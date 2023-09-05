The 12 Best Streaming Services in 2023

Video streaming services have truly changed the game in the entertainment industry, where our screens have become windows that let us peek into all the fun. They’ve given us the power to pick what we watch, when we watch, and where we watch, all with the tap of a button.

The popularity of streaming services has left many calling them the death of the traditional cinema, which is already fading away. With more platforms launching continuously to join the competition, now is the best time to compile a list of top streaming services for the best viewing pleasure. This page lists our picks for the best streaming services available today that everyone can use as cable alternatives.

Top 12 Best Video Streaming Platforms Today

The previous generations (Gen X) were limited to certain kinds of programs that would be played at a particular time frame. However, thanks to streaming services, there have been some changes in the present generation as we can now choose what we want to watch, when, and how to watch it.

Below is a list of the top 12 streaming services believed (and tested) to be the best in cost and efficiency:

Netflix Disney + Amazon Prime Hulu Sling TV HBO Max Crackle Peacock YouTube TV Tubi Shudder Crunchyroll

Quick Comparison of Top Streaming Services

Streaming TV Best For Region Free Trial Price Rating Netflix Online Streaming first hand and old content Available Globally 30 Days Free Package Basic – $8.99 Standard – $12.99 Premium – $15.99 5/5 YouTube TV YouTube Live TV Streaming Service (85+ Channel) Major regions 30 Days free trial $64.99/month 4.5/5 XtremeHD Budget-friendly IPTV offering over 20,000 live channels for streaming Available in major regions $3 to test the service for 36 hours Starting from $16/month 4.5/5 Sling TV Low-cost streaming platform United States 3 days free trials $30/month for Sling Blue – 3 users 3.5/5 Apple TV Streaming original content on Apple, Roku, and more. All major regions 7 days free trials $4.99 per month 3.5/5 Hulu TV Streaming over 65 channels with Hulu library Japan and USA 7 Days $54.99 each month 4.5/5

Detailed Breakdown of Top-notch Streaming Services in 2023

The list is not arranged in any specific order, meaning that Netflix might be the number one, but that doesn’t make them the best or better than YouTuber TV or Disney+.

1. Netflix – Ideal for streaming both classic and fresh original online content ($8.99/Month)

Netflix is the most popular streaming platform that has redefined how we enjoy live shows and watch movies. With its cutting-edge technology, the platform shuffles movies and different shows in and out of its library frequently. This special treat means you may discover something more enticing while searching for what you intend to watch before opening the app.

To add icing to the cake, Netflix is compatible with any Android or iOS device, making it more accessible anytime, anywhere, anyhow you want. Also, it makes its own special entertainment by collaborating with creators worldwide. For example, shows like House of Cards and Stranger Things are very popular in the streaming industry, and everyone loves them a lot.

But on the bad side, you might have to pay a lot of money monthly, which can be much sometimes if you don’t watch Netflix often. Also, there are restrictions to certain places, making it difficult to find the show you want because of where you are. Despite being the most recognized streaming company, the platform faces tough competition from older and upcoming players bringing their A-game in. But Netflix still has the upper hand in the game by being the first company and pioneer of the streaming services we consume today.

Advantages Disadvantages 1. Wide library of content 1. Expensive monthly cost 2. Original and exclusive content 2. Geographical restrictions 3. Multiple device compatibility 3. Rotating Library 4. Download and offline viewing 4. Some contents are not recommended 5. User-friendly interface

2. Disney+ – Latest Home Streaming TV for Young and Old

Disney+ is probably the newest streaming TV in town aimed at sharing valuable content for children and families. The streaming platform gives subscribed users access to five program categories: Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and National Geographic.

This specific program makes it the preferred platform for those not looking for normal Disney content, especially with the introduction of Fox properties like The Simpsons. Similarly, users can also download videos or shows to watch later at their desired time or day. Meanwhile, aside from sharing classic and original content, Disney+ also hosts ESPN sporting programs and live shows on Hulu.

In addition, users can access the streaming service through their browser, tablet, smartphone, and select gaming consoles. Unfortunately, there are things Disney+ needs to implement to get a five-star rating from their user. Some shows on the platform are not in order, and you find it difficult to locate them when you want to watch them.

Pros Cons 1. Family-Friendly Library 1. Limited Non-Disney Content 2. Multiple Device Compatibility 2. Disarrangement of shows 3. Low cost 3. Occasional Technical Glitches

3. Prime Video – Unlimited streaming of movies and TV episodes

Without Prime Video the list isn’t complete because the platform is the home for original content, blockbuster movies, hit shows, award-winning Amazon originals, and sports. Interestingly, being a subscriber of Prime Video automatically gives you access to all the perks of Amazon Prime including free 2-Day Delivery on eligible items and other benefits.

Also, there are two kinds of discounted membership in Prime: Prime Student for students at the higher level and Prime Access for recipients that are assisted by government programs. Notably, an Amazon Prime account is sold at $12.99/month or $119 a year but you can purchase the Prime Video alone for $8.99. Remember that the awesome benefits will not be included in this package.

Once you sign up for Prime Video, you’ll be given access to a variety of channels, including sports, series, and movies like The Lord of The Rings, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Tomorrow War, Fast X, and the forthcoming Mission Impossible. Prime Video also has special shows for children, including Prime Originals Pete the Cat, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and The Stinky and Dirty Show.

While Prime Video is preferred for families and children, the platform has some drawbacks, such as a buggy user experience and annoying ads running all the time.

Pros Cons 1. Included with Amazon Prime 1. Inconsistent User Interface 2. Originals Series and Movies 2. Limited Classic Movie Selection 3. Wide movie and show selection 3. Not accessible on all platforms

4. Hulu – Best On-Demand Streaming Services

It is a streaming company founded in 2007 that The Walt Disney Firm owns. Hulu was originally known as the major rival to Netflix, which still stands true. Today, the company offers on-demand streaming and live TV, allowing users to watch live channels, which were once available through cable subscriptions.

To save costs, Hulu allows its users to watch ads while any show is running for a low subscription fee. However, many users still prefer the expensive ad-free package, which is $11.99 for a month. Hulu has a little problem with how many screens you can use simultaneously. If you’re a subscriber, you can only watch on two screens at once, no matter which plan you have.

You can use more screens unless you also have their Live TV subscription, which costs about $54.99 per month. So, you can’t watch stuff on a tablet, laptop, and TV altogether unless you get that special Live TV package.

Pros Cons 1. A wide variety of content 1. Limited to two devices 2. Less expensive on-demand streaming 2. Live TV ad-free can be expensive 3. Allows you to stay up-to-date with favorite shows 3. Limited to US region

5. Sling TV – Best Affordable Streaming Service

When it comes to the best streaming platforms in the United States, Sling TV always made the list due to its packages and subscription costs. The streaming service offers two options for those looking to leave the cable company behind: Sling Orange or Sling Blue.

Both options have a price tag of $30 each, although the channels you get in each are different. This makes the $45 package the best as you will be given access to both plans. Meanwhile, the streaming platform has add-on channels, including Sports Extra, Kids add-on, News add-on, and Hollywood Extra. The Sport Extra is the most expensive channel, costing $10/month, while the rest goes for $5 each month.

Therefore, if you’re among those spending hugely in paying cable bills each, you will find that cutting the cord and subscribing to Sling TV will help save more. Remember, this service is only available in the United States, meaning you can only access it outside the country using a strong VPN.

Pros Cons 1. Best option for ESPN fans 1. Not available in all countries 2. Cheaper cost compared to cable 2. Original content is not available 3. No contracts 6. HBO Max – Rebranded Streaming Service In a recent development, the streaming company relaunched and is now called Max. The platform merged HBO’s library of original TV series with content from Discovery Plus and a wide catalog of blockbuster movies and shows. Previously, HBO Max was already showing its capabilities in the market before the restructuring, which added more value. HBO’s prestige series, action movies, and unscripted shows make it a strong contender in the crowded entertainment industry. As a sign of improvement, HBO Max can be streamed on Android, iOS, smart TVs, and gaming consoles (Xbox and PlayStation 4). Meanwhile, HBO Max’s standard plan, which includes ads running, costs $9.99, while its ad-free subscription is $14.99 per month. Pros Cons 1. High-quality original programming 1. Limited to US region 2. A large range of movies and shows 2. Expensive compared to other options 3. Access to HBO exclusive programs 3. Not accessible through Roku devices or Amazon Fire TV

7. Crackle – Best Free Streaming Service

Crackle is a streaming service that offers a bunch of movies and TV shows to watch online without paying a cent. The platform operates like other streaming services but here, you’ll have to sit through some ads while you’re watching.

The library might not be as huge as some other big streaming services, and you might not find all the latest stuff, but there’s still a good amount of entertainment to pick from. Thus, if you’re okay with a few ads here and there, Crackle could be a nice free option for your binge-watching sessions. Crackle is accessible through mobile devices, browsers, gaming consoles, media streaming devices, and select TVs just like any other streaming service.

Despite showing many ads, the site will also suggest many events for you to watch and has fewer movie categories compared to Netflix and Prime Video.

Pros Cons 1. Free subscription fee 1. You must watch ads 2. Original content 2. Available to US users only

8. Peacock – Top American Streaming Service

Peacock is a recently launched streaming platform from NBC that offers various plans catering to your content preferences. Families with little ones who use the service will find the added parental controls beneficial. Due to the cost of $5.99, the streaming service is classified as one of the cheaper big media streamers in the market.

The $5.99 per month premium plan though with ads, grants you passage to 80,000 hours of content, including Bravo, NBC, and Syfy favorites. Subscribers can watch movies on Peacock through the app on Android, iPhone devices, gaming consoles, and media streaming devices. Also, users can watch Peacock on Amazon Fire TV or Roku devices presently, although change might occur anytime.

Pros Cons 1. Access to NBCU catalog of content 1. No offline downloading 2. Parental guardian control 2. Not many original shows

9. YouTube TV – Best for Streaming Content from Over 85 Channels

Since the launch of YouTube, they have not failed in providing quality free streaming content. The platform has also contributed to making many talented folks become creators by producing and publishing their video content. YouTube TV takes similar steps and restructures it, asking subscribers to pay small fees to get rid of annoying ads in their content.

YouTube TV has been on steady growth, boasting of broadcasting over 85+ channels in their streaming services, including news, entertainment, and sports channels that you can watch. Also, you’ll get channels like CNN, Fox, FX, and ABC if you subscribe to YouTube TV. And if you want even more channels, you can add extra packages like NBA League Pass, HBO Max, and Showtime. There’s also a Sport Plus plan for users who want a particular sports channel like NFL RedZone, FOX College Sports, FOX Soccer Plus, GOLTV, MAVTV, Motorsports Network, and TVG.

However, YouTube TV will be unable to stream carry Bally Sports as they recently lost the regional network rights. You can watch YouTube TV on your phone, streaming devices, smart TVs, and game consoles. It’s easy to use and works well, especially when compared to other ways of watching live TV. YouTube TV subscription is $73 a month, making it an expensive streaming service but quite lower than your basic cable package.

Pros Cons Six accounts under one membership Expensive add-ons plans Wide network selection 2. Pricey monthly cost Unlimited cloud DVR storage 3. Limited to only U.S.

10. Tubi – Free on-demand Streaming Service for Movies

Tubi TV is a free streaming service based in the United States trying to compete with prominent giants like Netflix and Disney +.

Unlike other American-based streaming services that will charge over a $30 monthly fee, Tubi is giving out its content for free. The only thing that is required from users is to sit through intermittent commercial breaks. The streaming service offers a variety of on-demand content like TV series, movies, and live streaming channels.

Tubi TV relies on big industry players like MGM, Paramount, and Lionsgate to deliver thousands of hours worth of content. The company was founded in 2014, and its headquarters is in San Francisco. Also, the company has branches in Canada and Australia. According to the Los Angeles Times, Tubi had almost 25 million active monthly users when the company was sold to FOX for $440 million in 2020.

The Tubi app is available on Android and iOS devices, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Roku, and Xbox Series X. Also, it is possible to cast from the app to a television. Tubi could also provide free entertainment for kids. You just have to click on ‘Tubi for Kids’ from the main menu on the app or website. There are notable names in animated space, such as Space Dogs, Casper the Friendly Ghost, and Sonic the Hedgehog.

While Tubi is widely considered the top choice, it still has a few drawbacks. You can’t download shows to watch them without an internet connection, and the video quality is limited to 720p. But if you have a specific movie in mind, Tubi is a good choice to watch it for free.

Pros Cons 1. Free streaming service 1. No download option 2. Parental guardian included 2. Limited TV programming

11. Shudder – Streaming platform specializing in horror content

If you have interest for horror movies, Shudder is the best platform to find different kinds of horrifying content. With a massive collection of scary movies, they’ve carefully curated some of the finest selections, including “Halloween” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” Again, Shudder has a $5.99 monthly subscription and a yearly membership plan priced at $56.99.

You can sign up for Shudder using Amazon Prime, Roku, or Google Play instead of going directly to Shudder’s website or using their mobile app on Android or iOS. Having these services to subscribe to Shudder is unnecessary, but they offer an alternative way to do it. Shudder TV is accessible through all streaming devices, smartphones, browsers, and Smart TVs. The service comes with a 7-day free trial and is completely ad-free. However, you cannot watch videos without the internet.

Pros Cons Best choice for horror movie lovers No download options Low monthly cost Some movies and shows are not available

12. Crunchyroll – Streaming Service for Anime Lovers

This service is the best streaming platform for Anime fans. Crunchyroll has over 1,200 library options for its users to choose from. There are series like Attack on Demon Slayer, One-Punch Man, Naruto, and Hunter X Hunter. Notably, Crunchyroll offers two packages: an ad-free account that is paid for and a free account with ads running.

Crunchyroll can be accessed through streaming devices, gaming consoles, smartphones, and a browser. The service has no download option, making it impossible to use Crunchyroll without the internet.

Pros Cons Customizable watch list No offline download option Large library Bad user interface Funny Videos

Factors to Consider When Picking Your Preferred Video Streaming Platform

Finding the best video streaming service can boost your entertainment experience. However, given the numerous options out there, it can be a challenging decision to make.

Here are a few guidelines for finding the most suitable streaming service:

Content Variety : Begin by assessing your preferred content types, whether movies, TV series, sports, or documentaries. An ideal streaming service should have a broad selection of content within your favorite genres.

: Begin by assessing your preferred content types, whether movies, TV series, sports, or documentaries. An ideal streaming service should have a broad selection of content within your favorite genres. Pricing : Go through the pricing plans of your preferred platforms to check their budget-friendliness. Choose a platform with a flexible pricing and billing cycle that aligns with your budget.

: Go through the pricing plans of your preferred platforms to check their budget-friendliness. Choose a platform with a flexible pricing and billing cycle that aligns with your budget. Trial Duration : Free trials allow users to examine the platform before subscribing to premium places. So, look for streaming services with at least a 30-day free trial so you can have enough time to check its features and convenience.

: Free trials allow users to examine the platform before subscribing to premium places. So, look for streaming services with at least a 30-day free trial so you can have enough time to check its features and convenience. Compatibility : Depending on your device, whether mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, or consoles, make sure your preferred streaming platform is compatible with the devices.

: Depending on your device, whether mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, or consoles, make sure your preferred streaming platform is compatible with the devices. Streaming Quality : Check if the platforms offer 4K streaming or options that cater to internet connections.

: Check if the platforms offer 4K streaming or options that cater to internet connections. Offline Viewing : If you want to save videos for viewing, choose streaming platforms that support offline viewing or allow downloads.

: If you want to save videos for viewing, choose streaming platforms that support offline viewing or allow downloads. Original Content : Many streaming services offer shows and movies. Consider this factor if you are interested in their content when deciding.

: Many streaming services offer shows and movies. Consider this factor if you are interested in their content when deciding. User Friendly Interface : Whether you’re a tech beginner or expert, opting for streaming platforms with a user interface for easy navigation is advisable. A designed interface can greatly enhance your streaming experience.

: Whether you’re a tech beginner or expert, opting for streaming platforms with a user interface for easy navigation is advisable. A designed interface can greatly enhance your streaming experience. Customer Support : Choose a platform with responsive customer support. This ensures the resolution of any service-related issues.

: Choose a platform with responsive customer support. This ensures the resolution of any service-related issues. Customer Reviews and Feedback: Reading reviews and feedback from other users can give you insights into the platform’s performance. Therefore, prioritize platforms with customer reviews and recommendations.

By considering these steps, you will be able to find the video streaming platform

Conclusion

In conclusion, streaming services have revolutionized access to entertainment content in today’s industry. Many quality options exist today, including Netflix, YouTube TV, and Hulu Plus Live TV, where people can access educational videos, entertainment content, and more for free or through premium subscriptions.

Among these platforms, Netflix stands out due to its range of content options, high-quality offerings, and user-friendly interface. With the entertainment industry continuously expanding, we can expect to see streaming platforms and services catering to the needs of viewers in the future.

FAQs