The Best Live TV Streaming Services for 2023

Top Live TV Streaming Services

Editor’s Tip: Unblock Geo-Restricted Live TV Streaming Worldwide A VPN to unblock geo-restricted live TV streaming helps you access content unavailable in your area. Below are our recommended VPNs for you: ExpressVPN – ExpressVPN boasts over 3,000 servers across 94 countries . The provider’s extensive network allows for fast and stable connections worldwide. With ExpressVPN, you can access streaming libraries from around the world. This implies you can enjoy content that may be blocked in your area. Your internet privacy and security are given top priority by ExpressVPN, in addition to unblocking content. It has a stringent no-logs policy and employs powerful encryption techniques. ExpressVPN offers affordable subscription plans, starting at $8.32 per month if you choose an annual plan .

PureVPN – PureVPN has a vast network of 6,500+ servers in over 70 countries. With its quick and reliable connections, this VPN provider guarantees continuous streaming. It improves your online security and allows you to access geo-restricted content. It's an appropriate option for users who want to stream media privately and globally. PureVPN offers cost-effective plans, starting at just $3.33 monthly for a two-year plan. That makes it an affordable choice for streaming and privacy solutions. Stream Seamlessly with ExpressVPN Now

What are Live TV Streaming Services?

Live TV streaming means watching TV channels in real time. Therefore, Live TV streaming services are platforms or services that allow users to access live TV programs in real-time.

However, as a service, they come with several channels showing different live TV programs, thus allowing users to choose from the available options. As the name suggests, Live TV streaming services work with internet connections and subscription fees to provide a sophisticated user viewing experience.

Interestingly, a few free services enable low-budget viewers to access their favorite live TV shows at no cost or affordable rates. As an alternative to cable boxes and the traditional pay TV, these platforms have lasted for years, garnering attention from cord-cutters adapting to the ever-evolving world of technology. Since they are versatile and accessible as apps and web versions, you can watch live channels on various devices with live TV streaming services, unlike cable TV.

Quick Comparison of Top Live TV Streaming Services

Service Price Range Number of Channels Cloud DVR Storage Simultaneous Streams Popular Channels Youtube TV $64.99/month 90 – 130+ Unlimited (9 months) 3 devices ESPN, CNN, ABC, CBS, Fox Sling TV $40 – $55/month 30 – 50+ 10 – 50 hours 1 – 4 devices ESPN, AMC, CNN, HGTV FuboTV $64.99 – $79.99/month 100+ 250 hours 3 – 10 devices ESPN, NBC, NFL Network, FX Hulu with Live TV $69.99/month 75+ 50 hours (upgradeable) 2 devices (unlimited with add-on) ESPN, Disney Channel, CNN DirecTV $69.99 – $139.99/month 65 – 140+ 20 – 500 hours 20 devices (limited to 3 concurrent streams) HBO, ESPN, Disney Channel Philo $25 – $20/month 60+ Unlimited (30 days) 3 devices A&E, HGTV, AMC, Comedy Central

The Best Live TV Streaming Services of 2023

YouTube TV: The Best With DVR

With its DVR feature, YouTube TV is on our list of the best live TV streaming services. The platform has an unlimited DVR space, allowing users to watch live local sports, shows, news, and much more without buffering issues. YouTube TV has over 100 channels accessible from anywhere, fostering streaming convenience across all users.

This platform supports various devices, from mobile devices to computers, smart TVs, etc. Interestingly, it supports about 6 accounts on just one subscription, billed monthly. The subscription fee for YouTube TV is as affordable as $65 a month and even comes with a free trial to let users get an edge on how the platform works before making their subscription payments.

Channels to Stream on It Online

ESPN – For sports enthusiasts, ESPN extensively covers various sporting events and analyses. CNN – Stay updated with the latest news from around the world with CNN’s 24-hour news channel. HGTV – Home and Garden Television offers a range of home improvement and lifestyle programs. AMC – Enjoy hit TV series like “The Walking Dead” and various movies on AMC. Disney Channel – Family-friendly programming featuring Disney’s classic and new shows. National Geographic – Explore the world with informative documentaries and programs. TNT – Offering a mix of movies, original series, and sports programming. Food Network – Satisfy your culinary interests with cooking shows and competitions. BBC America – Experience British programming, including dramas, comedies, and documentaries. Cartoon Network – A hub for animated shows and content suitable for all ages.

The service is quite pricey compared to other services.

Read our comprehensive YouTube TV review

Sling TV: Best for Add-on Channels

Sling TV is one of the best live TV streaming services in the entertainment industry thanks to its interesting features, speed, reliability, accessibility, and user-friendly interface. It’s the first live TV streaming platform to become an app-based service where users can easily watch live TV channels and on-demand videos. With Sling TV, watching live shows from anywhere in the world and on any device is achievable.

One of its features includes Catch-Up TV, which lets you watch live programs about eight days after it got aired. The platform is great for add-on channels and lets you stream across up to 3 devices simultaneously. For new users, Sling TV’s first-timer subscription can be as low as $20 for the first month. After, it returns to the main price, which is $40 per month.

Although the platform has over 40 channels, the number of channels accessible depends on the user’s subscription plan. The $40 monthly subscription can unlock up to 25+ channels, while the $55 monthly plan can unlock 40+ channels to the user. What’s more! If you’re language-friendly and prefer channels with other languages besides English, then Sling TV is your best bet.

Channels to Stream on It Online

TBS – Features comedy shows, sports, and various entertainment content. History Channel – Offers historical documentaries, series, and reality programs. A&E – A&E Network provides a mix of reality shows, documentaries, and dramas. Lifetime – Known for movies, dramas, and reality programming aimed at a female audience. USA Network – Features a mix of dramas, comedies, and sports content. Bravo – Offers a wide range of reality TV shows, including the “Real Housewives” series. AMC – Besides popular TV series, AMC broadcasts classic movies and original content. Travel Channel – Explore the world with travel documentaries and adventure programming. Discovery Channel – Features science, nature, and reality programming. Comedy Central – A hub for comedy featuring stand-up, sitcoms, and late-night shows.

Pros Users get 200 hours of DVR.

Sling TV has a variety of languages to choose from.

Amazing first-timer discount for a monthly subscription.

The service comes with over 40 channels ranging from sports and news to movies.

It’s an ideal option for low-cost live-streaming. Cons It doesn’t allow access to local channels.

Comes with no free trial.

Users pay extra money for cloud DVR storage.

Read our comprehensive Sling TV review

FuboTV: The Best for Sports

FuboTV is one of the best live TV streaming services focusing on sports content. It supports various devices, including mobile gadgets, computers, smart TVs, etc. However, to easily access FuboTV, the best options are Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, or Amazon Fire TV.

The platform has over 150 channels, 3 subscription plans, and over 1000 hours of storage space. The subscription fee for the lowest plan is $74.99 monthly, allowing viewers to watch with up to 10 devices simultaneously. Considering all these features, the platform is worth the billing.

Channels to Stream on It Online

USA Network – Offers a mix of dramas, comedies, and sports content. Syfy – Known for science fiction, fantasy, and horror programming. Discovery Channel – Features science, nature, and reality programming. TLC (The Learning Channel) – Offers a variety of reality and lifestyle shows. A&E – A&E Network provides a mix of reality shows, documentaries, and dramas. Nickelodeon – A popular channel for children’s programming and cartoons. FX – Known for a variety of original series and movies. Cartoon Network – A hub for animated shows suitable for all ages. DIY Network – Focuses on do-it-yourself and home improvement programming. Telemundo – A Spanish-language network known for telenovelas, news, and sports.

Pros Users can watch Euro sports leagues on the platform.

It has over 150 channels, including Nickelodeon, Fox News, HGTV, etc.

FuboTV has more than 1,000 hours of storage space.

Works well with Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, or Amazon Fire TV.

A subscription plan can allow users to stream on more than 1 device. Cons It is expensive.

Users can’t watch local sports broadcasts.

Read our comprehensive FuboTV review

Hulu with Live TV: Best for Combining Live TV and VoD

Hulu boasts the best live TV streaming service for people who want on-demand and live TV streaming. The platform has many unique features that are easy to use with or without technical knowledge. What’s more? Its DVR storage is unlimited, so there would be chances of buffering content. With its subscription plans, users can watch content from over 90 channels on Hulu.

From live news, games, and shows to on-demand movies, series, and documentaries, your subscription can unlock these attributes. The price was formerly $49.99 per month, but in 2023, it increased to $76.99 per month. Though this is quite pricey, its features, versatility, and capability make Hulu worth the price.

Channels to Stream on It Online

NBC – Offers a range of programming, including news, sports, and popular shows. ABC – Provides access to news, sports, and various TV series. FOX – Features a mix of news, sports, and entertainment content. CBS Sports Network – Focused on sports programming, including college sports and analysis. Lifetime – Known for movies, dramas, and reality programming aimed at a female audience. Bravo – Features a wide range of reality TV shows, including the “Real Housewives” series. E! – Offers celebrity news, reality TV, and entertainment programming. TNT – Provides a mix of movies, original series, and sports content. History Channel – Showcases historical documentaries, series, and reality programs. Nat Geo Wild – Offers wildlife and nature documentaries and programming.

Pros Hulu comprises a large catalog of Live TV programs.

Its TV series are also enormous.

There are over 70 channels and 14 Viacom channels, including NFL Redzone, NFL Network, MTV, ESPN+, Disney+, etc.

Hulu has a huge library of classic shows as well as entertaining movies. Cons It’s pricey, and users pay extra to access some channels.

Its on-demand plan comes with ads.

Read our comprehensive Hulu review

DirecTV: Best for Rendering Cable-like Live TV Streaming Services

Another live TV streaming service on our list is DirecTV. If you’re looking for live TV streaming platforms that render services like cable TV, DirecTV is your ultimate choice. With 4 different subscription plans, unlimited video storage, and over 130 channels, DirecTV has what it takes to provide seamless streaming experiences to its users.

You can watch news, sports, and entertainment channels on the platform. Additionally, users can connect to this platform through satellite or the internet, depending on what works better for them. The least subscription plan for DirecTV is $64.99 per month.

Channels to Stream on It Online

Comedy Central – A hub for comedy featuring stand-up, sitcoms, and late-night shows. TLC (The Learning Channel) – Offers a variety of reality and lifestyle shows. Discovery Family Channel – Focuses on family-friendly programming and educational content. HBO – Known for premium movies, original series, and special events. CNBC – Provides business and financial news, analysis, and programming. BET (Black Entertainment Television) – Offers a mix of entertainment, news, and cultural content. Travel Channel – Explore the world with travel documentaries and adventure programming. VH1 – Features a mix of music-related and reality programming. Hallmark Channel – Known for its heartwarming and family-friendly movies and series. MTV2 – Offers additional music-related and entertainment content.

Pros Users can watch DirecTV on about 20 devices at the same time.

The platform has thousands of VoD titles.

DirecTV is a safe streaming platform for kids, thanks to its parental guidance feature.

Its DVR function and unlimited storage allow users to store up to 30 episodes of their favorite content for nine months.

It comes with over 140 channels to give users a sense of variety. Cons It still operates on a satellite contract.

Sometimes, the interface flukes.

Philo: Best for Budgeting

If you need a live TV streaming service that is cheap and helps you save money, Philo is the platform for you. Even with its low subscription fee, it still offers an awesome service. It is an on-demand movie streaming platform and a live TV streaming platform. Users can watch movies, TV series, and documentaries.

Also, you can watch live news, shows, and more on over 65 channels. The video storage is unlimited, and it supports a variety of devices. Philo has only one subscription plan, costing $25 per month.

Channels to Stream on It Online

BBC America – Features British programming, including dramas, comedies, and documentaries. Paramount Network – Offers a mix of entertainment content, including original series and movies. VH1 – Features music-related programming, reality shows, and entertainment content. Sundance TV – Known for independent films, documentaries, and original series. BET (Black Entertainment Television) – Offers a mix of entertainment, news, and cultural content. CMT (Country Music Television) – Focuses on country music and related programming. TV Land – Showcases classic television series and sitcoms. Nick Jr. – Provides educational and entertaining content for younger audiences. MTV Classic – Features classic music videos and nostalgic programming. Comedy Central – A hub for comedy featuring stand-up, sitcoms, and late-night shows.

Pros Philo is affordable.

It has original DVR storage.

It’s compatible with a variety of devices.

Philo has over 65 channels, allowing users to access live shows, news, movies, documentaries, etc.

The service’s storage is unlimited. Cons The sports programming on the platform is limited.

What is The Best Live TV Streaming Service?

The services on our list of the best live TV streaming services are reliable, affordable, and feature-packed with user-friendly interfaces. However, the best you can consider are Hulu with Live TV and Sling TV.

Besides live TV streaming, Hulu and Sling TV offer on-demand content streaming services. Furthermore, they have more features like high storage, user-friendly commands, accessibility, compatibility, etc., making them outstanding. While this verdict is based on our research and preference, it can help you make informed decisions based on your needs.

Which is the Best Live TV Streaming Service For You?

Knowing the suitable live TV streaming service perfect for your streaming needs can vary based on user preference, budget, and usage. However, we’d suggest a few options and why you should consider them:

Best for a Low-budget

If you’re looking for a low-budget live TV streaming service with amazing features and display, Philo TV is your best bet. Its monthly subscription fee is as low as $25, making it the most affordable. Nevertheless, its outstanding features are original DVR storage, compatibility with various devices, over 65 channels, and unlimited storage.

Best for Live TV and VoD

Hulu with live TV is the best for live TV and VoD, followed by Sling TV. They have awesome picture resolution. So, if you’re looking for 4K-supported streaming platforms, consider Sling TV and Hulu.

The Best for Sports

FuboTV is the best live TV streaming service for sports shows and live games. The platform features non-mainstream sports like cricket, F1 racing, and others. Also, it features mainstream sports like football, basketball, hockey, and a few others. This streaming service has about eight sports add-on channels for its users to enjoy, including the NBA League Pass channel.

Best for the NFL

There is a long list of live TV streaming services for NFL games. However, our pick to consider is YouTube TV. This service allows users to watch NFL games with ease. Another service you can consider is Amazon Prime. It will enable users to stream Thursday Night Football.

Peacock TV follows next because it is the best for Sunday Night Football. Meanwhile, if you want to record NFL games, consider ESPN+. Another service that fits into this list is Hulu with live TV. If you need an NFL game content, consider these services.

Best Picture Quality

YouTube TV and Hulu are the leading live TV streaming services with the best picture quality. They display in 1080/60fps compared to some other services. Although on-demand streaming services can reach 4K resolution, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV are still the best for high-quality picture display.

Best Substitute for Cable

Different live TV streaming services have other features, making them the best and unique. However, the best substitute for cable should have many channels and add-on channels. This is to provide content for everyone, streamlining the cord-cutter’s experience with modern entertainment technology. So, based on our list and assessment, the best substitute for cable is FuboTV, thanks to its numerous channels and add-on support. With over 150 channels and about 22 add-on channels, it can be an ideal replacement for cable. What’s more! Users can create packages that suit them better.

What to Consider When Choosing These Live TV Streaming Services?

When choosing a live TV streaming service, several factors should be considered to ensure you select the one that best meets your needs. Here’s a list of key considerations:

Cost of Subscription

Pricing is a vital factor to consider when choosing the best live TV streaming service. One rule to remember is “the higher the price, the higher the quality.” While this may be helpful, those looking for budget-friendly services can also use low-priced streaming platforms. Again, remember that cheap services may likely have less content, channels, and features than pricey ones. However, consider your budget when choosing the best streaming service online.

The Features

The features of the streaming service are another factor to consider. The best live TV streaming platform should have elite features to make users’ streaming experience sophisticated. So, look for compatibility, versatility, content library, number of channels, and display quality (4K-supported).

The Channel Options

Are there a variety of channels on your preferred platform? The answer will help determine which platform to choose. Some live-streaming services have minimal channels, while others come with over 200+. Choosing based on the number of channels you need is advisable. Also, make sure the available channels match your interests.

Free Trial

Free trials help you to explore the platform for a specified number of days to get an edge on its interface. So, when choosing a live-streaming platform, look out for free trials. This way, you can test the service to know if it aligns with your streaming needs and preferences. Although this feature is unavailable on all streaming services, it can help you understand how the platform works before making payments.

Recording Storage

Many live TV streaming platforms have DVR storage with limited and unlimited thresholds. If you want to record some content to re-watch later, you should go for platforms with unlimited storage. That way, you can record as much as you want across various channels.

Streaming and Cable: Which One is Cheaper?

In this modern era, Streaming Services are cheaper than cable services. In the past, cable was more affordable due to non-pricey internet usage billing. But as the cost of internet utility increased, the price of cable increased. Now, considering the download feature in most streaming services, which supports offline streaming, it’s safe to say that streaming services are more affordable than cable.

What is the Cheapest Live TV Streaming Service?

Live TV streaming services are mostly expensive, even more than on-demand streaming services. Measuring by pricing, the cheapest one you can get is Philo TV. It costs about $25 per month and comes with amazing benefits. Additionally, there are over 65 channels on the platform, ranging from comedy to discovery.

Which On-demand Streaming Service Offers Live TV?

Most on-demand streaming services don’t offer live TV services. However, some extend their services and offer their users live TV streaming services. As such, some on-demand streaming services that provide Live TV services are Hulu and Sling TV.

Do You Need a Fast Internet Connection to Stream Live TV?

You need the internet to watch live TV streaming services, regardless of the speed, even though it could affect your streaming experience. With at least 10Mbps, you can watch any live TV streaming service in clear pictures without buffers.

However, you will need a faster speed to accommodate everyone when streaming across various devices simultaneously. At least a 25Mbps internet connection speed will work just fine. This highlights the importance of having a good internet connection while streaming live TV services.

Which Streaming Device is Better for Live TV Streaming?

Some Live TV streaming services are compatible with all devices, while some can support a few streaming devices. So, the most versatile device for live TV streaming services is the Roku Streaming Stick AK (2021). With Roku, accessing the service is easier and faster. Also, it has a strong internet connection, which makes streaming seamless. While many other devices like Chromecast, Amazon Fire Stick, etc., this is the best and most popular streaming device.

Other Alternative Live TV Streaming Services You Should Consider

There are several alternative live TV streaming services in addition to the ones mentioned earlier. These services offer a variety of channel lineups, features, and price points to cater to different preferences and needs. Here are some other live TV streaming services you should consider:

Pluto TV

Pluto TV is a live TV streaming service with over 250 channels you can choose from. It is also an on-demand streaming service with thousands of movies, TV shows, and series. Pluto TV has amazing features that are accessible for free.

Peacock TV

Peacock TV is an American video streaming service platform. The company is a subsidiary of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. It has many popular movies, TV shows, series, and original content, making it an on-demand video streaming service. It also functions as a live TV streaming service with many channels to watch. Users can watch news, shows, entertainment channels, and many more. It is the best alternative for NBC content.

PBS Livestream

PBS Livestream is an alternative live TV streaming service to watch PBS. It has local videos, PBS KIDS, Food, arts, and other content for users. To access it, navigate to pbs.org and grasp its uses.

ESPN+

The ESPN+ platform is a live TV streaming service and the best alternative for sports content as it offers live games from UFC, College Basketball, football, baseball, golf, and more. It is cheap as you can get it for $9.99 per month and $99.99 per year.

Conclusion

If you’re among the cord-cutters, migrating to live TV streaming services can be your best bet. This guide has provided some of the best live TV streaming services you can consider, including their feature, pros and cons, and how to choose. With this comprehensive guide, finding the best streaming service will no longer be a hassle. You can make the perfect choice by exploring their amazing features, many channels available, DVR storage capacity, and a free trial.

Meanwhile, if you’re unsure which live TV streaming service to choose, we suggest you try Philo TV. It’s non-pricey yet sophisticated. However, you can consider Hulu with live TV if you need something unique, high-class, and impressive. Keep in mind that the pricing of these services is prone to changes. So, they should visit their official websites to confirm the current pricing and billing cycle.

Frequently Asked Questions