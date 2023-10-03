Amazon Freevee Review 2023 – The Best Free Streaming Service?

What is Amazon Freevee? Your Gateway to Free Streaming Content

Amazon Freevee is an American online on-demand video streaming service platform. As the name implies, it is under Amazon and has original content to display and entertain its users. So far, the platform has over 1 million downloads on Google Play Store, showing a track record of satisfying its users.

Amazon Freevee lets you watch movies, TV shows, and live channels. It has a 3.1-star rating from 290 reviews, and many reviewers said the platform is excellent, even if a few others had one complaint or the other.

Amazon launched Amazon Freevee in January 2019. It founded the platform with IMDb Freedive as its initial name and changed it to IMDb TV a few months later, on June 17. Then, on April 28, 2022, they rebranded and changed the platform’s name to Amazon Freevee, which it still bears.

The platform was made available in the US in January 2019 and launched in the UK in September 2021. On August 3, 2022, the company moved further, extending its reach to Germany and Australia.

Amazon Freevee Availability: Which Countries Can Access It?

Countries United States United Kingdom Germany Australia

Data Safety: Protecting Your Information While Streaming

Amazon Freevee is safe even if it collects and shares your data. It does this for justified reasons, and we will delve into that now.

Data that Amazon Freevee Collects

Amazon Freevee collects a few of your data registrations. Here is the list of data it collects and the reasons.

Your Location: Amazon Freevee collects your approximate location for analytics, app functionalities, prevention of fraud, and compliance. Also, it collects this data for marketing, security, and account management .

Amazon Freevee collects your approximate location for analytics, app functionalities, prevention of fraud, and compliance. Also, . Your Personal Information: Amazon Freevee keeps your IDs for advertising, fraud prevention compliance, and account management. It also helps with the platform’s functionality, security, and personalization .

Amazon Freevee keeps your IDs for advertising, fraud prevention compliance, and account management. It also . Your App Activity: The platform monitors your app interaction and the search history on the app. It does this for better app functionality, personalization, marketing, and analytics .

The platform monitors your app interaction and the search history on the app. It does this . App Performance and Information: Amazon Freevee collects crash logs, diagnostics, and other app performances when you use it. The app can operate better and work faster with these diagnostics in check.

Data that Amazon Freevee Shares

Amazon Freevee has a policy to share some of your data with third-party organizations, and before the criticisms come in, there are obvious reasons why. These are the kinds of data it conveys and the effect it has.

Your Location: Amazon Freevee will share your approximate location with third-party organizations. This ensures the developers approve the user’s location as a streaming site.

Amazon Freevee will share your approximate location with third-party organizations. This as a streaming site. App Activity: The platform will share your interactions on the app with a third party to help with their analytics and marketing strategies .

The platform will share your interactions on the app with a third party to . Your Personal Information: Amazon Freevee shares your personal information and ID with third-party organizations to improve accountability and ledger recordings.

Security Practices that Amazon Freevee Follows

Data Can’t be Deleted: When Amazon Freevee collects your data, it doesn’t delete it. It doesn’t have an option to request such processes .

When Amazon Freevee collects your data, it doesn’t delete it. It . Data is Encrypted in Transit: When Amazon Freevee wants to transfer your data, it uses a secure connection. With this, no one can steal your data in transit.

Content Library: What Can You Watch on Amazon Freevee?

Amazon Freevee has a wide range of content for its users. You can watch movies, series, and TV shows on the platform. Also, about 300 live channels are on the platform, but ads are always present and can’t be entirely blocked.

You need to know that Amazon Freevee doesn’t display its picture resolution. It is, however, blurry at the littlest resolution, and it still blurs a little even if you set it at the best resolution. By categories, here are examples of stuff you can watch on the application.

Original Content

You can watch many Amazon originals on Amazon Freevee or other Amazon streaming services. However, on the Amazon Freevee platform, you will notice these contents in the thumbnail. A ‘Freevee Original’ or ‘Amazon Original’ sign would be on their thumbnail. Nonetheless, this platform doesn’t have all of Amazon’s original content, which can be a little setback in its advantages.

Popular TV Series and Movies

Amazon Freevee features popular movies and TV series worldwide. Most of them are not Amazon’s original content, but they are in popular demand by most movie lovers. These movies include Jurassic World, The Fast Saga, and Fast X.

Movie Genres

Amazon Freevee displays movies and series in different genres. It has different genres for its content categories. You can find genres like animation, documentary, fantasy, adventure, and action in TV series and shows. Also, there are more genres like suspense, concerts and music videos, sports, westerns, unscripted, sci-fi, comedy, and the infamous people’s choice, romance.

For movies, there are genres like comedy, sci-fi, suspense, musicals, romance, drama, arts, and animation. Also, you can get access to Westerns, culture and entertainment, adventure, action, documentaries, fantasy, horror, and a few more genres.

Then, for live TV, you will get channels like Crime 360, TED, Fox Weather, Cheddar News, and Judy Justice. Also, you can watch Amazon Movies, QVC, and a few more channels on the Amazon Freevee platform. However, these channels don’t have features like rewind, pause, or fast-forward like the on-demand videos.

Third-party Content

Amazon Freevee doesn’t only have Amazon original content on it. It also has third-party content made by other production companies. It started this venture in 2019 when it announced it would begin showing Chicago Fire, an NBC drama, on December 6.

Amazon Freevee also announced the following third-party content on December 31 of the same year. This act launched the premiere of ‘Friday Night Lights,’ a production by Universal Television, and since then, it has been featuring movies from other shows.

Features: Enhancing Your Free Streaming Experience

As an additional icing on the cake, Amazon Freevee has exciting features that keep its users glued to it. Here are a few of the main ones mentioned below:

Trailer Before the Movie: Every on-demand content you want to watch on Amazon Freevee has a short thriller that lasts about 1 minute or less. The thriller gives you a glimpse of what the movie is like . Here, you can decide if the movie is worth your time or if you will move on to the next.

Every on-demand content you want to watch on Amazon Freevee has a short thriller that lasts about 1 minute or less. . Here, you can decide if the movie is worth your time or if you will move on to the next. Movies and Series are in Different Sections: It can get tiring to click on every piece of content to know if it’s a TV series or a movie. So, Amazon Freevee makes it easy for users by separating the two content categories into different sectors. With this, you can easily pick movies if that is what you are in the mood for.

It can get tiring to click on every piece of content to know if it’s a TV series or a movie. So, into different sectors. With this, you can easily pick movies if that is what you are in the mood for. Access Movies by Your Favorite Actors: Amazon Freevee provides its users with links to other projects certain actors have done. So, you can select the actors even if you prefer to choose what to watch by genre .

Amazon Freevee provides its users with links to other projects certain actors have done. So, . Hide Content From the Library: Amazon Freevee has a feature allowing users to hide content from their accounts. The feature is most tested when external bodies search for them , as they will only find it once you decide to bring it out of the hidden vaults.

Amazon Freevee has a feature allowing users to hide content from their accounts. The , as they will only find it once you decide to bring it out of the hidden vaults. Parental Control: With parental control settings, you can regulate what children can watch even if you are not with them to monitor it. Amazon Freevee uses the same parental control settings as Amazon Prime . This feature on the platform allows you to hide content you don’t want to see. This can be helpful for parental control.

Multiple Profiles: You can create multiple profiles in one account and lock the ones with explicit content. Then, leave the profile that only has kids’ content open.

Pricing: Discover the Cost of Free Streaming

Amazon Freevee is a free streaming service. Users can watch movies, TV series, and even TV channels for free on the platform. Amazon has grown to have different business sectors in the past few years, so it has enough money to fund the affairs of this platform.

Aside from this, the platform makes money from ads. This can be pretty imposing, though, as users will have to watch an ad first before access to any show or movie on the streaming service platform is granted.

Supported Platforms: Where You Can Access Free Streaming

Amazon Freevee does support every device you might want to use with it. The selected devices are those that we commonly use in our daily lives. However, as a prerequisite, users must have an Amazon account to watch Amazon Freevee, which is where we also say that creating one isn’t much of a big deal.

Mobile Devices and Tablets: Regardless of the brand, you can watch Amazon Freevee on your mobile devices. If you have an Android device, you can get the software on the Google Play Store by searching for it and downloading it. Also, you can use your iOS devices to watch on the platform by moving over to your App Store, searching for it, downloading it, and starting to use it.

Regardless of the brand, you can watch Amazon Freevee on your mobile devices. If you on the Google Play Store by searching for it and downloading it. Also, by moving over to your App Store, searching for it, downloading it, and starting to use it. Smart TVs: Most smart TVs don’t have the Amazon Freevee platform built into them. You need to download the software on the TV by connecting it to the internet . Luckily, smart TVs have downloading media to make it easy for users.

Most smart TVs don’t have the Amazon Freevee platform built into them. You . Luckily, smart TVs have downloading media to make it easy for users. Game Consoles: Game consoles are another device to watch Amazon Freevee. However, it doesn’t support every game console. It is only available on S, Xbox Series X, PlayStation4, Xbox One and PlayStation 5 . All you need to do is plug the console into your TV and find the streaming service.

Game consoles are another device to watch Amazon Freevee. However, it doesn’t support every game console. It is . All you need to do is plug the console into your TV and find the streaming service. Set-top Boxes: Using a set-top box to watch Amazon Freevee is easy. You only need to plug the device into your TV, download the app, and start watching. There are selected set-top boxes that the platform supports, including Roku, Flex boxes, X-Class, and Comcast Xfinity.

Web and Mobile Version: Streaming Flexibility at Your Fingertips

Amazon Freeveev has a web and mobile version. They have some similarities and some notable differences.

The Web version

The Amazon Freevee web version is easy to use, fast, and reliable. With a good connection, you can watch content here without glitches, but it is still slower than the mobile version. The web version saves device space for users because they don’t need to download the platform. However, there are selected features you can’t access with this version.

To get this version, open your web browser, search for Amazon Freevee, and open the link to the platform. Here, you can create an account for free and start watching movies and other things in the library.

The Mobile version

The Amazon Freevee mobile version is better than the web version. It is faster, more reliable, has more content, permits users to have access to all of its features, and a few more. It has an excellent interface and is easy to get and use.

To get the mobile version of Amazon Freevee, open your web browser, the App Store, or the Google Play Store. Next, please type in the platform’s name in the search bar and search for it. After this, click ‘Download,’ ‘Install’, or ‘Get’ and download the app. Then open it, register, and start using it.

Pros and Cons: Weighing the Benefits and Drawbacks

Pros Amazon Freevee is a free streaming service platform.

It has an extensive content library.

The platform is easy to use.

It is fast and reliable.

Amazon Freevee supports popular devices.

It has many live channels. Cons Amazon Freevee has low picture quality.

It is not ad-free, which can be distracting.

The platform doesn’t have many popular TV shows.

How Does Amazon Freevee Compare with Other Similar Services?

Streaming TV Best For Region Price Rating / 5 Amazon Prime Video Original content Global $8.99 per month 4 Hulu Streaming many live TV channels USA and Japan $7.99 per month 2.26 Crackle Free contents USA Free service 2.49 Sling TV Cheap Streaming USA $6.4 per month 3.7 Peacock Interesting content USA, Ireland, Austria, UK, and Italy $6 per month 1.8 Disney Plus Heart-warming content Major Regions $10.99 per month 3.1 Starz For TV series The US and Puerto Rico $9 per month 4.2 Showtime Bundle for more content The US $11.99 per month 3.7 Paramount Plus On-demand, over-the-top streaming service The US $5.99 per month 3.8

Amazon Freevee and VPN: How to Safely Stream Free Content Anywhere

Amazon Freevee is readily available without restriction in the UK, US, Australia, and Germany, but people can watch from other locations with the help of VPNs. To safely stream Freevee content from anywhere, consider using a reputable VPN (Virtual Private Network). A VPN can mask your IP address and make it appear you’re accessing the service from a different location, allowing you to bypass geographical restrictions.

Amazon Freevee is readily available without restriction in the UK, US, Australia, and Germany, but people can watch from other locations with the help of VPNs. To safely stream Freevee content from anywhere, consider using a reputable VPN (Virtual Private Network). A VPN can mask your IP address and make it appear you're accessing the service from a different location, allowing you to bypass geographical restrictions.

Beyond Amazon Freevee: Other Free Streaming Options Worth Considering

Verdict: Is Amazon Freevee Worth it?

Amazon Freevee is worth it. The platform has an enormous range of free content for viewers, and its interface is user-friendly. You can watch movies, TV series, shows, and even live TV broadcasts on the platform for free. It displays several ads for users, and some users don’t like the streaming service.

However, it has over 1 million downloads on the Google Play and App Store. The platform is one of the youngest in the on-demand video streaming sector but has excellent features, almost rubbing shoulders with the older ones. Ultimately, there could be upgrades in its developing system or even a better service, but the application is worth its 3.1 rating for now.

Frequently Asked Questions