Netflix Unblocked 2023: Complete Guide for Global Access

Quick Guide to Unblocking Netflix Worldwide with a VPN Sign up for a fast and safe VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN and NordVPN. Download and Install the VPN App on your streaming device. Open the VPN software. Make a connection to a VPN server of your choice. If you want to access the US Netflix catalog, connect to a USA server — same goes for the UK and other countries. Visit the Netflix website, log in, and watch all your favorite shows.

The Best VPNs for Netflix – Quick Intro

ExpressVPN: ExpressVPN is a premium VPN service known for its fast and secure connections, extensive server network, and user-friendly interface. NordVPN: NordVPN is a popular VPN provider with robust security features, a large server network, and a reputation for strong privacy protection. Atlas VPN: Atlas VPN is a budget-friendly option offering a free version with limited features, as well as a paid version with a focus on user privacy and data encryption.

What is Netflix?

Netflix is a prominent online video-streaming platform that gives subscribers access to thousands of movies and shows. Netflix offers its services to many regions worldwide and, therefore, shows varying content to each region.

This restricts users, allowing them only to stream the content available in their geographical location. However, its users will still try to find a way to enjoy all the content in the Netflix library. Whether it’s a restriction from the office network or a restriction from Netflix due to geo-locational barriers, users can unblock it.

Why Does Netflix Place Barriers?

There are over 200 million subscribers on the Netflix streaming service from several regions of the world. Surprisingly, many of these subscribers do not have access to the same content library. The reason is that Netflix restricts the content that any particular region can view. Let’s take a look at why Netflix does this.

Geological Restrictions

The thousands of titles in Netflix’s catalog are from several production houses worldwide. These production houses must adhere to the agreements in their country-specific licensing regulations. Netflix creates a barrier for its subscribers to ensure these agreements remain unbroken.

Censorship

Netflix as a streaming service is subject to government authorities. Some authoritarian governments censor certain things from coming into their country for solid reasons. An instance is China, where Netflix is not obtainable, and other countries like Russia, Crimea, etc.

To break free from any restriction to your access to Netflix, you need a bypass. The known services capable of bypassing online restrictions are VPNs, and they do so by changing your IP address. VPN is an acronym for Virtual Private Network. It protects your IP address from being detected and assigns you an IP address in the allowed region.

How to Select a Good VPN Service for Netflix

When choosing a VPN service to secure your connections online, there are certain expectations to look out for. The quality of the VPN server plays a role in how you enjoy your internet usage experience. Some qualities that you should always look out for when selecting a VPN include the number of servers, connection speed, security, and privacy.

Number of Servers : It is always good to go for a VPN with a large enough number of servers. You might not know the place you’ll be in the future. Certain times might come when Netflix will discover the server you are streaming with is a VPN IP address and block the server. A VPN that has a good number of servers will undoubtedly have you covered.

Connection Speed : No one likes a dull internet experience, let alone a slow connection during streaming. The feeling you get when waiting a long time for the movie you’re streaming to load is horrible. Hence, it is essential to choose a VPN with a fast and reliable speed .

Security and Privacy : In choosing a VPN for streaming and other purposes, your online security and privacy should be highly prioritized. VPNs should ensure that you’re protected when online, especially while using public Wi-Fi. Hackers will stop at nothing to breach any network and steal private information. Therefore, it is essential to find a VPN service that protects your online presence and keeps no logs of your online activities.

The Best VPN to get Netflix Unblocked – Detailed List

Though VPNs can penetrate geolocation barriers, not all can break Netflix’s barrier and strict monitoring technologies. We’ll show you a few other outstanding VPN services that can serve you anytime and any day:

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN, also one of the most secure VPNs, unblocks Netflix seamlessly. It boasts of having thousands of servers, all offering top-notch security measures with its AES-256 encryption and split tunneling. ExpressVPN also practices the highest privacy standards, leaving behind no browser history records, DNS queries, and traffic destinations.

Features of ExpressVPN

It has a MediaStramer DNS proxy that lets subscribers access Netflix on devices that don’t support VPNs. It eliminates any possibility of third-party exposure and facilitates high speeds of internet connectivity to all servers with DNS Protection . Subscribers have access to thousands of servers in over 90 countries , which covers every central region of the world. Another exciting feature is its incredible streaming speed that reaches 70Mbps and its high download speed of up to 5.4 Mbps. Its subscription plan has the lowest for $8.32 per month, which is affordable for people who require it. ExpressVPN also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for all its plans.

Pros

Fast and reliable connections. Strong security.

Strong security. Wide server network.

Wide server network. User-friendly apps.

User-friendly apps. No-logs policy.

No-logs policy. Excellent customer support.

Excellent customer support. Access to geo-restricted content. Cons It is pricier than some competitors.

It is pricier than some competitors. Limited simultaneous connections.

NordVPN

NordVPN is another highly recommended VPN service known to be one of the fastest for streaming both in HD and Ultra HD screens. It has hundreds of servers touching all major cities worldwide. This VPN has excellent security features and an in-built ad blocker that eliminates threats to its user’s online security.

Features of NordVPN

There is an abundance of servers optimized for speed and efficiency. It offers a high level of security using its AES-256 encryption. NordVPN provides security features like Split tunneling, Kill switch, and Dark Web Monitor. With CyberSec, an inbuilt ad blocker integrated by NordVPN, users are safe from malware and other online threats. NordVPN went the extra mile by creating its lightning-fast NordLynx protocol, offering an impressive streaming speed. To use NordVPN, you will be charged $3.49 per month for its most basic plan. NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee to convince its users of its credibility.

Pros

Strong security features. Large server network.

Large server network. No-logs policy.

No-logs policy. User-friendly apps.

User-friendly apps. High speeds.

High speeds. Double VPN and onion over VPN.

Double VPN and onion over VPN. Access to geo-restricted content.

Access to geo-restricted content. 24/7 customer support. Cons Occasional speed fluctuations.

Occasional speed fluctuations. Limited device connections.

Atlas VPN

If you’re looking for a VPN service that has a free plan yet is capable of delivering Netflix into your hands unblocked, Atlas VPN will suffice. Aside from its anti-leak features, this VPN has robust encryption for data protection, privacy, and security. Atlas VPN also provides high-security standards like IP leak protection, split tunneling, and kill switches to its users.

Features of Atlas VPN

Atlas VPN comes with Advanced Encryption Standards AEC-256 to mask the user’s IP address and ensure protection of the User’s online identity. There are over 1000 servers from significant cities worldwide available, with an additional seven high-speed and reliable US servers. Atlas VPN protects its users with its built-in ad blocker known as SafeBrowse . This feature prevents the computer from malicious websites. It has a feature known as WireGuard , which protects user’s information from the signal detectors on Netflix. Atlas VPN uses its SafeSwap feature to hide its user’s browsing activity. It cloaks the user’s IP address, making it anonymous. It comes with a Data Breach Monitor that informs the users when there is a data breach or lapses in connectivity. Atlas VPN has a free version , which comes with its limitations. The paid plan on Atlas VPN has its most basic plan starting from $1.83 per month . It offers a 7-day free trial to first-time subscribers, and it also provides a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros

Free version. User-friendly interface.

User-friendly interface. Strong data encryption.

Strong data encryption. Privacy focus.

Privacy focus. Cross-platform compatibility. Cons Limited features in the free version.

Limited features in the free version. Fewer server locations.

Fewer server locations. Limited advanced features.

Limited advanced features. Limited customer support.

Limited customer support. Potential privacy concerns.

How to Bypass Netflix’s Restrictions Without a VPN

Smart DNS

DNS is a short form for “Domain Name System,” sometimes called a phonebook of IP addresses. Every device connected to the internet has a unique identifier assigned to it. To communicate with another device online, you can access it using its IP address.

To bypass certain website restrictions, you can manually edit your DNS to a reputable DNS provider such as OpenDNS. Click on this link to learn how to change DNS servers to enjoy privacy, speed, and security. Smart DNS also protects your original location by scrubbing off any identifying data from your DNS traffic. However, because of a lack of encryption, your actual IP address can still be traceable.

Steps in Using Smart DNS

Identify a DNS service in the preferred Netflix content library location.

Open the Network configuration of your device and input “Private DNS” in the search bar.

Select “Specified DNS” and input the new DNS address.

Lastly, Restart your device and log in to Netflix again.

Doing so will give you access to the Netflix content library of your preferred location.

Tor Browser

TOR Browser is a unique browser that can help unblock Netflix’s restrictions. It routes your web traffic through random servers located around the world. To encrypt your traffic, it uses entry, relay, and exit nodes.

Steps Involved in Using Tor to Unblock Netflix

Visit the Tor website and “Download Tor.”

Install the browser on your device.

Launch the Tor Browser and click on Join the Tor network.

Visit Netflix and stream from the country whose content library you prefer.

The problem with the Tor Browser is its slow connectivity and internet disruptions.

Proxy Server

A proxy server conceals your IP address and lets you connect from a pool of proxies spread worldwide. This method is an easy way to unblock your Netflix, but the downside is that someone can still trace your connection. It also applies unnecessary ads and can compromise your data security. Netflix can still discover this proxy and block your access from viewing from that location.

Steps in Activating a Proxy Server

Visit the official website of the proxy server and sign up for a free trial.

Create a free account and select your preferred proxy server.

Go to the configuration settings of your device and enter the IP address, port number, and credentials.

Find the network and input server details.

Go back to your Netflix app and Sign in.

Getting Rid of Proxy Errors That Might Show Up

Interruptions can occur while streaming Netflix with a proxy server showing proxy errors—how to manage this situation.

Always clear cookies: When you don’t regularly clear cookies, it could clog the servers, leading to interruptions while streaming. Change Server: These errors are sometimes from the server’s default settings. To solve this problem, open your VPN settings, change your server, and Sign in to Netflix again. Switch browsers: Sometimes, changing browsers is all you might need to overcome the proxy error.

Conclusion

Due to licensing agreements from production houses worldwide, Netflix has to limit each region to a specific content library. Another reason some people don’t get access to Netflix could be that they reside where such services are subject to censorship. Whatever the reason for being blocked by Netflix, some solutions can help you unblock Netflix and enjoy content from anywhere.

These solutions range from using VPNs, Proxy servers, and Tor Browser to using Smart DNS to gain access. With appropriate knowledge of these alternative methods, you can get Netflix unblocked and stream content from any geographical region you prefer.

