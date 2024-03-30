How to Watch Kayo Sports Outside Australia in 2024

Quick Guide to Watching Kayo Sports Outside Australia

Subscribe to a premium VPN service. ExpressVPN is our top choice for Kayo Sports. Download and install the VPN application. Create an account with your information on the Virtual Private Network service. Link up with a server in Australia provided in the list. You can access Kayo Sport via the app or its official website. After completing the above processes, one can stream your favorite content on Kayo Sports.

Top VPNs to Unblock Kayo Sports Outside Australia – Quick List

ExpressVPN: It is speculated that ExpressVPN is the best for streaming Kayo Sports outside Australia. Who can tell? This VPN service has top-notch privacy capability and guards against DNS leaks. Having server locations in 100+ countries, this VPN guarantees optimized speed, security, and balance. All of these are provided on a premium subscription to this VPN service. This service allows users to stream content from any location and is compatible with almost any device. Private Internet Access: This VPN should be considered if you are looking for seamless browsing service and digital security. It has servers in 90+ countries and a 30-day money-back policy. This platform has a robust design to enhance security and users’ confidentiality on other platforms. It also has many other features peculiar to this VPN to protect internet activities from online hoaxes. NordVPN: Looking for a great choice for streaming Kayo Sports? Consider NordVPN, the most affordable Virtual Private Network that works for streaming on this platform. An added advantage of this VPN is a 30-day refund guarantee. This is the largest server network and a good choice for accessing Kayo Sports. Its strong military-grade encryption and blazing-fast speed make it a good choice for live sports streaming.

What is Kayo Sports?

Kayo Sports is sometimes addressed as the “Netflix” of sports and is Australia’s most common live sports hub. Streamotion owns the platform and is a subsidiary of Foxtel-owned as a whole. It is a subscription-based sports streaming service with over 50 sports channels accessible on-demand and live. Some sports channels on Kayo Sports include Fox Cricket, Fox League, Racing.com, and ESPN. Sports fanatics can enjoy their favorite sports anytime with Kayo Sports. Since its launch in 2018, the streaming service has experienced remarkable growth, with over 1.3 million users.

Why Do You Need a VPN to Watch Kayo Sports Outside Australia?

When one tries to access Kayo Sports outside Australia, the bold error message “Access Denied” pops up. This platform isn’t available outside Australia due to strict geo-restriction laws. There’s a glimmer of hope as Kayo Sports content can be accessed with a functional VPN. When a robust VPN is utilized for streaming, the true IP address is concealed. The VPN makes you appear to be streaming from a location where geo-restrictions aren’t applicable.

Aside from hiding one’s true IP address, an added advantage of VPNs is the great speeds during streaming, even as the internet can be shaky. Internet service providers are capable of limiting internet speeds due to several reasons. The good news is that with a trustworthy VPN, the risks are eliminated, and personal data is safeguarded. Conversely, all VPNs are unequal; choosing a high-quality and reputable VPN service to watch Kayo Sports is vital.

Best VPNs to Access Kayo Sports Outside Australia – Detailed List

To access the Kayo Sports platform outside the terrains of Australia, one needs a reputable VPN. Of course, one would like to use only the best VPN that would work with the streaming service. Unfortunately, not all VPNs will work with Kayo Sports as it must be compatible with Streamotion player, and a fast server is required. Professionals have analyzed several VPNs for streaming Kayo Sports outside Australia and considered the best.

1. ExpressVPN

We recommend this VPN due to its spectacular unblocking capabilities and high transmission capacity. ExpressVPN is the overall choice VPN for streaming, maybe largely due to its great speed and proprietary protocol. Beyond this, ExpressVPN has advanced privacy features like Domain Name System (DNS) leak protection and strong security. This wonderful VPN service has optimized server locations in 4 major cities in Australia. ExpressVPN has 3000+ servers across 105 countries and is compatible with Kayo Sports and other streaming services.

Its 256-bit encryption and kill switch features ensure the security of data against malicious hackers and no data leaks, even if the VPN disconnects. ExpressVPN is versatile as it allows concurrent use on multiple compatible devices like Android, Linux, and Windows. ExpressVPN’s yearly subscription comes with an additional 3-month bonus, priced at $6.67/month, representing a 49% discount on the monthly price. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, which is completely risk-free.

Features

ExpressVPN owns a vast network of over 3,000 global servers .

. It ensures reliable protection with the AES 256-bit encryption technique.

technique. It connects up to eight supported devices at the same time.

at the same time. Unblock geo-restricted content on platforms such as Netflix and Kayo Sports.

on platforms such as Netflix and Kayo Sports. A reliable kill switch feature is offered for added security.

is offered for added security. The proven no-logs policy ensures your browsing data stays concealed.

your browsing data stays concealed. ExpressVPN makes it compatible with multiple platforms like iOS and Windows .

. The 24/7 customer service provides real-time help for users.

Pros Supports multiple device types.

Supports multiple device types. Servers are located in Australia and across many locations.

Servers are located in Australia and across many locations. Offers strong encryption for security functions.

Offers strong encryption for security functions. Excellent 24/7 customer support service.

Excellent 24/7 customer support service. Allows incognito browsing experience.

Allows incognito browsing experience. Robust zero-logging provider.

Robust zero-logging provider. 30-day money-back guarantee.

30-day money-back guarantee. Super-fast server speed. Cons No customizable features are present.

No customizable features are present. Limited to 5 concurrent connections.

Limited to 5 concurrent connections. No free version is available.

No free version is available. Expensive compared to its competitors.

Read our comprehensive ExpressVPN review

2. Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access (PIA) offers VPN services with over 35,000 servers in 84 countries. With this VPN, users can unblock their favorite geo-blocked streaming platforms. This includes a choice of servers in Australia to get the best possible speeds for streaming Kayo Sports or other similar services. PIA is exceptional in the VPN industry with genuine privacy, unlike other platforms that claim to be but turn out to be false. Its strong no-logging policy, kill switch, ad-blocker, split tunneling, and DNS leak protection features make the platform unique.

When security, data privacy, and blocking trackers are mentioned in the VPN services for streaming, PIA tops the list. This VPN service is one of the most affordable VPN providers in the world. Opting for the three-year option plan at $2.11/month comes with three 3-month free bonuses. Yearly plan is priced at $39.95/year and $11.95/month. The 3-year plan is the most economical package for Private Internet Access. In addition, users can request a refund within 30 days of purchase if unsatisfied with the VPN service.

Features

PIA adheres to a strict no-log policy , ensuring user privacy.

, ensuring user privacy. The built-in kill switch shall be available to protect when the connection drops unexpectedly.

shall be available to protect when the connection drops unexpectedly. Allows you to connect to 10 accounts at the same time.

at the same time. In more than 48 countries, it provides access to 3300+ servers.

it provides access to 3300+ servers. It offers built-in malware blocking, advertising, and tracking.

advertising, and tracking. Allows file sharing between all its servers with P2P .

. 24/7 customer support assistance: live chat and email included.

assistance: live chat and email included. Bitcoins and gift cards can be utilized to enhance payment anonymity.

Pros More affordable than similar VPNs.

More affordable than similar VPNs. Speedy connection for streaming.

Speedy connection for streaming. Numerous encryption techniques.

Numerous encryption techniques. Allows ten device simultaneous connections.

Allows ten device simultaneous connections. Allows WireGuard support.

Allows WireGuard support. Supports P2P activities.

Supports P2P activities. It has a kill switch feature.

It has a kill switch feature. It comes with an ad-blocking feature.

It comes with an ad-blocking feature. Geo-restricted streaming service unblocking feature.

Geo-restricted streaming service unblocking feature. Provides top-notch server network. Cons Security audit not carried out.

Security audit not carried out. Not-too-good speeds.

Not-too-good speeds. It is not compatible with some streaming services.

It is not compatible with some streaming services. Operates from the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Operates from the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Firestick can be improved upon.

3. NordVPN

NordVPN is speculated to be the most secure VPN service for Kayo Sports. It has the world’s most secure network with special protocols and encryption standards. During streaming, its fast servers maintained consistent performance without any buffering issues. This VPN unblocks geo-restrictions and conceals online activities.

This VPN’s subscription is split into three: Standard, Plus, and Complete, with varying prices on each plan. The monthly subscription plan ranges from $11.99 to $14.29, $67.35 to $101.85 for the yearly plan, and the 2-year plan from $80.73 to $142.83. Generally, NordVPN provides a free 30-day trial for all users accessible on the Google Play store.

Features

NordVPN has a double VPN feature .

. In 60 countries, NordVPN has over 5500 servers .

. NordVPN has 190+ Australian servers in 5 cities.

in 5 cities. Unlimited bandwidth for streaming in Ultra-HD.

for streaming in Ultra-HD. 86.18 Mbps on a 100 Mbps connection speed rate.

on a 100 Mbps connection speed rate. Uses the AES 256-bit encryption technique.

Pros Unmatched speedy streams.

Unmatched speedy streams. Unblocks common streaming services.

Unblocks common streaming services. Allows six multiple logins.

Allows six multiple logins. Available in Australia with over 190 servers.

Available in Australia with over 190 servers. It has 5900+ servers in 60 countries.

It has 5900+ servers in 60 countries. Has multiple tunneling protocols.

Has multiple tunneling protocols. 30-day money-back guarantee.

30-day money-back guarantee. Ultra-security network available.

Ultra-security network available. Available for all major devices.

Available for all major devices. 24/7 customer service. Cons Improvement is needed on the desktop app.

Improvement is needed on the desktop app. Expensive premium version.

Expensive premium version. No free trial is available.

No free trial is available. One location option.

Read our comprehensive NordVPN review

How to Select the Most Secure VPNs for Watching Kayo Sports

Finding a VPN for your needs can be difficult, as many VPN providers offer VPNs with diverse features. Before choosing a reliable VPN to keep your online presence private, let’s discuss what you should consider:

Security

A reliable VPN ensures the safety and security of your online presence. As such, a trustworthy obstructs intruders and hackers with strong encryption and protocols. A good VPN should have a strict no-logs policy, ensuring no data or browsing history is kept. The VPN should have advanced features like the kill switch and leak protection, which prevents data leaks and fights against malicious hackers. A reliable virtual private network should have an advanced split tunneling property for maximum security for online users. For strong privacy and security, go for a private network that undergoes audits by independent auditors to prove the company’s potential.

Highest Level Protocol

VPN protocol is the guideline that encloses data and sends it through a private network. Data travels through VPN tunnels that these protocols create. Some of them use complex encryption to enhance safety. However, this results in slow data delivery. Also, some protocols use simpler encoding for faster data delivery but with reduced security of online traffic. Some common protocols like OpenVPN, IKEv2/IPsec, and WireGuard promote security, speed, stable connection, and better performance. For a smooth streaming experience, a VPN that supports WireGuard or other high-level protocols is recommended.

Huge Servers

A good VPN should provide a vast number of servers around the world. This is to ensure users connect with various countries and regions with ease. An Australian server is critical to access Kayo Sports outside Australia. A reliable VPN needs multiple servers within Australia and beyond with the ability to switch quickly in case one server becomes slow or blocked. In fact, the higher the number of VPN servers, the faster the speed and internet connection. Users can spoof a virtual location and remain invisible to the ISP by using servers in different locations.

Compatibility

Check that the VPN supports your devices and operating systems, which is vital to meet your streaming needs. Whatever device you intend to use to watch Kayo Sports must be compatible with a trustworthy VPN. Premium VPNs should have Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android apps to boost user experience. Sometimes, manual configuration of a VPN may be required to ensure the devices are compatible. Like any other software, a VPN must be compatible with the device; otherwise, it may not run and cause other tools to malfunction. The good news is most regularly updated VPNs are compatible with almost all known devices.

High-Speed Connections

Speed is vital, especially in streaming, and a good VPN offers rapid and trustworthy connections. If a VPN is not fast enough, it will most likely cause lagging and buffering in the web connection. A bad VPN can also slow down internet connections or cause freezing issues. Opting for a reliable VPN with fast servers and unlimited bandwidth can ensure a seamless streaming experience on Kayo Sports. A good VPN with a Smart DNS feature or dedicated streaming servers will optimize speed.

Customer Support

What is a business without its customers? As a VPN service provider, responsive customer service can be a lifesaver for any user with issues. Whether or not you are tech-savvy, you may require customer service if a billing issue arises. VPNs can face web connection problems, software bugs, lags, and buffers in web connections. Configuring a VPN service to meet user needs may also be difficult, particularly for those with little or no technical knowledge. Choose the provider that will be easy to reach via several channels to ensure the best VPN experience. An active social media customer care service and phone support are welcome developments for VPN providers to support customers with general issues.

Can Kayo Sports be Accessible With a Free VPN?

Although it is possible to use a free VPN to watch Kayo Sports, we do not recommend it. This is because free VPNs cannot circumvent the location firewall of Kayo Sports. Free VPN services can expose you to increased data and identity theft risks if DNS and IP address mismatches occur. Additionally, Kayo Sports automatically blocks and blocklists free VPNs. With limited servers on free VPN services, buffering will likely be expected when watching Kayo Sports outside Australia. Accessing Kayo Sports outside Australia requires permanent access to a good VPN service.

The most reliable VPNs aren’t free; some do not have money-back guarantees or free trials. Free trial offers can only be used as a free short-term solution to unblock Kayo Sports for free outside Australia. To avoid this concern, Express VPN is recommended. With ExpressVPN, one’s local IP address is hidden and replaced with an Australian IP address, offering you a seamless Kayo Sports streaming experience.

Why Kayo Sports Cannot be Streamed Without a VPN

Kayo Sports is a streaming service exclusive to Australia and ordinarily cannot be used outside the terrains of its server locations. This is due to licensing agreements and copyright laws. Conversely, streaming Kayo Sports outside Australia is possible with a premium VPN service. A VPN’s functionality in streaming Kayo Sports outside Australia is to circumvent Kayo Sports’ location firewalls.

What Will It Cost Users to Watch Kayo Sports Outside Australia?

There are a variety of Kayo Sports subscription packages made affordable and tailored to suit your streaming needs. Below are the subscription plans available on Kayo Sports to make the most of your streaming time:

One Subscription Plan Basic Subscription Plan Premium Subscription Plan $25 $30 $35 One stream Two simultaneous use Three simultaneous use HD streaming available High Definition streaming available HD streaming available Unlimited access within Australia Unrestricted access within Australia Unlimited access within Australia 7-day free trial Free trial (7 days) 7-day free trial Lock-in contract unavailable No availability of a Lock-in contract Lock-in contract unavailable

Kayo Device Compatibility

The devices enlisted below are compatible with the Kayo Sports app and platform:

iOS

Android

Windows

Mac

Smart TV

Apple TV

Roku

PlayStation (PS3&4)

Xbox

Kodi

PC

Firestick

Watch Kayo Sports on Different Devices

On iOS

Follow these guidelines to watch Kayo Sports on iOS devices outside Australian premises:

Change the Apple ID region to Australia in Settings. Open a VPN (ExpressVPN recommended) on iOS and log in. Connect to an Australian server. Download and install the Kayo Sports app from the Apple Store. Log in and have a wonderful streaming experience on your iOS device.

On Android

To stream Kayo Sports on Android beyond Australia, take these steps:

Open the VPN app (ExpressVPN recommended), and sign up. Connect to an Australian server from the options. Create a new Google account and log in. Download and install the Kayo Sports app from the Google Play Store. Sign up for a free account, select your favorite sports content, and you are ready.

On Windows

Are you having challenges watching Kayo Sports outside Australia with your Windows device? Here are some steps on how to circumvent Kayo Sports location firewall on Windows:

Install a trustworthy VPN (ExpressVPN recommended) on a Windows device. Launch the VPN app and sign in. Connect to a server in Australia. Open the Kayo Sports website or app. Sign in or create a new account. Enjoy a hassle-free streaming experience on Kayo Sports on your Windows device.

On Mac

Follow these guidelines to watch Kayo Sports from any location with your Mac device:

Download and install a reliable VPN like ExpressVPN on your Mac device. Launch the VPN app and sign in. Connect to a server located in Australia. Open your web browser, visit the Kayo Sports website, or download the app. Sign up for an account or log in if you already have one. Choose your desired sports event or channel to watch. Start streaming and enjoy the live sports action.

On Smart TV

Follow these steps to watch Kayo Sports easily on Smart TV from anywhere and anytime:

Install a trusted VPN like ExpressVPN. Connect to a server located in Australia using a VPN. Go to the admin settings section on your Wi-Fi router. Connect the Wi-Fi router to your chosen VPN network. Download the Kayo Sports app on your Smart TV. Create a free account on the Kayo Sports app. Enjoy seamless streaming of your sports content.

On Apple TV

Follow these steps to start enjoying Kayo Sports on Apple TV outside Australia:

Visit your VPN’s DNS Setting page and register your IP (ExpressVPN recommended). Go to the Setup page on your Apple TV. Open the Settings menu and choose your Apple TV. Select the network and your wireless connection. Scroll down and tap ‘Configure DNS’. Customize DNS settings by choosing ‘Manual.’ Enter the IP addresses you set up earlier. Restart your Apple TV. Install the Kayo Sports app. Sign up on the app with your credentials and start watching!

On Roku

It is now easy to watch Kayo Sports outside Australia on Roku via these steps:

Install a reliable VPN like ExpressVPN and log in. Connect to an Australian-based server. Link Roku stick to your TV via HDMI port. Turn on the device and select Kayo Sports on Roku. Enjoy your streaming experience on Kayo Sports.

On PlayStation (PS3/PS4)

To access Kayo Sports outside Australia on your PlayStation, follow these steps:

Access TV/Video Services on your PS3/PS4. Find and select “Kayo Sports” from the available options. Choose “Get” from the drop-down menu. Kayo Sports will now be added to your “My Channels” list.

On Xbox

Take these steps to watch and access Kayo Sports outside of Australia:

Download a trustworthy VPN such as ExpressVPN. Connect to an Australian server. Open the Xbox menu, and click “My games & apps.” Search for “Kayo Sports” in “Xbox Store.” Click the “Install” button. Start streaming.

On Kodi

To stream Kayo Sports from outside Australia on Kodi, follow these simple steps:

Install ExpressVPN and log in. Connect the Kodi device to the VPN. Download VPN software to the computer and save it to USB. Plug the USB into the Kodi device. Navigate to Settings, System Settings, and Add-ons on Kodi. Toggle on Unknown Sources. Install the VPN app on Kodi and connect to a server in Australia. Turn on your TV and go to Kodi’s home screen. Install the Kayo Sports add-on on Kodi and start watching.

On Fire Stick

Follow these simple instructions to set up your Fire Stick and start streaming Kayo Sports:

Launch FireStick, and proceed to Search. Switch to unknown sources and download a reliable VPN like ExpressVPN. Connect to an Australian server. Choose ‘Kayo Sports’ and click enter. ‘Kayo Sports app for Fire TV Stick’ will appear. Click ‘Get’ to download the app. Open the Kayo Sports app after installation. Sign up with your credentials. Start watching Kayo Sports on FireStick.

What’s to Watch on Kayo Sports?

With Kayo Sports, AUS sports fans can access a rich world of streaming and on-demand content. You can watch AFL, NRL, Intl Cricket, BBL, WBBL, F1, Supercars, Golf, Netball, NBL, etc on Kayo Sports. Additionally, there are more than live sports on the platform, including news, analysis, and commentary from Fox Sports.

Sports Channels Super League Triathlon

Baseball

Rugby Union

Cricket

NRL

Surfing

Ice Hockey

AFL

Golf

Boxing

NBA

Tennis

Soccer

Formula 1 Live Channels FOX SPORTS NEWS

FOX SPORTS 505

ESPN

FOX SPORTS 503

BeIN SPORTS 2

FOX 504

FOX SPORTS 506

ESPN 2

BeIN SPORTS 1

FOX 502

FOX 501

Racing.com

BeIN SPORTS 3

FOX SPORTS More +

Conclusion

Good stuff is never easy to come by, and it’s the same with finding the perfect sports broadcast channel. Skimming through the many platforms can be daunting. Finding a good spot to enjoy your games without a headache is hard. So, for this, Kayo Sports comes to the rescue as one of the best places to watch sports content. But what stands between you and the excitement of this sport is Kayo’s geo-restriction. This limitation makes it available only to people in Australia.

You need a private virtual network to bypass Kayo Sports’s location limitation. All the VPNs we recommended for Kayo Sports have fast servers. They can download streams from anywhere. ExpressVPN has unbeatable unblocking and top encryption, making it the best choice for watching Kayo Sports outside Australia.

