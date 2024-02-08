How to Stream Stan Outside Australia in 2024

Quick Guide to Streaming Stan Anywhere with a VPN Choose a reliable VPN like NordVPN. Follow the setup instructions for your device. Open the VPN, login, and connect to an Australian server. Head over to Stan, login and enjoy streaming regardless of your location.

Top-notch VPNs for Unblocking Stan Outside Australia – Quick List

NordVPN: Our No. 1 recommended VPN service for unblocking Stan and being able to watch it from any location. It has nearly 200 servers in Australia alone, which you can connect to any time. Its security features are top-notch, and its ability to unblock any restriction is reliable. ExpressVPN: ExpressVPN is one of the most reliable VPN services you can use to watch Stan from abroad. Its servers in Australia are within four cities and are very fast and secure. Cyberghost: Cyberghost is a good option for watching Stan away from Australia because of its ability to break down tough geo-restrictions. It has many reliable servers that all function at a steady speed. IPVanish: IPVanish is popular for its speed and reliability in bypassing the toughest restrictions. It can protect all the devices in your home at the same time. Surfshark: Surfshark is a great VPN for accessing Stan’s content from anywhere in the world. Its benefits include an unlimited simultaneous connection to other devices and an all-day-long available chat support for customer care. PrivateVPN: Private VPN works with several streaming services with strict restrictions. It has servers in many countries, most especially Australia. AtlasVPN: Atlas VPN provides secure and private internet access, offering a user-friendly solution for online privacy and unrestricted browsing.

What is Stan?

Stan is a streaming service that operates in Australia. It is home to some of your favorite TV content and interesting series and dramas. Stan has a rich library of original movies and films from other local and foreign production houses. The number of subscribers on Stan is currently more than 2.6 million. This gives Stan some credit as being the No. 4 of all streaming platforms in Australia.

Best VPNs to Stream Stan Outside Australia – Detailed List

1. NordVPN

NordVPN is highly recommended for use in unblocking Stan’s restrictions when you’re not in Australia. Typically, more than 5200 servers are available for your use in over 59 countries worldwide, and about 200 are in Australia. That is a plus for anyone who is looking to adopt Nord as their choice VPN for watching Stan abroad. It allows users to watch their movies in HD standard, and its speed features prevent it from lagging when streaming.

NordVPN has strong security features like 256-bit AES encryption, automatic kill switch, DNS, and IPv6 leak protection. You can use NordVPN on any major device. Mostly devices like Mac, Android, iOS, Linux, Windows, and Android TV. To get the best deal on NordVPN, we suggest you subscribe to the 24-month plan of $4.79 monthly, which comes with a three-month free subscription.

Features

About 200 of its servers are available in Australia.

256-bit encryption, Kill Switch, DNS, and IPv6 leak protection for enhanced security.

Connects up to six (6) devices simultaneously.

Double VPN.

Round-the-clock customer support.

Pros Strong unblocking abilities.

Strong unblocking abilities. Do not keep logs.

Do not keep logs. Supports torrenting.

Supports torrenting. Very reliable speed. Cons A bit slow on the desktop app.

Read our comprehensive NordVPN review

2. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is highly recommended because of its ability to unblock any restrictions placed on most websites and platforms. Its servers are over 3000 in number, and they are available in about 94 countries worldwide. ExpressVPN is very fast and secure, allowing you to stream without performance issues and any breach of privacy. This Virtual Private Network (VPN) provides customer care support 24 hours a day through live chat or email. It also has a browser extension, which makes it convenient to use.

Impressively, if you switch to ExpressVPN, you can access Stan from restricted countries. It means that you don’t have to be in Australia to stream Stan. Furthermore, it will also allow you to use services like Disney Plus and Netflix. One of the good things about ExpressVPN is that it has its customers at heart. It is ready to provide support whenever the need arises. The VPN provides its customers with a live chat system that helps its support team know the customers’ problems. However, you may not always need to call for help because ExpressVPN is built in a way everyone can easily use.

Also, the VPN provides many means of accepting payments. Individuals can pay for the services using cryptos like Bitcoin and other fiat payment routes. Again, ExpressVPN has browser extensions. This makes it easy to access it from various devices at any time. It is worth noting that the VPN was carefully made with a kill switch, IPv6 & DNS leak protection, and 56-bit AES encryption. With these features, ExpressVPN will protect the privacy of all using it.

Features

Military-grade encryption.

Fast servers worldwide.

Strict no-logs policy.

The intuitive interface on all platforms.

Pros ExpressVPN is also used to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, and Disney Plus.

ExpressVPN is also used to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, and Disney Plus. The VPN has an encryption feature to ensure your data is secured.

The VPN has an encryption feature to ensure your data is secured. ExpressVPN has 3,000 servers available in 94 countries.

ExpressVPN has 3,000 servers available in 94 countries. It has a fast and working server for streaming Stan in all parts of Australia. Cons ExpressVPN is very expensive when compared with other available VPN services.

Read our comprehensive ExpressVPN review

3. CyberGhost

CyberGhost is one of the known VPN services in the market. It has over 7,000 servers in more than 90 countries. It has 150 VPN servers in Australia to help streamers from other countries escape viewing restrictions. So, if you crave to stream Stan or any other streaming platform in Australia while living outside the country, this VPN is a good option for you. Impressively, it has fast VPN servers with abilities to bypass streaming blocks. It also provides its customers with high streaming speeds. An enticing thing about the VPN service is that it allows you to connect up to seven (7) devices from 1 CyberGhost account.

Again, it is not difficult to set it up as it comes with already installed security features. These protective features include DNS & IPv6 protection and a kill switch. It also has 256-bit encryption as one of its protection features and a malware & ads block feature. Interestingly, the VPN behaves like ExpressVPN when hiding customers’ identities. It does this by not storing connection logs that would expose your identity. The VPN service works tirelessly to ensure its customers are helped whenever they need support. It provides them multiple means of contact, like email and live chat. CyberGhost apps can be accessed through MacOS, Android, Windows, iOS, and Linux. It can also be accessed through home routers.

Features

CyberGhost prioritizes top-notch security.

Fast and widespread network for global access.

Ensures user privacy with strict no-logs commitment.

Easy-to-use interface on all platforms.

Pros CyberGhost provides customers with high streaming speeds.

CyberGhost provides customers with high streaming speeds. The VPN service has security features set up by default.

The VPN service has security features set up by default. It bypasses streaming blocks on Stan, Disney Plus, Netflix, etc.

It bypasses streaming blocks on Stan, Disney Plus, Netflix, etc. It has 150 active servers in Australia and 7,000 worldwide. Cons CyberGhost does not give its customers access to control and manage improved features.

Read our comprehensive CyberGhost review

4. IPVanish

IPVanish may not be the most popular among VPNs in the digital world, but users like the service for relatable reasons. First, the platform has 1900 servers in over 60 countries worldwide. There are a dozen of them in Australia, which supports users from other countries and gives them leverage to view Stan’s content.

However, this leverage is only possible once the VPN is activated on your device and unlocked to reveal its high-speed connectivity. The service does not lag, and users can be assured top-notch security. For example, IPVanish operates a 256-bit encryption system that protects your data from being revealed publicly.

There is also a kill switch feature, IPv6 protection in case of leaks, and a DNS system. Another interesting function of the IPVanish service is how it makes it hard for anyone to tell you are using a VPN, as it reroutes your activity at intervals. Users are even at rest when they find out their daily logs on the platform are not saved. You can find IPVanish applications that are easy to install on Mac, iOS, Android, and Windows OS. Manual installation is required for complex systems like network routers or Linux OS.

Features

IPVanish employs robust encryption.

Vast network for worldwide access.

Prioritizes user privacy with no activity logs.

Easy interface across various platforms.

Pros High-speed servers.

High-speed servers. 24/7 support from customer service.

24/7 support from customer service. Efficient app compatibility.

Efficient app compatibility. Secure and encrypted network access.

Secure and encrypted network access. The app’s no logs policy is verified.

The app’s no logs policy is verified. 30-day money refund policy. Cons Inability to unblock bigger streaming platforms.

Inability to unblock bigger streaming platforms. Based in the USA.

Based in the USA. Not functional in China.

Read our comprehensive IPVanish review

5. Surfshark

Surfshark is among the few platforms that passed the VPN streaming test for Stan. Users have ascertained that it is possible to access Stan using the Surfshark VPN. The act has been termed effortless, combined with the unique features that Surfshark possesses. With VPN servers located in 100 countries, Surfshark is not just among the fastest VPNs available globally, but it is also one of the quickest. In the VPN sector, this equips it and makes it the best fit to cover broader worldwide coverage.

A reliable and safe VPN is required to access Stan’s geo-blocked content in Australia. With 256-bit encryption, obfuscation software with stealth mode incorporation hides the fact that you’re using a VPN. Alongside a Smart DNS feature, Surfshark efficiently uses it to bypass Stan’s security restrictions. Surfshark is also one of the most economical premium VPNs. This platform doesn’t charge much for access to their services. For just a friendly access fee, you can use Surfshark to get access to Stan and also make use of its numerous additional security features.

Features

Strong Encryption.

Global Servers.

No-Logs Privacy.

Multi-Platform Access.

Pros Privacy is assured, and security is strong.

Privacy is assured, and security is strong. There is an unlimited number of devices to support streaming simultaneously.

There is an unlimited number of devices to support streaming simultaneously. Removes geoblocks and unblocks content on streaming services.

Removes geoblocks and unblocks content on streaming services. It is available for users in China.

It is available for users in China. Speed is high.

Speed is high. Pricing plans are cheaper than other services. Cons Customer service needs to be refined.

Customer service needs to be refined. Captchas could pop up at any time for proof of humanity.

Read our comprehensive Surfshark review

6. PrivateVPN

PrivateVPN’s fast servers in Sydney and Melbourne make it one of the finest VPNs for watching Stan outside of Australia. This was confirmed after a lot of testing was done with PrivateVPN on Stan. In addition, the test was carried out on other services like BBC iPlayer, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. The service comes with unrestricted bandwidth and a lighter server load, meaning there would be no latency or buffering when streaming. Knowing that a single account can secure up to 10 devices simultaneously is also helpful.

You can quickly establish a server connection with the user-friendly interface of the PrivateVPN desktop and mobile apps. If you require assistance, live chat support and remote assistance are offered. 256-bit AES encryption, IPv6 and DNS leak protection, and a kill switch are some of PrivateVPN’s security features. Being located in Sweden, PrivateVPN is not required to maintain traffic logs. Its zero data logging policy is intended to keep your privacy private. The iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows apps let you use PrivateVPN. However, routers and Linux both require manual installation.

Features

Robust Encryption.

Global Servers.

No-Logs Privacy.

Multi-Platform Compatibility.

High-Speed Connections.

Pros Induces fast streaming speed.

Induces fast streaming speed. Allows multiple devices at the same time.

Allows multiple devices at the same time. Torrenting is permitted.

Torrenting is permitted. There are no traffic logs.

There are no traffic logs. It syncs with Netflix and other streaming sites.

It syncs with Netflix and other streaming sites. There is a stable live chat, fully supported by efficient customer service.

There is a stable live chat, fully supported by efficient customer service. User friendly. Cons The network of servers is small.

The network of servers is small. The kill switch is only permitted on Windows.

The kill switch is only permitted on Windows. Switching servers is a slow process.

Switching servers is a slow process. The live chat is not available 24/7.

Read our comprehensive PrivateVPN review

7. AtlasVPN

A well-liked option for people who frequently travel overseas is Atlas VPN. This is mainly because it is a compelling way to overcome geo-restrictions and unblock materials. With its help, you can access and stream Stan from any location. It is also compatible with Foxtel Now and Netflix, two other well-known streaming providers. Significantly, the quick speeds of Atlas VPN allow for high-definition streaming without lag or buffering.

This VPN service provider does not maintain user identity logs. Your internet traffic is sent through a 256-bit AES encrypted tunnel when you connect to one of its servers. In addition, Atlas VPN offers MultiHop servers, a kill switch, and a defense against DNS leaks. It is extremely secure, which is helpful if you frequently connect to public WiFi networks.

Using the Atlas VPN, multiple devices can be connected as long as a user plan is active. This means that users can connect to different OS such as Windows, Android, iOS, Mac, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV. However, the VPN service does not support routers, Linux, or complex systems. Atlas VPN is popular for its very fair pricing service. For as low as $1.82 per month, users can have access to Stan TV’s content and bypass geo-blocks. Other plans are available, but it is entirely up to the user to choose.

Features

The speed is fast and steady, without interruption.

Connection to multiple devices is possible.

Security is guaranteed.

Pros Good compatibility with streaming services.

Good compatibility with streaming services. No logs policy.

No logs policy. The cost is cheaper than most platforms. Cons Poor customer service.

Poor customer service. Its functions do not apply to the Chinese community.

Its functions do not apply to the Chinese community. It does not support routers, Linux, or other complex systems.

It does not support routers, Linux, or other complex systems. There is no split tunneling.

Read our comprehensive AtlasVPN review

Tips to Consider When Selecting the Best VPNs to Watch Stan

There are specific criteria for choosing a VPN to bypass geo-blocks and access content on a platform like Stan outside of its original region, Australia. This is because most VPNs find their usefulness in unblocking US-based streaming platforms. So, this list of tips was curated and used to select the best, which we have recommended to you in this article. Here are the tips to select the perfect VPN service:

Number of Servers in Australia

As most people would say, the more, the merrier, so it is with VPNs. Since the target platform is resident in Australia, there have to be as many servers as possible in Australia for enhanced flexibility. This will also afford the users more server options in the country to increase the chances of accessing the platform. VPNs are meant to constantly regulate the servers so users can easily migrate from one server to another for a better viewing experience. So, as we stated earlier, the more, the better.

Access to Other Services

A VPN that can unblock content on multiple streaming services is seen as more consistent. For example, ExpressVPN does not only work on enabling access to Stan outside of Australia; it also unblocks US-based Netflix content.

Speed

Speed is a top requirement when considering VPNs to use for streaming Stan outside of Australia. This is because the speed of a VPN service determines if movies lag or there is a delay in server connections. The VPNs listed in this article have average limits above 80 Mbps and can support HD streaming.

Privacy and Security Policies

Before making any decisions, users should test VPNs’ security and data protection levels. Security features like an IPv6 protection leak should be present for a better choice. A DNS system should also have a kill switch, no logging policy, and 256-bit encryption.

Easy-to-Use Features

A top VPN for any streaming service should be user-friendly, possess accessible apps or browser extensions, and be easy to set up. 24/7 customer support is a must to address client requests and questions. Notably, live chat, emails, and, in complex cases, calls are the different media users can get their issues rectified.

Can Stan be Watched Using a Free VPN?

Free VPNs do not work when trying to stream movies on Stan. This is especially convenient as free VPNs have several complications that make them unsuitable. First, because of their sluggish processing speed, they have a reputation for lagging and prolonging the streaming process. In this instance, what started as a positive experience goes wrong.

Even worse, their servers are fewer, with tons of users waiting to connect their devices, so they must reduce their bandwidths to carry everyone. The area is congested, and it is simple to breach user data security. It is important to note that many free VPNs allow for storing logs and lack encryption standards compared to the premium options. According to rumors, some user logs are occasionally sold and advertised online to anonymous parties. Stan does not accept free VPNs, although the website itself provides a 30-day free trial. However, if payment is not received by the conclusion of the trial time, access will be lost.

What Can Users Watch on Stan Outside of Australia?

On a regular, Stan has offerings that every movie, show, or TV series lover would want to watch. Using a VPN, this entertainment content becomes accessible to the average person outside Australia. Hence, all the favorites on Stan, like the ones listed below, are at their beck and call. Here’s a tip of the iceberg of what Stan offers:

Friends

Bad Moms 2

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Pretty Woman

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War and Peace

Lost

Avengers: Infinity War

Billions

What Devices You Can Use to Stream Stan?

We will start this session by saying that Stan is compatible with all devices. So, whether you are stationary or on the move, you can always find a way to connect to the platform and enjoy premium watch time. Users can install and stream Stan from their handy devices, which include tablets and smartphones. It could also function on your computer, using Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and the browser extension option.

Smart TVs are no exception, as long as they can support internet connection without hitches. You can also configure devices like Chromecast or Apple TV. This also applies to game consoles since different devices may have different configurations, and complicated systems would need expert assistance. The Stan official website is open for any issues regarding installation, and ensure to have a VPN subscription plan active on any of the devices.

Conclusion

Stan streaming service is locally based in Australia, so when users from outside the country wish to stream its content, users require a VPN. However, not all VPNs are eligible due to certain criteria. The recommended options in this article adequately meet the requirements and are the standard for choosing any other. Above all, connection speed, number of servers in the Australian region, and security are top considerations.

That said, users can watch Stan using either ExpressVPN, Surfshark, IPVanish, PrivateVPN, AtlasVPN, CyberGhost, or NordVPN. Due to their distinct qualities, each of these has extensive commercial promotion. Although choosing can occasionally be difficult for users, deciding based on budget is sufficient. So, pick one, connect to a server, log into Stan’s platform, and enjoy your leisure time.

FAQs