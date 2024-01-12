HBO Go Review 2024 – A Look at the Premium Streaming Service

What is HBO Go? Diving into the Premium Streaming Experience with Exclusive Content

HBO Go is an on-demand video streaming platform or the HBO pay TV service. Contrary to popular thought, it differs from HBO Max or HBO Now. With HBO Go, HBO TV provider subscribers can watch their favorite TV shows, movies, TV series, documentaries, and more in on-demand service.

Also, non-HBO TV provider subscribers can watch content on the platform by registering directly. With over 10 million HBO Go downloads on Google Play Store and Apple Store, the growth of the service is evident.

Brief History of HBO Go

The streaming service hit the market on February 18, 2010, and has seen a sizable amount of growth in the industry. However, the launch of HBO Max in the US in 2020 caused HBO Go to start phasing out of the market. Like HBO Go, HBO Max was under the HBO company as its parent company. Max was also available for HBO TV subscribers with active subscriptions to access for free. HBO Go is great, but it has lost most of its users since 2020 and has only gained a few.

HBO Go is still relevant as international markets also use it for TV Everywhere and over-the-top services. One significant example is the HBO Go service, which HBO Canada previously operated but was dissolved in 2018. The discontinuation was because its parent company, The Movie Network, rebranded, became Crave, and collaborated with a streaming service. It’s important to know that HBO Go replaced HBO on Broadband, which began in 2008.

Initially, HBO Go was only accessible through Verizon FiOS, but as time passed, it became available on many other providers, including on the internet and through software. HBO Go stopped working in North America on July 31, 2020, and in Latin America and the Caribbean on June 29, 2021. In 2021, it was also discontinued in Nordic Europe and Spain, and 2022, in Central and Eastern Europe and Portugal. HBO Max has taken over HBO Go, offering all of its features and more, and it’s now the main service in the market.

Content: Explore the Fun-filled Library

HBO Go has a large content catalog of movies, TV shows, series, documentaries, and many more. It displays its content by genre. HBO Go has many content genres, including romance to action, rom-com, sci-fi, horror, and more. HBO Go streams some theatrically released content through film studios like 20th Century Fox, Warner Bros, and Universal Pictures. It removes several content titles and replaces them with new ones every passing month of its existence. However, it doesn’t pull its original series, leaving them permanently for users to watch.

Whenever a new series episode goes on the linear HBO channel, HBO Go adds it, too. Nonetheless, HBO Go doesn’t have many of the past HBO original series like Tenacious D, Da Ali G Show, and 1st & Ten. Others include The Ricky Gervais Show, Tales from the Crypt, Arliss, and The Larry Sanders Show.

Top Movies Casablanca

Spirited Away

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Harry Potter franchise

The Matrix

Barbarian

Batman Begins

Elvis

Empire of Light Top Shows Game of Thrones

Succession

True Detective

Big Little Lies

Six Feet Under

The Sopranos

The Wire

Barry

Chernobyl

HBO Go Features – Elevating Your Streaming Experience with Premium Content

There are interesting features on the HBO Go platform that enhance users’ experience. Some of them are:

Content Info

Every content on HBO Go has a brief writing description that helps users determine whether or not the content is interesting. It saves time because people don’t have to watch the movie halfway to know whether it is worth their time.

Content Search Section

A section on the platform allows users to search for content by title, actors, genre, or content type. It is helpful for every user as it grants easy access to content they can’t find on the home page.

HBO Go Plan and Prices – Navigating Subscription Options

HBO Go used to have a monthly cost in the range of ₱99 to ₱199 (Philippines Peso), but it changed its pricing on September 25, 2022. Now, there’s just one plan, which costs ₱199 per month. Users can save some money if they opt for a 3-month subscription, which costs ₱399. There’s an even more budget-friendly yearly plan, which costs ₱1200 for the entire year. Additionally, you can access HBO Go through an HBO TV provider subscription, which costs between $64.99 and $154.99 per month.

HBO Go Compatible Devices – Where Can You Enjoy Premium Streaming?

HBO Go is not compatible with every existing video streaming device. There are only a few devices that HBO Go is consistent with, and there are:

Smart TVs

HBO Go works seamlessly on Smart TVs. However, some selected smart TVs are compatible with the streaming service. A few of them are Samsung smart TVs from the 2013 versions and above, Android TVs, and LG smart TVs.

Set-top Boxes

Certain set-top boxes support HBO Go, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Mola, Roku, and TiVo. They promote seamless movie streaming on HBO Go.

Mobile Devices

Mobile devices like Android smartphones and tablets are compatible with HBO Go—also, the streaming platform works with iOS mobile devices like iPhones and iPads. You can get it by visiting the Google Play Store or Apple Store and searching for the platform. Next, click on the ‘Install’ or ‘Get’ bar, depending on your mobile device. Open the app and watch your favorite shows when they have been downloaded. However, you need to create an account with HBO Go if you don’t already have an HBO account.

Gaming Consoles

HBO Go is also available on gaming consoles, but only on a few. Users can watch HBO Go on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 by connecting the devices to the TV.

Pros HBO Go has popular original content.

It updates users on what will be available every month.

With HBO Go, users can stream in high quality.

The interface is user-friendly.

Its content catalog is deep.

It is ad-free. Cons HBO Go doesn’t display content in 4K and HDR picture resolutions.

It is reducing in worth.

HBO Go and VPN – Ensuring Secure Access to Premium Streaming

HBO Go isn’t limited by location but can only be used in the countries where your subscription is registered. If you go outside your subscription country, you won’t be able to use the platform. To access it in such situations, you’ll need a VPN app. VPN apps help access internet services that are restricted by location and for surfing the web anonymously. To use a VPN with HBO Go, choose a reputable one, download it to your device, open the app, and connect to your VPN server.

Make sure you connect to the server in the country where your HBO Go subscription is registered, then open the HBO Go app, and you can start using it. Some good VPN options include NordVPN, Surfshark, ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, IPVanish, and PrivateVPN. While other VPN apps are available, these six are among the most effective for accessing HBO Go.

How Does HBO Go Compare to Other Streaming Platforms?

Streaming TV Best For Region Price Rating / 5 HBO Go Home to the most exciting shows and films Worldwide P99 a month 4.8 Amazon Prime Video Original content Global $8.99 per month 4 Hulu Streaming more than 65 live TV channels USA and Japan $7.99 per month 2.26 Netflix Streaming numerous contents Global $6.99 per month 4.5 Paramount Plus On-demand, over-the-top streaming service The US $5.99 per month 3.8 Peacock Content Catalogue USA, Ireland, Austria, UK, and Italy $6 per month 1.8 Stan Best for Australian content Australia $10 2.6 Vudu Great for interesting content The US Free 4.6 Starz For TV series The US and Puerto Rico $9 per month 4.2 Disney Plus Heart-warming content Major Regions $10.99 per month 3.1

Related Articles – Discover More

HBO GO, like any other service, has got good competition. Several streaming services on the internet offer interesting shows and movies you would love. Unless you have decided to stick with HBO Go, you might want to see what similar platforms offer by checking out these related articles.

Verdict: Is HBO Go Worth it?

HBO Go is a good choice, although it might not be around for much longer because HBO Max is becoming more popular. However, you won’t miss out on anything if you already have an HBO account. HBO Go is free for users who already have an active HBO TV provider subscription but for those who don’t need to pay for it.

It works on a variety of devices and has some interesting features. HBO Go offers original content and movies from other film production companies. The best part is that it’s ad-free to watch movies without interruptions. The platform is easy to use, with a user-friendly interface that makes it simple for people to access its features.

Frequently Asked Questions