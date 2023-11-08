How to Access Apple TV Worldwide with a VPN in 2023

Quick Guide to Accessing Apple TV Worldwide with a VPN Choose a reliable VPN service. We recommend NordVPN (currently at 69% OFF). Subscribe to and install the VPN. Connect to a VPN server based in the US. Configure your router (if needed). Access Apple TV. Restart Apple TV (if necessary). Access regional content you like. Enjoy streaming.

Best VPNs to Change Apple TV Region – Quick Intro

NordVPN: NordVPN is a popular VPN provider known for its strong security features, vast server network, and user-friendly interface. ExpressVPN: ExpressVPN is a premium VPN service with a reputation for fast and reliable connections, top-notch security, and a wide server selection. Surfshark: Surfshark VPN is a budget-friendly option offering unlimited device connections, robust security, and a strict no-logs policy. ProtonVPN: ProtonVPN is a security-focused VPN service developed by the creators of ProtonMail, emphasizing privacy, encryption, and a commitment to data protection.

What is Apple TV?

Apple TV is a prominent movie streaming service app that allows users to watch movies, TV series and shows. Also, Apple TV’s content catalog is extensive, attracting movie lovers worldwide and increasing its popularity.

People can watch documentaries and much more content on the streaming platform. Apple TV app makes streaming original content from Apple TV+ – an on-demand movie streaming platform by Apple Inc., seamless. Also, Apple TV users can stream iTunes Store and a few other Apple TV Channels with the software on their iOS devices. Users can access content from another on-demand streaming service if they link the service apps. The Apple TV app is an American service launched in December 2016 and late 2017.

How to Watch Apple TV Outside USA with a VPN

Watching content with Apple TV outside the USA using a VPN is less tasking than many think. The first step is finding a compatible VPN service, which might be tasking for people new to the industry. Next, the user must download the VPN application on a device and open it. Connect the VPN application to the device being used and choose a US server.

After this, the VPN app will mask your device’s location by changing the IP address to look like a US location. Hence, the device will gain access to every internet service exclusive to people in the USA. Next, open the Apple TV app and use every feature it has smoothly.

Why Do You Need a VPN to Watch Apple TV Outside the USA?

Apple TV app is available for worldwide usage, so using a VPN app on the platform is not necessary. However, some features and content on the app have geo-restrictions, and they are only available in the USA. So, people who want to use such services need a VPN to access it. The

One such service is Apple TV+, an on-demand movie streaming platform that is only available in America. Also, some Apple TV Channels and a few other Apple Inc. productions are exclusive to people in America. Therefore, a VPN is vital for Apple TV services to be completely accessible.

Best VPNs to Watch Apple TV Outside USA – Detailed List

Watching Apple TV outside the USA requires a compatible VPN service, and we have tested many VPNs to pick the best few. Note that there is no overall best VPN app; it is only best for people for specific reasons. Below are some of the best and a brief review of them:

1. NordVPN – Best VPN for Extensive Server Network

NordVPN is one of the best VPN services, with the largest server network and over 5800 servers in about 60 countries. Also, its connection speed is over 6730 Mbps, which makes it the fastest VPN app among others. NordVPN has an unlimited bandwidth, which is perfect for seamless use.

With NordVPN, users can be sure of an automatic malware scan for downloads, which helps save users’ devices. More benefits of using this VPN app are that it alerts users about leaked data and has an ad and tracker blocker. The app encrypts users’ internet connection and keeps their IP address and location hidden.

It is easy to set up as it only requires users to purchase a subscription, download the app, and connect to a server. Note that NordVPN doesn’t collect users’ information, nor does it save it. One excellent platform feature allows six devices to use one account. Also, the app is compatible with any device with access to the internet. There is 1 TB of cloud storage in the VPN app and a cross-platform password manager for people using different devices with one account.

NordVPN Pricing

NordVPN costs $14.99 per month for its monthly subscription and $6.49 per month for its 1-year plan with three extra months. The 2-year plan costs $4.99 monthly, and all three plans have a 30-day money-back guarantee.

NordVPN Limitations

The downsides of using NordVPN are its web-based login and limited multi-language support. Also, NordLynx, the app WireGuard, is proprietary, which makes it less transparent.

Read our comprehensive NordVPN review

2. ExpressVPN – Best VPN for Speed

ExpressVPN is one virtual private network with over 3000 servers in over 105 countries. Some countries include France, Italy, Japan, the USA, Taiwan, Canada, India, South Korea, Turkey, Argentina, the UK, and many more. With this, users can appear to be from the most significant countries of the world. It has the best-in-class encryption, protecting users’ data firmly with AES-256, which is a security expert trusted protection standard.

Its customer service is impeccable, as there are human customer service agents ready to help users with setup and troubleshooting. This is unlike many other benefits that use bots to attend to customers. ExpressVPN does write data to a hard drive, which means it doesn’t collect, save, or share users’ data with third-party organizations.

ExpressVPN is famous for its connection speed. It is known to be one of the fastest virtual private networks available on the internet, with a speed of over 2220 Mbps. Also, it works with most internet-accessible devices like Mac, Windows, routers, iOS, Android, Linux, and money more.

Furthermore, one account allows eight devices with different activities simultaneously. This feature helps save money and keep all eight device activities private. There are no activity logs on ExpressVPN; the platform doesn’t keep the data of users’ online activities for any reason. CNET, The Verge, TechRadar, and other tech companies name ExpressVPN the best VPN platform.

ExpressVPN Pricing

ExpressVPN has three plans: the one-month plan costs $12.95 per month, and the six-month plan costs $9.99 monthly. Also, the 12-month plan costs $6.67 monthly with three months free usage. All three plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN Limitations

However, ExpressVPN has some downsides, which include the absence of dedicated IPs and high cost. Also, its customer service team only handles highly technical issues that users have.

Read our comprehensive ExpressVPN review

3. Surfshark – Best for Low Budget VPN

SurfShark is an easy-to-use VPN, and it is excellent for budgeting because it is cheap. The platform helps users surf the internet without tracking, guards devices from viruses and protects users’ identities when browsing. The interface of SurfShark is excellent and user-friendly for beginners and old VPN users.

SurfShark secures users’ connections and keeps them from cyber risks like hacking attacks, data breaches, snoopers, and more. Also, it blocks ads, trackers, and cookie pop-ups without glitches. With over 3,200 RAM-only servers in over 100 countries, users can connect to almost any major country. Also, the platform connection is at high speed.

The VPN works on an unlimited number of devices in one account simultaneously, allowing the entire family to benefit from one subscription plan. It has a no-log strict policy, keeping users’ internet activities hidden. SurfShark takes in its customer service 24/7 availability through live chat or email.

The VPN app has high-tech operations that make it easy to operate, but its services remain powerful. Thanks to SurfShark’s Nexus technology, users can create personal VPN entries and exit server pairs through Dynamic MultiHop. It also allows users to change their IP every 10 minutes at will, using the wide IP Rotator it has.

SurfShark Pricing

SurfShark has three subscription plans: the SurfShark Starter, SurfShark One, and the SurfShark One+. All three plans have unique features and prices for one month, 12 months, and 24 months. Note that the SurfShark One+ plan has the best offers, as well as the 24-month plan.

The 1 Month Plan

For the 1-month plan, SurfShark Starter costs $15.45 per month, and it only offers a secure VPN and ad blocker. Also, it helps users to block cookie pop-ups. SurfShark One costs $17.95 per month, and it has a fast VPN, ad blocker, cookie pop-up blocker, and a private search engine. Also, users get 24/7 device protection with antivirus protection, webcam protection, antivirus, anti-malware, and spyware protection.

Moreover, users get email breach notifications in real-time, real-time ID and credit card breaches, and personal data security reports. The plan also allows users to generate personal details and masked emails. These two features are new to the SurfShark platform. The SurfShark One+ costs $20.65 per month, offering everything the SurfShark One offers and more. Some extra features it provides are data removal from companies’ databases and people’s search sites. All the plans have 30 money-back guarantees.

The 12-month Plan

The 12-month plans have all three SurfShark packages, and they all have the same features as the 1-month plan. However, the prices are cheaper, helping users to save some percentage. The SurfShark Starter package costs $3.99 per month, saving 74%, and the SurfShark One costs $4.09 per month, saving 77%. Also, the SurfShark One+ package costs $6.49 monthly, helping the subscriber save 69%.

The 24-month Plan

The 24-month plan also has the three packages and all their features and a few extras. The prices are, however, different, helping users save some percentages. SurfShark Starte costs $2.21 per month, saving 86%, and it offers three-month-free usage. The SurfShark One package costs $2.73 per month, saving 85%, and users get four months free. This package is the most used. The SurfShark One+ costs $4.11 per month, saving 80%, and users get five months of free usage.

Surfshark Limitations

One limitation SurfShark has is that its Linux client could be better compared to other VPN apps. The Linux client has a few limitations, causing its delivery to lag.

Read our comprehensive Surfshark review

4. ProtonVPN – Best for Security and Extra Options

ProtonVPN is a virtual privacy network with a top-notch security policy and extra options for a better user experience. The platform keeps users’ browsing data safe by sending their internet traffic through an encrypted VPN tunnel. With the service, browsing data is secure regardless of the safety of the internet connections.

ProtonVPN is a Swiss VPN provider, and it doesn’t log user activity, nor does it share users’ data with third-party companies. It keeps users’ browsing history private and offers anonymous internet visits without surveillance. Another benefit of using ProtonVPN is the freedom it provides. This feature is more helpful for activists, journalists, and every other Proton Mail user.

ProtonVPN grants easy passage to restricted content online by breaking specific internet censorship barriers. ProtonVPN has a fast connection speed of over 1600 Mbps. It uses a 10 Gbps server network infused with special VPN-accelerating technologies. With this, ProtonVPN improves its speed to 400%. The VPN app supports all devices that can access the internet. Macs, Windows, Android devices, and iOS. Also, ProtonVPN supports Linux, Chromebook, Android TV, and a few devices.

The VPN has over 1900 VPN servers, Malware scan for downloads, and tracker and ad blocker. There is a P2P support option, unlimited bandwidth, and 10Gbit servers on the ProtonVPN app. The platform allows users to use ten devices with one account simultaneously. Also, it unblocks content that is restricted.

ProtonVPN Pricing

ProtonVPN has four plans: the Proton Free plan, the 1-month plan, the 1-year plan, and the 2-year plan. They all have unique features and prices. Let’s delve into the plans and what they offer.

Proton Free

ProtonVPN Free plan is free, yet it offers 218 servers in 5 countries. It doesn’t have ads, and it has unlimited volume and bandwidth. More so, the plan provides an open-source and no-logs policy.

1-month Plan

ProtonVPN’s 1-month plan costs 9.99€ per month with a 30-day money-back guarantee. It offers high VPN speed, allows the simultaneous use of 10 devices with one account, and is available on all platforms. Also, the plan provides ad blocker and malware protection, high-speed online streaming, live chat customer support live chat, and advanced VPN customizations.

1-year Plan

ProtonVPN 1-year plan costs 5.99 € per month. With this price, users can save 40% of their subscription fee with a 30-day money-back guarantee. This plan offers users all the ProtonVPN features and benefits.

2-year Plan

The 2-year plan costs 4.99€ per month, allowing users to save 50% of their subscription free. It has a 30-day money-back guarantee and offers every ProtonVPN available feature.

ProtonVPN Limitations

ProtonVPN has a few limitations, and one of them includes the customer service lag. Another downside of the VPN app is its low speed limit.

Criteria for Choosing the Best VPN to Change Apple TV Region

There are specific criteria they need to look out for in the app when choosing the best VPN. Any VPN app with these features is worth the try. Here are some of the must-have features of the best VPNs:

Speed

Speed is one of the most essential things to consider when picking the best VPN. It is because the speed promotes a seamless use of the platform. If a VPN speed is slow, it frustrates the user, and the response mars the browsing experience.

Number of Servers

The number of servers the VPN offers is a key thing to note. The higher the number of servers, the more likely it is for users to access restricted internet services from different parts of the world.

Unblocking Ability

The VPN must be able to unblock geo-restricted streaming services like Apple TV+ in the Apple TV app. VPN apps that have this feature are considered the best.

Security

For a VPN application to qualify as the best, its security policy must be tight, protecting users from cyber dangers. If the VPN security wall is not strong enough to keep hackers off users’ data and protect them from malware, it is not worth it.

Cost

Usually, people don’t consider the subscription cost when using a VPN, but it is also important. Most people cannot afford overly expensive apps, so they always opt for the cheaper ones.

Customer Service

The customer service of a VPN app must be top-notch and available 24/7 for the service to be considered the best. This is because some users might have issues using the platform, and customer service should be available to help out.

User-friendly Interface

Many people are not used to the idea of troubleshooting issues for customer service to help. For such persons, ditching the platform is the only option they have if the VPN interface is complex. With a user-friendly interface, new and old users can seamlessly navigate through the app functions.

Will Apple TV Work with a Free VPN Outside the USA?

Apple TV will work with free VPN outside the USA if the platform has the features it requires to work. One free VPN user can access all of Apple TV features with the ProtonVPN. Although it has paid plans, its free plan is also authentic enough to grant access to Apple TV features outside the USA.

What Does Apple TV Cost Outside the USA?

Apple TV costs about $6.99 monthly worldwide. However, users outside the USA will pay more because of the VPN service cost. So, the price of Apple TV outside the USA is the price of Apple TV and the VPN subscription.

Compatible Devices and Platforms to Watch Apple TV Outside USA

Apple TV supports only a few devices because of the use of VPNs. The platform supports the devices that the used VPN supports. So, the list cuts down to:

iOS Devices

Some iOS devices like iPhones and iPads work well with Apple TV outside the USA. They are easy to use and even fast.

Android Devices

Android devices like smartphones, tablets, and Android TVs are great for using Apple TV outside the USA. They can connect to the VPN and alter their locations to appear like the USA.

Computers

Computers also allow the use of Apple TV outside the USA. Some compatible computers are Mac, Windows, Linux, and a few others.

How Can You Change the Region on Apple TV iTunes?

On 3rd Generation or Earlier

Connect to a USA VPN server on your device. Go to the settings menu on the iOS device. Click on the USA iTunes region. Restart the Apple TV platform to effect the change.

On 4th Generation or later

Open the VPN app and connect to the USA server. Go to the iTunes and App Store section and sign out from your iTunes account. Choose the USA in the regions-selection sector. Create a new Apple account with a new email. Select ‘None’ on the payment option. Type an effective USA billing address on the required space. With the new Apple account, sign in on Apple TV.

With a Smart DNS Proxy

Open Apple TV and go to the main menu. Click on settings and then network. Select ‘Configure DNS’ and then Manual. Type in your smart DNS address and click on Done. Restart the Apple TV to make the change effective.

What Can You Watch on Apple TV Outside the USA?

Apple TV allows users to watch every Apple Inc. video content. It grants access to Apple TV+, Apple TV Channels, iTunes content, and more. However, most people use the Apple TV platform Apple TV+, and here, they can watch movies, TV series and shows, documentaries, and more.

The streaming service also shows movies in genres ranging from comedy to romance, rom-com, and sci-fi. More so, it has horror, adventure, thrills, action, samurai, and many more. Also, it has original and featured content.

Verdict: Is Watching Apple TV with a VPN Worth Trying?

Apple TV is an app for watching Apple content from the company’s many services. The app is available in the USA and other countries, but some of the benefits it streams are exclusive to people in the USA. So, using the Apple TV app outside the USA is not worth it because users won’t enjoy the complete package that it offers.

However, with a VPN app, users can access the entire Apple TV package from anywhere in the world. With some straightforward steps, using a VPN is possible. However, a compatible VPN is required for this to work seamlessly.

Frequently Asked Questions