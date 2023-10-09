MGM+ Review 2023 – Exploring the Latest in Streaming

What is MGM+? Unveiling the Ultimate Streaming for Iconic Content

MGM+ is an on-demand streaming service platform that allows movie lovers to choose what to watch whenever they want. The service is an American satellite television network and premium cable.

The subsidiary of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, MGM Plus Entertainment, owns the company. MGM+ has channels that show old and new original TV series, music, comedy specials, and documentaries. Users can also watch old and new motion pictures that are theatrically released and a few more.

MGM+ has a 4.5-star rating from over 18,400 reviews and over 1 million downloads on Google Play Store. Its initial name was Epix before being rebranded to MGM+ on January 15, 2023.

Allowed Countries: Where Can You Enjoy MGM+ Movies and TV Shows?

Countries United States Germany Austria Italy Spain The Netherlands

Pro tip: MGM+ is exclusively accessible in selected regions, but you can MGM+ is exclusively accessible in selected regions, but you can enjoy it from anywhere by connecting to a VPN server in one of its supported countries. Get a VPN and unlock the world of MGM+ content with a VPN. It’s that simple!

History: Tracing the Legacy of Iconic Movies and TV Shows

The establishment of MGM stemmed from a series of negotiations between MGM, Paramount Pictures, and Lionsgate with Showtime. The three, Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate, and MGM, were movie production companies whose content was streamed on Showtime. The negotiation was to renew the companies’ existing film output. However, it didn’t go well, as the parties wanted Showtime to compensate them appropriately before they could continue.

The three firms pulled out of their deal with Showtime and announced the launch of Epix (now MGM+) on April 21, 2008. They created their holding company and named it Studio 3 Partner. In December 2008, the company came under the control of MGM and was rebranded as Epix Entertainment LLC. With his long years of experience in the video entertainment industry, Mark Greenberg developed the business strategy of the platform.

On January 27, 2009, the official launch of Epix was announced at the National Association of Television Program Executives convention. Greenberg worked as the company’s chief executive officer and founding president and later stepped down in September 2017. Epix started as a premium satellite and cable TV network before expanding to a digital distribution channel. It launched as an on-demand platform in 2010, rebranding to Epix MegaPlex.

On May 11, 2017, MGM announced its sole ownership of Epix after it had bought over the shares of Lionsgate and Paramount Pictures. Then, on May 26, 2021, Amazon announced plans to buy MGM Holdings and run it, which it did. It rebranded Epix to MGM+ on January 15, 2023, and the name has stayed that way until date.

Data Safety: Ensuring Your Information is Secure While Streaming

Learning how the developers manage your data will help determine if the MGM+ platform is safe. We’ll start by detailing the data they collect, the ones they share, and their security practices.

Data that MGM+ Collects

MGM+ collects your data when you register. Here is the list of data it collects:

Personal Information: MGM+ collects personal information like your name, email address, and User IDs. It does this for the software functionality, marketing, prevention of scams, security, and management of accounts. Also, collecting personal information is for developer communications, personalization, analytics, and agreement.

Location: MGM+ collects users' approximate location and uses it for analytics, scam prevention, and agreement. It also collects location data for security and advertisement.

App Activity: When you register on MGM+, the developer collects your interaction data with the app, including your search history. They keep this data to enhance app function, analytics, organization of accounts, and security. Also, it does this for compliance, personalization, promotion, and creator communication.

App Information and Performance: MGM+ developers also collect data on your cash logs on the app, diagnostics, and a few other performance data. They do this for analytics and to enhance app functions as well.

Data that MGM+ Stores

MGM+ does not share all the data it collects. It only shares the ones below:

Personal Information: MGM+ developers share personal information like users' names, email addresses, IDs, and others for communications and promotion.

Location: The platform developers reveal they will share users' approximate locations with third-party organizations for advertisement.

The platform developers reveal they will share users’ approximate locations . App Activities: The developers share users’ interactions with the app to facilitate customized marketing campaigns.

Safety Practices that MGM+ Follows

Here are some security practices that the platform developers carry out:

They Encrypt Users' Data in Transit: The platform transfers your data to a third-party organization through a secure connection to prevent hackers' access.

The platform transfers your data to a third-party organization through a . You Can Request Your Data to be Deleted: On the MGM+, users can ask the app developers to delete their data from the platform if they feel unsafe. They do this to keep users’ trust.

Content: A Treasure Trove of Iconic Movies and TV Shows

The contents on MGM+ are premium. There are over 1000 contents in the MGM+ library, which provides diverse options for users. The streaming platform plays content in HD and 4K picture quality. With this, users will watch what they want in clear graphics. The good news is that the platform is ad-free. You can watch movies, documentaries, TV series, channels, and shows on the platform without annoying advertisements.

It also has original content from Amazon and featured content from other production companies. Some popular movies on MGM+ are Top Gun: Maverick, House of Gucci, Orphan: First Kill, The Sixth Sense, and many more. Most importantly, you can watch live TV on MGM+. The platform also allows you to select content based on your favorite genres.

Pricing and Plans: Exploring Your Options for Iconic Entertainment

MGM+ is not an expensive streaming service. It only has one monthly plan and one yearly plan. The MGM+ subscription fee is $5.99 per month and $49.99 per year. Paying for the annual subscription allows you to save $21.89.

Meanwhile, as a new user, the platform will give you a 7-day free trial to access every part of the service. It reminds you when your free trial will be over, so you can decide to continue with the paid version or cancel your membership.

User Experience: Navigating Iconic Entertainment with Ease

MGM+ Mobile Interface

MGM+ mobile version is the best of all the platforms supported. It took a few months after the launch of MGM+ for the developers to launch it as software. This version is faster and easier to use with a great interface, and most users prefer it to the other versions. Also, it loads pages in less than a second if you have a secure and strong internet connection. To get it, open the Google Play Store on your Android device or the App Store on your iOS device. Next, search for MGM+, click Install or Get, and allow the app to download.

MGM+ Web Interface

The MGM+ web version is great and saves space on your device. To use it, open your device’s web browser, search for MGM+, and follow the link to its official page. Once there, you will see more about the platform and a section to register and start watching its content.

Supported Devices: Where Can You Enjoy Iconic Entertainment?

There are a few devices you can use to watch MGM+. A few of them are:

Mobile devices

Regardless of the model, you can use your mobile devices to get MGM+. The platform works on Android devices like smartphones and tablets. Also, it works on iOS devices like iPhones, iPads, and a few more. Just download the app or web version to use it on any device.

Computers

You can use MGM+ on your laptop with two methods. The first is searching for it on your web browser and clicking the download button next to the icon. Next, choose a location to save it and open it to set it up after downloading. The second option is to use modulators. These easy-to-use platforms simplify the process of using mobile apps on computers.

Set-top Boxes

Using set-top boxes to watch MGM+ is easy, but it cannot work without TVs. You need to plug it into a TV, connect it to the internet, download the streaming platform, and start watching.

Smart TVs

Smart TVs also have MGM+ on them. You can get most streaming service platforms in the ‘My Apps’ option, including MGM+.

Features: Elevating Your Streaming Experience with Iconic Content

MGM+ has some unique features that keep users on it besides its interesting content. Below are a few of them:

Offline Downloads: This is one of the most helpful features on the platform. With this, you can download content on the platform to watch later without an internet connection. This feature helps MGM+ users save data.

This is one of the most helpful features on the platform. With this, you can download content on the platform to watch later without an internet connection. This . Closed Caption: Another top feature of MGM+ is the closed caption, which helps users understand some content better. This is because the text version of whatever is spoken on any content will be displayed on the screen.

Great Movie Thumbnails: The content thumbnails on MGM+ make the movies look interesting. It can attract users to content that seems dull and uninteresting on other streaming platforms.

The content thumbnails on MGM+ make the movies look interesting. It can attract users to content that . Content Thrillers: Every content on MGM+ has about 30-second to 1-minute thrillers that tell users what the movie is about. With this, you can decide whether to watch or skip the content.

Accessibility and Parental Controls: Crafting a Safe and Inclusive Viewing Experience

MGM+ is easy to access. Also, it doesn’t have parental control restrictions or other features to help people control what their children watch. Notably, the platform doesn’t have much content for children. It is mainly for adults, young adults, and mature minds. However, you can stay with your children and regulate the content they watch on MGM+. This may not be a great option as it restricts you from having time for other things.

Pros and Cons: Weighing the Benefits and Drawbacks

Pros MGM+ is accessible as an add-on in a few other streaming services

It has a library of awesome movies Cons The MGM+ desktop doesn’t have many navigation features

Some gaps in the catalog are confusing

There is no parental control feature

How Does MGM+ Compare with Other Similar Services?

Streaming TV Best For Region Price Rating / 5 MGM+ Great movies library The US, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain and The Netherlands $5.99 a month 3.5 Amazon Prime Video Original content Global $8.99 per month 4 Hulu Streaming many live TV channels USA and Japan $7.99 per month 2.26 Crackle Free contents USA Free service 2.49 Sling TV Cheap Streaming USA $6.4 per month 3.7 Peacock Interesting content USA, Ireland, Austria, UK, and Italy $6 per month 1.8 Disney Plus Heart-warming content Major Regions $10.99 per month 3.1 Starz For TV series The US and Puerto Rico $9 per month 4.2 Showtime Bundle for more content The US $11.99 per month 3.7 Paramount Plus On-demand, over-the-top streaming service The US $5.99 per month 3.8

MGM+ and VPN: How to Safely Access MGM+ from Anywhere

MGM+ is a streaming service exclusively available in the United States and some other regions, offering a wide range of movies and TV shows from the MGM library. Users can access iconic classics, recent releases, and original content through the platform, provided they have a US-based IP address.

Using VPN services like PureVPN allows users to access geo-restricted content. PureVPN is optimized for streaming services and offers support for P2P file sharing, making it a good choice for entertainment and downloading. It also uses robust encryption protocols to secure your internet traffic, protecting your data from eavesdropping and cyber threats.

MGM+ and Beyond: Exploring Other Streaming Services

Verdict: Is MGM+ Worth it?

MGM+ is a good American on-demand streaming service platform. Its library has over 1,000 contents and keeps uploading more for users. Moreover, you can download movies on the platform and watch them offline.

Also, MGM + is available on mobile devices, computers, set-top boxes, and Smart TVs. It is only available in the US, and VPNs can’t help people outside the country to use it. One of its most used features is the content thrillers, which gives users a quick peep into any content to aid their decision.

