The Best Free Live Streaming Services for 2023

What are Free Live Streaming Services?

Free live streaming services refer to online platforms that broadcast real-time content at no cost to the viewer. These services cover a diverse range of content, including but not limited to news broadcasts, sports events, music concerts, gaming sessions, and user-generated live streams.

Unlike traditional cable or satellite television, free live streaming services leverage the internet to deliver real-time content to users’ devices. These platforms often generate revenue through advertisements or sponsorships, allowing them to offer users their content without a subscription fee.

Popular examples of free live streaming services include YouTube Live, Facebook Live, and various platforms dedicated to specific niches like gaming or music. Users can access these services on multiple devices, including mobiles, tablets, computers, and smart TVs, making live streaming a widely accessible and increasingly popular form of entertainment.

The Best Live Streaming Services in 2023 – Detailed List

1. Amazon Freevee

Freevee (formerly known as IMDb TV) is what many viewers globally consider Amazon Prime’s free sibling. The streaming service comprises an enormously extensive content library, which is unusual for a free live-streaming platform.

Another factor that positively affects its ranking is that Freevee doesn’t include ads, which can be very irritating and are enforced by its rivals. Freevee has a vast library of older classic movies and shows, modern dramas, and many gory sci-fi and horror movies. It also has many exciting documentaries and entertainment.

Content Library

Freevee’s best-selling point is in its TV, which comprises some of the most popular and beloved TV shows ever aired. It’s worth noting that your location will determine the type of content library you will receive, though you can expect binge-worthy dramas and comedies and loads of reality TV shows.

Unlike several of its rivals on this list, Freevee also provides original content, thanks to the support from Amazon. Some noteworthy content includes Bosch: Legacy, Jury Duty, Judy Justice, and the recent Neighbours reboot.

Compatible Devices

Android

Smart TVs

iOS

X-Class

Flex Boxes

Comcast Xfinity

Roku

Pros Freevee is entirely free.

It has a wide variety of content, such as on-demand TV shows, movies, new series specific to Freevee, and several live-streaming channels.

The commercial ads are short-spanned and not intrusive.

It comprises an extensive collection of an impressive library of movies and TV shows, especially for an ad-supported streaming service. Cons It has lackluster original content.

2. Pluto TV

The Paramount-owned Pluto TV is an excellent free streaming service with a vast library and many live TV channels. That said, it’s worth noting that its library comprises many modern movies and TV shows. So, you can stream videos with it—much unlike its other rivals on this list. Also, the app has a collection of older movies and TV shows.

Content Library

Notably, Pluto TV has many live channels across an extensive collection of genres. Its collections also include TV channels dedicated to displaying unique TV shows, with limitless episodes of CSI versions, Judge Judy, Mission Impossible, Baywatch, Unsolved Mysteries, and a lot more.

Pluto is ideal for TV shows, and while it comprises various movies, it is the best option for TV shows. The streaming platform’s interface has experienced a considerable improvement since its inception. For instance, now, you can search for certain on-demand content and channels. Also, Pluto TV enables you to watch a video and browse through the platform’s content library simultaneously.

Pluto TV’s selling point is its entertainment content—especially its entertainment, movies, and comedy subcategories. In addition, Pluto TV is filled with several channels for popular niches. It also provides other exotic channels like Comedy, Life+, Tech + Geek, Style, and Binge Watch.

You will also find tons of video content from popular channels like AMC, Comedy Central, MTV, and Nickelodeon through live video streaming. Amusingly, while Pluto’s vast content library began as a great feature, it now poses a challenge for individuals who might face difficulties when choosing which content to view.

Compatible Devices

Apple TV

Microsoft Xbox Series X | S

Sony PS4

Sony PS5

Amazon FireStick

Google Chromecast

Roku Streaming Stick

Cox Contour Stream Player

Xbox One

Android Devices

Xbox Series X | S

iOS and iPad devices

Vizio SmartCast

Website Browsers (for Windows and macOS)

Smart TVs

Pros It is entirely free.

It comprises closed captioning.

Available on every major streaming. Cons It doesn’t have an HD video streaming.

It lacks cross-device compatibility.

3. Tubi

Tubi is recognized as the largest free streaming service in the United States. However, it’s worth noting that Tubi is only available in the United States, and users outside the US can’t access the platform—except by using a reliable VPN.

While many streaming platforms are available online, only a few bypass Tubi’s securities. It ensures you get a sophisticated and beginner-friendly VPN service provider.

Content Library

Tubi offers a fantastic platform for finding modern movies to stream. The streaming platform is popular among horror pundits for its vast collection of original films. Tubi isn’t only ideal for movies; you can also browse through a collection of TV series available. Furthermore, it also provides a comprehensive collection of TV series available. In addition, Tubi offers a vast array of documentaries, such as celebrity, true crime, and investigative pieces.

Another impressive feature of Tubi is that it provides a kids category with parental controls, making it an ideal option for families. Moreover, the platform is available to viewers at least four years old and has a few collections of TV shows. Some famous movie collections aired on the platform include The Matrix, Brightburn, and Rush Hour. It also has significant TV shows like Everybody Hates Chris, Naruto, Hell’s Kitchen, and Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Additionally, the platform provides new local and nationwide live streams, entertainment channels, and weather channels. Tube also recently included more content to its live content carousel from Warner Bros. and HBO, with exciting titles such as Raised by Wolves, The Nevers, The Time Trvaveler’s Wife, and Westworld.

Compatible Devices

Android devices

iOS devices

Streaming devices

Smart TVs

And Website extension.

Pros It is free.

It comprises live TV streaming.

Tubi encompasses parental control features.

It comprises watchlists.

It comes with an extensive collection of TV shows and movies.

It offers a modern interface and applications. Cons It doesn’t come with an ad-free option.

4. Plex

Plex is a fantastic streaming service that is ideal for individuals who are keen movie watchers. Interestingly, Plex acts as both a directory and a library, implying that if you search for a movie and can’t find it on the Plex online platform, you can still find it–even when it’s not on Plex.

Moreover, while this is a valuable feature, one can easily mistakenly assume that Plex has every content globally when it can’t.

Content Library

One of the things that stand out is Plex’s broad movie collections, which vary from older classics, mid-00s hits, and modern movies. There, you can see films from renowned directors like Darren Aronofsky, John Carpenter, Oliver Stone, Sergio Leano, and Akira Kurosawa.

However, compared to other streaming platforms, Plex doesn’t have a vast array of TV shows. It is best for movies. Moreover, it still provides some live TV channels, primarily ones given to certain shows like The Ed Sullivan Show, Mythbusters, 21 Jump Street, and Deal or No Deal.

Besides being a free streaming service, Plex Pass offers a paid version incorporating various high-end features. These features include hardware acceleration for more power-efficient and faster streaming, early access to the latest features, DVR recording of live TV streaming, personalized sharing restrictions, and many more.

Compatible Devices

Android devices

iOS devices

Smart TV

Roku

Windows

macOS

Chromecast

Amazon Firestick

Xbox

NVIDIA SHIELD

Apple TV

PS4

PS5

Alexa

Netgear Nighthawk X10 routers

Pros It comprises an extensive media library

It comes with a beautiful interface

It supports most devices.

It has a media collection. Cons It comprises limited free content.

5. Classix

Classix is another free streaming service that has made it to our list today. It is a popular option for classic movies. Classix is renowned for airing monochrome classic movies and older pictures. It is ideal for individuals seeking to catch up on movie history.

However, while Classix is one of the impressive streaming platforms on our list today, it’s worth noting that the software doesn’t support many devices and OSs. This dramatically limits the number of individuals that can access the streaming platform.

Also, although Classix offers free streaming of classic movies and TV shows, it comes in a paid version. The paid tier costs $7.99 and is a one-off payment rather than a subscription. Also, the paid level provides a more extensive array of movie libraries, live TV channels, and TV shows. In addition, you will need to pay if you want to stream on the go.

Content Library

Compatible Devices

iPad

iPhone

Mac

Apple TV

Pros It comprises a vast selection of vintage and classic movies and TV shows.

The platform claims to enable individuals to adapt to a user’s preferences, so it suggests more titles to users who watch more content.

Though it offers a free version, its paid tier is one-time and forever grants users access to vast content. Cons Its video quality for streaming is primarily in standard rather than high definition.

6. Rakuten TV

Rakuten TV is one of the numerous renowned streaming platforms emerging from Japan. Notably, it is an excellent alternative to the UK-based Tubi. Rakuten TV has tons of movies, with loads of period, action films, and war that enable users to stream for free. These include various films by Sylvester Stallone.

In addition, Rakuten offers specific TV box sets and comes with some reality ones, too. Rakuten TV also offers some live TV channels—primarily themed ones, such as ‘Tennis Channel,’ ‘Mystery TV,’ or ‘Movies’. However, these don’t match Rakuten TV’s rivals, which offer far more channels and categories.

Interestingly, while the streaming platform is free, you can also buy or rent movies, including new releases from the cinema. However, if you prefer its free version, you will find many blockbuster films under the ‘Free’ category.

Content Library

Compatible Devices

Smart TVs

Roku

Amazon Fire TV

Google Chromecast

Gaming Consoles

Android

iOS

Web Browsers

Set-Top Boxes

Pros Rakuten is one of the few free streaming platforms that enable users to stream in 4K HDR.

While free, the platform offers a very affordable pricing plan that enables you to pay for whatever content you watch.

Rakuten is compatible with a wide array of devices and operating systems.

It offers virus-free and ad-free content streaming. Cons Sometimes, the streaming quality could be consistent.

Quick Comparison of Top Free Live Streaming Services

Service Content Variety Platform Compatibility Monetization Model Features Amazon Freevee Diverse Smart TVs, Fire TV, Mobile Ad-supported Curated content, Amazon ecosystem integration Pluto TV Extensive channels Smart TVs, Streaming Devices, Web Ad-supported Live TV channels, On-demand content, DVR functionality Tubi Broad range Smart TVs, Mobile, Web Ad-supported Extensive library, No subscription fees Plex Personalization Smart TVs, Streaming Devices, Web Ad-supported User’s own media integration, Live TV, DVR Classix Classic films iOS Smart TVs, Mobile, Web Ad-supported Timeless movie collection, Nostalgic appeal Rakuten TV Varied selection Smart TVs, Streaming Devices, Web Ad-supported High-quality streaming, Fresh content regularly

What to Consider When Choosing Free Live TV Streaming Services?

When choosing the best free live TV streaming service for your preferences, several factors should be considered:

Content Library: Assess the variety and breadth of the content offered. To satisfy your taste in entertainment, look for services that provide a variety of genres. Channels and Networks: Consider the networks and live channels the service provides. Verify whether they include the channels that carry your preferred news, sports, entertainment, or shows. User Experience and Interface: Your streaming experience can be greatly improved by an interface that is easy to use. Select a service that offers simple navigation and an intuitive layout. Compatibility of Devices: Make sure the service works with the streaming devices you use, including tablets, smartphones, smart TVs, and streaming devices. Ad Experience: These services are frequently ad-supported due to their free nature. Think about how often and how long the advertisements run and whether that fits how much disruption you can handle. Availability in Your Area: Determine whether the service is offered. Some services might limit access to specific content based on geography. Streaming Quality: Evaluate the service’s streaming quality. Seek out streaming services that provide a dependable and excellent experience.

Conclusion

Who doesn’t love watching events and entertainment live online for free? While paid streaming services boast better quality and more options, freebies are good enough for casual viewing. Try out some free trials of the content libraries.

With the right provider, you can get your fill of live sports, news, concerts, and more without going broke. Sure, you’ll have to endure some ads and lack fancy features like an unlimited DVR. But if you’re looking to stream on a budget, these free services are definitely worth considering. Why not enjoy the perks of live streaming without draining your bank account? Give these freebies a shot – you may just discover your new go-to streamer!

Frequently Asked Questions