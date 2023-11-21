ESPN+ Review 2023: Unmatched Sports Streaming Experience

What is ESPN+: A Glimpse Into Your Favorite Sports Streaming Service

ESPN+ is an on-demand video streaming platform primarily focusing on sports. It offers TV shows, documentaries, movies, series, sports-related content, and other genres.

The over 50 million downloads on Google Play Store place ESPN+ as one of this industry’s most popular streaming services. It also has a 4.2-star rating from over 994 thousand reviews. ESPN+ is an American premium video streaming service. It is an arm of ESPN, a division of the Walt Disney Company.

Furthermore, ESPN+ is a joint venture between the Walt Disney Company and Hearst Communications with an 80% and 20% share, respectively. It is one of Disney’s three flagship subscription streaming services in the US. The other two streaming brands under Disney include Hulu and Disney+. All three streaming service platforms run with BAMTech, a.k.a MT Digital and Disney Streaming. ESPN+ started on April 12, 2018, and its headquarters is in Bristol, United States.

ESPN+ Across the Globe: Which Countries Have Access?

Allowed Countries United States

Pro tip: Maximize your ESPN+ experience by leveraging a VPN! Although ESPN+ is limited to certain countries, you can overcome this restriction by connecting to a US server location through a VPN. It's that simple — get a VPN and elevate your sports streaming game globally, never to miss a match.

ESPN+ Data Safety – Ensuring Security While Enjoying Sports Streaming

The determinant of the safety of a platform is how the developers manage the user’s data. This includes the collection of data, the sharing, and the safety practices developers carry out. Here, we will show you how ESPN+ developers manage users’ data.

What Data Does ESPN+ Collect?

ESPN+ developers collect the following data from users after registration. They also reveal the reasons they collect the data.

Users’ Location: ESPN+ developers collect the users’ approximate and precise location information. They reveal that the data assists them in making the functions of the app better , and it is excellent for marketing. Furthermore, they said it helps accumulate usage analytics and create personalized content.

Personal Data: ESPN+ users’ personal information, like names, email addresses, phone numbers, and IDs, stays on the app’s record. The developers collect this personal information for a proper account management strategy. Also, they serve as tools to improve app functionality, personalization, and marketing .

Financial Data: ESPN+ developers reveal they collect users’ financial information but use it justly. The only economic data they collect is users’ purchase history, and it is for personalization and advertising . Also, it helps to advance the app’s functionality.

App Activity, Information, and Performance: Designers of ESPN+ collect user app interaction, cash logs, diagnostics, and others for analytics and updates. It is also for advanced functionality, personalization, and marketing. This collection is basically to improve users’ experience.

How and With Whom Does ESPN+ Share User Data?

ESPN+ creators share most of the collected data with third-party companies. They say the move is to improve the platform and promote user experience. Some of the data they share is the approximate and precise locations of users and their purchase history. Also, it shares personal data like users’ names, UDs, phone numbers, and email addresses.

Furthermore, it shares cash logs, diagnostics, user interaction with the platform, and others. Although there are processes it takes before sharing this data, it still scares some users.

Data Security Practices That ESPN+ Follows

Data Encryption in Transit: ESPN+ doesn’t encrypt users’ data when sent to third-party organizations. This means it doesn’t send it through a secure connection, leaving the data at risk of exposure .

Users Can Request That They Delete Their Data: The ESPN+ developers have created an option for users to request that they delete their data if they don’t trust the platform. It is a security practice that promotes users’ trust.

Content – What Programs Can You Watch on ESPN+?

ESPN+ has an extensive content library covering shows, documentaries, news, sports highlights, and more. Thousands of live events and shows on the platforms offer on-demand news, sports expert analysis, and others. It also has exclusive originals, fantasy tools, articles, and more.

Sports lovers can watch the NFL – Monday Night Football, NBA, XFL, NHL, and MLB. Also, they can watch college sports like basketball, baseball, softball, football, and a few others. ESPN+ offers all these contents in clear HD pictures, letting watchers catch every moment of their watches.

Features of ESPN+ – Enhancing Your Sports Streaming Experience

ESPN+ has some catchy features. Some are unique to this platform, as many other streaming services don’t have them. Let’s delve into some of ESPN+’s significant features.

Live Event Streaming: ESPN+ users can stream live sports events from anywhere they are. This feature removes the need for cable satellite TV networks, as they were known for live sports viewing. The feature is easy to access as the option is on the platform’s home page .

On-demand Content: ESPN+ has found a seamless means to combine live events and on-demand content in one space without channels. When the live event finishes, it stays on the app as on-demand content for users who missed it. With this feature, users will experience their favorite events .

Favorite Teams and Leagues Following: This feature allows users to follow their favorite leagues and not miss any news, games, or anything related. Also, users can follow their favorite teams and keep track of every move they make, every win, loss, and game they have. With this feature, nothing about users’ favorites can make them unaware .

Favorite Teams and Leagues Following: This feature allows users to follow their favorite leagues and not miss any news, games, or anything related. Also, users can follow their favorite teams and keep track of every move they make, every win, loss, and game they have. With this feature, nothing about users' favorites can make them unaware.

Personalized Recommendations: ESPN+ takes note of your favorite sport, even considering your previously watched event. The platform is 80% accurate with its suggestions for users to watch. The suggestions are usually on the platform's home page.

Parental Controls: Restricting access to some features and contents in ESPN+ is an excellent parental control option. It gives the under-aged viewers a limited watch option, streamlining their access to the service. Many streaming services have this feature, but ESPN+ doesn't. ESPN+ is primarily for sports, and there are no kids' or adult-rated films like on other streaming platforms. So, it is suitable for the entire family of sports lovers.

ESPN+ Supported Devices – Where Can You Catch the Action of Sports Streaming?

ESPN+ is only available on a selective number of devices. The following are some of such devices.

Apple Devices: ESPN+ has an alliance with Apple. The company has allowed the platform to function on a few devices. Users can watch their favorite sports events on Apple devices like iPhones, which are the most used. Also, ESPN+ is available on iPads and Apple TV. Apple devices make using ESPN+ easy to use. Android Devices: Although not every Android device allows the watch of ESPN+, a select few do, some of which are Android smartphones, tablets, and Smart TVs. More people use Android devices to watch ESPN+ than they use Apple devices. Amazon Devices: Aside from Amazon-owned streaming services, the company’s devices support other services. One such service is ESPN+, as Amazon Fire TV and tablet works for it. Gaming Consoles/Set-top Box: Some Xbox and PlayStations allow users to stream ESPN+ on them. However, they only function with a well-working TV. Also, the streaming service is available on Roku devices, a set-top box that is easy to use and fast.

User Interface – Navigating Your Sports Streaming Experience with Ease

ESPN+ on the Web

ESPN+ is available for use on the web. It is not the fastest nor has the finest and easy-to-navigate interface, but it has peculiar features. The ESPN+ web version allows sign-ups, password settings or changes, and other vital settings.

To access the web version of this platform, open your device’s web browser; smartphones are preferable as they are more accessible. Next, type www.plus.espn.com on the HTTP bar and allow it to load the platform home page. Register and start watching your favorite sports shows and other content.

ESPN+ on Mobile

ESPN+ is available on mobile with a faster functionality and better interface. Users can access a few features on the mobile version, not the web version. Most ESPN+ users watch the platform using mobile devices. Therefore, the company makes more money through its mobile version.

To get it, open your app downloading platform – App Store, Google Play Store, and more. Next, search for ESPN+ and click the ‘Install’ or ‘Get’ bar to download it. After downloading, register on the web version and watch the service’s content with the app.

ESPN+ Pricing – Unveiling the Cost of Premium Sports Streaming

ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99 monthly, the cheapest for live sports streaming services. Users can save 15% of this fee if they pay for an annual subscription plan, which costs $109.99. More so, the bundle of ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu is available at a subsidized price of $14.99 monthly. The bundle comes with ads, even if the services are rid of ads individually.

The platforms allow users access to all their features with no restrictions for these prices. Also, they make every program, show, movie, and more available for the above prices.

Pros Users don’t need to source out platforms for sports because ESPN+ has nearly everything.

The platform is reliable and easy to use.

It has an offline download option for users who want to save data.

On-demand streaming allows users to select what they want to watch. Cons ESPN+ exempts some ESPN essential programming

It doesn’t have DVR functionalities.

ESPN+ and VPN – How to Securely Access Sports Streaming Anywhere

ESPN+ is an American video streaming service, and it is only available in the US. This means people in other countries can’t use the platform because of the geo-restriction. However, accessibility is possible in these restricted companies through VPNs.

VPNs are software that allows internet users to go online anonymously, hiding their IP addresses. They can grant access to geo-restricted platforms like ESPN+ and a few others. One significant VPN app users can use with ESPN+ is ExpressVPN.

Download your preferred VPN app to access ESPN+ in restricted areas with VPNs and sign up. Next, choose a US server; the New York Server is recommendable. Please connect to the server, then download the ESPN+ app or go to its webpage and start using it.

How Does ESPN+ Compare with Other Streaming Services?

Exploring Alternatives: Other Sports Streaming Services Beyond ESPN+

Explore a world beyond sports with diverse content on alternative streaming platforms. Our reviews highlight unique offerings, ensuring your entertainment journey extends far beyond the playing field. Discover hidden gems and broaden your viewing horizons beyond the sports arena.

Verdict: Is ESPN+ Worth it?

ESPN+ is better than most sports channels and streaming platforms for sports lovers. It has a vast content library but with slightly expensive subscription plans. One good thing about this platform is that it is for the entire family, as most of its content is about sports. You hardly find content on violence and sensual subjects, making it suitable for kids.

Other exciting features of ESPN+ make the platform preferable. Some are the offline download feature, following favorite leagues and teams, and personalized recommendations. Despite the price, ESPN+ is worth the try for users looking for affordable but reliable services. The service is only available in the US, but people in other countries can access it with a VPN.

