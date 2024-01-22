Kanopy Review 2024 – The Ideal On-demand Streaming Platform

What is Kanopy?

Kanopy is a video streaming platform that provides films, TV shows, and documentaries to academic libraries. This platform allows users to stream its content for free but uses a pay-by-view to pay content owners. This streaming service fills the void created by independent cinemas closing worldwide as it also provides independent films and documentaries.

Kanopy: Historical Background

Kanopy is a video-on-demand streaming service that offers films, documentaries, and TV shows to Public and academic libraries. It was established in Scarborough, Western Australia, on December 25, 2008, by Olivia Humphrey, an Australian entrepreneur. Its headquarters was moved to San Francisco, California, some years later.

The company remained a DVD distributor until 2010, when it moved into streaming. With Olivia Humphrey still serving as CEO, Kanopy gained reasonable success in New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, and Hong Kong and expanded into the UK and The US.

Content – What Movies and Shows Can You Watch on Kanopy?

Kanopy’s library is full of well-curated dramas, documentaries, TV series, biopics, and comedies that will keep you entertained and enlightened. Its library contains titles like the 2020 Best Picture winner Parasite and I Am Not Your Negro (an Oscar-nominated documentary). It is also home to renowned series from major TV networks like History, A&E, and PBS. You can also find some selected Criterion channels on this streaming service.

There are various classic Hollywood films on Kanopy; some of them include A Star is Born, Dial M for Murder, and His Girl Friday. Some movies and series in Its library are purely educational, and they are from The Great Course, having titles like Understanding Russia: A Cultural History. Though Kanopy does not have any branded original content, it partners with some movie distribution giants to get quality content.

Some of Kanopy’s partners include A24, HBO Documentary Films, Paramount, Bleecker Street, Samuel Goldwyn Films, and PBS. As a Kanopy user, you can access Kanopy Kids, which is very suitable for children aged 2 years and older. On Kanopy Kids, many educational and entertaining videos are being added every month, including movies, TV series, and animated storybooks.

All-time classics like Rashomon, Kansas City Confidential, and Glengarry Glenross are available in Kanopy’s library. Some of its freshest horrors and creepy movies include Only Lovers Left Alive Pig and Dogtooth. Modern masterpieces available are The Father, The Nightingale, and Minari. Titles like Jiro Dreams of Sushi and Paris is Burning are designed to thrill documentary lovers. Film lovers would love Tarkovsky’s Stalker and Solaris, Wim Wenders’ Paris, Texas and Wings of Desire, and Kurosawa’s Rashomon.

Movies and Shows

Over 6,000 movies and TV series are available on Kanopy’s library for streaming. This is quite impressive when compared to some paid streaming services. Its movie library is more than just a pile of low-quality movies aimed at increasing the library’s size. About 2,600 movies on this platform hold an IMDB score of 7 or above.

Popular movies you can watch on Kanopy include; The Shawshank Redemption: This drama tells the story of Andy Dufresne, a banker who was sentenced to life in prison following a wrong conviction of murder. Moonlight: An Oscar-winning drama about a young African growing up in the streets of Miami for over three decades. Parasite: Moments when a low-income family infiltrates the household of a wealthy family by coming as highly qualified individuals seeking employment All Quiet on the Western Front: It is a powerful movie that tells the story of the horrors experienced by young German soldiers during World War I. The Fabelmans: This is a semi-autobiographical movie about a young boy’s experiences growing up in Arizona in the 50s and 60s. Tar: A drama in Hungary about a famous orchestral conductor gradually losing her mind. EO: A movie about a donkey that lost sight of its owner and started a journey across Poland. Good Luck to You, Leo Grande: A British comedy-drama that shows a widow who hires a sex worker to help her discover her sexuality. The Banshees of Inisherin: It is a drama about two lifelong friends who break up abruptly when their friendship gets tested on an Irish island. AfterSun: A young woman reflects on a vacation with her father when she was 11.

Pricing and Plans – Kanopy’s Subscription Cost

Streaming Kanopy comes at no cost besides having a library card or a university email address to use and sign up. Streaming giants like Netflix, which costs $6.99 per month, and Hulu at $7.99 per month, are good matches for Kanopy’s library. However, they are all paid services. Kanopy has a limit to the content you can watch by giving its users play credits each month.

A play credit gives about 48-72 hours of viewing. You can also stream some credit-free movies when you’re out of credits. Users get about ten credits, which they can expand by being members of multiple libraries. The other free streaming services do not limit their viewing duration but set ads that users must endure. However, Kanopy Kids’ entire library is free for unlimited streaming.

How to Obtain a Library Card

To use Kanopy, you must have a library card to access it. Here is a procedure for obtaining a library card that you can use on Kanopy:

Click on this link: Kanopy Southwark Libraries . Click on the link beneath the Continue Button to apply for your library card. Click on the Menu icon (three horizontal lines) by the top left. Select Join Southwark Libraries. You’ll have to read through the instructions and click on I Accept. You will be required to fill out a form, fill up the form, and click Continue. Follow the prompts and complete your registration. You will get 120 days of temporary access before immediate access to the e-library.

How to Add a New Library Membership on Kanopy

Follow these steps to add a library membership to your Kanopy account:

On the web

Go to www.kanopy.com and log in to your account. Scroll to the account menu at the top-right corner and go to My Account. Select My Library and Add New Library. Click on Find Your Library and follow the prompts to add a new membership.

On the Mobile App

Go to www.kanopy.com and log in to your account. Tap More. Choose a membership and Add a Library. Search for and select your library. Input your library card and PIN. Tap on Verify. Enter.

To Remove a Library Membership

Log in to your Kanopy account at www.kanopy.com. From the account menu in the top-right corner, go to My Account and select My Libraries . Click the three dots next to the library you want to remove, and select Delete.

Compatible Devices – What Devices Support Kanopy Streaming?

A host of essential devices support the streaming of Kanopy content on their playback interface. These devices include:

Android and iOS smartphones

Tablets

Web browsers

Apple TV

Chromecast

Telstra TV

Kanopy

Samsung smart TV

Sadly, Kanopy is not supported on the following devices;

PlayStation 4

PlayStation5

Xbox One

Xbox Series S/X

Fetch TV

Kanopy’s User Interface – Navigating the User-Friendly Design

Web Interface

Kanopy requires you to provide your library login or the institution’s details before granting access. Its web interface is welcoming and has a slider on the homepage, which shows featured content. The Newly Added movies and documentaries come right underneath the featured content slider. Several rows of content are organized by genre or specific characteristics like Directed by Women, Seasonal Favorites, Oscar Winners and Nominees, and more.

It has an extensive search feature that lets you find movies or shows by Subject, features, filmmakers, languages, captions, year of production, and more. On the landing page for each of the search features, some buttons allow adding movies and shows to their personalized playlists. The users can share the content, create shorter clips, and even share on social media platforms.

There is much information on the landing page concerning the movie or show, including permission to play the content at your public event. There is an opportunity to leave comments and ratings on the content. The viewing history section helps you keep track of your viewing in case you have to leave it for something else.

Mobile Interface

The mobile app interface is just a replica of the web interface in its background color and nicely colored thumbnails. To scroll through the videos organized by genre, hit the Browse button at the bottom. If you need to find something specific, then make use of the search button by tapping it. The My Lists button will take you to the content you’ve previously viewed and content you have started but not completed. Kanopy does not support downloads for offline viewing.

Kanopy’s Accessibility Features – User’s Ease of Access

The closed captions, background, and window for captions on Kanopy are customizable. The font size, color, and family can also be adjusted to suit the user’s needs. An audio description is not available for any content on Kanopy. However, Kanopy gives time-stamped transcriptions for every movie or show on its platform. To access this, click on the movie details page.

Parental Control Options

Kanopy has parental control tools that can keep the kids in check. To set up this feature, set up a pin that locks out the main parts of Kanopy and only leaves Kanopy kids. The parental control settings must be done in a browser.

Playback Experience on Kanopy

Kanopy’s playback screen comes with standard rewind, fast-forward buttons and an additional button that allows you to increase the playback speed to 2X. It also has a toggle for switching the closed captions on/off. Kanopy supports Picture-in-Picture mode, but you can’t select a streaming resolution. The movies also show you how much viewing time you still have left, based on your Play credits balance. There are no restrictions on sharing accounts on Kanopy, and simultaneous streaming is allowed for an unlimited number of devices.

Kanopy Streaming: Pros and Cons

Pros Very attractive content library.

Free of ads.

Unlimited simultaneous streaming. Cons Play Credits restrict your streaming duration.

No support for offline downloads.

Kanopy Compared with Alternatives

Service Best For Live TV Simultaneous Streams Offline downloads Kanopy Family and educational content No Unlimited No Tubi Movies Yes 1 No RetroCrush Anime No Unlimited No Peacock Popular movies and network shows Yes 3 Yes Plex Local media No Unlimited No Vudu On-demand Purchases No 3 Yes Amazon Freevee Popular movies and family titles No Unlimited No CW Seed Fans of older CW shows No N/A Yes Midnight Pulp Low-budget horror No Unlimited No PBS Video Exploring Local Cultures Yes Unlimited No

Kanopy and VPN – Enjoying Secure Streaming

Enhance your streaming experience by combining Kanopy with a reliable VPN like ExpressVPN. Using a VPN can ensure secure and private streaming sessions, protecting your online activities from potential threats. ExpressVPN offers robust encryption and a vast server network, allowing you to access Kanopy content securely from anywhere while maintaining your privacy. Keep in mind that while using a VPN can offer added security, it’s essential to respect the terms of service of the streaming platform. Enjoy the benefits of secure streaming without compromising your online privacy with ExpressVPN.

Verdict – Is Kanopy Worth It?

For the lifelong learner residing in us all, Kanopy offers a viewing oasis — worlds of enlightenment with no bothersome ads or fees. This streaming platform serves up acclaimed movies, documentaries, and shows for the curious minds holding those magical tickets: library or university cards.

What elevates Kanopy above a mere free alternative? An expertly curated catalog is as rich and rewarding as a cinematic masterclass. We’re talking about foreign classics like Rashomon and Kansas City Confidential that defined the medium alongside illuminating new releases tackling essential stories.

Of course, even paradise needs limitations, so users stream through monthly play credits. But for media lovers craving culture over commercialism or students keen to supplement their studies with screen gems, Kanopy makes the perfect scholarly cinema club. The toughest choice? Where do you begin among over 6,000 probing titles spanning galaxies of genres, eras, and ideas? An eternity would prove too short to binge them all!

So, if your media palette thirsts for more than just this week’s hyped hit, grab that library card and dive into Kanopy’s erudite oasis. Class is always in session for the insatiable screen scholar ready to elevate their viewing fare.

FAQs