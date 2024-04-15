What is Geo-Blocking and How to Bypass It Quickly in 2024
Imagine not enjoying your favorite streaming platform because you are not in an approved location, even when you’re willing to pay the cost for the service. The usual error message is “This content is unavailable in your country/region.”
One aspect of this restriction that stirs up curiosity is why it exists when providers stand a better chance of making more income without it. It just doesn’t make sense to a lot of folks. But don’t worry; we are here to answer all your burning questions, including what’s geo-blocking and how you can evade it. Let’s get started.
Quick Guide to Get Around Geo-Blocking Easily
- Choose a reputable VPN service with fast servers worldwide. ExpressVPN is our preferred choice.
- Install the VPN software on your device of choice.
- Connect to a server location outside the geo-blocked region.
- Access the desired content as usual, bypassing the restrictions.
Other Ways to Get Around Geo-Blocking – Quick List
1. ExpressVPN
Striving to be the best VPN, ExpressVPN provides great speed and an effective way of bypassing geographical restrictions in the streaming world. Coincidentally, the app comes with the same encryption as Surfshark, ensuring there are no logs left behind to be exploited by hackers or other parties.
A subscriber can view some popular streaming services like Apple TV, Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, known as MAX, and Hulu. Express also provides several unique features, like THREAT MANAGER, which can spot malicious ads and trackers, a router app, stealth servers, a media streamer, and split tunneling. Sadly, it doesn’t come cheap, costing $6.67 a month.
Pros
- Thirty days guarantee or a refund.
- Amazing security specs.
- Access to top streaming servers.
- Has a large global coverage.
Cons
- It is not pocket-friendly compared to other alternatives.
2. Surfshark
With over 3,200 servers across 100 countries in the world, this platform is seen as the best by many because of what it offers, besides its affordable price. A report shows that it comes with AES-256 encryption to boost your safety and privacy, with a 100% assurance of preventing hacks.
The beautiful thing about this service is its kill switch, provided by ram-only servers, ensuring no digital footprints are left when rebooted. Surfshark offers an 82% discount that includes four months of free subscription at $2.69 monthly. This is added to a 30-day guarantee of hassle-free experience, or your money is returned to you.
Pros
- An unlimited number of devices can be connected to the platform simultaneously.
- The ability to unlock several Netflix libraries.
- It’s not the fastest out there, but it has a relatively good speed.
- Gives you access to lots of streaming platforms.
Cons
- Unfortunately, no dedicated IP address.
3. NordVPN
There is a continuous debate between Nord and Express VPN on which is better. We need to know why. Having almost 6000 servers in 60 countries, similar to Express VPN, it comes with the same encryption for your safety and privacy and eliminates logs the user leaves.
It also does this with ram-only servers, maintaining 60% of its previous speed throughout the various speed tests. But that’s not all. You can also enjoy some of the famous streaming platforms with this app. As for the price, this VPN offers $3.99 monthly for its Plus subscription. Find more options on its official website. Also, note that you are open to a discount of 69% that comes with free three months.
Pros
- A huge list of servers.
- Link to various streaming services.
- A highly stable connection and speed.
- 30-day guarantee or get your money back.
Cons
- Speed varies occasionally.
4. PrivateVPN
Despite not being as famous as some of the apps previously mentioned, it also comes with impressive features that can capture your fancy. For starters, the app doesn’t just offer the AES-256 encryption that’s considered the best but also gives the option to alter the encryption settings by using AES-128 encryption.
The speed isn’t great, as it only retained about 33% of its previous speed after several speed tests. This is because it employs OpenVPN instead of using WIREGUARD, which has become a standard. However, the good news is the app broke through every restriction tested. At $2 a month, this platform is one of the market’s most affordable.
Pros
- Has support for P2P.
- Can stream most restricted streaming services.
- No digital footprints are left behind.
Cons
- Small coverage of servers.
- Additional price for port forwarding.
- Do not use WireGuard.
- Speed is slow.
Other Ways to Get Around Geo-Blocking – Detailed List
1. Proxy Servers
VPNs aren’t the only way to break through restrictions. They can be done with proxy servers. What are they? They are the third party between your device and the website you want to access. Remember that your device cannot surf the web without an IP address, which, in most cases, is given by a router. In this case, instead of a regular router, you link up with a server where the content you want to access is allowed.
According to SurfShark, this server will assign an IP address to your device, making it seem like you are in that location, whereas you are elsewhere. After giving you an IP address, it connects you to the website you opted for. Simply put, such servers act as a bridge between your device and the content provider.
Pros
- It doesn’t need to be installed, as it can be run with a browser.
- Altering your device’s IP address and directing your traffic to the website is needed.
Cons
- Unfortunately, it works on the browser only and not for the rest of your device.
- Limitations to the free options.
2. Tor Browser
This browser focuses on security and remains hidden while using it on the web. When your true IP address can’t be accessed, geo-restrictions will not work. The appeal it holds for many people is remarkable since an average of over 2 million people use the browser worldwide daily. It simply pushes your traffic through three remote servers before taking it to the platform whose content interests you, making it impossible for anyone to trace you – Stealth.
Notably, there are no fees with this tool. You only need to download it to a device that supports Android, IOS, Linux, or Windows operating systems. As much as going through 3 separate servers offers better security, it comes with a prize. It takes longer to load, reducing the speed to a significant level. This browser could be your best option if you value security over speed.
Pros
- The browser can be downloaded for free.
- Provides the best security compared to other competing apps.
- Available on most frequently used operating systems.
Cons
- The speed is drastically reduced.
3. Smart DNS
Another option is using smart DNS, but we must warn you that it doesn’t come with the encryption protection you enjoy with a VPN, nor does it mask your IP address. Using this option means all you care about is bypassing the geo-restrictions and nothing else, although that’s not all the benefits a user gets with this method. It is fast; the speed surpasses that of any VPN app out there, based on reports.
If you have no clue what a DNS is, let’s elaborate. The reason you were able to log into this website by typing or clicking the name is because of DNS. Without it, one would be “tortured” to type a long series of numbers instead of just the name. It stands for domain name system. Now, SmartDNS enables a user to alter the DNS server used by their device from that of a server in a foreign location of their choice, bypassing the restrictions in the process.
Let’s get familiar with the devices and operating systems compatible with this option:
- Android and iOS smartphones.
- Mac, Windows, and Linux computers.
- Gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox.
- Smart TV, Nvidia Shield TV, Fire TV, and other devices.
Pros
- It’s free.
- Navigating through this method is easy and convenient.
- Speed is extremely fast.
Cons
- Lacks the ability to hide your IP address.
- Only bypasses most basic restrictions.
- No encryption to protect you, leaving you vulnerable to hackers and other third parties.
Defining Geo-Fencing
Geo-fencing differs entirely from geo-blocking, but many people don’t know this. Most people mistake geofencing for geo-blocking. Although it might be hard to distinguish, we will try to make it as simple as possible. In simple terms, geo-fencing is a technology designed to establish digital boundaries. This technology leverages GPS and location data to create what is known as a geofence—an invisible barrier capable of tracking your location and identifying when you cross the predefined boundary set by a specific service.
Integrating GPS technology with RFID, WiFi, and cellular signals empowers geofencing to utilize specific nearby locations in constructing a digital or artificial boundary. This functionality proves beneficial, particularly for security alerts and marketing purposes, including monitoring an individual’s whereabouts. For instance, geofencing allows users to receive information about nearby shopping deals based on location.
Furthermore, it is valuable in tracking shipments and pets that require confinement to a specific area to prevent them from getting lost. While the information here doesn’t cover much detail about geo-fencing, it’s essential to emphasize its difference from geo-blocking. Notably, geo-fencing represents a different technological environment, offering utility in various domains such as security, marketing, and location tracking. Notably, it comes with privacy concerns that, to some extent, can be mitigated through a VPN.
Comparison Between the Methods of Overcoming Geo-Blocks
VPN The overall best because it offers protection via encryption, stealth, and bypassing restrictions. Tor browser It has the best security compared to other options by passing the user’s traffic through 3 different servers. Plus, it’s free. Smart DNS The fastest so far in speed. Proxy servers The best in convincing content providers of perceived location.
Conclusion
Most consumers may perceive geo-blocking as malicious, but it is legal, and platforms that do this can’t be sued. The same applies to bypassing geo-blocking, at least in most places. However, regarding the methods used to overcome this, VPNs stand out as the best. This is not surprising, considering they’re the most popular and frequently used option based on what they offer, but people are known to have preferences. We leave that to you.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Geo-blocking?
Is bypassing Geo-blocking considered illegal?
What are the regulations that govern Geo-blocking?
