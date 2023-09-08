Apple TV+ Review: How Good is Apple’s Streaming Service?

What is Apple TV+?

On November 1, 2019, Apple Inc. launched an American streaming service unveiled at an Apple event that took place that year at Steve Jobs Theatre. Apple TV+ didn’t start with the desired growth despite the service being available in over a hundred countries. This stemmed from the other competing services already available in the streaming market.

It was later, in 2020, that Apple took the initiative of licensing older films, programs, and television services to compete with existing streaming services.