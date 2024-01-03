17 Best Free Anime Streaming Services in 2024

Best Free Anime Streaming Services

Editor’s Tip: Unblock Geo-Restricted Free Anime Streaming Worldwide

Unlock the world of anime beyond geographical restrictions with these recommended tips. Utilizing a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a powerful way to access worldwide geo-restricted free anime streaming content. Here are some top VPNs to enhance your anime-watching experience: ExpressVPN – A vast server network across 94 countries ensures seamless and fast connections. Prioritizes user privacy with a strict no-logs policy and robust encryption. Affordable subscription plans, starting at $8.32 per month with an annual commitment.

with an annual commitment. NordVPN – Extensive server coverage for a reliable and speedy streaming experience. Emphasizes user privacy with a no-logs policy and strong encryption protocols— competitive pricing, providing great value for streaming and security needs.

and security needs. CyberGhost – User-friendly interface with specialized servers for optimized streaming. Adheres to a strict no-logs policy and employs strong security measures. Budget-friendly plans, starting at $2.75 per month with a long-term commitment.

Is Watching Anime for Free Illegal?

No law bans the watching of anime without payment. Keep in mind that most sites stream anime movies without a dime payment. Sites such as GOGOAnime and 9Anime have not been certified to share content on their websites. This only means that there can be some restrictions regarding their use in some countries.

Watching anime for free on unauthorized platforms without proper licensing is often illegal and infringes upon the intellectual property rights of creators and distributors. This practice deprives content creators of their rightful compensation and exposes viewers to potential risks such as malware and phishing. To support the anime industry and ensure a quality viewing experience, it is recommended to use legitimate streaming services that have obtained proper licenses to distribute the content.

The 17 Best Free Anime Streaming Services – Detailed List

1. Anime-Planet

Anime-Planet is the #1 app for streaming anime on our list today. It ranks as one of the best anime streaming platforms for all kinds of anime fans. Similarly to every other anime streaming site on our list, Anime-Planet offers its content for free, but it still accepts support from Patreon.

Even though it is a free anime streaming platform, Anime-Planet has many content libraries. You can download the full episodes of popular animes like Naruto Shippuden, Blue Period, Demon Slayer, Faraway Paladin, Bleach, Real Metal Alchemist, and Seven Deadly Sins. Also, it has a very impressive user interface, which users can easily navigate.

It's an amazing anime content library.

Extensive content library for Otakus.

It’s a legitimate streaming service. Cons Some shows aren’t available to users outside the United States.

2. 9Anime

9Anime dishes out superb anime content, which has secured it a place among the best unauthorized anime streaming platforms you can find online. Even though it’s still unlicensed in some notable countries, you can find a way around it and access a wide array of content in its library. This allows you to surf through and enjoy your favorite anime movies. The best part is that it is free.

9Anime does not charge you a dime to watch anime content, but be prepared to encounter a few ad pop-ups now and then when streaming. The commercials are the reason you can still watch 9Anime for free. One cool thing about 9Anime is the impressive content filter feature it provides. This feature will enable you to search using different parameters. In addition, the platform offers two cool features. The first lets you request new anime titles for the team to upload. The second provides a calendar showing popular releases.

It has a beginner-friendly interface.

Browsing is always fast without any hikes when you are streaming on 9Anime.

It allows users to request uploads at any time of choice. Cons Sometimes, the platform shows content that has not passed the approval test.

3. Funimation

Funimation is the third amazing anime streaming platform on our list today. The platform, formerly known as AnimeLab, is also popular for being the largest anime streaming platform globally, with a staggering 15,000 anime titles. Incredibly, Funimation is an impressive website for any anime fan, as it also doesn’t offer ads that will interrupt your anime-watching experience.

It’s worth noting that Funimation not only airs anime content but also provides a community, news, and games with which anime lovers worldwide can connect and communicate. The platform is one of the brainchildren of Sony Corporation, implying that your data might be at risk of being sold to third parties. Also, although Funimation provides a free streaming service, it offers a premium package, which costs between $5.99 and $7.99/month. This premium package has various benefits, including ad removal, subs and dubs, and offline access to your content.

Pros It doesn’t include ads to interrupt your streaming experience.

The premium is super affordable.

It is the most extensive legitimate streaming platform for anime. Cons It is only available to users in the United States.

4. GoGoAnime

GoGoAnime ranks on this list as one of the most straightforward anime streaming websites that allows you to access and watch your content on the go. Every anime title on the platform is organized alphabetically, except the ‘Recent Releases’ and genre section on the screen’s right side.

The platform also airs many popular anime titles, such as Dragon Ballz, Naruto, Bleach, Fate Zero, and Attack on Titans. However, the downside to the platform is that it comes with some additional ads. But these are short-spanned and won’t spoil the anticipated thrill. Furthermore, GoGoAnime offers a Chinese portion on its website, enabling users to stream anime easily.

Offers a simple user interface.

Contents on anime are created to keep users always coming back for more.

Users have the right to request titles at any time. Cons Ads appear more on GOGOAnime than on several unauthorized streaming platforms of anime.

5. Crunchyroll

If you are seeking a fantastic anime streaming platform, then Crunchyroll is the one for you. It is your go-to streaming service to enjoy quality, exciting anime movies. Thanks to its extensive content library and impressive user experience, you can enjoy every bit of your time on Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll has all the most popular titles, whether age-old, original productions or the latest releases you want.

Aside from being an anime streaming platform, Crunchyroll also features content for Otakus, which includes anime and manga-inspired video games. However, none of Crunchyroll’s membership plans is free, and its premium plans cost $7.99—$14.99. But, the platform provides a 14-day free trial period. Furthermore, it enables Amazon Prime Video to acquire a month of free access and streaming. On the downside, Crunchyroll can only be used by streamers in the United States, and streamers from other countries will need to use VPNs to access and stream.

Pros Comprises one of the most extensive collections of legitimate anime libraries.

Cheap price for premium plans.

Comprises original productions.

Doesn’t include any ads. Cons It’s only available to users in the US.

Not entirely free.

6. AnimeFrenzy

Another extensive anime streaming site on our list today is AnimeFrenzy, which offers unlicensed anime content streaming. The beginner-friendly platform provides an excellent interface, impressive user experience, and a vast collection of categories based on popularity, interest, and alphabetical ordering.

But while it furnishes your taste for premium anime content, the annoying ad pop-ups may spoil the fun. Regardless, you will find the most popular classics and incredible latest releases on AnimeFrenzy. For better accessibility and improved user experience, AnimeFrenzy has a mobile app. This app lets you access and stream content on your Android devices. Sadly, if you use an iPhone, you can’t download the app because it is not iOS-compatible.

Pros You can access a vast anime content library on AnimeFrenzy.

It has an Android app version, which enhances accessibility.

Ad intrusion is minimal when watching movies on AnimeFrenzy. Cons Most of the content you will see on AnimeFrenzy is unauthorized or unlicensed.

It does not have an iOS app, so you can’t download it on your iPhone or iPad.

7. Pokemon

Pokemon.com is the ideal anime streaming app for Pokemon fans. The platform provides everything related to Pokemon, including free online series, merch to video games, trading cards, and Pokemon encyclopedias. Also, Pokemon.com comprises a combination of both free and premium anime content. For instance, it will not allow you to play the latest Pokemon games on the site.

Although, you’ll still have to purchase them and play them on your Nintendo Switch. On the contrary, the platform also allows you to stream Pokemon anime shows for free, and it comprises a great community to communicate and share your thoughts.

Pros It has lovers of Pokeman covered on every side.

Many game lovers see it as appealing and find it easy to stay glued to their seats.

Apart from anime, the platform has well-organized content. Cons One very disturbing feature of Pokeman is the fact that it franchises content.

8. Peacock

This is a streaming platform often talked about again and again. A striking feature that separates it from others is its giveout of videos and TV shows without a fee. The content was mostly Western-based for the first streaming platform. Peacock TV has tried to give out some good classics like Naruto, Bleach, and the infamous Twelve Kingdoms.

Retrocrush was featured in Peacock TV some time back but was later discontinued. Peacock has to its credit not only on the free but also on a paid plan for heightened user excitement. Users who enter into the paid plan have the allowance to view video content without ads.

Pros It’s a legitimate anime streaming site.

It’s an ideal all-around streaming platform.

Combines on-demand and live content. Cons Only available in the United States.

Doesn’t only focus on anime content.

9. YouTube

YouTube is one of the most popular video streaming platforms on the internet. It isn’t necessarily a traditional streaming platform but comprises user-generated content instead of official shows. However, YouTube is an ideal choice to stream all kinds of anime content for free.

YouTube has impressive anime commentary channels on the website, and some channels comprise full-length anime episodes. However, YouTube might not feature the highest quality videos if you’re going for full episodes. Also, it includes some pretty annoying ads. However, premium YouTube users don’t have to bear these ads. It’s also worth noting that video qualities might also be regionally restricted.

Pros The most extensive on-demand streaming platform globally.

Comprises full-length videos.

Comprises ideal commentary on every anime content. Cons It isn’t a dedicated streaming platform.

Some of its videos may be regionally restricted.

10. Tubi

Another free streaming platform on our list today is Tubi TV. This platform comprises vast content you can stream if you can bear some ads. However, it is only available to users in the United States and focuses mainly on Western-based anime content. You must use a VPN to access and stream the site. Also, Tubi TV features some popular anime like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Carried by the Wind, Terraformars, and Naruto.

Pros Available on a large array of devices and operating systems.

It’s an ideal all-around streaming platform.

Comprises both on-demand and live content across all genres of content. Cons The Anime library isn’t that large.

Only available in the US.

11. AnimeHeaven

AnimeHeaven is one of the best anime streaming platforms for watching your best free anime content. Its categorization is similar to that of 9Anime, comprising a very alluring interface. In addition, the platform comes with a schedule and features dubbed series.

However, like YouTube, AnimeHeaven has some annoying ads that can be disruptive. The platform has the most intrusive ads on this list. However, you can mitigate this challenge with a reliable ad blocker installed on your device.

Pros Sophisticated features to help you locate the series of your choice.

It has an impressive interface for simple navigation.

Vast content library for anime. Cons Ads are pretty intrusive.

Unauthorized content streaming.

12. Soul Anime

Soul Anime is another cool anime streaming platform on our list today. However, it comprises an outmoded user interface, which can be a turn-off to users, as most of its contenders contain impressive UIs. Regardless, it features some of the most popular anime in history, such as Bleach, One Piece, Naruto Shippuden, Fairy Tail, and Detective Conan.

One great perk about Soul-Anime is that it features anime that is presently airing. So, if you are seeking a great option for watching and downloading the latest episode of your favorite anime, then Soul-Anime is ideal for you.

Pros Comprises very few ads.

Comprises iman pressive anime series.

Ideal support to be updated about the current series. Cons Unauthorized content.

UI is outdated.

13. Viz

Viz became popular as a free anime streaming platform, but things have changed. It is no longer regarded as that; the platform is now only a directory for accessing everything about anime. It provides details on anime, such as what they are and where you can stream and download them. It’s a powerful resource dedicated to Otakus, helping them know where to stream their favorite series. It also provides manga and a calendar to view.

Pros It is an excellent tracker for being updated about the latest releases.

Welcoming community for Otakus. Cons It doesn’t comprise a streaming library.

14. Midnight Pulp

Midnight Pulp is a video content streaming platform for watching Asian movies, anime, and TV shows. It is an ideal option for anime lovers globally. However, the downside is that Midnight Pulp is only available to United States and Canada streamers. So, users must use a reliable VPN provider to stream from other parts of the world.

Notably, the platform doesn’t have an extensive array of anime content, but it still offers impressive content for streaming anime. While it provides a free content streaming service, you can also choose the premium alternative, which costs $4.99 monthly.

Pros Legitimate streaming site.

Affordable plans for disabling ads.

It is an outstanding collection of movies and series. Cons It is only available in Canada and the US.

Comprises other Asian cinematic productions.

15. MyAnimeList

MyAnimeList is another incredible anime streaming platform. On the MyAnimeList site, there are many notable titles you can watch or download to your heart’s content once you subscribe. Although free, the free version only allows you to access limited anime collections. In other words, MyAnimeList is not entirely free. You must pay before you can access full-length anime episodes or movies.

However, it makes up for this limitation by offering otaku content. The otaku content, including manga, a dedicated community, and movie trailers, boosts MyAnimeList’s ranking.

Pros It has impressive tracking features for people who love watching anime.

MyAnimeList provides you with an interactive community of anime lovers.

You can find other otaku-focused content on the platform. Cons It has a smaller content library than most anime streaming platforms.

16. Masteranime

If you’ve experienced slow streaming time on online video content, you must try Masteranime. Fast connection and swift website response time are heaven, especially for fans of online movie streaming. Those who have experienced sluggish video downloads or buffering when watching movies will understand. With Masteranime, this issue is an old tale. It is a lightweight streaming platform and features super-fast servers to make things easier for users. You’d say goodbye to buffering when you start using Masteranime to watch anime and movies.

Even more exciting is that you can choose between anime, series, and movies or scroll through various genres. So, you are not restricted to only watching anime on Masteranime. After all, who doesn’t like varieties that give you the liberty to choose and flex? Masteranime features various titles, particularly those related to movie-length productions. But the problem is that it doesn’t provide a large anime library.

Pros You’ll have access to super-fast servers.

It constantly adds new content, so you won’t know what to watch.

It has a simple interface allows you to browse through and stream anime easily. Cons It offers unlicensed content.

17. RetroCrush

RetroCrush is another impressive anime streaming platform. You can go to RetroCrush to access older anime titles such as Project A-Ko, Beelzebub, and AstroBoy. However, the main issue is that the platform can only be used by people in the United States and Canada, and only users in Canada and the US can access it. Thus, streamers from other parts of the world will need a VPN to access and stream its content. Also, while it allows you to stream content for free, it has ads you can deactivate on the premium version.

Pros Little ad intrusion

It’s an impressive retro anime library.

Cost-effective memberships. Cons Only accessible in the US.

It only comprises retro titles.

Quick Comparison of Best Free Anime Streaming Services

Platform Content Variety Platform Compatibility Pricing Anime-Planet Anime series and movies Web-based Free with optional premium subscription 9Anime A wide range of anime titles Website (browser-based) Free Funimation Diverse anime library Web, mobile apps, gaming consoles, smart TVs Free with ads, premium subscription option GoGoAnime Large collection of anime series and movies Website (browser-based) Free Crunchyroll Extensive anime selection Web, mobile apps, gaming consoles, smart TVs Free with ads, premium subscription option AnimeFrenzy Various anime titles Web, mobile apps Free Pokemon Pokemon animated series and movies Web, mobile apps Free Peacock Limited anime selection Web, mobile apps, smart TVs Free with ads, premium subscription option YouTube Varied content, including user-generated anime Web, mobile apps, smart TVs Free with ads, premium subscription option Tubi Anime series and movies Web, mobile apps, smart TVs Free with ads AnimeHeaven A wide range of anime titles Website (browser-based) Free Soul Anime Anime series and movies Website (browser-based) Free Viz Popular anime titles Web, mobile apps Free with ads, premium subscription option Midnight Pulp Cult and classic anime titles Web, mobile apps, smart TVs Free with ads, premium subscription option MyAnimeList Anime database, user reviews, recommendations Web, mobile apps Free with optional premium subscription Masteranime Various anime series and movies Website (browser-based) Free RetroCrush Classic and retro anime titles Web, mobile apps, smart TVs Free with ads, premium subscription option

What are the Challenges of Streaming Anime?

Navigating most legal anime platforms is very easy most of the time. The anime industry faces several challenges in several countries. Among these challenges is the wild spread of file sharing and a couple of illegal streaming sites.

Piracy is another issue that must be tackled to give users a better user experience. Anime use is restricted in some countries, so you incur some risk when you insist on using the service. Accessing the service becomes a snail-like movement as the internet is often interrupted. These experiences make some people either slow down on how often they use anime streaming or end their use.

How to Safely Stream With Anime Service

For starters, we don’t recommend streaming on unlicensed streaming platforms. However, even if you decide to stream movies on unlicensed platforms, ensure you put protective measures in place. We recommend you follow the steps below to ensure your online safety while threading on the dangerous waters of unlicensed streaming platforms:

Put in Place an Antivirus Software on Your Device

This is important since unlicensed platforms pose the threat of a virus or even malware to your device. The backdrop is that your device files become corrupted and sometimes lost. You should install excellent antivirus software that will guard against unsafe web pages.

Use a Compatible VPN App

With a VPN, you can bypass the restrictions on anime use in your location. You can also hide your IP address with the use of a VPN. This action will make your presence anonymous all through your browsing time online. One good advantage of using a VPN is that it saves your data from the hands of theft.

The Best VPNs to Access Free Anime Streaming Services

1. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a top-tier VPN service that provides a secure and versatile online experience. With servers in 94 countries, users can easily bypass geo-restrictions for free anime streaming worldwide. ExpressVPN’s user-friendly interface makes it accessible to beginners and experienced users, ensuring a seamless and straightforward connection process. While it comes with a slightly higher price point, the investment is justified by its robust security features, high-speed connections, and the ability to maintain privacy while accessing geo-restricted content.

Pros Extensive server network (94 countries).

Extensive server network (94 countries). User-friendly interface. Cons Higher price.

2. NordVPN

NordVPN is a reliable solution for unblocking geo-restricted free anime streaming content globally. Boasting a vast server network, NordVPN provides users with numerous options to securely access content from different regions. The VPN’s emphasis on privacy is evident through features like double VPN encryption and dedicated IP options. However, the user interface may be overwhelming for beginners, and users may experience occasional speed reductions during peak usage times. Despite these considerations, NordVPN remains popular for those seeking a secure and diverse online experience.

Pros Vast server network.

Vast server network. Strong privacy features. Cons Complex user interface.

Complex user interface. Potential speed reductions during peak hours.

3. CyberGhost

CyberGhost is a budget-friendly VPN that excels in unblocking geo-restricted anime content worldwide. Dedicated streaming servers and an affordable pricing structure provide users with an optimized and cost-effective solution. While its server network is not as extensive as some competitors, CyberGhost compensates with specific servers designed for streaming, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted viewing experience. The user interface is straightforward, catering to beginners and users seeking a hassle-free VPN experience. Despite some limitations in advanced customization, CyberGhost remains a solid choice for those prioritizing affordability and streaming performance.

Pros Affordable option.

Affordable option. It has dedicated streaming servers. Cons Limited server network.

Limited server network. Some advanced customization limitations.

Conclusion

Free anime services are a relief to anyone who spends a lot on streaming. You may argue that they are not as classy as the paid ones, but anyone will agree that they keep users entertained. Users are free to watch content at any time without spending a dime. Free anime is like going on an all-paid cruise ship without your input. You have the option of either enjoying anime content for free or not. You should expect many ads without complaint if you opt for the free. The paid options are cheap and place you ahead of ads. This means you have the plus to either accept or refuse to view an ad.

