KweliTV Review 2023 – Closer Look at the Streaming Service

What is KweliTV? A Platform Celebrating Black and African Stories

KweliTV is an online video streaming service that shows movies, TV shows, series, and more. Created by KweliTV Inc., the platform has existed for a few years and often updates its services occasionally. The last update was on the 19th of July 2023.

The platform focuses on showing black content. It creates and shares content that allows users to experience the African Diaspora interestingly. It offers programs ranging from documentaries, movies, shows, and series. Coined from a Swahili word that means truth, KweliTV started in 2016.

DeShuna Spencer, a former magazine editor and journalist, created the platform. When she launched the platform, she knew little about tech programming and the Hollywood sector. Spencer’s motive for creating this platform was to tell the African story in the most accurate way she could. She wanted to let the world see and learn more about black stories and amplify the African culture.

After streaming online for a few years following its launch, investors took notice of KweliTV and started investing their money to improve it. The app has about 10,000 downloads on Google Play Store, with 4.6 stars from 154 reviews. Also, the platform has over 50,000 users worldwide and over 700 content titles for users.

KweliTV is not a geo-restricted platform, so people worldwide can access it anytime. Although KweliTV has existed for about seven years, it still operates as a small streaming service platform. This could be because it mixes content but stays focused on black content. It is still in the growing process.

KweliTV Availability by Country: Where Can You Access It?

Countries Worldwide

Pro tip: KweliTV is primarily accessible worldwide, so there’s no problem to access it. But if you want to access other countries’ libraries, KweliTV is primarily accessible worldwide, so there’s no problem to access it. But if you want to access other countries’ libraries, use a VPN to access different content libraries safely.

Data Safety: Protecting Your Information While Streaming

KweliTV is safe because the platform doesn’t misuse its users’ data. We will tell you how the platform collects and shares your data and let you decide how secure it is. Also, we will tell you why the data collection and sharing are necessary. However, the following information may vary slightly based on location, age, etc.

Data that KweliTV Collects

KweliTV doesn’t collect its users’ information. This means you can use the platform for as long as you want without worrying how much data the platform has collected. It also means you are safe using the app. It is not spyware, too.

Data that KweliTV Shares

Since KweliTV does not collect data, it has nothing to share with third-party organizations. This further explains that you are even safer on the platform than a few others out there.

Security Practices that KweliTV Follows

There are certain things app developers do to keep their users’ data safe, and KweliTV does some of those, too. Some of those practices are:

Data Encryption: Many platforms encrypt users’ data to regulate it when transferring properly. This isn’t the case with KweliTV because it doesn’t collect the data of its users .

Many platforms encrypt users’ data to regulate it when transferring properly. This isn’t the case with KweliTV . You can Request KweliTV to Delete Your Data: Even if the platform doesn’t collect your data, it still provides a means by which you can request it to delete your data. This is for users to trust the platform more.

Content: What Can You Watch on KweliTv?

KweliTV offers users a wide range of content, but they are all black. It doesn’t just show African black content; it shows black content from different parts of the work, even from the US. It contains the black community in Europe, North America, Africa, The Caribbean, Latin America, Asia, and more.

KweliTV offers a top-notch library of content. About 98% of the movies on the platform have made it to film festivals worldwide. Also, about 65% of them have won awards from different categories. According to the developers, every content on the platform is a true reflection of the black race and their experience. Some are based on true life stories, and a few others are fictional stories, however coined from incidents that have happened.

KweliTV pictures offer a good resolution. The picture quality on the platform depends on the show you are watching and a few other factors. However, the lowest resolution still offers you a clear picture. You can watch documentaries, movies, TV shows, TV series, comedies, and others from different genres on the platform.

Pricing and Plans: How Much Does KweliTV Cost?

KweliTV has a monthly and yearly subscription fee, but it is free to download. The monthly subscription fee on the platform for one month is $5.99, and for one year, it is $49.99. However, it lets users rent movies, one movie at a time.

More so, you can access free content if you switch to KweliLIVE. This platform version displays contents rotationally, and you cannot pause movies or fast-forward them. You are only allowed to watch it as it keeps playing.

User Experience: KweliTV on the Web and Mobile

KweliTV has web and mobile versions. They both have what they are good for and what they are not. We will now take a look at both versions:

The Web Version

The KweliTV web version is good for saving space. Although it is fast, if you have a strong network, its speed cannot be compared to the app version. This version allows you to access all the content on the platform but only some features. You cannot download movies to watch offline with it. Every activity is done online, and you can open the site with a network connection.

To use this version, open your web browser, type “www.Kweli.tv,” and then click on search. When a new page opens, click on the link to the main platform website. When the home page opens, you will see more about the platform and also get access to movies on demand. You can also get to the KweliLIVE on the home page.

The Mobile Version

The KweliTV mobile version is an app that you can download on your devices. With it, you can access all the features on the platform, including the contents. Also, you can use KweliLIVE with the app. The software works on iOS and Android devices and is easy to get.

To get the app, open your Google Play Store if you are using an Android device or App Store if you are using an iOS. Use the search bar to search for ‘KweliTV.’ When it appears, click the ‘Install’ bar on the Google Play Store or ‘Get’ on the App Store. After this, allow the app to download and install on your device. You can start using it after this.

KweliTV Supported Platforms: Where To Enjoy Black and African Stories?

KweliTV only works on some devices, as it only supports a few devices. Here are some of the devices it supports by their device categories:

Connected TV

You can use KweliTV on your connected TVs. Connected TVs are smart TVs and other TVs that can access the internet. Some such TVs are Android, Apple, Samsung, Roku, Amazon FireStick, and others. Some of these TVs come with the app, but if it doesn’t, there is a browser on it you can use to download the app. It is an easy process and self-explanatory when you see it.

Computer

It might interest you that you can download and use KweliTV on your computer. The developers have made a PC version available. To get it, open the web browser on your computer and search for ‘Download KweliTV.’ Click on the link that will take you to the downloading page. Click on ‘Download,’ select a location, and it will start downloading. After this, open the location you selected, click on the raw file of the app, set it up, and start using it. Some people can use emulators to get the app on their computers. KweliTV supports Windows PCs, Mac OS, and Chrome OS.

Mobile Devices and Tablets

Mobile devices and tablets were the first devices KweliTV supported. The number of people who use the platform on smartphones and tablets is more than those who use it on other devices. You can use KweliTV on Android phones, iPhones, iPads, and Amazon Fire tablets. Downloading the app or using the web version is easy and fast on these devices.

Set-top Boxes

The set-top box is another device that KweliTV is available on. It can connect to the internet and download the app but can only do so independently. So, you must plug it into your TV for it to work. Some set-top boxes that KweliTV is available on are Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour TV, and others.

Fast Channels

KweliTV is also available on fast channels like Distro TV, Xumo, Kapang, and others. It is easy to access here.

KweliTV Features: Enhancing Your Experience

KweliTV has some interesting features on it. Here are a few of them:

Free Live TV: This Feature allows users to watch live content for free. Users don’t need to create an account to benefit from this feature. Just head to its app or website and visit the Free Live option .

This Feature allows users to watch live content for free. Users don’t need to create an account to benefit from this feature. . Download and Watch Content Offline: With this feature, you can download movies on the platforms and watch them offline in your free time. There is a section on the app where downloaded movies stay, and this place can open even if your device is not connected to the internet .

With this feature, you can download movies on the platforms and watch them offline in your free time. There is a section on the app where downloaded movies stay, and this place can open . Content Info: Every content on the app has a short pre-information under it. It allows users to know what the content is about before they watch .

Every content on the app has a short pre-information under it. It allows users to . Like Content: KweliTV, like social media, allows users to like the content they watch. This is like leaving a review on the movie. The more the likes, t he more the likelihood that the film would be interesting .

KweliTV, like social media, allows users to like the content they watch. This is like leaving a review on the movie. The more the likes, t . Share Content: This feature is good because it allows you to share movies or shows you find interesting. However, you can only share with other users on the platform .

This feature is good because it allows you to share movies or shows you find interesting. However, . Movie Suggestions: KweliTV suggests movies and TV shows for its users on the home page. Movies on the home page of two users are mostly different.

Accessibility and Parental Controls: Ensuring a Safe and Inclusive Viewing Experience

The content on the KweliTV library has different ratings by age. Some are suitable for children, and others are only for the eyes of users over 18 years old because they feature violence, nudity, vulgar language, and more. Parental control is really important to place a limit on children’s access.

The problem is that the app doesn’t have a feature that helps with parental control or limits accessibility. However, you can still control your children’s content on the platform. But you need to sit with them and regulate their actions on the app to do this. This means you will play the movie you want the children to watch and stay with them to ensure they don’t wander off to explicit content.

How Does KweliTV Compare with Other Similar Services?

Streaming TV Best For Price Rating / 5 Disciples Indian Thriller Movies Free 3.6 ThunderFlix Heavy Metal Contents $6.66 per month 3.8 Oceans Unite TV Global Viewing Free 4.8 Gazebo TV Family Viewing $19.99 per month 4.0 IROKOtv Nollywood Movies 10,000 naira to 15,000 per month 4.7 Vision View TV Sporting Contents Free 4.1 Smart Healthy Green Living Health Contents Free 4.8 BYUtv Kid Shows Free 4.1 WatchACTV Realistic films $7.67 monthly 4.6 Kinodaran Armenian Movie $1.99 to $6.99 per month 3.7

KweliTV and VPN: Safely Access Black and African Stories Anywhere

VPNs are great ways to access the internet on your terms. You can decide to access the internet anonymously, make it look like you are in another region, and do a few other things. It is a next-generation innovation that has existed for a few years. One of the VPNs you can access easily is PureVPN.

VPNs can be great with KweliTV. It can make users access the app like they are in the US or anywhere else. However, you don’t necessarily need a VPN to use KweliTV because it has no geo-restriction for any country or region. But if you want to access other countries’ libraries, using a VPN to access different content is perfect.

Exploring the Streaming Landscape: Alternatives to KweliTV

Explore a world of entertainment beyond the familiar platforms. Discover diverse content options that cater to your unique tastes. Don’t forget to check out our unbiased reviews to make informed choices for your next streaming adventure.

Verdict: Is KweliTV worth it?

KweliTV is one of the best streaming platforms for black content. It focuses on telling true black stories in different movie genres. The platform is not geo-restricted, so you can access it anywhere without VPNs. The platform supports smart TVs, mobile devices and tablets, set-top boxes, and more.

It also has a web and mobile version that users can access on its supported devices. One great feature it has is that users can download movies to watch offline. You need to know that your data is not at risk when you use the platform because it does not collect your data.

Frequently Asked Questions