How to Watch ESPN+ Outside the USA with a VPN in 2024

Quick Guide to Streaming ESPN+ Outside the USA

Choose a premium VPN provider. ExpressVPN is our top choice. Subscribe, Download, and Install. Connect to a server based in the United States. Navigate to the ESPN+ app or website and sign up. Search for sports and start watching.

Best VPNs to Watch ESPN+ – Quick List

ExpressVPN – Ideal VPN to Watch ESPN+ no matter your location. Surfshark – Pocket-friendly Option to Watch ESPN+ Anywhere outside the United States. NordVPN – Vast Server Network for Watching ESPN+ Abroad. IPVanish – Swift ESPN+ VPN for Every Home Gadgets. CyberGhost – Best VPN service with an Amazing Server Fleet for ESPN+.

Why Stream ESPN+ Outside the USA with a VPN?

If you try to stream ESPN+ outside the USA, you’ll see an error saying something went wrong. That’s because ESPN is only available in the US due to rules about where they can show their stuff. But there’s a way around it!

If you sign up for a VPN, you can trick ESPN into thinking you’re in the US by connecting to a US server through the VPN, as we mentioned above. ESPN blocks folks outside the US, so a good VPN is key to getting in hassle-free. With the best ESPN+ VPN, like ExpressVPN or even NordVPN, ESPN can’t see where you’re really logging in from. That means you can watch NHL, NFL, and NBA games from any country, even from your hometown.

Using a VPN is the best way to get ESPN+ outside the USA. Lots of travelers like this method because it’s simple and gives extra security, especially when you’re on the move. When you’re traveling and using public Wi-Fi at places like hotels, airports, or cafes, there’s a risk of someone stealing your info. But with a VPN for travelers, your private data stays safe, letting you securely use ESPN+ or any other important online services you need. Now you’ve learned why you should use a VPN for ESPN+, let’s explore some trusted VPN services to stream sports on platforms outside the United States.

Best VPNs for Streaming ESPN+ – Detailed List

1. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a go-to choice for streaming content on ESPN+ online. It comprises 3000+ servers within 105 countries, as well as 25 locations within the United States alone. For this, it’s well-suited to individuals hoping to bypass the regional blackouts on ESPN, ESPN+, and similar services. That way, they get to watch their local team players and many others on their favorite sports shows.

In addition to why ExpressVPN stands out, it’s among the fastest VPN services on the market. It makes use of 256-bit AES military-grade encryption and comprises IPv6 and DNS leak protection. Furthermore, it comes with a kill switch to instantly halt every internet traffic once there’s a drop in connection.

The service does not log any information that could detect you. However, you can get more anonymity when you pay in cryptocurrency like Bitcoin (BTC). ExpressVPN is available for mobile devices and computers. It’s also compatible with Android and iOS, as well as MacOS, Linux, and Windows. Thus, you can connect and stream your content from any device.

One mind-blowing attribute of this VPN service is the new and advanced router firmware. Every device connected to your network is protected automatically. So, you don’t even have to worry about hacks or malware. What’s more! ExpressVPN lets you download at 89.42 Mbps and even upload at 84.64 Mbps over 100 Mbps internet. Given this speed, you can comfortably watch ESPN+ in 4K Ultra high-definition video quality.

Another feature ExpressVPN has ahead of other VPNs is the MediaStreamer. ExpressVPN MediaStreamer grants users access to unlock different streaming services on devices that are not compatible with VPNs, like routers, smart TVs, Xbox, and PS4. With this, users can get ExpressVPN on their Roku and many other streaming gadgets.

Key Features

Supports five simultaneous connections.

3000+ servers within 105 countries and various US servers in more than 25 locations.

Boundless bandwidth for ultra-high-definition streaming.

MediaStreamer feature.

Amazing Black Friday Deals of up to 3 months free + 49% off on the 12-month plan.

Read our comprehensive ExpressVPN review

2. Surfshark

Surfshark VPN impressed us in our tests while unblocking ESPN and ESPN+. It’s super fast at unlocking streaming services, maintains the high quality of the videos, and works on lots of devices at once. The service has more than 3,200 servers in more than 100 countries, counting 600+ within the United States. This means you can easily find a server to bypass NHL blackouts on the ESPN+ platform or stream PGA, ICC, NBA, and more

It is super fast, making it one of the top VPNs for watching ESPN+ without cable. Surfshark uses a protocol called WireGuard that helps maintain about 86% of your original internet speed. This VPN has lots of security features to keep you safe. With strong 256-bit encryption, it hides your real IP and protects against leaks. You can even use Surfshark to watch ESPN+ on devices like Xbox or Apple TV without needing the VPN.

Another outstanding attribute of this VPN is its ability to connect an unlimited number of devices at once. That means you can unblock ESPN Plus on various devices, such as Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, etc, all at the same time. One other amazing feature of Surfshark is its security mechanisms. While using this VPN service, your safety across the internet is safe. The Internet Kill Switch, MultiHop, and Secure DNS keep your streaming activities safe and private. And the best part? Along with its affordable prices, Surfshark offers a 7-day free trial for mobile users and a 30-day cash-back guarantee.

Key Features

Camouflage mode.

3200+ servers within 100 nations.

Over 600 servers within more than 23 cities in the United States.

Unlimited connections across various devices at once.

Unending bandwidth for high-definition streaming.

Offers up to 84% promo + FREE 2 months on a 2-year subscription.

Pros Surfshark lets its mobile users enjoy a free trial for seven days before subscribing.

Surfshark lets its mobile users enjoy a free trial for seven days before subscribing. The SmartDNS feature gives smooth streaming.

The SmartDNS feature gives smooth streaming. One premium account can connect to an unlimited number of devices at the same time.

One premium account can connect to an unlimited number of devices at the same time. Surfshark is pocket-friendly, so you can get cheap pricing and other amazing discounts.

Surfshark is pocket-friendly, so you can get cheap pricing and other amazing discounts. The service comprises a 30-day cash-back guarantee, so you can request a refund within that period if you notice issues. Cons It has no application for routers.

It has no application for routers. The monthly subscription is quite pricey since it uses a yearly billing cycle.

Read our comprehensive Surfshark review

3. NordVPN

NordVPN has an impressive server network scattered in over 60 countries worldwide. In the USA alone, NordVPN has a huge 1,900+ servers. It is super fast when it comes to connection speed, so you won’t have any issues with delays or buffering that could make you miss actions while watching sports. And more importantly, it does not limit your connection. You can connect up to six devices at once with one account and without paying more.

NordVPN is top-notch when it comes to security. With its military-grade (AES 256-bit) encryption, internet leak protection, kill switch, CyberSec, and Onion Over VPN, you can rest assured of your online safety while watching your favorite shows. It even offers double-hop servers. They don’t keep any logs. So, even if people come for your browsing history, they won’t see anything. You can pay with Bitcoin for enhanced privacy.

Whether you are an Android or iOS user, as well as Linux, Windows, and MacOS, there’s a NordVPN app for your device. But if you want to use it with a supported router, you’ll need to set it up manually. The servers on NordVPN are just right for streaming in super clear Ultra HD quality, and they’re really fast. These servers let you stream your favorite channels even if you’re outside the USA. With NordVPN running on your device, you can stream Peacock TV, YouTube TV, and even Shout Factory.

We did some speed tests to make sure NordVPN can handle top-quality 4K streaming, and it did awesome! The service’s download speed was 86.49 Mbps, and its upload speed was 79.42 Mbps over our 100 Mbps connection. So, it is sure to serve users just right when streaming on ESPN+.

Key Features

Connects to up to 6 devices at once.

Comes with obfuscated servers.

Comprises over 5500 servers within 60 countries.

Consists of nearly 2000 servers within the United States alone.

Unrestricted bandwidth for unlimited streaming.

NordVPN offers users massive discount offers for premium subscribers.

Pros The free trial that spans seven days lets mobile users explore the service before going premium.

The free trial that spans seven days lets mobile users explore the service before going premium. NordVPN’s bandwidth is unlimited.

NordVPN’s bandwidth is unlimited. The service has the largest server network within the United States and abroad.

The service has the largest server network within the United States and abroad. The SmartPlay feature enables streaming on gaming consoles. Cons The app takes up more screen space when running on Windows.

The app takes up more screen space when running on Windows. Two clicks disconnect the connection when running on desktop computers.

Read our comprehensive NordVPN review

4. IPVanish

IPVanish has around 1,900 servers across 75 places worldwide, with lots of servers in the US. Their network got a big speed boost lately, so watching ESPN should sail smoothly. And the best part of it is that you can keep all your devices safe at the same time thanks to its unique security mechanisms.

Even though they’re based in the US, IPVanish takes privacy seriously. They don’t keep any logs. The service uses strong 256-bit encryption, comes with a kill switch, and protects against leaks as well. Interestingly, IPVanish has even added support for the WireGuard protocol to strengthen streaming speed. In our tests, IPVanish was super quick using the protocol. It kept over 80% of the original speed, making sure your online protection stays strong while watching ESPN from outside the United States with a VPN.

On the other hand, the service has very active customer support that responds fast to all technical issues. So, if you need help, reach out to IPVanish’s customer support through email or live chat. As versatile as the service is, you can get IPVanish apps for MacOS, iOS, Android, and Windows. The tool also supports Linux systems and a few routers. However, you’ll need to set those up manually.

With over 1,500 servers across 75 countries, more than 1,254 are in the US, including in Los Angeles and New York. This makes it easy to unblock ESPN+ or ESPN for NFL, NBA, and other games. For security, this VPN uses top-notch AES-256 encryption and shields against leaks in IPv6, DNS, and WebRTC. To enjoy all of these features, you can go premium for just $2.49 per month. Also, IPVanish offers a 30-day cash-back guarantee with every subscription, so you can get a full refund if you’re not satisfied.

Key Features

Works around 2,200 servers across 75 regions worldwide.

Comes with WireGuard protocol to boost connectivity and streaming speed.

24/7 online customer support via live chat and email.

Protects users with 256-bit encryption, leak protection, and internet kill switch.

Compatible with Android, iOS, Windows, and MacOS.

Pros The non-outsourced customer support provides ideal privacy consideration.

The non-outsourced customer support provides ideal privacy consideration. The interface of IPVanish is accessible with Kodi and even other Android-powered media systems.

The interface of IPVanish is accessible with Kodi and even other Android-powered media systems. You can unblock not only ESPN+ but also Netflix and other sports shows.

You can unblock not only ESPN+ but also Netflix and other sports shows. The kill switch is ideal for shutting down connections for safety during connectivity issues.

The kill switch is ideal for shutting down connections for safety during connectivity issues. The 30-day cash-back guarantee lets you enjoy the service before going premium. Cons There is no Smart DNS.

There is no Smart DNS. IPVanish does not work within China.

IPVanish does not work within China. Bitcoin as a payment method is not accepted.

Read our comprehensive IPVanish review

5. CyberGhost

CyberGhost stands out among VPNs for ESPN and ESPN+ because it has a ton of servers and easy-to-use apps, and it’s pretty cheap. They’ve got more than 10,200 servers in 100 countries, including over 1,400 in the US. What’s cool is they have special servers just for streaming, so you can easily connect to ESPN and other streaming sites.

When it comes to speed, CyberGhost uses the WireGuard protocol and keeps about 86% of your original connection speed. This means you can stay safe and stream without any annoying pauses. For security, they use strong AES-256 encryption and have a kill switch to stop leaks. They even throw in an ad blocker to keep those annoying ads away. You can grab a subscription for just $2.19 a month, and it covers seven devices at once. Plus, they give you a super long 45-day cash-back guarantee to try it out risk-free.

Key Features

Massive server network in 100 countries.

WireGuard protocol for fast speeds.

Strong security with AES-256 encryption, kill switch, and ad blocker.

Simultaneous connection of up to 7 devices.

45-day cash-back guarantee.

Pros The service comes with specialized streaming servers so you can easily connect and stream content.

The service comes with specialized streaming servers so you can easily connect and stream content. It can unblock Hulu, Netflix, and other top streaming platforms.

It can unblock Hulu, Netflix, and other top streaming platforms. CyberGhost’s servers within the United States are more than 1,400.

CyberGhost’s servers within the United States are more than 1,400. You can connect seven devices at once over one subscription.

You can connect seven devices at once over one subscription. It is compatible with Smart TV Routers, Android, iOS, MacOS, Windows, and Linux (Command Line). Cons There are some features unavailable for the Apple apps.

There are some features unavailable for the Apple apps. It does not work in China, Turkey, UAE, or Saudi Arabia.

Read our comprehensive CyberGhost review

Free VPN and ESPN+ outside the United States

Searching on Google, DuckDuckGo, or Reddit might lead you to free VPN services, but we strongly advise against them. Most free VPNs don’t have the speed for streaming, and even if available, they often can’t bypass location restrictions. They might seem free, but they come at a cost. Free VPNs can flood you with tracking cookies, ads, and other sneaky ways to collect your browsing data. There’s a big risk of getting malware, which can be a huge headache to fix and might lead to losing your data. Some free VPNs have even been caught selling or misusing user data without permission—totally not cool.

Take Hola VPN, for example, a plugin with tons of users that misused its users’ info to attack other websites. It’s a scary reminder that when something’s free, you might end up as the one being used. For this reason, it is advisable to stick to paid and reliable VPNs like we’ve reviewed above. VPNs aren’t just there to help you bypass geo-restrictions. They help you enjoy high-quality video playbacks without compromising your safety online.

How to Pay for ESPN+ While Outside the United States

For subscribing to a premium ESPN+ membership, four payment options exist. You can use any of the alternatives that work for you. You can pay for an ESPN+ subscription using a US credit card, gift card or virtual prepaid card, Google gift card, or Apple gift card. Follow any of the steps outlined below to pay for your ESPN+ subscription:

Method 1: Subscribing with a United States Credit Card

Follow the steps given below:

The first thing you must do is connect to the VPN service you prefer. Among the many VPNs in the market, we highly recommend you go for a premium service provider like ExpressVPN or NordVPN. When you have chosen the VPN service you want to use, download the client app on your device and install it to open. The next thing you do is to open the VPN app and connect to a US server. It is better to go for the New York server because it is faster and more convenient. Once connected, head to the official ESPN website and select “Subscribe to ESPN+ Only.” Sign up for a new user profile following the on-screen instructions. Select your preferred subscription plan and opt for a US credit card when you reach the payment method stage. Once successful, you can start watching ESPN+ outside the United States.

Keep in mind that when subscribing using this method, you must provide US-based billing information. So use a United States-based credit card or get one from your friends/relatives in the United States.

Method 2: Subscribing Using a Gift Card or Virtual Prepaid Card

Follow the steps given below:

Repeat the same steps for connecting your VPN to a US server. Head on to the official site of StateCard and sign up. Input all the vital information requested and proceed. Fund your new account via PayPal, your gift card, or the virtual credit card. Next, go to ESPN+ and register. Choose a plan you like and click on your StatesCard number in the payment section. Follow the instructions on your screen to complete the registration. Start watching various content and sports shows on ESPN+ outside the USA.

StatesCard is a digital payment service (virtual prepaid card) for US streaming tools, Games, and App Stores. This service lets you download and pay for various services from anywhere. What’s more! It comprises a United States billing address, so your payment process is straightforward.

Method 3: Subscribing with Google Gift Card

Follow the steps given below:

Connect to a US server on your preferred VPN. We advise you to connect to the New York server. Sign up for a new Google ID and set your current location to the US. Purchase a gift card from the Play Store, cash it in, and fund your account. Get the ESPN+ from the Play Store and create an account. In the payment stage, select “Google Play Funds.” Your registration should finish successfully. Start enjoying your ESPN+ outside the USA.

Method 4: Subscribing with an Apple Gift Card

Follow the steps given below:

On your Apple device, connect to a US server after getting your preferred VPN server. Next, head over to Apple Account from Settings and navigate to Media and Purchases. Click on Change your Country/Region and choose the United States as your present location. Log out of the Apple account and log in again to access the App Store with the US as your location. Download ESPN+ and select the “Subscribe Now” option to pay with your Apple account. If you have no Apple Gift Card at the moment, go to Amazon to purchase one. Follow all these steps, and you can enjoy premium ESPN+ outside the United States.

How Much is ESPN Plus Outside the United States?

You can grab an ESPN+ subscription for $9.99 every month or save more than 17% by choosing the yearly plan for $99.99 per year. There’s also a Disney bundle available for $13.99 per month, bundling ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ together. Check out these subscription options for ESPN+ that give you easy access to all the ESPN+ channels:

ESPN+ Monthly Subscription $9.99 per month ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu Bundle $13.99 per month ESPN+ Yearly Subscription $99.99 per year UF PPV Package $89.98 each

Can You Stream ESPN Without Paying?

You can make use of a TV service’s free trial, such as FuboTV, to watch ESPN Plus without paying. Just sign up for a fuboTV account, and during the free trial, you’ll have access to ESPN Plus for free until the trial period finishes.

Which Devices Supports ESPN+ outside the United States

The following gadgets can access ESPN+ outside the USA:

iOS

Android

Apple TV

Tablet and Amazon Fire TV

PS4 and PS5

Chromecast

Xfinity

Xbox

Smart TVs

Roku

Watching ESPN+ Outside the USA on Android and iOS

Learn how to watch ESPN+ outside the United States on Android and iOS.

For Android Devices

Follow the steps given below:

Connect to your preferred VPN. We’d advise you to go for ExpressVPN. Connect to any US-based server like the New York server. Open the Google Play Store, head to Account, select Add Another Account, and enter a new G-mail ID. Make sure the region is set to the US. Sign in to Google Play using the new ID. Download ESPN+ from the store and log in. Find your preferred content and start streaming ESPN+ outside the USA with your Android.

For iOS Devices

Follow the steps given below:

Repeat the process of connecting to a VPN and US-based server. Switch your location (region) to the United States from the App Store settings. Go to the App Store and download ESPN+ on your device. Log in and start streaming content on your iOS outside the USA.

Shows, Sports, and New Events You Can Stream on ESPN+ Outside the USA in 2023

Here are contents to see on ESPN+ in 2023 ranging from sports events, documentaries, and highlights:

Shows Ariel and the Bad Guy

I’ll Take That Bet

Always Late with Katie Nolan

Year One

The Fantasy Show

Last Train to Russia

MLS Rewind

Quest for the Stanley Cup

In the Crease

The Detail

30 for 30

ESPN FC Sports Men’s Six Nation Championship 2023

UFC Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

XFL 2023

Caribbean Baseball Series 2023

UFC Ricardo vs Austin

UFC Fight Night Vera vs Sandhagen

Leon Edwards vs Skamaru Usma

FIBA World Cup 2023

The US Open Tennis Championships 2023

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2023 News Events Wild vs Devils NHL 2023

Sharks vs Capitals NHL 2023

Kraken vs Avalanche NHL

Predators vs Canucks NHL

Senators vs Maple Leafs NHL

Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart

NCAA Men’s Basketball

Wimbledon 2023

Concordia Irvine vs UC Irvine Water Polo

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Lightning vs Maple Leafs NHL

Philippines vs Iran AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying game

Tips for Streaming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on ESPN+

We’ve compiled a quick step on how to stream the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 outside the USA on ESPN+:

Go for a trusted VPN like ExpressVPN, or do your research to find the one that suits your preference. Make sure you run the VPN app on the device you want to stream the sport on (Android, iOS, computer, etc.) Connect to a server based in the US, like the New York server. Now, head to the ESPN website and log in using your user credentials. Find the sports event, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, and start watching on ESPN Plus.

Conclusion

If you’re a fan of sports but staying outside the US, watching your favorite events on ESPN+ can come with hassles. However, we’ve shown you how to bypass the geo-restriction with a reliable VPN. Subscribe to ExpressVPN or any other server that suits your preference. Connect to US-based servers. We suggest you try the New York server to enjoy convenient streaming and quality playback. Whether you want to stream college games or some exciting soccer matches, use a VPN to access your ESPN+ app, and you’re good to go.

FAQs