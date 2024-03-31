How to Watch ABC Outside the USA with a VPN in 2024?

Quick Guide to Watching ABC Outside the USA

Register an account with a premium VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN for smooth ABC streaming. Launch the app and seamlessly connect to a high-speed, secure server. Head to ABC’s website or mobile app. Start streaming the latest episodes and movies live or on demand!

Best VPNs to Access ABC Outside the USA – Quick List

ExpressVPN: ExpressVPN is a very good VPN service. It’s known for being fast and secure and having many servers worldwide. Private Internet Access (PIA): PIA is a reliable VPN that is good for privacy, is not too expensive, and has strong security features. NordVPN: NordVPN is a strong VPN that keeps you private and secure online, keeping your browsing and data safe.

What is ABC?

So get this—ABC isn’t messing around with its shows, which immerse you in binge-worthy episodes your brain won’t soon forget! We are talking about the Disney-owned American Broadcast Corporation network housing iconic series after iconic series.

It captures every flavor of television, from juicy reality gems like The Bachelor to heart-racing dramas like Breaking Bad.

ABC has perfected the act of mass appeal. So, hundreds of millions tune in for the magical moments from American shores, even across the globe. Thanks to a true A-list household name caliber lineup, it outranks nearly all primetime cable competition stateside.

We are talking about Grey’s Anatomy, Modern Family, the comedy-drama Punchline, the award-winning Grabbers, and Critical Darlings’ stone unturned, earning devoted eyeballs.

Yet while America treats new ABC seasons as national holidays, foreign fanatics crave access, too. We’re telling you – for the Olympics of television, accept no substitutes and stream ABC GO portably!

Reasons for Using a VPN Outside the USA

Using one of those virtual private networks (VPN for short) works magic, getting you to stream ABC’s hot shows anywhere on the planet. ABC locked down its streaming access to people within the US and its territories, allowing just folks located stateside to enjoy it. For all we know, some international rights agreements are to blame for this. That means vacating Americans or loyal fans worldwide trying to watch the shows they love get greeted by annoying “this content is unavailable in your region” messages across ABC sites and apps.

VPNs reroute your device’s connection through far-away servers that assign you a new location. So you tap a button to connect to servers in America, and BOOM…your iPad suddenly appears to web sniffers as if you are in the US, even while you soak up the sun in Spain! It would sound like a wild concept until you experience the geo-restriction shackles vanishing instantly! And the perks don’t end there. Beyond just unlocking ABC anywhere globally, routing through VPN tunnels beefs up browsing privacy, data encryption, and Wi-Fi protection to help you dodge hacks or snooping.

That, plus specialty streaming servers, keeps video buffer-free in crisp HD. You get to see clear-quality images and say goodbye to grainy, janky, and blurry pictures from questionable sites! Spare a few bucks for a premium VPN like Express or NordVPN and laugh proudly when “not available in your region.” Never ruin an ABC binge session again! It is well worth it for fans, globe-trotters, or expats missing quality American television in their new homeland. Virtual Private Networks are your sure bet to unlock the world’s media borders one streaming victory at a time!

Best VPNs to Unblock ABC Outside US – Detailed List

1. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN stands out as the premier VPN solution for smoothly streaming ABC abroad thanks to its combination of blazing connection speeds, media-focused server network, and user-friendly interface. With over 3,000 optimized servers across 94 countries, ExpressVPN offers exceptional speed and reliability for buffer-free ABC streaming anywhere globally.

Leveraging 256-bit encryption and a zero-logging policy, ExpressVPN guarantees watertight security so you can privately watch ABC hits like Grey’s Anatomy and Modern Family without regional restrictions. With ExpressVPN’s 30-day money-back policy, subscribers worldwide can safely try pristine services like one-click connection to American IPs. So, nothing gets between fans and uninterrupted ABC primetime lineups. It boasts premium apps that make accessing geo-blocked content a breeze across devices. ExpressVPN unlocks ABC GO abroad by combining simplicity of use with rock-solid performance, befitting America’s most decorated channel.

Features

Speed & Reliability: ExpressVPN’s 3000+ global servers, including hundreds across major US cities, are finely tuned to provide lag-free performance for streaming and downloading. This ensures buffer-free ABC playback in HD quality with no jitter or picture distortion . Tests confirm Express delivers faster speeds than nearly any rival service.

ExpressVPN configures servers best suited for media streaming unlike some VPNs. This translates to sufficient bandwidth across its American locations to handle ABC's video traffic without congestion-throttling speeds during peak viewing times. Its reliability is unmatched.

ExpressVPN configures servers best suited for media streaming unlike some VPNs. This translates to sufficient bandwidth across its American locations to handle . Its reliability is unmatched. Easy-to-Use Apps: From simplified one-click server switching to intuitive broadband speed tests built into its apps for all devices, ExpressVPN excels in user experience, which is critical for smooth streaming. Once configured, connecting to enable ABC access takes seconds, even for novice users.

From simplified one-click server switching to intuitive broadband speed tests built into its apps for all devices, ExpressVPN excels in user experience, which is critical for smooth streaming. Customer Support: ExpressVPN’s 24/7 live chat and email ticketing provide qualified assistance in minutes should any snags emerge when accessing ABC. With speedy support and dependable connections, ExpressVPN ensures your ABC streaming will kick off without headaches.

Pros Blazing connection speeds for lag-free HD streaming.

Blazing connection speeds for lag-free HD streaming. 3,000+ global servers, including hundreds across the USA.

3,000+ global servers, including hundreds across the USA. Media-optimized servers prevent throttling during peak times.

Media-optimized servers prevent throttling during peak times. Easy-to-use apps for instant 1-click connect.

Easy-to-use apps for instant 1-click connect. Top-tier 256-bit encryption and security features.

Top-tier 256-bit encryption and security features. The zero-logging policy protects privacy.

The zero-logging policy protects privacy. 30-day money-back guarantee to try risk-free.

30-day money-back guarantee to try risk-free. Works seamlessly across many platforms/devices. Cons Slightly more expensive monthly cost.

Slightly more expensive monthly cost. Smaller server networks than some budget rivals.

Smaller server networks than some budget rivals. Occasional rare connectivity drops.

Occasional rare connectivity drops. Doesn’t offer router-level configurations.

Doesn’t offer router-level configurations. Simultaneous device allowances are capped at 5.

Simultaneous device allowances are capped at 5. The pros outweigh the cons for most ABC streaming subscribers abroad.

Read our comprehensive ExpressVPN review

2. Private Internet Access (PIA)

Private Internet Access (PIA) is a renowned virtual private network (VPN) service provider trusted by millions worldwide for its commitment to online privacy and security. With a robust network infrastructure spanning numerous countries, PIA allows users to encrypt their internet connection, safeguarding their data from prying eyes and potential threats. Whether browsing the web, accessing sensitive information, or streaming content, PIA users can rest assured knowing that their online activities are shielded from surveillance and intrusion.

Furthermore, PIA distinguishes itself through its user-friendly interface, affordable pricing plans, and commitment to transparency. As privacy concerns continue to mount in the digital age, PIA remains steadfast in empowering individuals with the tools to reclaim control over their online privacy. By offering features such as no-logs policies, DNS leak protection, and a kill switch, PIA enables users to browse the internet confidently, knowing that their data remains private and secure. In an era where online threats are rampant, PIA is a beacon of trustworthiness and reliability, empowering users to navigate the digital landscape with freedom and peace of mind.

Features

Far-Reaching Server Park: PIA’s enormous network spanning 78 countries enables consistently dependable connections for smooth ABC streaming regardless of geography. Find nearby servers automatically or manually select for optimal speeds.

PIA’s enormous ABC streaming regardless of geography. Find nearby servers automatically or manually select for optimal speeds. Robust Encryption & Controls: Bank-grade 256-bit AES encryption hides data from snoopers attempting to monitor activity. Automatic kill switch technology instantly halts internet access if the VPN link drops unexpectedly, preventing IP leaks.

Bank-grade 256-bit AES encryption hides data from snoopers attempting to monitor activity. Air-Tight Security Protections: Following stringent zero-logging policies, PIA stores none of your browsing history or personal usage information. Your anonymity remains guaranteed across PIA’s full suite of easy-to-use apps.

Following stringent zero-logging policies, PIA stores none of your browsing history or personal usage information. Cost-Conscious Pricing: Sign up for two years of coverage at just $2.69 monthly to snag an unbeatable 77% discount off regular subscription rates! Going long-term makes enjoying PIA’s reliable access to ABC a fantastic value.

Pros Massive 35,000+ server network spanning 78 countries.

Massive 35,000+ server network spanning 78 countries. Fast speeds for reliable HD streaming.

Fast speeds for reliable HD streaming. 256-bit encryption and kill switch for robust security.

256-bit encryption and kill switch for robust security. The zero-logging policy protects browsing privacy.

The zero-logging policy protects browsing privacy. Compatible with all major platforms and devices.

Compatible with all major platforms and devices. Affordable pricing & and discounts on long-term plans.

Affordable pricing & and discounts on long-term plans. Allows unlimited simultaneous connections. Cons Slightly less reliable than premium VPNs.

Slightly less reliable than premium VPNs. Connection drops more frequently during peak times.

Connection drops more frequently during peak times. Apps can feel dated compared to slick rivals.

Apps can feel dated compared to slick rivals. Customer support is very ticket-based rather than live chat.

Customer support is very ticket-based rather than live chat. No free trial period is offered.

No free trial period is offered. Lacks media-specific streaming servers.

3. NordVPN

NordVPN is a leading virtual private network (VPN) service provider renowned for its unwavering commitment to online privacy and security. With a vast network spanning thousands of servers across numerous countries, NordVPN offers users a reliable and high-speed connection, ensuring seamless browsing, streaming, and downloading experiences. By encrypting internet traffic and masking IP addresses, NordVPN shields users from prying eyes, protecting their sensitive data from hackers, government surveillance, and other online threats.

In addition to its robust security features, NordVPN distinguishes itself through its user-friendly interface, intuitive applications, and exceptional customer support. Whether accessing the internet from home, traveling abroad, or connecting to public Wi-Fi networks, NordVPN empowers users to surf the web confidently, knowing that their online activities remain private and secure. Furthermore, NordVPN is committed to transparency and accountability, with a strict no-logs policy and regular independent audits to ensure the integrity of its services. As individuals worldwide seek greater control over their online privacy, NordVPN stands as a trusted ally, enabling users to reclaim their digital freedom while navigating the internet safely and securely.

Features

Server Network Reach: NordVPN provides over 6,300+ servers spread across 110+ country locations— certainly smaller than industry leaders like Private VPN but with adequate US presence to enable spoofing your location.

Connections feel zippy during off-peak hours but may buffer when US traffic spikes in the evenings. Unlimited bandwidth keeps things smooth once connected, though. Don't expect the world-class consistency that defines the top-tier VPNs at 4-5x the price.

NordVPN does include essentials like 256-bit AES encryption and even allows P2P sharing. However, outside conventional legal jurisdictions result in fewer transparency obligations around security policies and procedures, whereas renowned Western-based rivals are more publicly accountable.

Settings stay bare-bones without specialized tweaks for streaming. And with support largely restricted to web ticketing rather than live chat, troubleshooting snags accessing ABC proves trickier than premium-backed counterparts. But apps function fine for basics once configured.

Settings stay bare-bones without specialized tweaks for streaming. troubleshooting snags accessing ABC proves trickier than premium-backed counterparts. But apps function fine for basics once configured. Value Proposition: NordVPN’s affordable yearly pricing of under $50 undoubtedly explains thinner features. Unlocking ABC anywhere for under $5 a month suits budget-focused cord-cutters even if they sacrifice aspects found in expensive providers like ExpressVPN, costing over four times as much annually. You get what you pay for holds.

Pros 300+ servers, including a decent US presence.

300+ servers, including a decent US presence. Unlimited bandwidth for HD streaming.

Unlimited bandwidth for HD streaming. 256-bit encryption for security.

256-bit encryption for security. Decent speeds during off-peak periods.

Decent speeds during off-peak periods. Allows P2P traffic. Cons Speeds slower than other premium VPNs.

Speeds slower than other premium VPNs. Minimal customization options.

Minimal customization options. Very basic apps and interface.

Very basic apps and interface. Limited troubleshooting resources.

Methodology of Choosing the Best VPNs to Watch ABC Outside USA

Here is an outline of the key criteria used to select the top VPN recommendations for accessing ABC abroad:

Speed & Reliability

Servers optimized for fast streaming with minimal buffering.

streaming with minimal buffering. Capacity to handle high-traffic periods without throttling.

without throttling. Low latency and jitter levels for smooth, HD video.

Server Infrastructure

Large server network with extensive US presence.

extensive US presence. Media-specific servers for video streaming.

for video streaming. Options to switch server locations easily.

Accessibility

Easy-to-use apps and interfaces across devices/platforms.

. Intuitive connections and configurations for non-expert users.

configurations for non-expert users. Compatibility with streaming devices/TVs and ABC website/apps.

Security & Privacy

Military-grade encryption, leak protection, and other security features.

Strict no-logging policies regarding browsing data and activity.

. Advanced cybersecurity infrastructure and protocols.

Unblocking Capabilities

Proven ability to bypass geographic restrictions on ABC.

geographic restrictions on ABC. Features like Smart DNS are configured specifically for bypassing blocks.

specifically for bypassing blocks. Site unblocking success levels in test groups.

Customer Support

Multiple responsive contact options (live chat, email, ticketing, etc.).

Knowledgeable support equipped for troubleshooting streaming or connection issues.

for troubleshooting streaming or connection issues. The highest-rated VPNs for accessing ABC abroad excel across the above categories that impact streaming accessibility, speeds, reliability, and security.

excel across the above categories that impact streaming accessibility, speeds, reliability, and security. Services falling short on even one benchmark may hamper experiences.

Is It Possible to Use a Free VPN to Watch ABC Outside the USA?

We advise against using free VPNs to access geo-blocked content like ABC from abroad. Despite the tempting price tag, such services carry worrisome privacy risks and could face ongoing blocklisting that hampers reliability. These are some challenges you can face using a free VPN:

Geo-Restriction Challenges

Free VPN providers struggle to maintain viable US-based servers not blocked by major streaming platforms like ABC. New server additions often see quick censorship once detected, rendering them ineffective for bypassing geographic blocks despite changing IPs.

Personal Data Vulnerabilities

More alarmingly, free VPNs recoup costs by employing lax encryption standards and even directly selling user data to advertisers. By analyzing traffic through deficient security protocols, VPNs make sure your browsing activity, credentials, and personal information stay jeopardized by monitoring.

Operational Limitations

Free VPNs lack resources to optimize infrastructure for strong speeds and low latency. With limited staff, user support also predictably under-delivers compared to reputable paid services that dedicate teams towards customer satisfaction and technical grooming to maximize platform experience. While no price may seem attractive upfront, we strongly advise patronizing premium VPNs to access ABC securely. What you save financially using free services directly compromises convenience, security, and digital rights. If unblocking ABC abroad, wise users invest in quality tools built for that purpose.

Difference Between ABC Live TV and Catch-Up TV

The core differences between ABC’s live TV and catch-up TV offerings are:

Live TV

Watch ABC's broadcast in real-time as it airs.

. Includes news, sports, and primetime shows like sitcoms and dramas.

Airs at scheduled timeslots for each program.

Requires being available to view at a specific hour.

Catch-Up TV

Watch ABC shows after they have already aired on the broadcast schedule.

On-demand programming is available for a set period after airing.

It lets you watch at your preferred time that fits your schedule.

time that fits your schedule. Popular for viewing missed episodes of favorite ABC series.

ABC series. Available via DVR recordings or on the ABC platform after the show ends.

Live TV offers to view ABC currently but requires tuning in on fixed schedules. Catch-up TV allows watching ABC shows on-demand later during a playback window. So, catch-up better suits the ability to stream programs you missed after initial airings. The choice depends on prioritizing real-time viewership for news and events vs. on-demand convenience.

Can I Watch ABC Outside USA without a VPN?

ABC’s live TV streaming service can detect your location using IP addresses, only allowing access within the United States currently. Connecting to a VPN’s American server is crucial to bypass this geographic restriction when traveling or living abroad.

It assigns you a US IP address, tricking ABC’s website into believing you are accessing the platform domestically. This permits streaming the full ABC live feed without a home cable subscription.

Why ABC Fails to Work with a VPN

There are a few key reasons connecting to a VPN does not always let you bypass ABC’s geo-restrictions. This includes the following:

IP Detection – ABC heavily relies on checking IP addresses to validate location. Many VPN IP addresses are already blocked, so ABC blocks the connection.

ABC heavily relies on checking IP addresses to validate location. Many VPN IP addresses are already blocked, so ABC blocks the connection. Insufficient Server Locations – The VPN may not offer enough well-functioning US-based servers to reliably spoof a fresh American IP not already labeled high-risk by ABC.

Lacking Streaming Optimization – Entry-level VPNs often skimp on infrastructure vital for supporting smooth video streaming from abroad, such as large bandwidth pipes. Buffering and lag results.

Entry-level VPNs often skimp on infrastructure vital for supporting smooth video streaming from abroad, such as large bandwidth pipes. Buffering and lag results. Weak Encryption Levels – Basic VPN services utilize dated encryption standards that are more prone to data leaks and cracks, exposing your true location mid-stream.

Basic VPN services utilize dated encryption standards that are more prone to data leaks and cracks, exposing your true location mid-stream. Poor Compatibility – Low-grade VPN platforms frequently suffer handshake failures or missing protocols that thwart establishing a stable tunnel crucial for consistent streaming connectivity.

The challenge with accessing ABC abroad lies in the service’s sophisticated geo-evasion tactics and the complexity of supporting reliable global media streaming. This foils mediocre VPN providers’ lack of resources to offer robust encryption, expansive American server options, and infrastructure capable of high-quality video performance. Paying extra for premium VPNs designed specifically to unblock sites like ABC gives followers their money’s worth.

Countries Where You Can Access ABC Live Stream

ABC only permits live streaming video access of its broadcast feed to viewers in the United States and overseas territories. This encompasses:

50 US states, including Alaska and Hawaii.

Washington DC.

Puerto Rico.

US Virgin Islands.

American Samoa.

Guam.

Northern Mariana Islands.

So, unfortunately, ABC video streaming remains geo-restricted exclusively to users who are verifiably browsing from inside areas governed under American legal jurisdiction. Attempting to visit ABC’s website directly or launch its apps from foreign countries or territories triggers immediate blackout messages. The only workaround is connecting to a VPN and assigning an American IP address before accessing ABC’s digital platforms as if traveling domestically. Still, directly streaming ABC abroad violates usage terms without applying such technical workarounds.

No foreign nation enjoys legal rights to secure live ABC broadcast access. Only those currently on US soil—physically traveling there or digitally harnessing tools spoofing American presence—can view ABC’s feeds with permission. For devoted foreign followers, virtual private networks remain essential for skirting rigid geo-limitations until ABC openly expands international streaming rights.

Devices that are Compatible with ABC

iOS

Android

Windows

Mac

Smart TV

Apple TV

Roku

PlayStation (PS3&4)

Xbox

Kodi

PC

Firestick

How to Stream ABC Outside USA on Different Devices

iOS

Select a Reliable VPN: Choose and subscribe to a reputable VPN service like ExpressVPN with servers in the United States. Install VPN App: Download and install the VPN app on your iOS device. Configure VPN Settings: Open the VPN app, log in, and select a US-based server. Connect to VPN: Tap the connect button within the VPN app to establish a connection. Download the ABC App: If it is not already installed, download the ABC app from the App Store. Access ABC Content: Launch the ABC app while connected to the VPN, sign in, and enjoy unrestricted access to ABC content.

Android

Choose a VPN Service: Select and subscribe to a reputable VPN service with US servers (e.g., ExpressVPN). Install VPN App: Download and install the VPN app from the Google Play Store. Configure VPN Settings: Open the VPN app, Log in, and select a US server. Connect to VPN: Tap the connect button within the VPN app. Download the ABC App: If not installed, download the ABC app from the Google Play Store. Open ABC App and Stream: Launch the ABC app while connected to the VPN, sign in, and enjoy streaming ABC content as if you were in the United States.

Windows

Choose a VPN Service: On your journey to enjoy ABC streaming abroad, the first thing to do is to subscribe to a reputable VPN service with US servers (e.g., ExpressVPN). Download and Install VPN Software: Once you have chosen your preferred server, go to the VPN provider’s website, download the Windows software, and install it. Open VPN Application: Launch the VPN app on your Windows computer. Select US Server: Choose a server located in the United States from the VPN server list. Connect to VPN: Click the connect button within the VPN app to establish a connection. Access ABC Website or App: Open your web browser or the ABC app and sign in with your account details. Start Streaming: With the VPN connected, you can now stream ABC content from outside the USA on your Windows computer.

Mac

Choose a VPN Service: Subscribe to a reputable VPN service with US servers (e.g., ExpressVPN). Download and Install VPN Software: Visit the VPN provider’s website, download the Mac-compatible software, and install it. Open VPN Application: Launch the VPN app on your Mac. Select US Server: Choose a server located in the United States from the VPN server list. Connect to VPN: Click the connect button within the VPN app to establish a connection. Access ABC Website or App: Open your Mac’s web browser or the ABC app. Start Streaming: Sign in with your ABC account or cable/satellite provider details if needed and start streaming ABC content.

Smart TV

Choose a VPN or Smart DNS Service: Select a VPN service or Smart DNS provider like ExpressVPN that supports access to US content. Ensure it’s compatible with your Smart TV. Subscribe to the Service: Sign up for the chosen VPN or Smart DNS service and follow the provider’s instructions to set up your account. Configure VPN on Router (for VPN users): Some Smart TVs do not support VPN installation directly. In such cases, configure the VPN on your device’s router to cover your entire home network. Connect Smart TV to VPN (for VPN users): If your Smart TV supports VPN installation, download the VPN app from the app store, log in, and connect to a US server. Configure Smart DNS (for Smart DNS users): Enter the provided DNS settings in your Smart TV’s network or router settings if you’re using a Smart DNS service. Restart Smart TV: After setting up the VPN or Smart DNS, restart your Smart TV to apply the changes. Access ABC App or Website: Open the ABC app or visit the ABC website on your Smart TV. If prompted, sign in with your ABC account or cable/satellite provider details.

Apple TV

Subscribe to a VPN Service: Choose a reputable VPN service with servers in the United States. Examples include ExpressVPN. Install the VPN on your device’s router: Since Apple TV doesn’t support VPN installation directly, install the VPN on your device’s router. ExpressVPN and other providers offer guides on their websites for various router models. Connect Your Apple TV to the VPN-Enabled Router: Ensure your Apple TV is connected to the same network as your VPN-enabled router. You may need to restart your Apple TV to apply the changes. Open ABC App on Apple TV: Download the ABC app from the App Store on your Apple TV. Launch the VPN on your device’s router: Make sure the VPN is active on your router by checking the router’s settings or using the VPN provider’s app. Connect to a US Server: Use the VPN provider’s app or website to find a server located in the US and connect to its state. Access ABC Content: Open the ABC app on your Apple TV, sign in with your ABC account, or use the activation code provided by your cable or satellite provider.

Roku

Subscribe to a VPN Service: Choose a reputable VPN service with servers in the United States. Some popular options include ExpressVPN. Set Up VPN on Your Router: Since Roku devices don’t have native VPN support, you’ll need to set up the VPN on your router. Refer to your VPN provider’s instructions for router configuration. Connect Roku to the VPN-Enabled Router: Ensure your Roku device is connected to the same network as your VPN-enabled router. Restart the Roku device to apply the changes. Add ABC Channel to Your Roku: From the Roku home screen, navigate to “Streaming Channels” and search for the ABC channel. Add the ABC channel to your Roku. Launch the VPN on your device’s router: Activate the VPN on your device’s router by using your VPN provider’s app or accessing the router settings. Connect to a US Server: Use the VPN provider’s app or website to find a server located in the US and connect to its state. Access ABC Content on Roku: Open the ABC channel on your Roku device and sign in with your ABC account, or use the activation code provided by your cable/satellite provider.

PlayStation (PS3&4)

Subscribe to a VPN Service: Choose a reputable VPN service like ExpressVPN with servers in the United States. Set Up the VPN on your device’s router (Optional): Some routers support VPN installations. If your router allows it, set up the VPN on your device’s router to cover all connected devices, including your PlayStation. Connect Your PlayStation to the VPN: If you can’t set up the VPN on your device’s router, you may need to configure the VPN on your PlayStation directly. Unfortunately, the PS3 does not support VPN installations natively, so you might need to use a workaround, such as setting up the VPN on a compatible router. The PS4 has limited VPN support. Configure DNS Settings (Alternative for PS4): On PS4, you can try configuring DNS settings instead of a VPN. Obtain the DNS server information from your VPN provider and enter it in the network settings. Connect to a US Server: Launch the VPN app on your router or, if using DNS settings, on your PS4 and Find a server in the US and connect to it States. Restart Your PlayStation: Restart your PlayStation to apply the changes. Access ABC App: Download and install the ABC app from the PlayStation Store. Launch the ABC app and sign in with your ABC account or cable/satellite provider details.

Xbox

Subscribe to a VPN Service: Choose a reputable VPN service like ExpressVPN with servers in the United States. Configure the VPN on your device’s router (Optional): Some routers support VPN installations. If your router allows it, set up the VPN on your device’s router to cover all connected devices, including your Xbox. Connect Your Xbox to the VPN: If you can’t set up the VPN on your device’s router, you may need to configure the VPN on your Xbox directly. Unfortunately, Xbox consoles do not support VPN installations natively, so you might need to use a workaround like setting up the VPN on a compatible router. Connect to a US Server: Launch the VPN app on your router or, if using an alternative method, on your Xbox and find a server located in the US and connect to it States. Restart Your Xbox: Restart your Xbox to apply the changes. Access ABC App: Download and install the ABC app from the Microsoft Store on your Xbox. Launch the ABC app and sign in with your ABC account or cable/satellite provider details.

Kodi

Subscribe to a VPN Service: Choose a reputable VPN service like ExpressVPN that offers servers in the USA. Install VPN on Your Device: Follow the instructions provided by your VPN provider to install and set up the VPN on your device. Connect to a US Server: Open the VPN application and find a server located in the US and connect to it States. This will make it look like your internet connection originates somewhere in the US. Launch Kodi: Once you have your VPN, the next step is to open Kodi on your device, navigate to the “Add-ons” section within Kodi, and Choose “Install from repository” or “Install from the zip file,” depending on the source of the ABC add-on. Install ABC Add-on: You have to search for the ABC add-on (e.g., ABC Family, ABC News, or another relevant one) and install it. Access ABC Content: Once installed, move on to the next step, locating the relevant section in the add-on where ABC content is available.

PC

Choose a VPN Service: Subscribing to a reputable VPN service like ExpressVPN with servers in the United States is your sure bet to unlimited ABC streaming enjoyment. Download and Install VPN Software: First, you must download and install the VPN application on your PC. Launch VPN and Connect to a US Server: When you complete the installation, open the VPN software, log in with your credentials, and then find a server located in the US and connect to it States. Verify Your IP Address: Confirm that your IP address has changed to US-based before heading to ABC’s website. Open a Web Browser: Once your IP address has changed to the US, open your preferred web browser on your PC and visit ABC’s Website. Type in ABC’s website URL (https://abc.com) in your browser’s address bar and press Enter. Sign in or Access Content: If prompted, sign in with your ABC account or select the content you want to watch.

Fire Stick

Select a VPN Service: Choose a reputable VPN service with servers in the United States, such as ExpressVPN. Install VPN on Firestick: Download and install the chosen VPN app from the Amazon App Store on your Firestick. Configure and Connect: After successfully downloading your VPN, open the app, log in, and connect to a US-based server. Verify VPN Connection: Before proceeding to any other step, confirm that your Firestick now has a US IP address using the VPN app or an IP checker. Enable Apps from Unknown Sources: In Firestick settings, turn on the option for “Apps from Unknown Sources” to install apps outside the Amazon App Store. Install a Web Browser: Next, download and install a web browser from the App Store. Browsers like Amazon Silk or Firefox will do the magic. Access ABC Website: Open the web browser, enter ABC’s website(https://abc.com), and sign in or navigate to your desired content for streaming.

Content to Watch on ABC

Best Movies on ABC The Wizard of Oz

The Sound of Music

Home Alone

Miracle on 34th Street

Toy Story

Finding Nemo

Monsters, Inc

The Incredibles

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Moana

The Lion King

Frozen

Tangled

Beauty and the Beast

Mary Poppins

Meet Me in St. Louis

The Ten Commandments

It’s a Wonderful Life

Raiders of the Lost Ark Best TV Shows on ABC Grey’s Anatomy

Modern Family

The Good Doctor

Scandal

How to Get Away with Murder

Lost

Desperate Housewives

Brothers & Sisters

The Bachelor / The Bachelorette

Black-ish

Once Upon a Time

Castle

Private Practice

Ugly Betty

Alias

Quantico

The Goldbergs

Fresh Off the Boat

Nashville

American Housewife

Conclusion

Traveling or living abroad and missing your favorite shows on ABC? A virtual private network (VPN) like ExpressVPN is the solution. VPNs bypass geo-restrictions, unlocking region-locked content worldwide.

ExpressVPN stands out with blazing-fast speeds across 3,000+ servers globally for buffer-free streaming. Plus, its top-tier encryption and no-logs policy ensure online privacy and security. While free VPNs disappoint, ExpressVPN’s performance and features justify the cost of unrestricted, private access to ABC from anywhere. Try it risk-free with their 30-day money-back guarantee.

