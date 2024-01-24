Midnight Pulp Review 2024: Our Take on the Top After-dark Reads

What is Midnight Pulp? – A Brief Intro

Midnight Pulp is a streaming service designed to thrill its audience with horror, sci-fi, action, and thriller movies and series. It provides enough content for Cult movie lovers and anyone who loves aliens and monster movies.

Midnight Pulp: A Brief History

Midnight Pulp streaming service came online in 2014 from its previous parent company, Digital Media Rights(DMR). However, it was later acquired by another company, Cinedigm, in August 2022. Cinedigm took over Midnight Pulp when it noticed the growth in the target audience for content on action, thriller, horror, and cult movies. The platform came into existence using a technological podium called Zype. On the 11th of December 2014, Mr David Chu, the president and co-founder of Digital Media Rights, said the launch of Midnight Pulp would bring the company new business opportunities. He saw the acquisition of Midnight Pulp as a step in the right direction for the company’s growth by encouraging content restricted on most paid streaming platforms.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Zype Inc. is a company that successfully developed a cloud podium for both the distribution and publishing of videos. It allows platforms with premium content to distribute their videos on various devices commonly used by today’s subscribers. Zype, according to a report by LinkedIn, is a trustworthy and extremely powerful cloud platform. The company headquarters is located in New York.

After the acquisition of Midnight Pulp by Cinedigm, Mr. Matthew Kiernan, the channel manager of Cinedigm Networks, has made a public statement on the platform. He announced that subscribers on the Amazon platform will finally have access to Midnight Pulp and enjoy the special combination of fun-filled content. The platform has expanded its presence, stepping into the frontier of social media that has become a hive for brand owners. Its social media presence has boosted its audience, announcing its services to many potential subscribers.

Allowed Countries

Countries United States Canada

Pro Tip: Once you find yourself away from the US or Canada, you lose access to Midnight Pulp even while subscribed. To unblock your account and continue streaming on Midnight Pulp, you can Once you find yourself away from the US or Canada, you lose access to Midnight Pulp even while subscribed. To unblock your account and continue streaming on Midnight Pulp, you can use a VPN to connect using a US server. Happy restored access!

Content – Exploring a Diverse Catalog of Cult Classics and Cult-Favorite Streaming

The Midnight Pulp streaming service library consists of movies in thriller, horror, sci-fi, or cult movies. The platform library is made up of over 1,500 and about 100 shows. If you are a fan of Quentin Tarantino, you are guaranteed to find movies in such categories. You are assured to enjoy the exciting contents of the bone-breaking, blood-spilling massacres of the bloodbath category of movies that are the usual signature of vintage or classic films.

Don’t expect to see very popular blockbuster movies on this streaming service. Movies in this raw content category are usually low-budget movies. But the anime genre of movies offers not just vintage Japanese cartoons but also popular content that subscribers can’t access on other platforms. This is possible thanks to content from RetroCrush, designed solely for classic anime lovers.

Midnight Pulp has gained traction in streaming cyberspace by becoming one of the biggest providers of horror, thriller, and action movies in the United States, including kung fu movies. Some popular movies on this platform include Django, starring Jamie Fox, and Blood of the Outlaw by Donnie Yen. According to a survey by IMDB, here is a list of some of the popular content on the platform.

Popular Movies to Watch on Midnight Pulp

Bad Taste: This movie is a cult classic. It describes how a group of aliens raided Earth for some human slaves to work in their intergalactic restaurant. Messiah of Evil: A man goes missing, causing his daughter to return to a California beach in search of him. In the process, she gets shocked as she discovers an evil cult. The Baby: this story narrates a disturbing tale about a grown man being treated like a kid and the social worker who gets intrigued enough to investigate his family. The Slayer: It is a movie filled with horror and suspense in which a mysterious killer keeps lurking in the dark, stalking a lady and her friends who are on vacation on an island. Horror Express: on the train ride to Moscow, Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing face a creature from the prehistoric era. The Changeling: It is a movie about a musical composer and his ordeals after moving into a haunted house. The House on Sorority Row: a terrifying movie where some Sorority sisters accidentally murder their house mother and become haunted by a mysterious killer. Demon Wind: It is a horror film mixed with a little fun narrating how some friends mistakenly woke a demon when they found themselves on an abandoned farm. The Pit: It is a creepy horror film about a young boy who gets close to a group of trolls and sends them on a revenge mission against his oppressors. The Boogey Man: a low-budget horror film about a man who returns to the home he grew up in to face the mysterious killer of his sister.

Midnight Pulp Movie Genres – Types of Movies to Stream

Horror

Moonlight 2(2011), no ratings, directed by Jill Wong, starring Yang Yang, Quan Sun, and Wei Long.

The Doll 3(2015) 5.2 ratings, directed by Baasandorjiin Tsogt-Erdene, starring Sarantsetseg Myanmar, Batbaatar Uukhaan and Narmandakh Munkhsoyol.

Hair Extention(2014) 4.7 ratings, directed by Kei Morikawa, starring Yûka Rikuna, Koujin Gama, and Tomomi Nakatsuka.

Hide and Go Kill (2008) 5.1 ratings, directed by Tomoya Kainuma, starring Takeshi Hokumen, Saki Yamaguchi, and Aimirôra.

The Roommate 2(2010) 3.9 ratings, directed by Hisaaki Nagaoka, stars Ryosuke Watabe, Akira Kuruta, and Midori Tahara.

The Pyramid (2013) 3.7 ratings, directed by Roberto Albanesi, Luca Alessandro, Antonio Zannone, and Alex Visani, starring Fausto Bellone, Chiara Acaccia, and Marco Battaglia.

The Incredible Truth (2013) 3.5 ratings, directed by Tak-Sam Leong, stars Ikki Funaki, Christy Chung, and Denden.

The Demon (2016) 4.1 ratings, directed by Baasandorjiin Tsogt-Erdene and O. Munguntulga, starring Erdenebileg Purewjargal, Enkhtuwshin Baljaa and Ganbold Bayarkhuu.

Japanese Hell (1999) 4.6 ratings, directed by Teruo Ishii, starring Yoko Satomi, Mutsumi Fujita, and Hisayoshi Hirayama.

Blind Beast Vs. Dwarf (2001) 3.6 ratings, directed by Teruo Ishii, starring Little Frankie, Lily Franky, and Hisayoshi Hirayama.

5ive Girls (2006) 4.4 ratings, directed by Warren P. Sonoda, starring Terra Vnesa, Ron Perlman, and Jordan Madley.

Zoom in: Rape Apartments (1980) 5.7 ratings, directed by Naosuke Kurosawa, starring Yûko Araragi, Erina Miyai and Yûko Ôsaki.

Horror and Drama

Demekingu (2009) 4.9 ratings, directed by Kotaro Terauchi, starring Ryoma Ito, Chiyoko Asami, and Guts Ishimatsu.

Death Tube 2 (2010) 4.9 ratings, directed by Yohei Fukuda, starring Takuya Motono, Akiyama Ao, and Akihiro Kawatsura.

Adventure

The Masonic Map (2011) 4.2 ratings, directed by Joseph James, starring Quentin Atine, Kenneth Applegate, and Roy Atine Jr.

Drama

Neji Shiki (1998) 6.0 ratings, directed by Teruo Ishii, starring Kazuhiko Kanayama, Tadanobu Asano, and Yûko Fujimori.

Action

The Ancient Dogoo Girl (2010) 5.8 ratings, directed by Noboru Iguchi, starring Tokio Emoto, Erika Yazawa, and Rina Kirishima.

Fist of The North Star (1986) 7.1 ratings, directed by Toyoo Ashida, starring Chikao Ôtsuka, Akira Kamiya, and Kenji Utsumi.

Comedy

Sexy Ranger (2011) 5.2 ratings, directed by Shinji Nishikawa, starring Kaori Ishigaki, Yû Tejima, and Jun Suzuki.

Horror and Fantasy

Erotic Ghost Story (1990) 5.7 ratings, directed by Ngai Choi Lam, starring Pal Sinn, Amy Yip, and So Man.

Animation and Sci-fi

Angel Cop (1989 to 1994) 6.6 ratings, starring Jeff Harding, Sharon Holm, and Masashi Ebara.

Supported Devices – On What Platform You Can Stream?

With the help of Zype technology, videos can be streamed through many devices. Let us look at the devices compatible with the platform, according to a report by PcMag.

Mobile Devices Android smartphones

Android tabs

Apple smartphones

Apple tabs Computers Windows

Mac

Plex Other Devices Roku

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast Smart TVs Vizio

Hisense

LG

Samsung

Watching Midnight Pulp with a VPN – Secure Streaming

If you are not in the US or Canada, you cannot legally have access to Midnight Pulp as you should. This is because Midnight Pulp must obey copyright and censorship laws of different countries. However, you can watch Midnight Pulp in your country with a VPN. All you need to do is subscribe to a premium VPN service, download, install, and connect to a US or Canadian server.

How Midnight Pulp Compares with its Alternatives

Related Articles – Discover More

Verdict: Is Midnight Pulp Worth Trying?

Midnight Pulp serves unique content genres and so is not a household name. Also, it comes short on the size of its content compared to other platforms. It shows more violent, nudity, horror, and scary movies. Moreover, it may be found wanting in the quality area since its library includes low-budget movies. If these are the traits you seek, then Midnight Pulp is for you. Otherwise, you may consider Netflix, Peacock, and others, as most of the content on Midnight Pulp is low-budget movies. If raw content is more important to you than premium quality, consider signing up on Midnight Pulp because you’ll get exactly that.

Frequently Asked Questions