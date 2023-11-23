DirecTV Review 2023: Quality Premium Entertainment

What is DirecTV? Your Gateway to Comprehensive Satellite Television Services

DirecTV is an American multichannel video streaming service based in El Segundo, California. It was first launched majorly as a digital satellite service on June 17, 1994, but it also provided traditional linear television service. It had competed with Dish Network, traditional cable television providers, and IP-based television services.

AT&T acquired DirecTV for $67.1 billion on July 24, 2015. The tech giant later decided to spin off DirecTV into a separate entity, allowing it to remain a standalone company.

As a streaming service, it performs well, having many channels and tackling some of the issues it had with its DVR feature. They have grown to have about 12.75 million subscribers in the United States alone as of the first quarter of 2023.

DirecTV Availability: Which Countries Can Access It?

Allowed Countries The United States Latin America The Caribbean Europe

Pro tip: To access DirecTV from worldwide, you can turn to To access DirecTV from worldwide, you can turn to a reliable VPN . You simply connect to a server in a supported country and stream all your favorite content, even if you’re not physically there. Please note that you must ensure your VPN choice offers optimal speeds and streaming experience.

DirecTV Content – A Diverse Selection of Satellite Television Entertainment

DirecTV is famous for providing a cable-like experience for subscribers of online video streaming. It is one of the most expensive streaming services; however, users get a lot for their money. There are over 330 channels on DirecTV, including sports, entertainment, news, and internationals. Here is a list of the most popular channels and programming on the service.

Entertainment channels on DirecTV include FOX, NBC, ABC, ESPN, HGTV, Bravo, AMC, FX, USA, TNT, TBS, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, and Disney Channel. Sports channels on DirecTV are ESPN, MLB Network, NFL Network, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, NBC Sports, NFL RedZone, MLB Extra Innings, NHL, FOX Sports 1, and NBC Sports.

News channels on DirecTV include FOX News, CNBC, Al Jazeera America, BBC World News, MSNBC, and CNN. International Channels on DirecTV include Univision, beIN Sports, ESPN Deportes, NHK World Japan, CCTV-4, Telemundo, and BBC America.

DirecTV Pricing – Exploring Packages for Comprehensive Satellite Television

There are four subscription tiers on DirecTV, the difference being the number of channels you will get. The cheapest tier on this streaming service, known as the Entertainment Plan, has a $69.99 monthly subscription plan. DirecTV gives you a 5-day free trial on all its plans. Once you subscribe to a plan, you get 14 days to cancel and ask for a full refund if you don’t like what you’re getting. You must contact a customer support representative to ask for this refund. The four subscription tiers on DirecTV include Entertainment, Choice, Ultimate, and Premier. We’ll take a look at how these plans vary amongst themselves:

The Entertainment Plan

The Entertainment plan is DirecTV’s lowest tier, offering over 75 TV entertainment channels. Some popular channels on this plan include CBS, FOX, NBC, HGTV, ABC, and ESPN. This plan also offers unlimited DVR storage while allowing you to stream on unlimited screens. This plan costs $69.99 monthly.

The Choice Plan

The Choice plan is next in rank, offering over 105 channels, including regional sports channels so that you can experience NLB, NHL, and MLB games. Popular network channels like Showtime, Starz, and HBO are available on this plan. This plan offers you everything you get in the Entertainment plan and tops it up with Specialty sports channels. These channels include ACC Network, Big Ten Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, and SEC Network. The Choice plan costs $84.99 monthly.

The Ultimate Plan

This $114.99 monthly plan is the next in rank, offering over 140 entertainment channels, news, and sports. You will get American Heroes Channel, Aspire, BBC World News, and many more in this plan. This plan offers you everything in The choice plan and CBS Sports Network, Discovery Family, FX Movie Channel, NHL Network, STARZ Encore & more. Its price is also subject to change.

The Premier Plan

The Premier plan is the highest tier on DirecTV, offering over 150 live channels plus 65,000 on-demand titles to its subscribers. It includes popular channels like Max, Cinemax®, SHOWTIME®, STARZ®, and Regional Sports Networks. This plan costs $159.99 monthly. You also enjoy three months of MGM+™ for free, after which you now have to pay $6 monthly if needed.

DirecTV Compatible Devices – Where Can You Access Satellite Television Entertainment?

DirecTV supports several devices and platforms. Here is a list:

Web

Apple TV

Chromecast

Fire TV

Roku

Android devices

iOS devices

Amazon Fire Cube

Samsung TVs

Specifications and Features – Unveiling the Advanced Capabilities of Satellite Television

Certain things help each streaming service stand out or match the competition. We will now look at the features and specifications that DirecTV has included to keep its subscribers loyal.

DVR Storage

DirecTV offers subscribers unlimited Cloud DVR storage for up to nine months after subscription. Similarly, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV also offer such, which implies that you have options.

Simultaneous Streams

Outside your home network, you can simultaneously stream DirecTV from three devices. Within your home network, there are no restrictions. The more devices that want to stream simultaneously, the more you should get robust internet connectivity.

DVR Storage Capability

DirecTV has an outstanding DVR storage capability as it allows recording up to 30 episodes, which you can keep for nine months. This is better than streaming services letting you control recording for only 90 days.

Lookback and Restart

There are other unique features that you can get on DirecTV, like the Lookback and Restart features. The Lookback feature permits revisiting programs up to three days in the past in case a user missed out on an exciting program. Though a few sports channels don’t support it, you can find the ones that keep it from the DirecTV Stream’s support site.

You can click the Restart feature to replay a live program from the beginning. Some channels like CNN, Bloomberg, Food Network, FOX Sports, Travel Channel, A&E, and UniMas support this feature, but others do not. The support site also provides a list of channels that allow this feature. The major challenge with the Restart feature is that you can no longer record it from the beginning. Another streaming service that offers these two features is FuboTV, while Philo only supports the restart feature.

Parental Control

It has options for streamlining or restricting movies and shows by rating, which helps control what the kids can watch on DirecTV. You can also block every film or show with no rating.

Special Promotions

DirecTV offers special discounts and promotions for its new subscribers. It provides a discount on all the three-month plans from the first subscription. It also gives a three-month free trial for some of its premium channels.

DirecTV User Interface – Navigating Your Experience with Intuitive Design

Streaming Experience Over the Web

DirecTV has a brightly colored interface with a nice layout and fewer items to make the screen less bulky. Navigation is easy; you can filter results when searching for your favorite shows. A top navigation menu comprises four options: Watch Now, My Library, Discover, and Guide. You can locate the search bar and gear icon at the top right corner of the screen. The gear icon represents the account settings.

The search bar helps you quickly find movies, networks, and TV shows, as you can filter results by content type. The Watch Now screen features some available top content on the service, and they are organized horizontally in scrolling lists. The list includes Featured TV, Action Movies, New This Month, Trending, and Just for kids.

You can switch on the parental control options, captioning display options, and manage subscription settings in the account settings section. DVR recordings and bookmarks of your favorite channels are stored in the My Library section. In the “Discover Section,” you can easily find shows, movies, and networks. The Guide section allows you to navigate the programming list by content type or channel to see the currently playing content.

Mobile App Experience on DirecTV

The DirecTV app is available for streaming on both Android and iOS devices. There is much consistency in appearance between the web interface and the mobile app. However, the problem lies in users needing the option to turn off the app’s Picture-in-Picture view.

To navigate the app, three menu items on the screen’s bottom allow you to go into the Watch Now, My Library, and Discover sections. You can find the guide section as an icon on the top left of the screen. The account settings of the mobile app allow you to enable parental control, change closed captioning settings, and set preferences for streaming quality. The streaming quality options are Good, Better, and Best.

Pros Vast number of channels

Free trial for Premium channels

Unlimited Cloud DVR Cons Plans are expensive

DirecTV and VPN – How to Bypass Geo-restrictions

DirecTV is an American-based channel that offers services to the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Due to this, a geological restriction is placed on countries in other regions that don’t allow access to the site.

However, a good VPN could always come to the rescue as it lets you use a server within the allowed regions. This way, you will appear to be streaming from one of the permitted regions. It is advisable to use a secure and reliable VPN service like NordVPN.

How Does DirecTV Compare to Other Streaming Services

Streaming TV Best For Region Price DirecTV Extensive content library Latin America, the United States, Europe, and the Caribbean $114.99 per month Amazon Prime Video Original content Global $8.99 per month Hulu Streaming many live TV channels USA and Japan $7.99 per month Crackle Free contents USA Free service Sling TV Cheap Streaming USA $6.4 per month Peacock Interesting content USA, Ireland, Austria, UK, and Italy $6 per month Disney Plus Heart-warming content Major Regions $10.99 per month Starz For TV series The US and Puerto Rico $9 per month Showtime Bundle for more content The US $11.99 per month Paramount Plus On-demand, over-the-top streaming service The US $5.99 per month

Beyond DirecTV: Other Streaming Services Worth Considering

Discover a wide range of entertainment options outside the typical channels you’ve already tested. Investigate other streaming providers to find new releases and exclusive series. Examine our in-depth reviews before deciding to guarantee a pleasurable viewing experience.

Verdict: Is DirecTV Worth Subscribing To?

DirectTV offers quality programming for customers. This company has over 330 entertainment, news, sports, and international stations. Nonetheless, the subscription price rate is relatively high compared to other rivals.

However, it offers a five-day free trial for all its plans and a fourteen-dollar money-back guarantee, thus hinting how confident it is about its services. Discounts are offered at different times for new customers during the first three months of subscription. This product is worth trying because it gives accessibility and an excellent user experience.

Frequently Asked Questions