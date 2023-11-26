Hidive Review 2023: A Brief Look at the Anime Streaming Service

What is Hidive? Your Passport to a Distinctive Anime Streaming Experience

Hidive is a subscription video-on-demand service based in North America and centers its content around anime. The Anime Network Online was discontinued in 2017 after Hidive LLC, which was new at the time, acquired its assets.

After this acquisition, it started with a new streaming service called Hidive and migrated its former subscriptions to Hidive. It has, since then, grown to become a contender in the anime-streaming world, where there are others like Crunchyroll and Funimation. It has become known because of its carefully selected titles, including popular and niche series.

Hidive Across the Globe: Which Countries Have Access?

Allowed Countries United States Canada Ireland United Kingdom Australia

Hidive Content – Exploring a Diverse Catalog of Anime Streaming

Upon arriving at the Hidive homepage, you will see an extensive gallery of anime collections with exciting titles. Hidive’s catalog includes popular movies like Death Note, Dragon Ball, Attack on Titan, and Naruto. Hidive’s catalog contains some exclusives you can’t find elsewhere, titles like The Demon Girl Next Door, the Urusei Yatsura revival, Akiba Maid War, Dark Gathering, and Made in Abyss Season 2.

You can also get many high-quality dubbed shows on Hidive. Some include Ahiru No Sora, Ao-Chan Can’t Study, The Dangers In My Heart, The Eminence In Shadow, and The Executioner. Some simulcast shows on this streaming service include Helck, Level 1 Demon Lord, One—the Most Heretical, Ragna Crimson, and Spy Classroom.

Hidive also offers some TV series to keep its subscribers glued and entertained. Some TV series on Hidive include Armored Trooper, Endo and Kobayashi, My Master Has No Tail, Why The Hell Are You Here, and Teasing Master.

Hidive Pricing and Plans – Affordable Options for Anime Enthusiasts

Getting Hidive for a month is $4.99, but if you feel it’s the best streaming service, you can pay $47.99 for an entire year’s subscription. You get a 7-day free trial on the service once you sign up. You can start your 7-day free trial, after which you can now make a payment if you enjoyed the benefits.

How Hidive Compares in Price with its Closest Alternative

The lowest tier on Crunchyroll is $7.99 per month. Then there is the $9.99 tier and $14.99. Though Hidive is cheaper, it doesn’t compete with Crunchyroll’s collection of anime movies. However, Hidive offers you its entire library with a 1080p resolution.

Hidive’s Special Features: The Magic of Premium Content

Hidive knows how to steal your heart by providing features you can’t find on other anime streaming services. Some of the features you can get on Hidive include,

Multiple Content Versions: Hidive offers its users the option to watch any version of a show they want. They give you an option to choose between censored and uncensored versions .

In-episode Chat: on Hidive, users can interact with other users about the shows they’re watching .

Customizable Subtitles: the subtitles on Hidive can be customized based on color, size, and font. This a handy accessibility feature as it helps users with visual impairment .

Pinned Searches : Users can pin their favorite searches to the search bar, making it easier to find their favorite movies.

Supported Devices – Where Can You Enjoy Anime Streaming?

The following devices allow you to stream movies and shows from Hidive’s library with ease:

Amazon Fire TV

Android and iOS

Apple TV

Chromecast

Roku devices

Game consoles (PlayStation and Xbox)

Web browsers

User Interface – Navigating Anime Streaming with User-Friendly Design

Hidive’s Web Performance

Hidive has a dark grey and light blue theme on Its web interface and a horizontal sliding gallery showing some of its recently added movies. The top navigation bar lists Simulcasts, Dubs, Series, Movies Schedule, Home, and News menus.

Hidive’s homepage shows movies you’re “currently watching” and organizes your favorites in a queue. The categories have pleasing titles like Romance is in the Air, Watch After Dark, and Aesthetically Pleasing Anime. You can find more genres such as comedy and action or what’s Popular.

Hidive allows you to rate any movie or show thanks to the recently integrated anime database, MyAnimeList. It also allows you to create private chats and invite your friends to join you to watch and talk about the same show.

Hidive’s Mobile App Experience

The mobile app will still need to be more user-friendly as it lacks the 10 to 30-second fast-forward, rewind, or next-episode buttons. Its play/pause button should be the best place. There is no option to adjust the video quality, change the playback speed, or share the shows you’re watching with friends. Mobile downloads for offline viewing are not supported, and You cannot chat on the mobile app. All these things are available on the web interface.

Playback Experience

Hidive gives you various resolution options to stream; the maximum resolution is 1080p. It has outstanding video quality with nice playback options like autoplay and next-episode preview. You can adjust the video quality and subtitle settings during playback.

Accessibility Features on Hidive – Enhancing the Inclusivity of Anime Streaming

You can create up to three profiles on each Hidive account, customize an avatar for your profiles, and choose which profile to allow or disallow mature content. You can set custom subtitles and adjust the text size and background colors. However, it doesn’t support audio descriptions as an accessibility feature. Let’s hope it does in the future.

Recommendations and Personalization

Hidive recommends new shows to its users based on their viewing history, favorite shows, and other factors. You can also create a personalized profile to save your favorite shows, track your progress, and aid Hidive in recommending movies based on your interests.

Parental control features on Hidive

Parents can control what their children can watch on this platform. The ways they can achieve this include You can set a different profile for your children and imposing restrictions by disallowing mature content for that profile. The next step is filtering the content on Hidive using its ratings. In this case, you can block content rated higher than a particular limit, like TV-MA or R. You can set a PIN to prevent access to mature content on Hidive. You must enter the pin correctly before gaining access to view such content.

Customer Support and Response Time on Hidive

You can contact Hidive customers by emailing and messaging them through social media. You could also visit the help center to check if the solution to your issues is among the answers to the common questions and troubleshooting tips. Hidive aims to respond to inquiries on its support page within 24 hours. Though it doesn’t always meet this promise, the average response time of Hidive is good. Here are some tips for getting customer support to respond quickly:

Be specific in your inquiry. Providing enough information can help customer support respond soon.

Include screenshots when needed to help customer support identify the problem and proffer quick solutions.

Patience and politeness are required because customer support agents have a lot they are responding to.

Pros It has exclusive shows.

You can get up to three profiles.

Allows the creation of private chat rooms. Cons It doesn’t allow offline downloads.

Only a few popular titles.

A not-so-great mobile interface.

Hidive and VPN: Can it Work?

Due to licensing restrictions, you cannot watch Hidive from every country. However, the company constantly works to increase its reach to more countries worldwide. Hidive’s services are legally available only in the United States, Latin America, Canada, South Africa, Ireland, Spain, Australia, Portugal, Scandinavia, The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

Nonetheless, you can still access Hidive’s services by using a VPN. With a VPN, you can change your IP address, making it seem like you’re in a different country. Many people have used VPN services on Hidive. But you have to choose a good and secure VPN. We recommend using a premium VPN service like PureVPN for the best streaming experience.

How Does Hidive Compare with Other Anime Streaming Platforms

Streaming TV Best For Region Free Trial Price Rating /5 Hidive Extensive Anime Library United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and Ireland. 7 days $4.99 (per month) 3 Funimation Premium quality Anime content. United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. 14 days $5.99 (per month), $7.99 (per month), $99.99 (per year) 5 9Anime Free old and new anime streaming All major regions None free 4 Crunchyroll Anime and Manga store Over 180 countries 14 days Monthly – $7.99/$9 4 Gogoanime Free Anime Streaming All major regions None free 3.5 AnimeFreak Free Online streaming All major regions None free 3 Amazon Prime Video Online marketplace for Anime related content All major regions One month Watch shows for free with a Prime subscription of $139 per year 5 Netflix Premium ad-free streaming platform All major regions None $8.99 per month 4.1 Retro Crush Vintage Anime US and Canada 14 days $4.99 per month 3.5/5 iQiyi East Asian content China and Taiwan 60 days $2 per month 3.8/5 Kanopy Quality and thoughtful entertainment Worldwide None Free 4.5/5

Exploring Alternatives: Other Anime Streaming Services to Consider Beyond Hidive

Verdict: Is Hidive Worth Trying?

Hidive is a North American VOD subscription service focusing on anime. It has popular movies like Death Note, Attack on Titan, Dragon Ball, and Naruto. Hidive has a monthly subscription fee of $4.99, while a one-year subscription will set you back $47.99. After you register, you can use it for 7 days for free.

Nevertheless, its mobile app is not the most friendly for the users, and the need for a better experience remains. However, it fails to incorporate the 10-30-second skip forward/rewind or the next episode. The mobile app downloads work offline. However, it is much better when done on the web. All in all, Hidive is a good streaming platform for anime lovers.

