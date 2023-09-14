Discovery+ Review 2023 – A Closer Look at the Streaming Service

What is Discovery?

Discovery+ is an online TV streaming service that provides users access to various streaming content, from different lifestyles to documentaries and news.

It launched in the United States on January 4 and has been the streaming hub for TLC, Discovery Channel, HGTV, Travel Channel, Investigation Discovery, Food Network, and Animal Planet.

The platform also features handy 24/7 channels for famous TV shows and various Discovery Plus Originals. It is worth noting that Discovery+ offers multiple benefits over its competitors. One such advantage is its pricing.

Discovery+ Pros and Cons

Discovery+ is quite an interesting online TV streaming platform that stands out from all its rivals for various reasons. If you are considering choosing Discovery+, then you must first consider some of its advantages and limitations. We have outlined some of these pros and cons in the section below:

Pros Extremely affordable.

More than 55,000 hours of content.

A vast library of content.

Availability of offline viewing.

Has a kids’ profile option.

Offers free trial option. Cons It is not available in many countries.

It is not available in many countries. Limited offline downloads.

Discovery+ Specifications – Unveiling the Features of Your Streaming Experience

Starting Price $4.99 monthly Live TV No Simultaneous streams 4 Anime No Ads Yes On-Demand Movies and TV Programs Yes Offline Downloads on the Mobile Version Yes Original Programming Yes

Supported Devices – Enjoy the Wonder on Your Preferred Screen

Discovery+ is supported on many smart TV platforms and media players. The only exception to this includes PlayStation devices.

Smartphones and Tablets: Android and iOS smartphones and tablets.

Android and iOS smartphones and tablets. Web browsers: Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Safari, Mozilla Firefox.

Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Safari, Mozilla Firefox. Smart TVs: Android TV, Apple TV (4th generation), Apple TV 4K, Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, and Vizio Smart TV.

Android TV, Apple TV (4th generation), Apple TV 4K, Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, and Vizio Smart TV. Game consoles: NVIDIA Shield TV Pro, Xbox 360, Xbox Series X/S, Xfinity Flex/X1, Nintendo Switch.

NVIDIA Shield TV Pro, Xbox 360, Xbox Series X/S, Xfinity Flex/X1, Nintendo Switch. Computers: Linux, Windows, and macOS computers.

What Can I Watch on Discovery+? Best Content

Discovery+’s content library is wide, catering to lovers of diverse categories like nature programs, reality TV shows, cooking, education, documentaries, religion, and true crime. It is also the best option for fans of comedies and scripted dramas. Notably, the Discovery Plus service is an excellent choice for lovers of Discovery networks and has many customized features.

Discovery’s networks and brands curate titles and stack its service with impressive programs such as “The Crocodile Hunter,” “Dirty Jobs,” “Unwrapped,” and “Mythbusters.” In addition, several new Discovery+ Original programs, such as “Monster Garage,” “Luda Can’t Cook,” and “Cocktail and Tall Tales” are available.

More importantly, the original shows have incredible concepts, such as American rapper Ludacris learning to cook various dishes. The content library comprises various quality shows focusing on food, history, and home.

It is worth noting that about 91 programs listed on the Discovery+ platform had either trailers revealing that they would soon be aired or full episodes of programs. In addition, the forum didn’t classify all original programs under the Discovery Plus Original section.

Furthermore, Discovery+ comprises over 70,000 episodes from its large array of networks. It also contains on-demand documentaries and shows from American Heroes Channel, A&E, Discovery, Destination America, Animal Planet, DIY Network, Discovery Life, HGTV, Lifetime, Investigation Discovery, Magnolia Network, OWN, Science, BBC’s Planet Earth, TLC, History Channel, and Travel Channel.

However, as mentioned earlier, the platform doesn’t comprise many movie and film channels, so if you love movies, consider another platform. On HGTV, you can get impressive shows like Beachfront Bargain Hunt, Love It or List IT, or Home Town. It also has continuous channel episodes from House Hunters International, House Hunters, Property Brothers, and many other impressive marquee programs.

Food Network content includes Kids Baking Competition; Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives; Restuarant: Impossible; Unwrapped; and The Kitchen. Some other incredible lifestyle content includes DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Magnolia Network, The Best Thing I Ever Ate, Family Diner, Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, Salvage Dawgs, and Travel Channel.

Discovery Plus has a major drawback: you can’t select the episodes to watch on demand.

Discovery+ vs. Max – Two Streaming Giants Compared

While Discovery+ is an impressive live TV streaming platform, it is worth considering between Discovery+ and Max which one best suits your needs before choosing. Discovery and Warner Bros. have deployed one TV streaming service to combine their catalogs.

On the other hand, Max (formerly called HBO Max) has a broader record of programs, from Adult Swim cartoons to Guy Fieri’s Food Network shows to 90 Day Fiancé and all of the HBO originals. Naturally, Max will attract all of HBO Max’s subscribers with its vast and incredible programs.

Moreover, Discovery+ is somewhat complex but still functions as standalone software. On the contrary, Discovery+ users cannot access the Max platform. They must still create an account and pay for the service. Max towers over Discovery+ because it is more intuitive and has a deeper streaming library, while Discovery Plus is vestigial and redundant.

Pricing and Plans – Choose the Perfect Package for Your Viewing Pleasure

Discovery Plus is one of the most affordable video streaming services we have tried. The platform provides ad-free and ad-supported packages. The cheaper tier is the ad-supported package, which costs $4.99 monthly. On the other hand, the ad-free version costs $6.99 monthly.

Furthermore, new end users can receive a seven-day free trial, the most compelling reason to patronize Discovery+ as a standalone mobile app. Max offers users more programs to watch for $9.99 for its ad-compatible package and $19.99 monthly for its ultimate, ad-less package.

Discovery+ still has a long way to go regarding its content library compared to other notable on-demand streaming services. But it stands out in terms of its base price. For example, the ad-supported version of Netflix costs $6.99 monthly, the ad-supported Disney+ charges $7.99 monthly, and Prime Video costs $8.99 monthly. Then, Paramount+ costs $9.99 monthly for its ad-free version, and Hulu costs $7.99 monthly.

Discovery+ also has a discounted price of $2.99 monthly for verified military, veterans, and students. It is a 40% discount on the basic tier. The last tier is the Verizon Unlimited plan, free for up to 6 months. Notably, this package offers users who are verified customers of Verizon Unlimited, after which the package will transfer to the Discovery+ ad-free tier.

Notably, Discovery+ offers the cheapest prices compared to its other rivals. The ad-supported and ad-free tiers also only have a $2 difference, which can save you so much money for entertainment value. When it comes to pricing, Discovery+ leads the pack in the industry.

Platforms that Support Discovery+ – Your Gateway to a World of Entertainment

Also, if you had a bad experience accessing your streaming account from different devices on your previous streaming platform, you don’t need to bother about Discovery Plus. This is because Discovery+ supports a large array of devices and platforms.

Televisions

Apple TVs

Samsung Smart TVs

Vizio Smart TVs

LG Smart TVs

Amazon Fire Tv

Android TV

Comcast Xfinity Flex

Roku

Streaming Platforms

Apple TV 4K

Chromecast with Google TV

Apple TV (4th Gen)

Roku Streaming Stick

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Gaming Consoles

Xbox Series X and S

Xbox One

PlayStation console users cannot access the platform, as there is no dedicated app to launch Discovery Plus.

The Discovery Plus Web Interface – Exploring the Online Hub for Endless Discovery

You can access the Discovery Plus streaming platform on the official Discovery website. The interface is a neat, minimalistic, and clean design. It is lightweight, easy to use, and has user-friendly animations that make your experience incredible.

The top menu bar helps you navigate the Home, My List, Browse, and Search sections. Beneath is a contextual menu that categorizes what is on the page into various areas, such as topics or genres. You can access your account settings by tapping the profile icon on the page’s right.

In your profile section, you can see all your billing information (and even manage it if you created an account using the web interface), form new profiles, switch between profiles, or remove devices another person has used to log into our account. On the contrary, Discovery Plus does not provide two-factor authentication solutions.

The Home segment shows considerable streaming content, including categories for every channel featured on Discovery+ and many other horizontally scrolling lists of segmented content. These contents include Featured, Hidden Gems, Trending Shows From the Vault, and Favorite Personalities.

Furthermore, the streaming platform offers a Continue Watching category and a Recommendations section. You can scroll through everything in the Discovery+ library in the Browse section. Also, you can filter the displayed list by network, some given keywords, or alphabetically. You can preview the thumbnail of a show by hovering over it, as you can either include it in the My List segment or read a fast description.

The landing page of a TV show has a list of episodes, a brief description, and a segment for similar content. In the episode list, you can view the duration, original air date, and parental rating. It is worth noting that this is more concise content than that of Prime Video or Apple TV+, which are more extensive information about a show. Other notable rivals like Mubi and Shudder enable users to leave reviews about a program or rate them. Discovery Plus does not include either of those options.

Another aspect to note is the Search option, in which results are categorized into various sections. These sections include shows, specials, episodes, extras, and collections. The My List category is a special web interface section that lets you have exhibitions you plan to watch. However, you cannot sort the entries in this section, which are sorted in reverse chronological order of their added time.

The Discovery Plus Mobile App – Your Pocket-Sized Portal to Discovery

Another impressive aspect of the Discovery Plus streaming platform is its incredible mobile app, which gives users a great user experience. Similarly to the web interface, the Discovery Plus mobile app is lightweight, clean, and offers an easy-to-use design. The menu bar is at the bottom of the screen and helps you navigate the entire app.

The Discovery Plus mobile app sections work similarly to its web version. The app allows you to create, update, and switch between profiles. In the Account section, you can toggle notifications and manage subscription settings.

The Playback Experience – Where Content Comes to Life

Discovery+ has a basic playback feature. It could be more sophisticated, but it still delivers. The interface is the typical playback, comprising volume controls, a closed caption feature button, and 10-second fast-forward and rewind buttons.

Some things could be improved to this interface. Some of these are that the streaming resolution is nonadjustable and that it doesn’t provide a description of the currently playing content. Also, you can’t include the current program in your saved list.

The mobile app version has a very similar interface, though it shows the name and episode of a series. Also, ads are marked by short breaks in the progress bar on mobile and web interfaces.

Discovery Plus and VPN – Ensuring Your Access to Endless Discovery Anywhere, Safely

Discovery Plus is available in various countries, including Canada, the US, Asia, Brazil, and most European nations. If you’re outside these regions, you can bypass this restriction using a reputable VPN service like IvacyVPN or IPVanish.

These VPNs have numerous servers in different countries, providing an IP address that seems you’re in an authorized location. For instance, if you connect to a Canadian-based server, your IP address will appear as if you’re in Asia, enabling unrestricted access to Discovery Plus, regardless of your actual location.

How Discovery Plus Compares with Other Similar Streaming Services

Streaming Service Ideal For Legal Regions Free Trial Pricing Plans Rating YouTube TV Live TV Streaming with over 85 channels Significant areas in only the United States 1-Month Free trial · $64.99 per month 4 out of 5 Crackle Free Movies with a vast TV library The United States Free streaming platform · Free 2.49 out of 5 HBO Max Original HBO titles The Caribbean and Latin America Has no free trial · $9.99 for Ad-Lite

· $15.99 for Ad-Free

· $19.99 for Ultimate Ad-Free 3.7 out of 5 Shudder Horror movies and scary content Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the United States The free trial lasts for 7 days · $6.99 per month

· $71.99 per year 1.4 out of 5 Disney + Captivating storytelling The US, Canada, Spain, Switzerland, and some other major countries 7-day free trial · $1.99 for Basic plan

· $10.99 for Premium plan 3.19 out of 5 Tubi TV shows with quality movies in the library Canada, Australia, the United States, and Mexico Free-to-access streaming service · Free service 2.73 out of 5 Peacock TV NBC’s massive content library Ireland, Germany, the UK, the US, Italy, and Austria Comes with a 7-day free trial · $5.99 for Premium

· $11.99 for Premium Plus 1.8 out 5 Hulu Streaming more than 65 channels across the Hulu library The United States and Japan 1-week free trial · $54.99 per month 2.26 out of 5 Amazon Prime Video Decent library, original content, and up-to-the-minute library quality Global access Comes with a 1-month free trial · $8.99 per month 4 out of 5

Additional Streaming Services: Expanding Your Entertainment Horizon

Explore a broader entertainment landscape with our additional streaming services lists, delivering more content variety for your viewing pleasure. Check out our reviews of other streaming services and select for yourself:

Verdict: Is Discovery+ worth it?

Discovery Plus is a lightweight, ultra-efficient, and extremely affordable live-streaming service that airs a limited range of content. Its library comprises diverse content ranging from Cuisine, Nature, Documentaries, TV Shows, and other Categories.

Compared to its other rivals, Discovery+ offers fewer services to end users. However, it towers over them by being extremely cheap for its ad-supported and ad-free tiers. So, consider subscribing to its benefits to save money while getting great value. But if you don’t mind the cost of gaining access to a larger array of streaming content, then consider other streaming services.

FAQs