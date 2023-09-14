HBO Max Review 2023: Is It Worth the Subscription?

What is Max?

Max is an American streaming service previously known as HBO Max. It took HBO out of its name on May 23, 2023. Max is ranked globally as the most-loved and fastest streaming service due to its over-the-top services.

Max has a lot of benefits, including its 35,000 hours of content, superb HBO shows, and affordable price list. However, the new 4K is a little extra, and the last chance section on the home screen needs some improvement.

Streaming without HBO Max is no streaming. Though shortened to Max, as stated earlier, its content has doubled with amazing features like the discovery plus content, reality shows, and a broad 4k scope. You can also download content for viewing later when you’re offline via its Ad-free subscription plan.

Max Availability and Cost – What to Pay for the Service?

Max is now a household name in live-streaming; even though rebranded, it’s still very affordable.

Ad-free Max is a package that allows streaming without any advert interruption. This package costs about $15.99 per month. Also, existing HBO subscribers can access without hassle by connecting their cable.

The Ad- Ad-supported Max, the second package, allows streaming with adverts interruption, costing $9.99 monthly. The Ultimate Ad-Free tier package costs about $19.99 monthly and $199.99 yearly.

Some of the additional benefits of the Ultimate Ad-Free tiers are that it allows subscribers to access up to four concurrent streams, a hundred offline downloads, and almost 8X of 4K UHD content compared to the previous HBO Max.

Max is currently available in the United States, American Samoa to be precise, the Northern Mariana Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Guam. However, it’s anticipated to be available in the Caribbean and Latin America by the end of 2023.

Also, next on the list is Europe. Max will be available in Europe in 2024, while South East Asia will also get it the same year. However, the availability timeline may change.

Max Supported Devices – Which Devices You Can Stream On?

It’s no news that hardware support was the biggest challenge with HBO Max. But fortunately, the rebranded Max is void of such issues. A few of the devices Max supports are Windows 7, PC, and Google Chrome with version 95 browser or later.