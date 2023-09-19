Netflix Review 2023 – Must Know Facts About the Service

What is Netflix? Unveiling the World’s Leading Streaming Entertainment Platform

Netflix is a paid-on-demand video streaming service run and controlled by Netflix, Inc. in the United States. The service, available worldwide in various languages, mostly distributes genre-spanning films and television series produced by the same media company.

There’s no denying that Netflix has been arguably the most on-demand streaming service for years. Although several competitors are trying to catch up, Netflix remains on top, at least for now.

Several features make it the best streaming service in the industry, such as a reliable core catalog and exceptional original programming. Moreover, it integrates great features across many devices, features 4K content, and allows offline downloads on various mobile platforms.

Furthermore, the new ad-supported option helps Netflix to compete even better with more affordable rivals. There’s so much about this 0n-demand streaming service: you’ve just started the learning journey!

Netflix Subscription Cost – How Much is Netflix?

Regarding Netflix, there are no limits – you can enjoy everything you want as long as your pocket supports it. The streaming service has four impressive plans you can choose from: its basic plan with ads goes for as low as $6.99 per month. Perhaps the plan is more than what you could pay for Hulu’s streaming service with ads. However, you need to understand that Netflix’s library is unmatched – it’s bigger than Disney Plus’s or HBO’s, and therefore, Netflix’s budget is a solid value.

The next plan is the basic one that costs $9.99 a month and guarantees one stream at a time. Moreover, it allows you to only download content for your offline viewing on a single device. The plan also has some limitations to the streaming quality on this plan. Interestingly, the plan is a no-ads streaming library – it’s the plan that offers you access to your favorite movies and shows at the cheapest price.

The third plan is the standard subscription for $15.49 per month and offers unlimited HD streaming of Netflix’s full library in 1080p. The plan allows for 2 simultaneous streams and downloads on two devices.

The premium plan at $19.99 per month is the fourth one you can use at the maximum. The plan offers up to four streams at once, and you can watch shows up to 4K quality (it doesn’t mean that each show is in 4K).

Also, the streaming giant has an option that has a separate DVD-by-mail subscription – however, most of the content is available in the platform’s video-0n-demand packages.

Is There a Netflix Free Trial?

So, are you looking to take Netflix for a spin before you sign up for a paid subscription? Unfortunately, you’re out of luck. While it used to offer a one-month free trial until 2020, Netflix doesn’t offer free trials now. Therefore, you should be ready to go into your pocket whenever you enjoy Netflix services. However, there are no cancellation fees or contracts, meaning it’s very easy to do so whenever you decide to drop a subscription, even after a month.

Netflix Shows and Movies – Your Gateway to an Endless World of Entertainment

One thing is certain: Netflix has the first-mover advantage in streaming services. The best part is that it has kept the momentum thanks to its increasing number of original movies and shows – most of which have won major awards, nominations, and critical acclaim.

When you compare Netflix’s slate of original Movies and TV shows, nothing comes even close – Netflix’s library is considered arguably the best in the modern era of television. You’ll get a plethora of Netflix originals on the platform.

Moreover, you’ll find a lot of licensed material from other content sources, even though they’re not as much as they used to be a few years ago. It means that Netflix hopes this content will keep folks around even with competitors coming up to reclaim the content they used to license.

Netflix originals are the service’s major push in recent years; however, acquired TV shows and movies are still available. For instance, all 11 seasons of SHOWTIME’s Shameless are on the platform, just like all 18 of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and 15 of NCIS.

TV Shows

New Girl

Manifest

Breaking Bad

Supernatural

Grey’s Anatomy

Good Girls

Better Call Saul

Movies

Blade Runner

One Piece

Silver Linings Playbook

Lady Bird

Underworld

Final Destination

Original TV Shows

Sex Education

You

The Witcher

Never Have I Ever

Squid Game

Bridgerton

Shadow and Bone

The G-Word

Documentaries on Netflix – Exploring Real Stories, Real Lives

Here’s the thing: Netflix specializes in the big-name blockbuster documentaries on the household names racking up award nominations. A plethora of behind-the-scenes documentaries will keep you on the edge as you delve into the lives of celebrities.

Netflix’s Black Lives Matter Collection hit the market strongly, featuring Oscar-nominated What Happened Miss Simone? The Two Killings of Sam Cooke is another thrilling documentary on Netflix and several other options. Also, there are several nature documentaries such as conversation starters like Being Elmo and controversial ones like Blackfish.

You can never be tired of crime documentaries – there’s a wealth of them on Netflix. Moreover, if you want to get a taste of something more uplifting, titles like The Speed Cubers keep you glued to your screen. For sports fans, you can enjoy multipart documentaries like The Last Dance, which covers Michael Jordan’s last season with the Chicago Bulls.

Anime on Netflix – Your Portal to Animated Worlds and Epic Adventures

Slowly but steadily, Netflix is getting strong on all fronts. For instance, the streaming giant has built itself as an exceptional source for anime streaming. Regarding older series, Netflix has undoubtedly done an excellent job; Rurouni Kenshin and Little Witch Academia are some examples to watch.

However, you should be aware that Netflix’s anime collection often goes and comes unpredictably. Interestingly, the platform’s collective library is unmatched; you should try Netflix’s anime.

Games on Netflix – A New Frontier of Interactive Entertainment

You shouldn’t be surprised that Netflix has mobile games as part of its immense streaming package. For instance, if you’re a Netflix subscriber with Android or iOS devices, you can enjoy many Netflix games without digging deep into your pocket or ads.

You can access the games within the platform’s app or download them manually from the Google Play Store or App Store. There’s no denying that Netflix is working around the clock to ensure that they expand their gaming offerings.

The best part about Netflix is that you can easily install and log into its iOS or Android. You can easily navigate Netflix’s app through the five menu icons at the bottom of the screen: Home, Extras, Search, Downloads, and more.

Moreover, its iPhone app offers all the Android features with excellent navigational changes. Also, you can download select titles to view offline – a now popular feature among the on-demand video streaming services.

Netflix Compatible Devices – Enjoy Streaming on Your Preferred Screens

Netflix is perhaps one of the best streaming platforms in the world, and one feature that has accelerated that growth is its compatibility with many devices. For instance, it’s compatible with Apple TV 4K, Android TV, iPhone, iPad, Android phones, Mac, and several other options like Xbox One and PlayStation.

Simply put, the Netflix app is available on almost all streaming devices – it even works on the ancient Nintendo Wii consoles. So, if you’re still wondering how to stream Netflix, there’s your answer! The fact that it’s available on various devices makes it a catch for most folks.

Netflix Streaming and Playback – Where Seamless Entertainment Begins

Netflix’s playback screen is arguably the best you can have on your device. Apart from its 10-second rewind and fast-forward buttons, Netflix offers the option to browse a list of your episodes by season, change playback speed, adjust audio and subtitle language, and even jump onto the next episode.

Netflix Streaming Quality

Streaming quality on Netflix is up there with the best in the market – 4K when you have a premium plan. However, there’s also the exceptional 1080p that’s offered on the standard plan. You can also enjoy streaming content with the standard definition or 480p on the basic plan.

Interestingly, even with a slower internet connection, you can be assured that you won’t get bored with buffering or anything of that sort.

Simultaneous Streams – Multi-Viewing Delight on Netflix

The number of simultaneous streams you can have depends on your subscription type. The basic plan allows one connection, standard plans allow up to two connections, and premium plans allow up to four. Interestingly, you can create up to five profiles with a single Netflix account.

Furthermore, Netflix features a lot of parental controls. First, you can set up the kid’s profile – to ensure that kids only watch content curated for them specifically. Also, adults can set limits on the maturity ratings, set pins, lock access to specific profiles, and look at profiles’ viewing histories. You only need to set up parental controls to enter the Netflix password so kids cannot adjust the settings themselves.

What’s Next for Netflix? Navigating the Future of Streaming Entertainment

One thing is certain: Netflix stocks various quality TV shows, family favorites, cult hits, and trendy original content. Besides, it provides offline downloads for many mobile devices, ad-free streams on almost all tiers, and many convenient features like Smart Downloads.

When it comes to on-demand video streaming, Netflix is second to none. However, it can be said that those looking for genuine cable replacement should try other options like Hulu or even YouTube TV.

Watch Netflix With a VPN – Unlocking Global Content Safely

Can I watch Netflix with a VPN? If that’s the question on your mind, then the answer is yes. Watching Netflix with a VPN is one of the most recommendable options. Here’s the thing: Netflix offers a variety of movies and shows. However, such content is restricted to locations. That means you might be limited to the type of material you access depending on your location.

Besides, if you plan to travel abroad, you will suddenly discover that you won’t be able to watch some particular shows. Also, some content might even be blocked by your ISP or government.

So, in such cases, a good VPN is all you need. An excellent VPN like ExpressVPN will help you access Netflix even in countries that have blocked Netflix. Moreover, a VPN helps to access geo-restricted material in your region. It allows you to enjoy Netflix content wherever you are.

How Netflix Compares with Other Similar Streaming Services

Streaming Service Price (per month) Content Library Original Content Supported Devices Offline Viewing Free Trial Amazon Prime Video $12.99 Extensive, including movies and TV shows Yes, including popular series like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Various devices, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, and mobile devices Yes 30 days Disney+ $7.99 Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic Yes, with original series like “The Mandalorian” Smart TVs, mobile devices, gaming consoles Yes 7 days Hulu $5.99 (Basic) Wide range of TV shows, including current episodes Yes, Hulu Originals like “The Handmaid’s Tale” Smart TVs, mobile devices, gaming consoles Yes 30 days HBO Max $14.99 HBO content, Warner Bros. movies, and more Extensive, with original series like “Game of Thrones” Smart TVs, mobile devices, gaming consoles Yes 7 days Apple TV+ $4.99 Growing library with Apple Originals Yes, including “The Morning Show” Apple devices, smart TVs, gaming consoles Yes 7 days Peacock $4.99 (Plus) NBCUniversal content, including classic TV shows Yes, with originals like “The Office” (US) Smart TVs, mobile devices, gaming consoles Yes 7 days Paramount+ $5.99 (Essential) CBS, Showtime, and ViacomCBS content Yes, with originals like “Star Trek: Picard” Smart TVs, mobile devices, gaming consoles Yes 7 days YouTube TV $64.99 Live TV streaming service with various channels N/A Smart TVs, mobile devices, web browsers Yes 7 days Crunchyroll $7.99 Anime streaming platform Yes, with exclusive anime series Smart TVs, mobile devices, gaming consoles Yes 14 days Discovery+ $4.99 (Ad-supported) Documentaries, reality shows, and non-fiction content Yes, with exclusive documentaries and series Smart TVs, mobile devices, web browsers Yes 7 days

Additional Top-notch Streaming Service You Might Like to Use

Besides Netflix, the streaming service industry has much more to offer. Many users prefer other streaming services available today. Below, you can find our reviews of these streaming services and choose for yourself if you want to know about them in detail, too.

Verdict – Is Netflix Worth It?

There’s also nothing to knock the platform’s on-demand streaming service, given that it simply delivers the world right to your screens at an affordable price. Perhaps you can complain about its isolated nature as it provides less and less outside TV and film studios all the time and instead concentrates on its product.

However, Netflix is just second to none thanks to its variety of content, compatibility with many devices, and high-quality original programs. Moreover, it offers an easy-to-navigate interface. Therefore, even though the service doesn’t offer a free trial anymore, it’s easy to say that Netflix is worth a try if you’re looking for something new to watch.

Frequently Asked Questions