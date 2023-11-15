How to Watch Discovery Plus outside the US in 2023

How to Watch Discovery Plus Outside the US with a VPN – Quick Guide

Subscribe to and install one of our recommended streaming VPNs. Our top recommendation for Discovery Plus is ExpressVPN

Use the VPN to connect to a US server, preferably in a major state like New York.

Visit the Discovery Plus website and sign up with your details.

Start streaming your favorite shows with ease.

The Best VPN Options for Discovery Plus – Quick Intro

ExpressVPN: A premium VPN service celebrated for its exceptional speed, robust security features, and extensive server network, ensuring reliable and private internet connections. Surfshark: A budget-friendly VPN solution that emphasizes user privacy, offering unlimited simultaneous connections and making it an excellent choice for individuals and families seeking affordable online protection. NordVPN: Renowned for its top-tier security and privacy features, extensive server infrastructure, and user-friendly interface, NordVPN is a leading choice for those prioritizing anonymity and robust data protection online.

Why You Must Use a VPN to Access Discovery Plus Online

If you have ever tried watching Discovery Plus as a user outside the USA, it is common for you to see error messages every time. You will find statements such as the ones below:

“Streaming access is unavailable in your region. Please check the availability of your country online.” “Streaming access is available only when you are located in the US and certain US territories.”

These error messages are due to the limitations of Discovery+ for users outside the US and specific regions. Interestingly, hundreds of users know this but still crave access to the platform. This is because, as mentioned earlier, the US platform is home to a more extensive library of entertainment content people love to watch.

So, when a solution like a VPN is brought to the table, these people hop on the opportunity and use it to the fullest. The working mechanism of VPNs is simple to understand, as they help hide the user’s original location. Then, it changes the IP address to a location within the US, making the user a resident at that moment. Hence, regardless of city, as long as the internet connection is stable, you can watch Discovery+. As we proceed, we will discuss the best VPNs for this purpose and how to apply them on Discovery Plus.

The Best VPNs to Watch Discovery Plus – Detailed List

1. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is the top choice for watching Discovery+ from outside the US. The provider has consistently proven its reliability for online activities like unblocking, torrenting, and online gaming. ExpressVPN’s standout feature is its lightning-fast servers, reaching speeds of 89.42 Mbps. With a vast server network of 3000+ servers in 105 countries and 23+ optimized servers in the US, it’s easy to enjoy buffer-free streaming. It’s even easier when you connect to a New York server.

Interestingly, Express VPN’s impressive download speeds (89.42 Mbps) and upload speeds (84.64 Mbps) are on a 100 Mbps internet connection. This makes it effortless to bypass geo-restrictions on the Discovery Plus channel and enjoy 4K-Ultra HD video quality. ExpressVPN also provides a Smart DNS feature known as “ExpressVPN MediaStreamer.” This feature allows users to access geo-restricted streaming services on devices that may need to be more user-friendly. It has high unblocking capabilities, consistently unlocking a variety of channels.

With a single ExpressVPN account, you can connect up to five devices simultaneously. The service is compatible with various popular devices, including iOS, Chromebook, Windows, Roku, iOS, Android, iOS, Play Station, Linux, Xbox, routers, and more. For just $6.67 per month, users can benefit from a 30-day money-back guarantee with every ExpressVPN subscription.

Pros

Fast and reliable connections

No-logs policy

User-friendly apps

Excellent customer support

Wide server coverage Cons

Limited simultaneous connections

No free trial

Fewer advanced features

Potential Netflix issues

Headquartered in a jurisdiction that may raise concerns

2. Surfshark

Surfshark is a budget-friendly VPN option for accessing Discovery Plus outside the US. It offers highly affordable subscription plans, starting at just $2.30 per month (with an 84% discount and two months free on the 2-Year Plan). This VPN boasts a vast network of 3200+ servers across 100 countries, including over 500 servers in the United States.

Surfshark delivers a respectable VPN connection speed, reaching 88.14 Mbps on a 100 Mbps internet connection. With Surfshark, you can expect fast and reliable speeds without sudden connection interruptions. Surfshark offers a range of features, including DNS protection, CleanWeb, Camouflage mode, No Borders mode, Kill Switch, and 24/7 Customer Service.

A standout feature that sets Surfshark apart is its ability to provide unlimited simultaneous connections on a single account. It’s compatible with various platforms, including Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, macOS, and routers. RAM-only servers also ensure a strict no-log policy, safeguarding your online activity via Private DNS. Furthermore, Surfshark offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a 7-day free trial is available on iOS and Android.

Pros

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Strong security features

No-logs policy

Wide server network

Good streaming support

CleanWeb feature (ad and malware blocker)

MultiHop and Whitelister features for extra security and customization Cons

Smaller server network compared to some competitors

Relatively new in the industry

Occasional customer support delays

Limited historical track record

Some users report minor usability issues with apps

3. NordVPN

NordVPN boasts the largest server network, making it a top choice for unblocking Discovery Plus outside the US. With 5500+ servers in 60 countries, including 1970+ servers in the US, accessing the best Discovery Plus content from anywhere is easy. In our testing, NordVPN’s servers delivered impressive streaming speeds, achieving an upload speed of 79.42 Mbps and a download speed of 86.49 Mbps.

Beyond unlocking Discovery Plus, NordVPN can also unblock various other US channels and streaming services. With NordVPN, you can connect up to six devices simultaneously. It is compatible with popular devices like Windows, Android, iOS, Mac, Firestick, Smart TVs, and more. It even offers the double-hop function, which adds an extra layer of security by routing your connection through two different proxy servers.

For just $3.99 per month (with a 57% discount and three months free on the 2-Year Plan), NordVPN is an affordable choice. Additionally, all subscriptions come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros

Large server network

No-logs policy

High-speed connections

User-friendly apps

Excellent customer support

Specialty servers for streaming and P2P

Strong track record in the industry Cons

Limited simultaneous connections (though increased in recent updates)

Occasional speed fluctuations

Some streaming issues were reported

Slower support response times during peak hours

Occasionally, less user-friendly apps on certain devices

Criteria for Choosing VPNs for Discovery Plus As a US Non-Resident

We addressed a few earlier, but this section will concisely outline other things to consider. They include:

Exceptional Unblocking Capabilities: The VPN should excel in unblocking a wide range of streaming platforms, ensuring you have access to your favorite content. Comprehensive Server Network in the US: The VPN should maintain a substantial network of servers in the US, offering various options for seamless streaming experiences. Simultaneous Connections: The VPN should allow for five or more simultaneous connections, enabling you to use it on multiple devices simultaneously. 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee: Your VPN provider should offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing you to try their service risk-free and assess its performance. Reliable 24/7 Customer Support: Efficient and round-the-clock customer support ensures timely resolution of issues or questions.

Channels Available on Discovery Plus

There are different channel offerings on Discovery Plus based on region. Hence, it is unlikely to have all users watching the same content from other areas or countries.

United Kingdom HGTV

TLC

Food Network

Discovery Plus Originals

OWN

Animal Planet

Magnolia

ID

A&E

Travel Channel United States Discovery Turbo

DMAX

Motor Trend

Quest Red

TLC

Food Network

HGTV

ID

Discovery Science India Discovery Kids

Discovery Science

Euro Sports

Travel Channel

Animal Planet

DMAX

TLC

HGTV

Food Network

What to watch on Discovery Plus in 2023

With the latest movies and shows coming up as the year ends, Discovery Plus has some content to offer its users. Some of its range includes:

Best Shows Growing Belushi: Season 3

90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk

Return to Amish: Season 7

Ghost Adventures: Devil Island

Pawn Stars Do America

Michigan Hell House

WWE Rivals Season 2

WWE Legends Season 3

Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story

Naked and Afraid: Solo Season 1 Best Movies Vacation Home Nightmare

No Responders Left Behind

Chasing the Thunder

Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini

The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story

Introducing Selma Blair

Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation

The Devil’s Academy

Michigan Hell House

Sports Games/Fixtures New Releases Neighborhood Wars Season 5

World RX of Hong Kong

Artfully Designed Season 2

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays

Help! I Wrecked My House Season 4

Good Cop, Bad Cop

Christmas at the Chalet

Lost Women of Highway 20

Fixer Upper: The Hotel

Belle Collective S4 New Sports 2023 Thailand MotoGP

Fulham vs Manchester United Premier League

Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos

AC Milan vs PSG

Nick Ball v Isaac Dogboe

Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints

MotoGP Valencia 2023

Tottenham vs Chelsea

Sporting Braga vs Real Madrid

World Championship Boxing – The Magnificent 7

Compatible Devices That Work Well with Discovery Plus

Several devices outside of the US work well with Discovery Plus. Some of them are listed below, and they include:

Amazon Firestick

Apple TV

Android TV

Android Phone/Tablet

Mac

Xbox

Windows

LG Smart TV

Sony Smart TV

iPhone/iPad

Samsung Smart TV

Chromecast

Roku

Xfinity

PlayStation

These devices work hand-in-hand with the platform to offer various options for streaming your favorite content.

How to Watch Discovery Plus on Different Devices

Stream on Android

To stream discovery outside the US on your Android device, follow these steps:

Subscribe to a premium VPN service like NordVPN and ExpressVPN. Connect to a US server. We highly recommend a server in New York. Open the Google Play Store on your Android device and download the Discovery Plus app. Sign up for a Discovery Plus account or log in with your existing credentials. Enjoy streaming Discovery Plus content from outside the US with the help of your VPN.

Watch on iPhone

To install the Discovery Plus app on your iPad and iPhone from the App Store and watch it outside the US, follow these steps:

Subscribe to a reliable VPN service like ExpressVPN. Connect to a US server using your VPN, preferably one in New York. Open the App Store on your iOS device. In the App Store, search for the Discovery Plus app. Download and install the Discovery Plus app on your iPad or iPhone. Launch the app and enjoy Discovery Plus content on your iOS device, regardless of location.

Stream on Xbox

To stream Discovery Plus on your Xbox, follow these steps:

Configure your VPN on your router – ExpressVPN is a good choice for routers. Connect to a US server through your router, preferably one in New York. On your Xbox, go to the Games and App Store. In the search bar, type “Discovery Plus.” Choose “Apps” from the left sidebar. Select “Install” once the app overview page opens. Sign in to your Discovery Plus account and enjoy streaming on your Xbox.

Watch on FireStick

To stream discovery on Amazon Firestick, follow these steps:

Sign in to the ExpressVPN app on your Firestick. Connect to a US server, with the New York server being recommended. Go to the Firestick home screen and navigate the “Find” tab. Search for the Discovery+ app. Select the “Download” or “Get” option to install the Discovery Plus app. Once installed, open the app and stream some of the best shows on the Discovery channel.

Discovery Plus Pricing Plans

Discovery+ offers two main subscription options for all users:

Ad-Lite Version:

Price in the United States: $4.99 per month (Ad-supported)

Price in the United Kingdom: £4.99 per month

Price in India: ₹99.00 per month

Ad-Free Version:

Price in the United States: $6.99 per month (Ad-free)

Price in the United Kingdom: £29.99 for the first year, £49.99 yearly after that

Price in India: ₹299.00 per year

You can also use a Discovery Plus free trial as a new subscriber. This period is quite interesting as it offers every feature of the paid. However, after the free trial, you can decide whether to continue or cancel your Discovery Plus subscription.

Watching Discovery Plus Without a Cable

A person outside the US can watch Discovery Plus in three primary ways. These methods are through cord-cutting platforms like Fubo TV, PlayStation Vue, and Sling TV.

FuboTV

Fubo TV offers four pricing packages: Standard, Family, Ultra, and Entertainment, priced at $54.99, $59.99, $69.99, and $79.99 per month, respectively.

The Standard package includes media coverage of the Discovery Plus channel and 80+ other channels. Fubo TV is compatible with web browsers and Amazon Fire TV. To access FuboTV outside the US, we recommend using ExpressVPN, the best VPN.

SlingTV

Sling TV offers two pricing plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue, both available for $25 monthly. However, the Sling Blue package is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, and Chromecast devices. This selection allows you to access the Discovery Plus channel across various devices.

PlayStation Vue

With PlayStation Vue, you can enjoy the latest Discovery Plus content by subscribing to its Access package, which is available monthly for $49.99. This well-known online streaming service is compatible with various devices, including Android and iOS. Also, devices such as PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 gaming consoles offer a diverse range of options for your viewing pleasure.

Conclusion

Discovery Plus is a geographically limited platform for users outside the US and specific regions. However, Discovery Plus lovers can easily access the fantastic content in its library with VPNs.

Interestingly, many claim to do the job, but only a few reliable VPNs allow streaming on Discovery Plus — we’ve listed the best ones for you in this article. These providers are picked based on specific criteria outlined in this article. The most important criterion will be having multiple US servers so users can easily connect. That said, users should find one of these recommended VPNs, subscribe, and begin to enjoy streaming benefits on Discovery Plus.

Frequently Asked Questions