exists.

Pricing

9Anime has just one plan, and it is free. It only requires a strong internet connection and a compatible device to function. 9Anime is also ad-free, so the company doesn’t profit from ads. The millions of monthly active visits it has and the long hours people spend on movies generate revenue for it.

Compatible Devices – Where Can You Enjoy Seamless Anime Streaming?

9Anime is compatible with any device that accesses its web page, as it doesn’t have an app. Also, it is compatible with a few web browsers. Some of its compatibilities are:

Computer

Users can access 9Anime with computers to watch any anime of their choice. The site works on Mac and Windows computers. Open a compatible browser and type the platform website, www.9animetv.to, to access it. Next, sign up and start watching different anime.

Mobile Devices

9Anime is compatible with mobile devices like iPhones, iPads, Android smartphones, and tablets. Using the site on mobile devices is easier than using it on computers because smartphones are handy and easier to use. To watch on a mobile device, open one compatible web browser, visit the website, register, and start watching.

Web Browsers

9Anime only supports a few web browsers in the space. It is compatible with Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Safari. Other browser platforms don’t let 9Anime open.

Pros 9Anime interface is user-friendly.

It is ad-free.

Its content library is well-organized.

9Anime content is unlimited.

Users can change the theme of the platform to dark or light mode.

Users can discover new titles on the platform.

Videos on 9Anime are of high quality. Cons 9Anime has a slow load time.

There are no offline download features.

9Anime doesn’t have a mobile version.

9Anime and VPN – Ensuring Secure and Unrestricted Anime Streaming

9Anime is not a geo-restricted anime streaming platform, so people worldwide can use it. It only requires a working and strong internet connection, a compatible device, and a compatible web browser. However, some people still need a good VPN app to use it because they don’t trust its safety policy.

It is safe but advises people not to hide their IP addresses using VPN apps. This way, it can’t be tracked, and data can’t be stolen. You can use great VPN apps: NordVPN and Surfshark.

How Does 9Anime Compare with Other Similar Services?

Streaming TV Best For Region Price Rating 9Anime Free Anime Content Universal Free 1.6 Gogoanime Best for high-quality anime movies Universal Free 2.4 Anime Heaven Best for action anime movies Universal Free 4 Zoro Great for anime content Universal Free 3 KissAnime Best for free anime Universal Free 3.1 Netflix Streaming numerous contents Global $6.99 4.5 Hulu Streaming more than 65 live TV channels USA and Japan $7.99 per month 2.26 Disney Plus Heart-warming content Major Regions $10.99 per month 3.1 Peacock Content Catalogue USA, Ireland, Austria, UK, and Italy $6 per month 1.8 Starz For TV series The US and Puerto Rico $9 per month 4.2 Amazon Prime Video Original content Global $8.99 per month 4

Verdict: Is 9Anime Worth it?

9Anime is one of the best anime-focused on-demand movie streaming services worldwide. It is only available online on its website, as it doesn’t yet have an app. Therefore, it is compatible with only a few devices, like computers and mobile devices. Also, just a few web browsers allow the streaming platform for compatibility issues.

9Anime has a large content library with interesting movies that are enough to keep users for as long as they want. It has all the available anime genres and numerous features to make users navigate through its options easily. With these and many more, it is safe to say that 9Anime is worth it.

