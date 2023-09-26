Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Streaming FuboTV Review 2023 – Is It The Best Premium Live TV Streaming?

FuboTV Review 2023 – Is It The Best Premium Live TV Streaming?

Mahrukh Rubab Streaming Expert Author expertise
Updated:

In a world where streaming services abound, FuboTV has emerged as a standout player, offering a unique blend of live sports, entertainment, and cutting-edge features. With its robust channel lineup and innovative technology, FuboTV has become a top choice for cord-cutters and sports enthusiasts.

FuboTV allows sports fanatics to follow their preferred sports genre, from popular games like football, basketball, wrestling, and Formula One car races. FuboTV’s position as one of the best sports streaming services hasn’t gone unnoticed in the streaming world as more subscribers join the platform.

What makes FuboTV unique, and how does it compare with other reputable sports platforms? Let’s critically view FuboTV services and how they compare with competitors. In this review, we’ll delve into what sets FuboTV apart and why it might be the ultimate streaming solution you’ve been searching for.

In This Guide

What Is FuboTV? Your Gateway to Sports and Live TV Streaming

What Is FuboTV

FuboTV is a US-based sports-streaming platform or service. It focuses mainly on streaming live sports. The platform premiered as a soccer streaming service in the first quarter of 2015 but has now evolved into a more versatile content provider.

Fubo’s evolution occurred in two stages. The first was transitioning from a soccer-focused service to an all-sports streaming platform in 2017. Secondly, it expanded to include other content categories from the streaming world. Also, it branched out to include cable news, some premium movies, and reality programs

FuboTV, with its diverse content, offers several streaming packages, including free content from other services. It also offers a subscription package with over a hundred direct channels from its content library. Also, there are supplementary packages with additional content for users who prefer broader viewing options. 

Despite the several content genres, FuboTV recognizes itself primarily as a sports streaming platform. FuboTV is the first live-streaming service to support 4k (HDR resolution).

Allowed Countries – Where You Can Access the Service?

Country Name
United States
Canada
Spain
Pro tip: FuboTV is only available in the countries listed above, but you can use a VPN to connect to a US server to access it.

FuboTV Content: Where Sports and Entertainment Collide

FuboTV Content

As stated earlier, FuboTV primarily focuses on live sports streaming. But on April 30, 2019, it included channels from Viacom Networks that we’re not in the sports category. The announcement of this addition was made in February 2019. Notably, Viacom Networks has rebranded to Paramount Global and owns a certain stake in FuboTV that is yet to be made public.  

In a live streaming program in partnership with FanDuel, FuboTV added horse racing networks TVG and TVG2, including a sports betting option. It’s worth mentioning that FanDuel is a betting company in the US that focuses on gambling, especially in online casinos and horseracing. In addition, it added Discovery Networks to its streaming services.

In January 2020, FuboTV dropped Fox Sports Networks after Sinclair Broadcast Group acquired it due to increased carriage costs. Later, FuboTV rebranded to FuboTV Media Inc. after FaceBank Group acquired it. This rebranding was a strategy to allow FuboTV subscribers access to a new streaming experience and expand its global reach.

In the summer of the same year, it added a series of programs to sports-oriented services. The channels included ESPN, Disney Channel, and ABC. FuboTV eventually dropped TVG and TVG2 together with WarnerMedia and CNN. Later, it acquired the right to air the premier league after buying off the Canadian media.

Some of the channels offered by FuboTV are;

  1. Bloomberg
  2. Science Channel
  3. Nicktoons
  4. Nat Geo Wild
  5. Tennis channel
  6. Sony Movie Channel
  7. Euronews
  8. 124News

Plans and Pricing: Navigating the Cost of FuboTV’s Premium Experience

Plans and Pricing

Pro Plan

The basic monthly price advertised by FuboTV is within the range of $74.99 and $94.99 and comes with the ability to have up to 10 streams. It means a user can stream content from up to 10 devices concurrently. For instance, if you have a mobile phone, a game console, and a tab compatible with the FuboTV, you can stream from all these devices simultaneously. 

The $74.99 monthly subscription is the pro version and has 170 direct channels. These channels include CBS Station, NBC, ABC, and FOX. The platform is known to support cable news from its content library, programs like the popular Disney Channel, Discovery, Food Network, and FX. 

Subscribers of this package are also entitled to 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR storage. The advantage of this package that holds more appeal to the family is the ability for family members to stream individual content from different programs at the same time without having to fight over what content to watch at the same time, thanks to the feature of 10 multiple streams and huge DVR storage capacity.

Elite Plan

The elite plan costs $84.99 monthly and gives subscribers access to 247 channels. The advantage of this package is that it combines channels offered in the pro plan with programs from Fubo Extra, including supplementary channels from News Plus. It doesn’t end there. The subscriber can access 12 news programs or channels, including more sports content from over 60. It’s called Elite Plan for a good reason. Let’s remember it comes with 1000 hours assigned to Cloud DVR storage.

Ultimate Plan

The Ultimate plan, just as the name implies, is at the top of the hierarchy for FuboTV subscription plans. This plan comes with more than the options available in the elite subscription plan. It has over 213 on-demand channels, including nine supplementary channels in the ShowTime category. It costs $99.99 monthly

Latino Plan

As the name implies, this plan is designed for subscribers looking for Spanish content or programs with Spanish audio options. Subscribers can access about 47 Spanish-speaking programs or channels. The package comes with 250 hours of DVR cloud storage and the ability to stream two devices simultaneously. This is the cheapest package in the Fobu TV subscription plans because of the limited cloud storage options and the number of multiple devices allowed on this plan. The cost of this plan is $32.99 monthly

Fubo Promotion Offers

FuboTV services offer a free 7-day trial for all the subscription plans. The beauty is that subscribers can enjoy this free option even when they haven’t paid. It allows the users to test-run the platform to know what services and channels are available. Also, the Latino subscription plan gives a discount of $8 in the first month. Notably, in June 2019, FuboTV offered a free channel to its subscribers called Fubo Sports Networks, but only Xumo can access it.

Compatibility: Enjoying FuboTV on Your Preferred Devices

Compatibility

Smart TVs

  • Hisense TV
  • LG Smart TV
  • Roku
  • Android TV
  • Samsung smart TV
  • Amazon Fire TV
  • Vizio SmartCast

Game Consoles

  • Xbox series X
  • Xbox series A
  • Xbox One

Desktops

  • Linux
  • Windows
  • Max

Mobile Devices

  • Chromecast
  • Android phones and tabs
  • Apple iPhones
  • Apple pads

FuboTV Features and Performance: Enhancing Your Streaming Experience

FuboTV Features

Features

  • DVR cloud storage
  • Multiple device streaming
  • Playback to 72 hours

Performance

  • 4K HDR support
  • 1080p support
  • 720p support

FuboTV vs. Competitors: A Comprehensive Streaming Comparison

FuboTV vs. Competitors

FuboTV vs. YouTube TV

It excels in sports and international content, while YouTube TV offers a user-friendly experience with ample DVR storage. Your preference will depend on your priorities. As popular as this platform is, it’s limited to just 100 channels, whereas FuboTV has over 175 channels. Also, this platform is restricted to one subscription package, while FuboTV has four. While YouTube users enjoy three multiple-device streams,  FuboTV offers up to 10. YouTube’s baseline monthly plan is $72.99, while FuboTV is $72.99.

FuboTV vs. Sling TV

FuboTV shines with its sports and international channels, while Sling TV offers budget-friendly options and greater customization. Your decision should hinge on your content preferences and budget. The platform is cheaper than most but needs more content. The baseline monthly price is $40 and offers three multiple-device streaming. It lacks free trials but tries to compensate with a 50% discount on the first month’s subscription.

FuboTV vs. Direct TV

FuboTV is known for its sports and international content, while DirecTV offers various channels and premium packages. Your choice depends on your specific channel and programming preferences. The platform has more sports content than most, with a starting price of $75, the same as FuboTV, but offers fewer channels.

FuboTV vs. Hulu

FuboTV is renowned for its sports coverage and international channels, while Hulu excels in on-demand content and original programming. Your decision should align with your viewing priorities and preferences. Despite needing more depth in content, this is the right platform for you if you are a fan of on-demand programs. The starting price is $70.

User Interface: Navigating FuboTV’s Streamlined Design

Fubo User Interface

With considerable improvements to its user interface, FuboTV now provides viewers with a seamless and simple experience. Thanks to the platform’s simple and effective design, users can easily navigate and find their desired content. Its user-friendly navigation, which cleanly divides channels and programming into logical divisions, such as sports, entertainment, news, and more, is one of its main features. Its users may quickly access their preferred channels or genres without making needless clicks or being confused.

The recommendation system on FuboTV is also streamlined, learning from users’ viewing patterns and offering personalized recommendations. This customized approach makes Users more likely to discover new shows and sporting events. The portal incorporates a robust search feature that lets users easily identify particular programs, teams, or events. Overall, FuboTV’s user interface prioritizes content, reduces interruptions, and positions it as a top option for people looking for a hassle-free streaming experience.

The adaptability of the FuboTV interface with different devices is another significant feature. Whether you’re using a smart TV, smartphone, or web browser, the design is the same, guaranteeing a familiar and user-friendly experience regardless of the screen size. Additionally, FuboTV provides a cloud DVR option that makes it simple for users to record live programs. The design and this feature work together perfectly, giving you a simple method to manage and access your recorded performances.

How Does FuboTV Compare to Top Streaming Services?

Sports Streaming Service Best Known For
Amazon Prime Video  The best option for football games is played on Thursday night. 
Sky Sports  The best option for on-demand programs and live sports. 
DAZN The best option for MMA programs.
DirecTV Stream  The best option for regional sports services. 
Kayo Sports  The best option for split view and live football leagues.
BT Sports  Best option for 360-degree highlights and live-streaming on HD resolution. 
ESPN Plus  The best option for NHL and UFC streaming.
Paramount Plus The best option for a PGA Tour plus NFL local content.
Peacock  The best option for unpopular sports. 

FuboTV and VPN: Securely Unlocking Live TV Streaming

Besides hiding your IP address from potential hackers, there is a good reason to use a VPN for Fubo TV. Fubo TV is only available in the US. VPN can bypass certain geographical restrictions in a country that doesn’t support the service. 

With a VPN like ExpressVPN, you can alter your location to that of a supported region and use Fubo TV services. It is a paid service provider and probably the best. It blocks annoying ads, many languages, secure login, and remote control access.

Diverse Streaming Choices: Elevate Your Entertainment Options

Considering alternatives to FuboTV can help diverse streaming experiences. Platforms like Sling TV or YouTube TV offer unique channel lineups, features, and pricing plans. Exploring these options allows users to find the perfect fit for their live TV and streaming needs. You can read our reviews of other streaming services if you want to expand your streaming choices:

Verdict: Is Fubo TV Worth It?

Despite stiff competition from serious rivals, Fubo TV sets itself apart with the ability to stream premium sports content and genres. It maintains a top position and market relevance with its ability to offer sports and other programs to meet the interests of its vast subscribers. 

Its ten multiple-device streaming is second to none. For live sports streaming, it is considered the best in the world. Moreover, its price is relatively affordable compared to other top competitors, not too expensive but certainly not for subscribers looking for a cheap alternative either.

Fubo TV has no competition regarding sports streaming because its sports content library is second to none. This claim is further strengthened by the fact the platform scored the highest in the customer satisfaction survey by JD Powers, achieving 789 points on a scale of 1000, beating the popular Sling TV by 3 points.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FuboTV?

How much is FuboTV?

How to cancel FuboTV?

Mahrukh Rubab Streaming Expert

Mahrukh Rubab Streaming Expert

Mahrukh is a talented streaming author who has contributed to quality sites in the niche, such as NetflixSavvy, providing captivating content that illuminates the world of streaming entertainment with a great deal of knowledge and expertise.

More Streaming GuidesView all

Streaming services online best

The 12 Best Streaming Services in 2023

Mahrukh Rubab Streaming Expert
Updated:
Sling TV Review

Sling TV Review: Read This Before You Sign Up

Samuel Gitt Streaming Expert
Updated:
Apple TV+ Review

Apple TV+ Review 2023: How Good is Apple’s Streaming Service?

Mahrukh Rubab Streaming Expert
Updated:
What is Crackle

Crackle Review 2023: Everything You Need to Know

Samuel Gitt Streaming Expert
Updated:

Latest News View all

Backup Data Statistics
Statistics

15+ Key Backup Statistics to Know in 2023

Jeff Beckman
No Ban on AI-Made Music, but Ethics Matter: Spotify CEO
News

No Ban on AI-Made Music, but Ethics Matter: Spotify CEO

Krishi Chowdhary

In a development that can have far-reaching implications on the AI-generated music and entertainment industry, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek stated that the music streaming platform has no plans to entirely...

SEC
News

SEC Intensifies WhatsApp Probe, Collects Thousands of Wall Street Private Messages

Damien Fisher

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has scaled up its investigatory approach to Wall Street private messaging app usage.  According to a Reuters report, the regulator collected thousands...

Real Estate Statistics
Statistics

40+ Real Estate Statistics: 2023 Market Share & Data Analysis

Susan Laborde
ONLINE APPOINTMENT SCHEDULING STATISTICS
Statistics

Online Appointment Scheduling Statistics in 2023 (Data Matters)

Jeff Beckman
Shiba Inu
Crypto News

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surge Potential Increases – Will It Reach $1?

Nick Dunn
SHIB
Crypto News

SHIB Burn Tracker, Shibburn, Kicks Off the Development of New SHIB-Based Blockchain

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.