How to Stream Crave TV Outside Canada with a VPN in 2024

Quick Guide to Streaming Crave TV Outside Canada

Choose a trusted (and tested for smooth streaming) VPN like ExpressVPN. Install that VPN app after you have completed the download process. Connect to one of its Canadian servers. Pay a visit to the Crave TV app or website. You can now stream any content of your choice.

Best VPNs to Access Crave TV Outside Canada – Quick List

ExpressVPN: With ExpressVPN, you get privacy protection and unlock a whole world of possibilities. One feature distinguishing it from the rest is the speed at which it responds to users. Private Internet Access: Private Internet Access, or PIA for short, gives you that mystery online presence while enjoying a great browsing experience. This VPN protects all of your data with no cutback on data usage. NordVPN: NordVPN is a virtual private network (VPN) service that offers encrypted internet connections. It ensures online privacy and security by masking users’ IP addresses and providing access to geo-restricted content.

Why You Need a Trusted VPN to Watch Crave TV Outside of Canada

You need a VPN service to watch any of your best TV shows on Stream Crave TV from anywhere outside Canada. Crave TV placed a couple of barriers to stop persons outside Canada from enjoying its services. Persons who try to access Crave TV outside its primary region cannot access its content due to geo-restrictions. A VPN becomes the only way out due to the placed bounds. The VPN is a vital tool that connects you to a server in Canada. It hides your exact location while giving you an online presence in Canada.

You get an entry into Canada with a well-crafted Canadian IP address. This does not open you to attacks, as your privacy is secure. Encrypting your internet connection in a world where technology drives things is a piece of cake to VPN. Get on board with a VPN to enjoy choice shows, documentaries, and movies from anywhere worldwide. A great streaming experience and a stable network are many joys you get from using a VPN.

Best VPNs to Unblock Crave TV Outside Canada – Detailed List

1. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a popular VPN service with users all around the world. Its ability to give users a great experience and privacy security has earned it a great name. Data protection and online security are the two greatest reasons businesses and people in our era use ExpressVPN. Rest assured that ExpressVPN keeps every single one of your online activities safe. Advanced encryption like AES-256 safely secures users’ data.

ExpressVPN considers keeping data away from any third party as a top security priority. Priding itself as a forerunner in speed connection and a seamless user experience has placed Express VPN on the global radar. A service like ExpressVPN that uses cutting-edge technology is all you need to watch HD videos anywhere outside Canada. Its server is hitch-free, covering large regions of the earth. Places like Canada know the weight of value it carries. The presence of Express VPN has helped in no small way in breaking down walls that hamper streaming services. Now, people who want to enjoy Crave TV can do so with the help of ExpressVPN.

Features

You get your money when you are unsatisfied within 30 days of use.

Protection of privacy is guaranteed each step of the way.

Fast internet connection at all times in use.

Access is always open to all across the globe.

Keep your online presence a secret.

ExpressVPN works well with just any device.

Its servers are on standby in 105 countries of the world.

It was created to bypass whatever censor is placed to stop certain regions.

Allows up to 8 devices to connect to the same IP address.

Pros Users steadily enjoy online privacy and security, too.

Users steadily enjoy online privacy and security, too. Its server network is spread across a large number of countries.

Its server network is spread across a large number of countries. User interface and smart programming are some of the best around.

User interface and smart programming are some of the best around. Its customer service line is always open 24 hours every single day.

Its customer service line is always open 24 hours every single day. It has been able to unlock content from regions that curb outside users. Cons A leash is placed on the number of connections allowed for each subscription.

A leash is placed on the number of connections allowed for each subscription. Its performance has a lot to do with the system in use.

Its performance has a lot to do with the system in use. Features are greatly fashioned with fewer options.

Read our comprehensive ExpressVPN review

2. Private Internet Access

If you need a trusted VPN, PIA covers you for an exciting streaming experience. You can rest assured as it protects the online privacy of all users. It is the ideal choice for anyone who places a high tag on security and privacy in the online space. The focus on data protection and privacy security has earned PIA a grand spot in the world of VPN. Connection logs are not in any way stored or placed on tags with the PIA VPN. Users can sleep with their two eyes closed, knowing their data is safe.

Private internet access is your plugin if you desire to stream online without getting noticed. Most users confess that the user interface is easy to use. PIA is created so anyone with or without technical skills can use it. Connecting to a server and setting settings to suit your needs takes just a few clicks. Novices and experts always have it easy to navigate the PIA VPN interface.

Features

Its security is built so that data privacy cannot be cracked open.

Users can send as much data as they desire using the PIA VPN.

Your data is safe, with no extra cost added to your subscription.

Traffic data is not recorded at any point in time of use.

It is one of the services that give users open-source VPN apps up to 100%.

Setting up a PIA VPN takes a couple of steps in just a few minutes.

Customer support is open to all users at any time without a hitch.

It has an inbuilt ad blocker that keeps trackers, ads, and unsafe sites at arm’s length.

Certain features like the kill switch and split tunneling are implemented to make it safe.

Allows connection of up to 10 devices with the same subscription.

Apps on platforms like Windows, iOS, Linux, and Android work very well with it.

Users are allowed to customize their settings to suit them best.

Pros Internet connectivity is on the high side.

Internet connectivity is on the high side. It supports the use of more than one VPN protocol.

It supports the use of more than one VPN protocol. All its plans are quite inexpensive, with timely discounts for users.

All its plans are quite inexpensive, with timely discounts for users. It offers both malware protection and ad-blocking services. Cons It does not have many servers for use in some regions of the world.

It does not have many servers for use in some regions of the world. No platform devotes any streaming server for use.

No platform devotes any streaming server for use. They do not give users the luxury of a free trial at all.

3. NordVPN

NordVPN is a leading virtual private network (VPN) service provider renowned for its commitment to online privacy and security. With a vast network of servers across numerous countries, NordVPN enables users to browse the Internet securely and anonymously by encrypting their traffic. This encryption ensures that sensitive data such as passwords, financial information, and browsing history remains protected from prying eyes, including hackers, ISPs, and government surveillance agencies. Moreover, NordVPN offers a range of advanced features designed to enhance users’ online experience. These include double encryption, which adds an extra layer of security by encrypting data twice, and CyberSec, a feature that blocks malware, intrusive advertisements, and other cyber threats. Additionally, NordVPN allows users to access geo-restricted content by masking their IP addresses and routing their internet traffic through servers in different regions, granting them unrestricted access to streaming platforms, websites, and online services worldwide.

Features

AES-256 standard for data security.

Zero monitoring or recording of activities.

Dual-server encryption for added protection.

Blocks malware and intrusive ads.

Halts internet traffic on connection drops.

Bypass censorship with disguised traffic.

Thousands of servers for global access.

Works on various devices seamlessly.

Pros AES-256 encryption, Double VPN, no-logs policy.

AES-256 encryption, Double VPN, no-logs policy. Wide server network for unrestricted content access.

Wide server network for unrestricted content access. A strict no-logs policy ensures user anonymity.

A strict no-logs policy ensures user anonymity. CyberSec, Kill Switch, obfuscated servers. Cons Some users may experience decreased internet speeds.

Some users may experience decreased internet speeds. The availability of dedicated IP addresses may be limited in some regions.

Read our comprehensive NordVPN review

How to Choose the Best VPN to Watch Crave TV When Not in Canada

Choosing a VPN that tailors your needs can be quite tiring for some people. Here, we will be looking at how best to choose a VPN to Stream Crave TV from places outside Canada:

Take a look at the VPN Providers

You must do some form of background check on VPN companies whose servers bypass restrictions in Canada. All that is needed is to list the most likely VPNs, check out some technical websites, follow online discussion groups, and review sites.

Verify the Server Locations

A VPN service that has a large number of servers spread across Canada will be an excellent choice. This stems from the notion that the more servers it has, the better service it can give to users.

The Level of Speed and Network Stability is Key

It is necessary to look out for the speed and connection stability of every VPN. Slowness hampers the quality of the streaming service it offers users. Search for a VPN with great speed connectivity to enjoy all Crave TV’s goodies.

Be on the Lookout for a Secure System

Data security should be one of your major concerns when choosing a VPN. Consider encrypted VPNs with OpenVPN or even IKev2 for the safety of your online activities. Also, note other security features like the Kill switch. Doing all of these will greatly help keep your IP address safe.

Ensure to Check if the VPN Works Well With Your Device

Checking to see if a VPN works well with streaming Crave TV from your device will save you a lot of headaches. You must confirm how well it works on Windows, Android, and macOS operating systems.

Check Out the Design Features of the Interface

A beginner-friendly interface is the best option when choosing the best VPN to stream Crave TV. A good VPN should be easy to navigate and configure by users in the shortest possible time. Get a well-designed VPN to ensure a smooth sail when streaming.

Take Thought to the Price and Duration of its Subscription

Knowing the price of VPN servers in Canada will help you decide which one to opt for faster. Most of these VPNs out there offer a month’s trial to all who get on board. Some others have a refund plan that allows users to test-run services before purchasing.

Choose Wisely

Opting for a VPN service that best suits your online needs is much better in the long run. Carefully study the listed factors above to make the best choice for watching Stream Crave TV from anywhere outside Canada.

Can a Free VPN Be Used to Watch Crave TV From Outside Canada

One great benefit of a free VPN is that it can hide your IP addresses. It gives you an online presence of living in Canada, though it has its downside. Browsing with a free VPN is quite slow, with fewer server options. Connections are not left in the dark, as they are often unsteady.

When streaming with a free VPN, you have a far smaller bandwidth. Persons who want to opt for a free VPN should remember that their data is at risk of being sold out for advertising. This will pose many issues to your online security in the long run. A premium VPN is the best option when assessing Crave TV outside Canada. You are sure of not just a speedy internet connection but also security as well.

Barriers placed that made many not enjoy fun times with Crave TV have now been bridged. You can access Crave TV with the steps listed below from anywhere in the world today:

Pick out a tried and trusted VPN service. Download the app, then install a VPN service into your device. Log in your details to the VPN subscription page. Connect to one of the listed servers in Canada. Open an account with your details on Crave TV. Click on a plan and complete the payment process. Now, you can enjoy all the unique content on Crave TV.

Crave TV Plans and Pricing

Crave TV has plans tailored to meet every person’s needs. It has a monthly plan and also a yearly payment system as well.

A premium plan is at a monthly fee of just $19.99. This is an ad-free plan that requires just a monthly fee of $19.99. Users of this plan enjoy four streams, all at the same point in time, high-quality videos, offline downloads, and live channels. You also get to enjoy unique content at home or on the move. The standard plan starts at $14.99 a month. The fascinating thing about this plan is that it costs as low as $14,99 with ads. You can stream four videos at once and watch them after downloading them. The video quality is superb, and live channels line up for all users. What else would one want in entertainment that can’t be found on Crave TV? The basic plan is available for a tidy sum of $9.99 monthly. You can watch the best movies and lots more from anywhere for just $9.99. It offers one video streaming at a time, video quality of about 720p, offline downloading, and live channels. You can enjoy all of these when you get on board with the basic plan on Crave TV.

Best 5 Crave TV Alternatives

Tubi TV

This platform is known worldwide for featuring TV shows and movies. People use its services without paying a dime. Its content covers a wide range of genres and has attracted many users. The popular saying that free things attract a large crowd works well with Tubi TV.

Vudu

If you are looking for where to buy or rent movies online, Vudu comes to mind. Users can navigate around, watching great shows and movies from any device. Devices like smartphones and gaming consoles can be easily used. It also has a premium offer that anyone can access its titles. There is always something for everyone on Vudu.

SpaceMov

Many TV shows and free movies can be enjoyed from SpaceMov without stress. The platform’s large library content has attracted many movie lovers. Since it is free, it has become a convenient way to unwind for many users.

Xumo Play

Xumo Play is always looking for ways to keep entertainment lovers glued to their seats for hours. It has a lot of exciting programs, movies, and lots more that are featured on it. Users can access its services from just anywhere at no cost at all.

Flixtor

It spreads great content ranging from TV shows to movies for free. People looking for ways to enjoy themselves at little or no fee find Flixtor a great option. Going in as a paid subscriber opens up extra features and more content to users.

Parting Word

With the advent of VPN, getting on board with Crave TV is way easier than anyone would have thought. Virtually anyone can now take advantage of the great services in the world without an excuse.

Check out features like price rates, privacy security, number of servers, online speed, and more. It would help if you considered all of these before choosing a VPN. It has tailored its prices to suit everyone’s needs.

You can use trusted VPNs like ExpressVPN, ExtremeVPN, and Private Internet Access to enjoy a fabulous day with Crave TV anytime. Take the next few minutes to fill out your details on your choice of VPN to enjoy a world of fun on Crave TV.

FAQs