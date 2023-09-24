Hulu Review 2023 – The Conquerer Excellence Ride

What is Hulu? Your Portal to Streaming Unlimited Entertainment

Hulu is a video streaming service offering users access to on-demand content, live TV, and mainstream entertainment. It’s the only on-demand streaming service with access to shows and programs from every major U.S. broadcast network, hit TV series, and award-winning movies. Hulu is jointly owned by The Walt Disney Company and Comcast’s NBCUniversal.

What’s on Hulu? Unveiling the Rich Tapestry of Streaming Content

You can always count on Hulu for on-demand library and TV shows with hundreds of seasons and exciting episodes from several networks. However, the growth of network-specific streaming services, such as NBC’s Peacock and Paramount, has impacted this content library.

Nonetheless, Hulu has a vast library of 21st-century Fox content, which will help it remain at the top. Hulu also has exclusive and original shows such as The Handmaid’s Tale and Reservation Dogs. It has also produced some top-notch documentaries, which include Enemies of State and Flee. There are also some shows that Hulu has picked up from other networks, some of which are Grown-ish and This is Us.

Hulu has something for anyone, whether an animation, drama, thriller, or comedy lover. Hulu streams animations such as Bob’s Burger, Archer, and Futurama. There’s The Orville, Bones, Killing Eve, and the X-Files for Drama lovers. Comedy lovers can watch 30Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Broad City, Letterkenny, Scrubs, Malcolm in the Middle, and many more.

Hulu’s Originals – Exploring Exclusive Content from the Streaming Pioneer

Hulu’s Originals is a captivating selection of exclusive content spanning diverse genres, offering high-quality entertainment and unique storytelling experiences. These unique productions showcase the streaming platform’s commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality entertainment.

Following are the famous original movies and TV shows available on Hulu:

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Great

Only Murders in the Building

Castle Rock

PEN15

Little Fires Everywhere

The Act

Shrill

The Bear

Love, Victor

Reservation Dogs

The Dropout Ramy

Casual

Wu-Tang: An American Saga

High Fidelity

Mrs. America

Solar Opposites

Catch-22

Letterkenny

Devs

Difficult People

11.22.63

The Mindy Project

Hulu’s Originals Vs Others

Regarding originals, Netflix’s originals are generally more successful than those of Hulu. You could check out mega-budget productions like The Crown, hits like Bojack Horseman, and adaptations like The Witcher to confirm this. Amazon has also outdone Hulu with its Superb originals, which include Fleabag, The Expanse, Patriot, Hunters, Undone, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and The Boys.

Hulu’s strength lies in the number of TV shows it has available. Many TV shows are available as quickly as a day after they air on live TV on Fox and ABC. In addition, Hulu always has newer episodes of a given show, though you may only sometimes find full past seasons. Sometimes, it gets new releases, like Spencer, which other streaming platforms do not. Still, Hulu has some amazing originals for users who love premium content.

Documentaries – A World of Real Stories and Unforgettable Narratives

If you’re usually very interested in the lives of celebrities, Hulu’s documentary section will impress you with many celebrity biopics. There are documentaries about many beloved musicians, their lives, times, and more. Musicians like The Beatles, B.B. King, and many others are examples.

You can find fashion documentaries such as Dior and I, The First Monday in May, Diana McQueen, and Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel. Outdoor enthusiasts are included, as documentaries feature fearless solo climbers and amazing sights of incredible high cliffs.

One of the family-friendly documentaries you can find on Hulu is the March of the Penguins, as narrated by Morgan Freeman. Generally, the documentary section of Hulu can appeal to its numerous visitors and subscribers. Following are the famous Documentary movies and TV shows available on Hulu:

Minding the Gap

Three Identical Strangers

Fyre Fraud

Kid 90

I Am Greta

Free Solo

Collective

Dead Asleep

Changing The Game

Blackfish

I Am Not Your Negro Untouchable

Dirty Wars

Summer of Soul

Crime + Punishment

Flee Apollo 11 (2019)

Honeyland

Totally Under Control

Aftershock

Jawline Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry

RBG

Look at Me: XXXTentacion

Anime Collection – Your Gateway to Animated Adventures

Hulu offers a diverse and extensive collection of anime, catering to anime enthusiasts’ varied tastes and preferences. With a wide range of genres and themes, viewers can explore captivating stories, vibrant animation, and rich character development. From timeless classics to the latest releases, Hulu’s anime library provides a treasure trove of entertainment for fans of all ages. Whether you’re into action-packed adventures, heartwarming dramas, or mind-bending mysteries, Hulu’s anime collection has something for everyone to enjoy.

Following are the famous Anime movies and TV shows available on Hulu:

My Hero Academia

Attack on Titan

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Cowboy Bebop

One-Punch Man

Naruto

Bleach Death Note

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Samurai Champloo

Naruto: Shippuden

Tokyo Ghoul The Promised Neverland

Akira

Black Clover

One Piece

Sailor Moon

Psycho-Pass

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Fairy Tail Inuyasha

Assassination Classroom

Parasyte: The Maxim

Blue Exorcist

Live TV – Real-Time Entertainment at Your Fingertips

Regarding live TV, Hulu has a rich lineup of channels that suit the general audience, including news, entertainment, and sports. Hulu offers news channels like ABC News, CBS News, Fox Business, Fox News, and CNN to stay updated with happenings around you.

You and your kids can stream channels like Animal Planet, Cartoon Network, Discovery, FX, Disney, Food Network, National Geographic, and Travel Channel.

Live Sports – The Thrill of the Game, Right in Your Living Room

Hulu’s lineup for sports includes CBS Sports, BTN, ESPN, Golf Channel, Olympic Channel, ESPN 2, and ESPNEWS. Also, you could get some additional channels depending on your zip code, such as ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC cable affiliates.

Hulu recently included NFL Networks in its channels at no extra cost, and the $9.99-per-month Sports add-on was launched. These additions make Hulu Live TV one of the best choices for streaming NFL games.

However, Hulu’s lineup only includes some AT & T-owned RSN games (aside from SportsNet NY) and all Bally Sports RSN (formerly FOX Sports RSNs) owned by Sinclair. The only Hulu live TV service that includes RSNs from NBC, AT&T, and Sinclair is DirectTV Stream, though it is missing some NBC Sports RSNs.

Regional Restrictions in Sports

You must ensure that whatever service you choose features the relevant National and regional sports channels you need to watch the games. This is due to regional restrictions and broadcast blackouts, which still apply to live broadcast streaming services. For instance, a game airing on a national channel in a specific country might not be accessible on that same channel if it involves a local team.

Pricing: Navigating the Cost of Hulu’s Premium Streaming Experience

Hulu pricing depends on the selected plan, and it comes with a 30-day free trial period. The starting price is $7.99 with ads and $14.99 for the same bundle without ads. Hulu has a considerable bundle of $1.99 per month, ad-free, for college students. A new bundle package offers ad-supported Hulu with ad-supported Disney for $9.99 monthly.

Hulu’s Live TV Pricing

The Hulu Live TV (with ESPN) plan, with ad-supported access to its on-demand library, costs $49.99 for the first three months. It then goes back to $76.99 per month on the next renewal. But you can choose to enjoy it ad-free for $82.99 per month.

Other Plans on Hulu – Tailoring Your Streaming Experience to Your Needs

Aside from the regular plans, Hulu offers Cinemax for $9.99, Starz for $8.99, HBO Max for $15.99, and Showtime for $10.99 add-on. These add-ons let you watch shows and movies from those networks with their live feeds. There is a very useful add-on specifically for the Live TV plans known as unlimited screens, costing $9.99. It implies that you do not have restrictions on the number of simultaneous streams over your home network.

You can also opt for the entertainment plan of $7.99 per month or the Espanol add-on for $4.99. As a subscriber, you will enjoy an enhanced cloud DVR at no extra cost, and it comes with 200 hours of storage and the ability to fast-forward ads.

Hulu’s Pricing Vs. Other Streaming Services

Compared to other platforms, Hulu’s basic plan is cheaper than Netflix’s $9.99 per month. The ad-free plan on Paramount is $9.99 per month, while HBO comes at a higher price of $15.99 per month. On the other hand, Amazon Prime Video goes for $8.99 per month. At $4.99 per month, Apple TV is the cheapest of them.

Hulu’s Live TV Pricing vs. Other Live TV Streaming Services

YouTube TV increased its prices to $73, but Hulu now costs slightly less, and an upgrade with Disney and DVR supplements it. Philo at $25 per month and Sling TV’s Orange and Blue Plans, which are $35 each or $50 jointly, are cheaper. At $74.99 per month, you would enjoy Fubo TV and DIRECTV’s basic plan.

Hulu’s Web Interface – Your Gateway to Seamless Streaming

Hulu’s interface is very user-friendly, as it welcomes you with a simple yet eye-catching landing page. It shows the pricing and an option to sign up or log in to an existing account. On your first login, the website guides you through personalization procedures in which you will select the channels and genre you love. This information is now used to build up the My Stuff section of the web interface.

Live and on-demand content looks much better now than in previous years, with flashy sliders and easier-to-discover content. The homepage captures remarkable shows aligned in a horizontal scroll list with categories such as My Channels, Sports, News, and Hulu Originals.

The Search Feature

The search feature is not as rugged as that of YouTube, which can allow you to combine terms (for instance, “comedy” and “2010”).

Account Section and User Profiles

You can manage billing details and subscription add-ons through the account section. There is also room to add user profiles for individual users, allowing you to restrict some profiles to kid-friendly content. This is quite flexible compared to other platforms that let you control what the kids can watch by viewing the content ratings.

The Browse Menu

To browse for content from the browse menu, select from one of the top-level categories like TV Shows, Networks, Movies, Hulu Originals, or Sports. You could also browse further from the dozens of available genres not limited to Cooking and food, Comedy, Adventure, Science Fiction, and International.

The Filter Search

You can filter the channel list by Recent Channels, News, Sports, Kids, and Movies by clicking the Live TV button in the top menu. The interface lets you focus on the current show you’re streaming while browsing for other content because of its windowed picture-in-picture mode.

My Stuff section

Hulu allows you to store and track shows and channels in the My Stuff section. To add your favorites, click the + icon next to any program and pick any preferred recording options. It also allows you the luxury of being able to follow specific sports teams as well. This way, you can keep track of all upcoming games.

Streaming Performance and Connectivity

The streaming performance of Hulu is solid, though with a few random stutters. A test conducted on its connectivity shows that it only requires speeds of 3Mbps for on-demand shows and about 8Mbps for live streams, which is sufficient for most connections.

Hulu Offers Top-notch Features – Elevating Your Streaming Experience

Offline Viewing

Premium subscribers can download permitted TV shows and movies to be viewed offline afterward. Users on Hulu can download up to 25 videos across five devices. However, after 30 days, your downloads expire and are no longer available offline. Once you begin watching a video, you have just two days to finish it after you start playback.

Recording Feature

Hulu’s subscribers can record up to 50 hours of content, which will remain there for as long as they subscribe. Subscribers can still raise the limit from 50 hours to 200 hours, and they will also be able to skip ads during recordings.

Hulu’s Recording Feature Vs Others

YouTube TV, in comparison, offers remarkably unlimited DVR storage and keeps titles for nine months. FuboTV allows recording of 250hrs by default for most of its plans. Sling TV subscribers get 50 hours of storage worth, while DIRECTV stream limits its uses to only 20 hours of storage worth. DIRECTV offers unlimited DVR storage for an extra $10 per month, and they keep the recording for 90 days.

Viewing Quality and Format

You might not get every show in HD using Hulu, but most of its shows are unavailable elsewhere in a higher-quality format. Most of its recent original shows are available for streaming in 4k on a few media streaming devices. Regarding live streaming, Hulu and YouTube support streams of 1080p/60fps for select channels on some platforms. The only service that currently offers 4k live streams is FuboTV.

The Watch Party Tool Feature

All Hulu subscribers now have access to a new feature known as the Watch Party Tool. This feature allows co-watching and playback synchronization of shows and movies from its on-demand library. It also enables chatting with up to eight friends (18 years or older) straight from the playback screen.

Accessibility and Parental Control

There are standard captioning options on Hulu, but only a few titles support audio descriptions. You can change the subtitle text’s color, size, and style. To prevent your children from viewing inappropriate content, Hulu allows the creation of a kid’s profile. By doing this, you can set the contents they can view. This is quite different from Netflix and Prime Video, where parents set the control to allow viewing of content by rating.

Mobile App

Hulu has a mobile application available for Android and iOS with an identical interface. The app has an elegant appearance with transparent navigation elements and icons. There is no lag when navigating between menus.

The app has five static icons across the bottom: Home, My Stuff, Live, Browse, and Account. Its menu is text-based. It’s easy to scroll horizontally or vertically between broader categories to see all associated content. Each page also has side-scrolling options for viewing episode lists and recommendations for other shows.

Pros and Cons – Evaluating the Upsides and Downsides of Hulu

Pros It is available on almost every media streaming device.

Consistency in a remarkable selection of TV series.

Rich cloud DVR option.

Substantial lineup of TV channels. Cons Ads are included in on-demand plans.

Offline downloads are only limited to premium subscribers.

Need more quality originals.

Most SportsNet and all Bally Sports RSNs are not included.

Hulu and VPN – Enhancing Privacy and Access to Your Favorite Content

Hulu is an American-based platform that offers its services to only users in the United States and Japan. Using a VPN on your devices for internet-based activities is a good idea. However, some video streaming platforms, including Hulu, will try to prevent you. A good VPN like ExpressVPN with User-servers to bypass Hulu’s geo-restrictions would work.

Quick Comparison Between Hulu and its Alternatives

Streaming Platform Starting Price Region Live TV Originals Netflix $7 190+ countries No Yes Sling TV $40 USA Yes No Peacock TV $6 USA, UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and Italy Sports And WWE Yes Fubo $75 US, Spain and Canada Yes No Amazon Prime Video $139 worldwide (except for Mainland China, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Belarus, and Syria No Yes Apple TV Plus $7 106+ countries No Yes Disney+ $8 more than 100 regions across the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and Africa No Yes Max $10 USA No Yes Youtube TV $73 USA Yes No

Beyond the Mainstream: Exploring Additional Streaming Services

Exploring alternative streaming services beyond Hulu can open up a world of specialized content, from Netflix for TV shows and movie fans to Funimation for anime lovers, offering a tailored viewing experience to satisfy specific interests. With many options available, there’s a streaming platform to suit every taste and preference. We have reviewed some of the major streaming services. You must go through these if you are interested in expanding your streaming horizons:

Verdict – Is Hulu Worth It?

Hulu is a great choice as it features an excellent combination of on-demand content and Live TV. Despite the shortcomings in the quality of original shows compared to others, it still prides itself in the strength of its combination. Switching to Hulu Plus Live TV will be a good idea if you love to get value for your money, especially if you’re subscribed to Disney Plus.

