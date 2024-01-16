The 12 Best Netflix Alternatives in 2024

Top Netflix Alternatives

Why Do You Need an Alternative to Netflix?

Although Netflix is a great on-demand movie streaming platform, it doesn’t have all users need. It doesn’t have live TV events and specific movies some users want to watch. These and a few others are why users need Netflix alternatives.

The 12 Best Netflix Alternatives – Detailed List

1. Hulu

Hulu is an online live TV and on-demand movie streaming platform. It is a great alternative to Netflix because of its awesome features and content. Hulu has over 90 top channels for users to choose from. The channels are of different categories, ranging from news to live sports, live events, and more. Also, the platform has thousands of on-demand content like movies, TV series, shows, documentaries, and a few others.

Users can access movies and TV series in action, horror, romance, rom-com, comedy, fantasy, thriller, adventure, and many more. Aside from the enjoyable content, Hulu also has a well-designed interface that makes it easy to use. Some of its features, like the in-app offline download, personalized recommendations, and others, make the platform worth it.

Pricing

Hulu has two plans aside from the bundle packages that let users get Hulu and Disney+ with ads for $9.99 monthly. More so, users can get a bundle of Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ with ads for $14.99 per month. The main Hulu plans and prices are as follows:

Hulu with Ads: Hulu with ads is the least popular plan with limited features. As the name depicts, this plan comes with ads and costs $7.99 monthly. One of the features users can access with this plan includes tons of movies and TV episodes in the content library. Others are access to award-winning Hulu originals, most new episodes on the day after they air , and the creation of about six user profiles. Also, users can watch Hulu on their favorite devices as it supports a wide range of devices. It allows simultaneous streaming on two different devices at the same time. Registering for this plan, users get a free trial for 30 days.

Hulu without Ads: This plan doesn’t have ads, so users can enjoy seamless streaming without annoying distractions. It costs $17.99 per month and offers every feature of Hulu with ads and extra. The offline in-app download is an additional feature users can get on Hulu without ads. This plan comes with a free trial for 30 days.

Pros Hulu offers live TV streaming, allowing users to keep in touch with live events.

It bundles with Disney+ and ESPN+, allowing users to get more platforms for one price.

Hulu displays its content in clear HD pictures. Cons The first plan doesn’t have the offline download feature.

The first plan doesn’t have the offline download feature. Hulu has geo-restrictions in many countries.

Read our comprehensive Hulu Review

2. Disney+

Disney+ is another alternative to Netflix that meets streamers’ expectations greatly. It is great for streaming big studio content. The platform has some of the most popular movies in the industry. Users can watch movies, TV shows, series, documentaries, and more in genres like action, horror, romance, and more. It even has original and featured content in clear picture format.

Disney+ also has interesting features that enhance user experience. Its interface is user-friendly, promoting seamless usage. With all the goodness in the streaming service, its major downside is that it is only available in the US, its territory, and a few other countries. So, users outside the supported areas can only access Disney+ services through VPNs.

Pricing

Disney+ has two plans with different prices. It has the Basic plan that comes with ads for $7.99 per month. However, its Premium plan costs $13.99 per month and $139.99 per year without ads. Aside from the fact that Disney+ Premium doesn’t have ads, it also offers more features than the basic plan.

Pros Disney+ grants users access to popular movies from Marvel, Pixar, and Disney.

The platform has parental control features to protect underage from adult content.

The premium plan doesn’t have ads. Cons Disney+ is more inclined to buffering.

The original content on Disney+ is not much.

The Basic plan has ads.

Read our comprehensive Disney Plus Review

3. Peacock TV

Peacock TV is awesome when it comes to easy-to-get tiers. It is one of the best alternatives to Netflix, as it is a popular on-demand streaming service platform with tons of movies, TV shows and series, and many other content categories. Aside from on-demand content, Peacock TV allows users to watch live TV content like live sports, NFL Sunday Night Football, and many more. Some notable movies on Peacock TV include The Office, Law & Order, The Capture, Based on a True Story, and many others.

It has helpful features like parental control settings that help parents control what their children watch and contents dedicated to kids. Some other features include personalized recommendations that suggest movies for users to stream.

Note: people outside the US and its territory cannot access Peacock TV because of its geo-restriction policy. However, VPNs can help such people access streaming services. Peacock TV has ads that are mostly annoying to users.

Pricing

Peacock TV has two plans for users to explore its contents with, aside from the free plan. One of these is the Peacock TV Premium, which costs $6 per month and $60 per year. It has tons of movies to entertain users, but some features are unavailable on this plan, and it has ads.

The second plan is the Peacock TV Premium Plus, and users can get it for $12 per month and $120 per year, saving costs. With this plan, users can get all the platform’s available features. It has more content, clearer picture quality, and better user experience. This plan doesn’t come with ads.

Pros Peacock TV supports live channels, making it great for movies and sports lovers.

One of its notable features is the in-app offline download, as it helps save data.

Its free plan is still authentic. Cons Peacock TV has ads, one on the free and one on the Premium plan.

None of its tiers have 4K picture quality.

Read our comprehensive Peacock TV Review

4. HBO Max

HBO has about three streaming services: HBO, HBO Go, and HBO Max. Although the first two will leave the internet soon, the developers have ensured users won’t miss their service. They have packed HBO Max, the current and firm HBO streaming service, with every feature and content of the streaming predecessors. People on the other platforms can watch HBO Max with the same login details.

Users can watch on-demand movies, TV series, and shows with the platform. There are a few new Max original contents you should check out. Some films and shows users can watch on HBO Max are Hard Knocks: The New York Jeys, Friends, Scooby, and others. However, all these are only available for a selected few as the service is only available in the US and its territories. So, people outside the US can only access HBO Max by using VPNs suitable for the service.

Pricing

HBO Max has three working plans with a seven-day free trial. The Basic plan costs $10 per month. This plan has ads, tons of content, and HD streaming quality.

The Premium tier comes for $16 per month. It has more content and features than the basic plan. It is ad-free and has HD picture quality. The Ultimate plan is the biggest, and the cost of getting it is $20 per month. There is more content in this tier than in others. It is ad-free and streams with 4K picture quality for a cinematic user experience.

Note: Active HBO Cable subscribers can access HBO Max without an extra cost. The cable subscription is more expensive and covers all HBO streaming services.

Pros HBO Max is easy to use, saving users time.

It has 4K streaming quality in the top tier.

User users can watch original content. Cons The streaming service is expensive.

Read our comprehensive HBO Max Review

5. Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is a movie streaming company under Amazon, and it is one of the best alternatives to Netflix. The streaming service features thrilling TV series, shows, movies, and many others. It has Amazon’s original content and other companies’ production.

Some of the movies on the platform are ‘She Must Be Obeyed,’ ‘The Lord of the Rings,’ and more. It supports many devices like smart TVs, smartphones, or tablets on the web or app. Also, users can watch on three devices simultaneously from anywhere without a geo-restriction policy.

Pricing

Amazon Prime Video has one plan, and it is available without ads. It comes for $14.99 per month and $139.00 per year. More so, new users are liable to get a free 7-day trial and cancel the subscription at any time.

Pros Amazon Prime Video has a deep content library, meaning users will always have what to watch.

The platform is ad-free.

With Amazon Prime Video, users can get added benefits from Amazon. Cons It supports a limited number of web browsers.

Amazon Prime Video has way more featured content than the original.

Read our comprehensive Amazon Prime Video Review

6. Apple TV+

Apple TV+, a popular on-demand movie streaming service platform for movie lovers, is one of the best alternatives to Netflix. The platform has thousands of content stuck for users, ranging from action to horror, drama, romance, sci-fi, and more. All its genres are in movies, TV series, and shows, Apple original content, and featured from other production companies. Some of the films on Apple TV+ are Bad Sisters, Silo, CODA, Fingernails, The Change Ling, Wanted, and many more.

Apple TV+ allows a simultaneous usage of about five devices in one account. Also, it is compatible with Apple devices like Apple TV, iPhone, Mac, AirPlay, and iPad. Users can watch Apple TV+ with smart TVs, gaming consoles, and set-top boxes. With the streaming service, users can watch movies in 4K HDR picture quality with Spatial Audio.

Pricing

Apple TV+ has one functional plan, which costs $9.99 monthly with a free seven-day trial for new users. However, an Apple device allows users a 30-day free trial. Another way to get Apple TV+ is using Apple One, which bundles the streaming service with about five other Apple services for one price.

Pros Apple TV+ is available in over 100 countries, allowing people to access it from anywhere.

Its original contents are engaging.

Apple TV+ doesn’t have ads. Cons Apple TV+ often has glitches in devices other than Apple.

Read our comprehensive Apple TV+ Review

7. Paramount Plus

If you need an affordable Netflix alternative with great add-ons, check out Paramount Plus. It is an on-demand streaming service platform with thousands of thrilling hit movies, TV series, and shows for movie lovers. Aside from this, Paramount Plus also grants users unhindered access to live TV shows like sports, news, and more. Some of the movies and TV shows on the platform include Flat Share, Ex-Wife, Rabbit Hole, Teen Wolf, Paw, and tons of others.

Paramount Plus supports smartphones, computers, tablets, consoles, smart TVs, and others. It has other features that promote great user experience. However, the service is only available in the UK, US, Australia, Canada, Germany, the Middle East, Latin America, Nordics, Ireland, and Italy. Also, it promises to launch in some African countries and a few other countries worldwide. People not in its available locations can still watch Paramount Plus using VPNs.

Pricing

Paramount Plus costs $5.99 per month and $59.99 per year for the basic tier with ads, although the ads are limited. The Premium tier costs $11.99 per month and $119.99 per year. It is ad-free and has more movies and features.

Pros Paramount Plus is suitable for sports and movie lovers.

It has a large and well-arranged content library. Cons The basic plan has ads.

It has geo-restriction in many countries.

Read our comprehensive Paramount Plus Review

8. Discovery Plus

Discovery Plus, one of the best alternatives to Netflix, is a go-to for premium movie entertainment and classic shows. The on-demand movie streaming service platform has over 70,000 episodes of over 2,500 recent TV series. The number of movies on the platform is enough for users to watch daily and still not run out of what to wait for a few years. Discovery Plus keeps updating its content catalog and adding thrilling movies and shows.

Discovery Plus agrees with many movie production companies to show their movies. Also, users can contact Discovery Plus customer support anytime to complain or troubleshoot, as they are always available. They are willing to help with technical issues, getting started, and more. More so, the service works on mobile devices and computers, smart TVs, and a few others.

Pricing

You can get Discovery Plus with limited ads for $4.99 per month. This tier offers a 7-day free trial for new users. Also, the higher tier costs $8.99 monthly with a seven-day free trial and no ads.

Pros Discovery Plus has a versatile content library.

The service is cost-effective. Cons Discovery Plus doesn’t have audio description support.

Read our comprehensive Discovery Plus Review

9. Showtime

Showtime is an on-demand streaming service platform that shows users movies, TV shows, series, documentaries, and more. These contents are available in genres like drama, action, comedy, romance, adventure, horror, rom-com, sci-fi, and more. The service is available on the web and app and as an add-on on Paramount Plus.

The service has interesting movies and TV shows like Billions, The Chi, Yellowjackets, Scream VI, and The Collective. More of them are The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, Goliath, and more.

Pricing

With a 7-day free trial for first-time users, the Showtime-only plan costs $11.99 monthly. Users can cancel their subscriptions any time they want.

Pros Showtime has many options for add-ons.

Live sports are available on Showtime for sports lovers. Cons Showtime doesn’t have much kids’ content.

Its content library is small.

Read our comprehensive Showtime Review

10. Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is your best go-to if you need an alternative to Netflix to watch popular animations. The on-demand streaming service focuses on intriguing animated movies, TV series, and shows. The platform is also popular for showing interesting manga.

Some movies and series on Crunchyroll are One Piece, Demon Sayer, Attack on Titan, and One Punch Man. Others include Dr. Stone, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Firefighter Daigo, Berserk of Gluttony, A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special, and many more.

Pricing

Crunchyroll has one free tier and three paid tiers, with a 14-day free trial for new users. The paid tiers are ad-free, have unlimited anime, and update new episodes after they air in Japan. The first tier is the Fan, which costs $7.99 per month. The Mega Fan tier costs $9.99 per month. Then, the Ultimate Fan tier comes for $14.99.

Pros Crunchyroll has a deep content library with steady updates, so users will always have to watch.

The streaming service is not expensive.

It has old and recent anime releases to suit anime lovers’ preferences. Cons There are annoying ads on the free plan.

Users can only watch a few contents on the free tier.

Read our comprehensive Crunchyroll Review

11. Sling TV

Sling TV is an on-demand streaming service platform, one of the best alternatives to Netflix for watching live TV. It lets its users watch many live documentaries, TV channels, movies, TV series, and more. More so, Sling TV users have access to live sports, news, events, and more.

It is due to its geo-restriction policy if you can’t watch Sling TV and access its features. The service is only available in the US and its territory. However, people in the restricted area can access the platform seamlessly using VPNs.

Pricing

The Sling TV Orange tier costs $40 monthly, and the Sling Blue is the same price. Additionally, the combinations of Sling Orange and Sling Blue come at a subsidized price of $55 per month. However, first-time users can get either Sling Blue or Sling Orange for $20 monthly.

Pros Sling TV can replace cable networks effortlessly.

Sling TV has tons of channels and content suitable for the entire family. Cons The streaming service is expensive.

It has more live TV streaming features than on-demand streaming features.

Read our comprehensive Sling TV Review

12. Shudder

The best alternative to Netflix for horror movies is Shudder. This on-demand streaming service has movies, TV series, and documentaries categorized in many other genres. However, most of its contents are horror. The platform has over 1000 contents, and more than 600 of them are a horror. For this reason, the platform doesn’t have much kid-friendly content, and it is more suitable for adults.

Some popular horror movies on Shudder are Texas, Chainsaw Massacre, and Night of the Living Dead. Others are The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster, Zombie Jamboree, Comedy of Terrors, Bad Genes and Killer Kids, and many more. Only people in the US and its territory can access this service, and people in restricted areas need VPNs to watch it.

Pricing

Shudder has a monthly subscription plan costs $5.99 and $56.99 per year. It offers a 7-day free trial for users and has no ads.

Pros Shudder has content for horror movie lovers.

The service is cost-effective.

It is ad-free. Cons It focuses more on horror.

It has little content for children.

Shudder has geo-restriction.

Read our comprehensive Shudder Review

Best Free Alternatives to Netflix

Some people want to get a Netflix alternative without cost. For such people, here are some free streaming services:

1. Pluto TV

Pluto TV is a free alternative streaming service to Netflix. It has ads, but they are minimal. Although the platform is free, it has a satisfactory service with thousands of movies, TV series, shows, and more. It has genres like action, drama, romance, and more. Some of its notable features are access to Star Trek content, web-based service, and steady new releases. Pluto TV doesn’t require registration, and it has live TV Channels.

Read our comprehensive Pluto TV Review

2. Tubi

Tubi, an online movie streaming service platform, is a free Netflix alternative. It is a great platform for the entire family, with content suitable for adults and children. The platform has few ads and thousands of movies, TV shows, series, documentaries, and more. Tubi interface is user-friendly, making it easy for new and old users to use. Using the movie streaming service doesn’t require a subscription or excessive registration stress.

Read our comprehensive Tubi Review

Criteria to Choose the Best Netflix Alternatives

There are certain things to look out for when choosing the best alternative streaming services to Netflix. Some notable ones are:

Size of library: One of the features that the best Netflix alternatives need is a large content library. With this, users can choose what they want to watch at their own time .

The features: The features of the streaming service alternatives to Netflix are another criterion you should look for. This is because great features enhance user experience in streaming services .

Accessibility: Netflix is available widely, and its best alternative should have the same quality. It must be available for people in different locations.

Verdict: Is getting a Netflix Alternative Worth it?

Netflix boasts an intuitive streaming portal providing global access to entertainment spanning movies, comedy specials, TV shows, and even some video games without geo-restrictions. However, despite its initial dominance, gaps have emerged in Netflix’s catalog depth that causes subscribers to look for alternatives.

For devoted anime fans or viewers seeking niche documentaries alongside the latest theatrical releases, Netflix has begun losing its luster as the sole streaming provider worth the monthly price alone. With competitors like Hulu and Disney+ focused on retaining rights that Netflix waves goodbye to, the range of programming those lower-cost substitutes provide looks increasingly compelling for viewers wanting more. Although still a household streaming staple, Netflix’s stranglehold on satisfying diverse audience tastes continues to loosen to its hungry rivals. For many fans, seeking additional services is now simply worth it.

