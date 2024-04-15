What is Geo-Blocking and How to Bypass It Quickly in 2024

Quick Guide to Get Around Geo-Blocking Easily

Choose a reputable VPN service with fast servers worldwide. ExpressVPN is our preferred choice. Install the VPN software on your device of choice. Connect to a server location outside the geo-blocked region. Access the desired content as usual, bypassing the restrictions.

Other Ways to Get Around Geo-Blocking – Quick List

Proxy Servers: Intermediary servers that mask your IP address for browsing. Tor Browser: A privacy-focused web browser that routes traffic through the Tor network. Smart DNS: A service used to unblock geo-restricted content efficiently. Geo-Blocking: How Does It Work? Knowing how surfing the web works in layman’s language is important to understand this. When you use the internet, your device communicates what you have typed to an intermediary or what is known as a bridge. It could be a router randomly selecting and assigning an IP address to you. This becomes your internet identity, showing your current location and activities while using the web. Notably, this information can be seen by your internet provider and hackers, who may want to exploit the trail you leave to compromise your data. Remembering that a device can communicate and get feedback with the IP address would be best. For example, you can’t access this article if our website doesn’t communicate with your device. IP address is key. Interestingly, anytime you log out from the internet and try to get back in, you will be randomly given an IP address different from what was used previously. When this happens, the service provider, the website, or the platform can identify the user’s location and tell whether they are in the approved geographical area. If their location shows otherwise, they will block the subscriber from accessing the platform by their IP address. The Reasons Now that we are familiar with geo-blocking, it’s necessary to know the motive behind why brand owners restrict their market to a particular area, or so it seems. We must warn you, some of the reasons might not be pleasing. Let’s begin with those that are less likely to be a problem. Copyright and License When a person or company creates something new, they can receive INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. This achievement practically gives them an exclusive legal right to own and decide what to do with it – Copyright. If other parties are interested in the content and would love to share it with their target audience, they can’t do so without the permission of the owners of such content – License. This is one of the reasons behind geo-blocking markets outside the region that have been given the license (or legal permission) to distribute such content. This exclusivity is not what most organizations are willing to share by default. We understand this from the business point of view, but it still leaves a funny taste in the mouth, raising the question of why they can’t grant access to other regions. Price Discrimination Reports hold that some of these brand owners deliberately restrict access to their services in areas outside their jurisdiction to force people in those places to buy similar content. They must do this through vendors with licenses to copy and distribute such services at an extremely high price. They want people outside the brand owner’s territory to pay more for services compared to what subscribers within the owner’s location pay for. Unfortunately, this doesn’t sit well with most consumers and has made their frustrations known. Malicious Countries There are countries with high rates of cybercrimes, which the providers avoid that are avoided by others to ensure their data are not hacked. Some of the countries with the highest rates of online crime include India. According to a survey, India tops the list, with 68% of internet users becoming victims of online scams at least once. The US comes 2nd on the list with 49%, followed by Australia and New Zealand with 40% and 38%, respectively. China may not make the list for the top five, but it has a reputation for frequent online scams, a case that has raised accusations against the Chinese government in the past. Best VPNs to Get Around Geo-Blocking – Quick List ExpressVPN: A widely recognized VPN service known for its speed. Surfshark: VPN provider offering unlimited simultaneous connections and robust security. NordVPN: Renowned for its advanced security features and vast server network. PrivateVPN: Offers high levels of privacy and security with a user-friendly interface. Best VPNs and Other Ways to Get Around Geo-Blocking – Detailed List

1. ExpressVPN

Striving to be the best VPN, ExpressVPN provides great speed and an effective way of bypassing geographical restrictions in the streaming world. Coincidentally, the app comes with the same encryption as Surfshark, ensuring there are no logs left behind to be exploited by hackers or other parties.

A subscriber can view some popular streaming services like Apple TV, Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, known as MAX, and Hulu. Express also provides several unique features, like THREAT MANAGER, which can spot malicious ads and trackers, a router app, stealth servers, a media streamer, and split tunneling. Sadly, it doesn’t come cheap, costing $6.67 a month.

Pros Thirty days guarantee or a refund.

Thirty days guarantee or a refund. Amazing security specs.

Amazing security specs. Access to top streaming servers.

Access to top streaming servers. Has a large global coverage. Cons It is not pocket-friendly compared to other alternatives.

Read our comprehensive ExpressVPN Review

2. Surfshark

With over 3,200 servers across 100 countries in the world, this platform is seen as the best by many because of what it offers, besides its affordable price. A report shows that it comes with AES-256 encryption to boost your safety and privacy, with a 100% assurance of preventing hacks.

The beautiful thing about this service is its kill switch, provided by ram-only servers, ensuring no digital footprints are left when rebooted. Surfshark offers an 82% discount that includes four months of free subscription at $2.69 monthly. This is added to a 30-day guarantee of hassle-free experience, or your money is returned to you.

Pros An unlimited number of devices can be connected to the platform simultaneously.

An unlimited number of devices can be connected to the platform simultaneously. The ability to unlock several Netflix libraries.

The ability to unlock several Netflix libraries. It’s not the fastest out there, but it has a relatively good speed.

It’s not the fastest out there, but it has a relatively good speed. Gives you access to lots of streaming platforms. Cons Unfortunately, no dedicated IP address.

Read our comprehensive Surfshark Review

3. NordVPN

There is a continuous debate between Nord and Express VPN on which is better. We need to know why. Having almost 6000 servers in 60 countries, similar to Express VPN, it comes with the same encryption for your safety and privacy and eliminates logs the user leaves.

It also does this with ram-only servers, maintaining 60% of its previous speed throughout the various speed tests. But that’s not all. You can also enjoy some of the famous streaming platforms with this app. As for the price, this VPN offers $3.99 monthly for its Plus subscription. Find more options on its official website. Also, note that you are open to a discount of 69% that comes with free three months.

Pros A huge list of servers.

A huge list of servers. Link to various streaming services.

Link to various streaming services. A highly stable connection and speed.

A highly stable connection and speed. 30-day guarantee or get your money back. Cons Speed varies occasionally.

Read our comprehensive NordVPN Review

4. PrivateVPN

Despite not being as famous as some of the apps previously mentioned, it also comes with impressive features that can capture your fancy. For starters, the app doesn’t just offer the AES-256 encryption that’s considered the best but also gives the option to alter the encryption settings by using AES-128 encryption.

The speed isn’t great, as it only retained about 33% of its previous speed after several speed tests. This is because it employs OpenVPN instead of using WIREGUARD, which has become a standard. However, the good news is the app broke through every restriction tested. At $2 a month, this platform is one of the market’s most affordable.

Pros Has support for P2P.

Has support for P2P. Can stream most restricted streaming services.

Can stream most restricted streaming services. No digital footprints are left behind. Cons Small coverage of servers.

Small coverage of servers. Additional price for port forwarding.

Additional price for port forwarding. Do not use WireGuard.

Do not use WireGuard. Speed is slow.

Read our comprehensive PrivateVPN Review

Other Ways to Get Around Geo-Blocking – Detailed List

1. Proxy Servers

VPNs aren’t the only way to break through restrictions. They can be done with proxy servers. What are they? They are the third party between your device and the website you want to access. Remember that your device cannot surf the web without an IP address, which, in most cases, is given by a router. In this case, instead of a regular router, you link up with a server where the content you want to access is allowed.

According to SurfShark, this server will assign an IP address to your device, making it seem like you are in that location, whereas you are elsewhere. After giving you an IP address, it connects you to the website you opted for. Simply put, such servers act as a bridge between your device and the content provider.

Pros It doesn’t need to be installed, as it can be run with a browser.

It doesn’t need to be installed, as it can be run with a browser. Altering your device’s IP address and directing your traffic to the website is needed. Cons Unfortunately, it works on the browser only and not for the rest of your device.

Unfortunately, it works on the browser only and not for the rest of your device. Limitations to the free options.

2. Tor Browser

This browser focuses on security and remains hidden while using it on the web. When your true IP address can’t be accessed, geo-restrictions will not work. The appeal it holds for many people is remarkable since an average of over 2 million people use the browser worldwide daily. It simply pushes your traffic through three remote servers before taking it to the platform whose content interests you, making it impossible for anyone to trace you – Stealth.

Notably, there are no fees with this tool. You only need to download it to a device that supports Android, IOS, Linux, or Windows operating systems. As much as going through 3 separate servers offers better security, it comes with a prize. It takes longer to load, reducing the speed to a significant level. This browser could be your best option if you value security over speed.

Pros The browser can be downloaded for free.

The browser can be downloaded for free. Provides the best security compared to other competing apps.

Provides the best security compared to other competing apps. Available on most frequently used operating systems. Cons The speed is drastically reduced.

3. Smart DNS

Another option is using smart DNS, but we must warn you that it doesn’t come with the encryption protection you enjoy with a VPN, nor does it mask your IP address. Using this option means all you care about is bypassing the geo-restrictions and nothing else, although that’s not all the benefits a user gets with this method. It is fast; the speed surpasses that of any VPN app out there, based on reports.

If you have no clue what a DNS is, let’s elaborate. The reason you were able to log into this website by typing or clicking the name is because of DNS. Without it, one would be “tortured” to type a long series of numbers instead of just the name. It stands for domain name system. Now, SmartDNS enables a user to alter the DNS server used by their device from that of a server in a foreign location of their choice, bypassing the restrictions in the process.

Let’s get familiar with the devices and operating systems compatible with this option: Android and iOS smartphones. Mac, Windows, and Linux computers. Gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox. Smart TV, Nvidia Shield TV, Fire TV, and other devices.

Pros It’s free.

It’s free. Navigating through this method is easy and convenient.

Navigating through this method is easy and convenient. Speed is extremely fast. Cons Lacks the ability to hide your IP address.

Lacks the ability to hide your IP address. Only bypasses most basic restrictions.

Only bypasses most basic restrictions. No encryption to protect you, leaving you vulnerable to hackers and other third parties.

Defining Geo-Fencing

Geo-fencing differs entirely from geo-blocking, but many people don’t know this. Most people mistake geofencing for geo-blocking. Although it might be hard to distinguish, we will try to make it as simple as possible. In simple terms, geo-fencing is a technology designed to establish digital boundaries. This technology leverages GPS and location data to create what is known as a geofence—an invisible barrier capable of tracking your location and identifying when you cross the predefined boundary set by a specific service.

Integrating GPS technology with RFID, WiFi, and cellular signals empowers geofencing to utilize specific nearby locations in constructing a digital or artificial boundary. This functionality proves beneficial, particularly for security alerts and marketing purposes, including monitoring an individual’s whereabouts. For instance, geofencing allows users to receive information about nearby shopping deals based on location.

Furthermore, it is valuable in tracking shipments and pets that require confinement to a specific area to prevent them from getting lost. While the information here doesn’t cover much detail about geo-fencing, it’s essential to emphasize its difference from geo-blocking. Notably, geo-fencing represents a different technological environment, offering utility in various domains such as security, marketing, and location tracking. Notably, it comes with privacy concerns that, to some extent, can be mitigated through a VPN.

Comparison Between the Methods of Overcoming Geo-Blocks

VPN The overall best because it offers protection via encryption, stealth, and bypassing restrictions. Tor browser It has the best security compared to other options by passing the user’s traffic through 3 different servers. Plus, it’s free. Smart DNS The fastest so far in speed. Proxy servers The best in convincing content providers of perceived location.

Conclusion

Most consumers may perceive geo-blocking as malicious, but it is legal, and platforms that do this can’t be sued. The same applies to bypassing geo-blocking, at least in most places. However, regarding the methods used to overcome this, VPNs stand out as the best. This is not surprising, considering they’re the most popular and frequently used option based on what they offer, but people are known to have preferences. We leave that to you.

Frequently Asked Questions