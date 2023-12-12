How to Watch Mubi outside the US in 2023 [Easy Guide]

How to Stream Mubi outside the US with a VPN – Quick Guide

Subscribe to a paid VPN service. ExpressVPN is an excellent choice for unblocking Mubi. Set up the VPN software on your device after downloading it. Connect to a US server (ideally New York) by opening the VPN app. Enter your login information when prompted on the Mubi app or website. Start streaming Mubi content from the ease of your home.

Best VPNs for Streaming Mubi Outside the US – Quick List

ExpressVPN: A premier VPN known for unmatched security, blazing speeds, and a global server network, it provides a top-tier choice for users prioritizing online privacy and performance. Surfshark: Offering a budget-friendly option with unlimited device connections, Surfshark stands out for its robust privacy features, making it an accessible and comprehensive VPN solution for various users. NordVPN: With industry-leading privacy features, an extensive server infrastructure, and a user-friendly interface, NordVPN is a top choice for those seeking superior online security and seamless browsing experience.

Why Use a VPN to Stream Mubi outside the US?

Mubi offers a variety of movie collections based on your location or country. For instance, licensing restrictions may prevent you from seeing US-exclusive movies if you are outside of the country. Utilizing a location-detection and anti-VPN system, Mubi examines users’ IP addresses. You won’t be able to view the movies you want to watch if your IP address doesn’t correspond to a particular nation, like the US.

If you try to access Mubi from any geo-restricted nation outside of the USA, you will receive an error that says, “Geographic restriction; this content is not available in your location.” Here’s where geo-restrictions can be defeated with a high-end VPN service like ExpressVPN.

VPN programs hide your local IP address, allowing you to hide your identity and actual location. In this example, you may easily alter your location in the US by establishing a virtual connection with a distant VPN server in your preferred nation. Thinking that you are streaming within American territory, Mubi will grant you access to its US-specific content catalog after you receive a new IP address from the US server.

Best VPNs for Streaming Mubi Outside the US – Detailed List

1. ExpressVPN

Because of its quick speeds, excellent features, and dependable servers, ExpressVPN is among the top VPN services for watching Mubi outside of the USA. With its blazingly rapid download speed of 92.26 Mbps, you may stream continuously. With over 25 server sites in the US, the service offers over 3000 servers spread over 105 countries. While all ExpressVPN servers, in our experience, provide decent speeds, the fastest speeds for streaming are found on the New York, Washington, DC, and New Jersey servers.

ExpressVPN achieved remarkable download and upload speeds of 92.26 Mbps and 89.45 Mbps, respectively, over a 100 Mbps connection. In addition to successfully unblocking Mubi outside of the USA, ExpressVPN can also unblock Screambox outside the USA. Alternatively, you can use it to view MSNBC and The Word Network from outside of the USA. Because of its usefulness, ExpressVPN’s MediaStreamer tool stands out among its many excellent features. Any device can have this functionality to view geo-blocked content without installing VPN software.

With each subscription, ExpressVPN allows eight simultaneous connections and is compatible with multiple platforms. It is compatible with Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, and FireOS. Additionally, its apps are available for download on MacBooks, Smart TVs, and smartphones. The business’s top security and privacy features, including no-logs policy, AES-256-Bit encryption, Lightway Protocol, and automated kill switch, are packed into one VPN.

Pros

Excellent 24/7 Customer Support

Strict No-Logs Policy

Cons

Some Advanced Features May Be Lacking

Read our comprehensive ExpressVPN review

2. Surfshark

The most cost-effective VPN to watch Mubi outside of the USA is Surfshark if you’re looking for a premium service at a reasonable price. With a 30-day money-back guarantee, you may purchase its long-term plan for just US$2.49/month (83% off on 2 Years Plan). With more than 3200 servers scattered over 65+ countries, including more than 600 servers in the US, Surfshark offers a vast network.

After testing its streaming on different servers, we observed that the New York, Atlanta, and Chicago servers are the best options because of their quick connections. Surfshark demonstrated an incredible download speed of 88.48 Mbps and an upload speed of 79.42 Mbps when tested on a 100 Mbps connection. Streaming Food Network outside the United States is possible thanks to its high speed.

The ability to have an infinite number of logins per subscription is Surfshark’s most outstanding feature. Major operating systems, including Windows, Linux, iOS, macOS, and Android, are all compatible with it. Modern encryption and security measures are used by Surfshark, such as AES-256-bit encryption, Kill Switch, Multi-Hop, Bypasser, and Camouflage Mode.

Pros

Unlimited Simultaneous Connections

Strong Security Features

Cons

Speed Variability

Smaller Server Network

Relatively New in the Industry

Read our comprehensive Surfshark review

3. NordVPN

Regarding Mubi servers outside the USA, NordVPN has the most extensive network. Including more than 1970 servers in the US, it provides an enormous network of over 5310 servers spread over 59 nations. Thanks to the abundance of US servers, you can easily unblock any streaming service, including Mubi. According to our testing, NordVPN’s Dallas, Miami, and San Francisco servers offer the fastest streaming speeds. Impressively, NordVPN attained 86.49 Mbps of download speed and 79.42 Mbps of upload speed over a 100 Mbps connection.

With each membership, NordVPN provides six simultaneous connections. It works with Windows, Linux, Android, macOS, and iOS. Additionally, you may download its specific smart apps for smart TVs, PCs, Macbooks, gaming consoles, and smartphones. Known for its robust security features, this VPN uses AES 256-bit encryption. Additional state-of-the-art features are a kill switch, double VPN, zero-logging policy, and server obfuscation.

Pros

Strong Security Features

Specialty Servers for Streaming and P2P

Cons

Limits on Simultaneous Connections

Occasional Speed Fluctuations

Read our comprehensive NordVPN review

How to Select the Best Mubi VPN Outside the US

When looking for the most fabulous VPN app, several factors are crucial. The goal is to choose a VPN program that provides the ideal balance of the most recent privacy features, military-grade encryption, server count, and compatibility at a low price. The following criteria are what to look into when selecting the top VPN for Mubi outside of the United States:

Unrestricted Bandwidth : To prevent ISP bandwidth throttling, most users use a VPN program. A reliable VPN service should provide limitless bandwidth for seamless viewing across numerous devices without buffering or inconsistent video quality.

Multiplatform Compatibility: A solid VPN should have programs that work with all major operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Android, Linux, and iOS , given the variety of streaming devices that are available.

Money-Back Guarantee Policy : Customers frequently wonder what kind of service they are getting for their money. To enable users to fully evaluate the usefulness before committing to a long-term agreement, premium VPN service providers offer at least a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Devices That Are Compatible with Mubi

You can watch Mubi outside the United States since the streaming service is accessible in more than 190 nations. All popular streaming devices and platforms are compatible with the service. You can stream online and download the Mubi app for PC. The Mubi app review is available on their app review page as well. View the list of compatible devices that you can use to watch Mubi outside of the United States below:

Web browsers: Edge, Chrome, Firefox, Safari

an Android TV

Cast Chromecast

Roku

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV

Android Phone

iPad

iPhone

How to Stream Mubi Outside the US on Different Devices

iPhone Devices

You can download the Mubi TV app on your iPhone and stream the top Mubi movies from anywhere to obtain Mubi outside the USA. To download the app and use your iPhone to stream Mubi outside of the United States, follow the instructions below:

Make use of a paid VPN app. We heartily endorse ExpressVPN. Install the VPN app on your iPhone after downloading it. Launch the VPN app and connect with a US server, ideally in New York. Set the iPhone App Store’s region to the USA. Now, search for and download the Mubi TV app. Install the app and sign in using your credentials. After this, you can stream Mubi outside the USA using your iPhone.

Android Devices

To stream Mubi outside of USA on your Android device, these are the steps to take:

Join a paid VPN service. ExpressVPN is an excellent choice. Your Android smartphone should download and install the VPN app. Locate a US server (ideally New York) by opening the VPN app. Remove the Google Play Store’s cache and data history through the settings. Go to the Play Store and locate the Mubi TV app now. Once downloaded, install the program and register for an account After this, you can now use your Android device to stream Mubi outside of the USA.

Apple TV

Using the Mubi app on a smart TV, you can access Mubi on Apple TV from countries other than the USA. To stream Mubi from anywhere, follow these simple instructions:

Join a paid VPN service. ExpressVPN is an excellent choice. Use the VPN software on your Apple TV after downloading and installing. Locate a US server (ideally New York) by opening the VPN app. Search for the Mubi TV app by opening the App Store on your Apple TV. To install the app, click Download. Using your login credentials, set up the application. After this, you can stream Mubi outside the USA using your Apple TV.

What are the Popular Shows on Mubi in 2023?

Chosen by their knowledgeable staff of media studies professors and cinema enthusiasts, Mubi TV provides a vast collection of new and vintage films. Whenever you’re in the mood for some amusement, Mubi TV has the ideal selection of award-winning movies, so you can never go wrong.

Movies Portrait of a Lady on Fire

The 400 Blows

Tripping with Nils Frahm

La jetée

Nayak

Modern Times

Something Useful

Shirley Macquinaria Panamericana

Moneyboys

Aloners TV Shows Borgen

Rick and Morty

Twin Peaks (International Pilot)

The Returned

Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm Flight of the Conchords

Black Mirror: The Entire History of You

Black Mirror: Nosedive

Misfits

Breaking Bad

The X-Files

Mubi Subscription Fee

If you join through the Mubi website directly, you can acquire a subscription for US$11.0 each month. You can save a few dollars by subscribing to the yearly membership plan, which costs US$84.0 annually and yields savings of around US$48.0 annually. For new users, a 7-day Mubi free trial automatically converts into a long-term membership if you don’t cancel it in time.

Conclusion

Research has shown that Mubi is a valuable streaming piece. It makes sense that any prospective Mubi subscriber would have that inquiry before committing to a plan. With its extensive content catalog, Mubi is a fantastic streaming service that can satisfy your appetite for movies and TV shows.

However, you may face challenges accessing Mubi outside the USA without a VPN app. We advise using ExpressVPN, stocked with the newest unblocking features and tools, to get beyond the streaming platform’s geo-restrictions.

