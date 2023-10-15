Crunchyroll Review 2023 – An In-Depth Look at the Service
In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, Crunchyroll has carved out a special place as the ultimate destination for anime enthusiasts. Crunchyroll’s impact on the anime industry cannot be overstated, with a history stretching back to 2006. As things stand, Crunchyroll remains a beacon of Japanese animation, offering its global audience a treasure trove of shows, movies, and manga. We embark on a comprehensive journey to dissect, critique, and celebrate Crunchyroll in our in-depth review, revealing the platform’s strengths, weaknesses, and the unique experience it offers fans of this beloved genre.
Over the years, it has not only provided a legitimate and convenient way for fans to access their favorite series. Still, it has also played a pivotal role in introducing anime to a wider, global audience. In this Crunchyroll review, we’ll explore everything from its extensive library and user experience to its exclusives, original content, and evolving role within the streaming landscape.
What is Crunchyroll? Your Gateway to the World of Anime StreamingCrunchyroll is an American online streaming platform that primarily focuses on offering a vast library of anime and manga content to its subscribers. It provides a wide range of anime series and movies, often with subtitles or dubbing in multiple languages, making it a popular destination for anime enthusiasts worldwide.
In addition to anime, Crunchyroll also features a selection of Asian dramas and manga titles, making it a comprehensive source for fans of Japanese pop culture. It was founded in 2006 and has become one of the go-to streaming services for anime and related content. Anime fans have many options for streaming their favorite shows, and Crunchyroll is a well-known and popular choice.
It offers over 1,300 anime series, including many available to watch as soon as they air in Japan. They also have an ad-free subscription option. Crunchyroll has expanded even more recently thanks to its parent company, Sony. It has added dubbed content from Funimation, a former competitor, and has access to VRV’s library. This means Crunchyroll has become a one-stop destination for anime lovers, and it’s our top recommendation.
Availability by Country: Where Can You Dive into Anime?
Countries United States JapanPro tip: Crunchyroll is primarily accessible in the United States, but you can overcome geographical restrictions by connecting to a VPN server in one of its supported countries. This allows you to enjoy a wider selection of anime and manga content regardless of location.
Pros and Cons – Weighing the Benefits and Limitations of the Service
Pros
- Crunchyroll’s vast and diverse selection of anime series makes it an ideal go-to hub for many popular and niche titles in the anime world.
- The service allows users to access new episodes shortly after they air in Japan, keeping them up-to-date with their favorite series.
- Crunchyroll provides a free, ad-supported option for users who want to watch anime without paying.
- The service’s high-definition (1080p HD) streaming quality guarantees a crisp and clear viewing experience.
- Crunchyroll’s premium subscription options are reasonably priced and offer ad-free viewing, fast-tracked episodes, and the ability to stream on multiple devices.
- With the addition of Funimation content, Crunchyroll now provides both subbed and dubbed anime, catering to a broader audience.
- Crunchyroll’s partnership with other streaming services, like Wakanim and VRV, will expand its content library beyond anime, giving its users a vast collection of genres.
Cons
- The downside of using Crunchyroll is that its free tier includes persistent pre and mid-roll ads, which can annoy some users.
- Also, Crunchyroll has region restrictions, meaning some content is unavailable in certain countries. Thus, a VPN or change of region is required.
- Some desirable features, such as ad-free viewing and fast-tracked episodes, are available only to premium subscribers, which may require a monthly fee.
Features – Elevating Your Anime Streaming Experience
The features of Crunchyroll are numerous, and their functions help enhance viewer experience on the streaming service. Here are some of the key features:
Simulcast
Users can access simulcast episodes, which means they can watch the latest anime series episodes shortly after they air in Japan.
High-Quality Streaming
Crunchyroll provides high-definition streaming quality for its content, ensuring a crisp and clear viewing experience.
Incorporation of Funimation
Crunchyroll has expanded its library by incorporating content from Funimation, adding dubbed anime series to its offerings. It has also partnered with services like Wakanim and VRV to diversify its content.
Affordable Premium Option
While there is a free trial, the premium subscription plans are reasonably priced, offering an ad-free experience and other benefits for a monthly fee.
Flexibility
As a popular anime streaming service that caters to premium subscribers, Crunchyroll has a vast library of anime content, including simulcasts. This provides the flexibility to enjoy anime without ads and features depending on the chosen subscription plan.
Accessibility
Crunchyroll’s “Watch Anytime, Anywhere” makes its services available on gaming consoles, mobile, desktop, and other streaming gadgets. These may include Apple TV, Android, iOS, PS4, Roku, and Xbox.
Parental Control Guidance
Parents can control the king of anime genres their young viewers can access with the parental control feature. This way, they can ensure content safety while preventing their kids from accessing violent or inappropriate shows.
Privacy
Regarding privacy, Crunchyroll doesn’t require any personal information from its users except the email that is important for creating an account.
Pricing and Plans – Exploring Your Options for Anime Entertainment
Crunchyroll offers a free, ad-supported option that provides access to most of its content in high-definition (1080p HD). Users can watch simulcast episodes one week after their release.
Crunchyroll offers premium subscription plans ranging from $7.99 per month to $14.99 per year. These premium plans allow users to enjoy an ad-free experience, fast-tracked episodes available one day after release, and the ability to stream on multiple devices. Users can also enjoy a 14-day free trial.
- The first plan, Mega Fan, is the most popular one, billed at $9.99 monthly. This plan supports offline viewing and streaming on 4 gadgets simultaneously.
- The second plan, FAN, is the cheapest, billed at $7.99 monthly. This plan allows streaming on 1 gadget at a time, comes without ads, gives unlimited access to the platform’s library, and lets viewers in Japan enjoy new episodes immediately after they are aired.
- The third plan, Ultimate Fan, is billed at $14.99 monthly and has all the features accessible on the Mega Fan plan. This plan allows streaming on 6 devices simultaneously with unlimited access to the platform’s library online and offline and lets viewers in Japan enjoy new episodes immediately after they are aired.
Extensive Anime Library – Your Source for Endless Anime Adventures
Crunchyroll boasts an extensive anime library, offering a vast collection of anime series and movies catering to the diverse tastes of anime enthusiasts. With a wide selection of genres and both subbed and dubbed content, it’s a go-to platform for anime lovers. Crunchyroll’s library got even better since it added content from Funimation. It has added over 100 Funimation shows, including favorites like Yu Yu Hakusho and Tokyo Ghoul, with more to come over time. This means Crunchyroll now offers subtitled (subs) and dubbed anime versions, so you don’t have to choose.
It has also incorporated content from Wakanim, a French anime streaming service, and VRV, which includes various streaming channels. This diversifies their offerings beyond just anime, making Crunchyroll more appealing. If you’re mainly interested in anime, Crunchyroll is a great choice. However, if you or others in your household want to watch various shows and movies, including non-anime content, services like Hulu, Netflix, or Disney+ might be better options.
Movies
- Akira
- Your Name.
- Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade
- Given
- Suzume
- 009-1: The End of the Beginning
- The Stranger by the Beach
- Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms
- The Girl Who Leapt Through Time
- Demon Slayer – The Movie: Mugen Train
- To Me, the One Who Loved You
- Over the Sky
- Black Jack: The Movie
- Black Fox
- Lady Death: The Movie
- Aquatic Language
TV Shows
- Attack on Titan
- A Couple of Cuckoos
- Anime Crimes Division
- A Bridge to the Starry Skies
- Angel’s 3Piece!
- A Dark Rabbit Has Seven Lives
- Ani☆Sute
- A Place Further than the Universe
- Amazing Stranger
- Angolmois: Genkou Kassenki
- Anima Yell
- Ani Tore! EX
- 11eyes
- Amanchu!
- Anne Happy
- A Centaur’s Life
User Interface – Navigating the World of Anime with Ease
In addition to the versatility of Crunchyroll, the service is available in web and mobile versions, making it easy for its users to make the most of the service on their various gadgets.
Mobile Version
Crunchyroll’s mobile app resonates with the service’s logo colors (orange and white). They make it identifiable and different. It features an overflow menu for account settings and a search bar at the top. The account settings are basic, allowing you to change the app language and manga quality.
The side menu links to other Crunchyroll apps like Manga, News, and Store. The app’s top navigation has Home, New, Anime, and Manga Shop. In the “Home,” you will find “My Queue” and “My History” lists. The “New” section has “This Season” and “Updated Episodes.” Sorting options like genre or popularity should be included in the New section. However, the Anime section offers filtering by popularity, release season, title, or genre. Newest and Featured can sort the Manga section.
Web Version
Crunchyroll’s web interface has gray, white, and orange colors. It’s information-packed, feeling more like a forum than a streaming service. You can navigate through Shows, Manga, News, Games, and Store in the top menu. The upper right has options for your Queue, a Random button, and your profile.
The “Queue” allows sorting by data accessed or added but not alphabetically. The profile section lets you update information, add interests, and customize your profile photo. You can also set notification and content preferences and view payment history. You can sort your favorite titles on the “Shows” page by Simulcasts, Popular, Alphabetical, Updated, Release Calendar, Genres, or Seasons. Hovering over a show lets you add it to your Queue. Clicking a show takes you to its detail page with episodes, user ratings, and simulcast info.
The playback interface is cluttered, so fullscreen is better. It has playback controls, quality settings, and subtitles. Unfortunately, it lacks rewind or fast-forward buttons. Crunchyroll moved to a modern video player but had issues with the manga reader on the web. Nevertheless, the video player itself works well.
Comparing Crunchyroll With Other Anime Streaming Services
Crunchyroll Hidive Anime Content and Library
- Over 1,000 anime titles and 30,000 episodes.
- Features classics like “One Piece,” “Naruto,” and “Bleach,”
- Newer hits like “Demon Slayer” and “Jujutsu Kaisen” are available on Crunchyroll.
- Exclusive titles like “The God of High School” and “Tower of God” are also available
- A big collection of over 1,500 anime shows, including popular ones like “Made in Abyss” and “K-On!”
- They also have exclusive titles like “Haikyu!! TO THE TOP” and “Food Wars! The Third Plate: Totsuki Train Arc.”
- Hidive stands out by offering uncensored content.
Streaming Quality
- Streams in different resolutions from 480p to 1080p
- The standard resolution is 720p, while 1080p resolution is available to premium users
Pricing and Premium Plans
- Mega Fan (1-Month) – $1.29 per month
- Fan – $1 per month
- Mega Fan (12-Month) – $12.99 per year
- Standard Monthly Subscription – $4.99 per month
- Yearly subscription – $47.99 per year (Save $11.89)
Accessibility and User Interface
- Comes with pop-ups and ads
- Available on mobile and web
- Easy to navigate
- Ad-free
- Available in mobile app
Device Compatibility
- Works on Android and iOS
- Compatible with gaming consoles, Smart TVs, etc
- Compatible with all except Apple TV
Free Trial
- Free 14-day trial
- 7-day free trial
Using Crunchyroll With VPN – How to Enjoy Anime Securely and Privately
Crunchyroll is a popular streaming platform that offers a vast library of anime and other Asian content, but its availability can be limited by region. Some users turn to VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) to bypass these region-based restrictions and access Crunchyroll’s content from anywhere in the world.
A VPN like PureVPN to access Crunchyroll outside the United States can be a handy solution for avid anime fans who want to enjoy their favorite shows and movies from anywhere in the world. It provides access to a vast library of anime content and ensures a secure and private online experience.
Exploring Alternatives: Other Anime Streaming Options Beyond Crunchyroll
Explore a diverse entertainment world beyond Crunchyroll by delving into our unbiased reviews of other streaming platforms. Discover a rich tapestry of content and unique viewing experiences tailored to your preferences, all at your fingertips. Expand your horizons and embark on a new entertainment journey today.
Verdict: Is Crunchyroll the Best Streaming Service for Anime Content?
Crunchyroll has long been considered one of the top streaming services for anime content, and whether it’s the best choice depends on your specific preferences. It boasts a vast library of anime titles featuring various genres, from classic series to the latest releases. The service also offers simulcasts, allowing viewers to watch new episodes shortly after they air in Japan.
That said, whether Crunchyroll is the best choice depends on your needs. While it excels in anime content, streaming platforms like Funimation and Netflix offer substantial anime libraries. Funimation, for instance, focuses exclusively on anime and may have a more extensive selection of dubs. On the other hand, Netflix offers a mix of original and licensed anime series and films. If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution for a variety of content, Crunchyroll’s library may not be as diverse as what you’d find on a service like Netflix.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Crunchyroll?
What is the price of Crunchyroll’s monthly subscription?
Can you use a VPN with Crunchyroll?
Does Crunchyroll offer Originals?
