How to Watch NOW TV Outside the UK in 2024

Quick Guide to Watching NOW TV Outside the UK with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN compatible with major streaming services, including NOW TV, like AtlasVPN. Download the VPN app and log in (or sign up if you haven’t already). Connect to a server in the UK. Sign up for the NOW TV. Watch your favorite content on NOW TV.

Best VPNs for Watching NOW TV – Quick List

Atlas VPN: Security-focused VPN prioritizing privacy with a range of features. NordVPN: Well-established service with a vast server network and strong security. CyberGhost: User-friendly VPN with global servers and specialized features. Surfshark: Budget-friendly option with unlimited device connections and advanced features. PrivateVPN: Compact and simple VPN with strong encryption. ExpressVPN: High-performance service with fast, reliable connections and extensive server network. Private Internet Access (PIA): Veteran VPN emphasizing user privacy with a large server network.

Why do You need a VPN to Watch NOW TV Outside the UK?

VPNs are a reliable means of watching Now TV outside the UK and other countries where they are available. Aside from the UK, Now TV is also accessible to people in Italy, the US, Ireland, Austria, Switzerland, and Germany. Hence, people in countries other than the ones we have mentioned don’t have access to apps except through a VPN service. VPNs change the location of a device and its IP address, making it seem like it is in a different location. With this, people can set their location in the UK and watch Now TV. Also, they can get other internet services only for people in the location.

Best VPNs for Watching NOW TV – Detailed List

1. Atlas VPN

One trusted VPN compatible with many online streaming services is Atlas VPN, and Now TV is also on the list. The platform has top-notch services that improve user experience and make it a regular go-to. One major feature of Atlas VPN is the open internet. It opens users a whole new world of possibilities with just one click. Atlas VPN gives its users the liberty to access everything from anywhere. The service doesn’t have regard for geo-restrictions of any sort on internet services.

After a series of tests on Atlas VPN, experts found low-risk issues on the platform. This indicates the level of security the VPN operates with. The platform protects users’ data from snoopers and hackers when they surf the internet. Atlas VPN doesn’t have a specific number of devices it can protect with one account simultaneously. This means people with many devices can connect unlimited devices and use them simultaneously with one account. It is also helpful for people who have many friends and families.

Atlas VPN is available on major devices like iOS, Android, Windows, Linux, and Mac. Also, users can easily access it with Android TV, Amazon TV, and Apple TV. The VPN platform is still growing in the space, and it already has over 1000 servers functioning in various countries. Some are premium services; others are ultra-secure privacy pro and video-optimized servers. Some countries where Atlas VPN has servers are the UK, the United States, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and many others.

Features

Full-speed Connectivity: The speed at which Atlas VPN operates is high. This is why it allows users to load pages, connect to servers, stream movies, and more in seconds. This promotes uninterrupted browsing for users.

The speed at which Atlas VPN operates is high. This is why it allows users to load pages, connect to servers, stream movies, and more in seconds. This promotes uninterrupted browsing for users. Data Breach Monitor: Atlas VPN monitors users’ data and activities online to detect breaches. If it ever does, it sends a notification to the users, allowing them to find quick solutions.

Atlas VPN monitors users’ data and activities online to detect breaches. If it ever does, it sends a notification to the users, allowing them to find quick solutions. Network Kill Switch: The network kill switch is a built-in feature on Atlas VPN that protects users’ information even in sudden connection drops. The platform still protects you even with an unstable connection.

The network kill switch is a built-in feature on Atlas VPN that protects users’ information even in sudden connection drops. The platform still protects you even with an unstable connection. Shield: With this feature, Atlas VPN prevents users from entering websites with potential dangers. Sites like this are rampant online, but you can skip them with this VPN.

With this feature, Atlas VPN prevents users from entering websites with potential dangers. Sites like this are rampant online, but you can skip them with this VPN. 24/7 Customer Support: To help customers through issues they encounter, Atlas VPN has curated a team of experts in the space. The team is available 24/7 to support users and help them navigate the platform smoothly.

To help customers through issues they encounter, Atlas VPN has curated a team of experts in the space. The team is available 24/7 to support users and help them navigate the platform smoothly. Passwordless Login: The passwordless login is a rare VPN feature. It allows Atlas VPN users to log into their accounts even without passwords.

Pricing

Atlas VPN has three functional tiers with the same services yet different prices. The plans differ in duration, which is why the cost follows suit. Let’s look at the plans and their cost.

1-month Plan: The Atlas VPN 1-month plan bills the user $11.99 monthly. With this plan, users can get a run for their money.

The Atlas VPN 1-month plan bills the user $11.99 monthly. With this plan, users can get a run for their money. 1-year Plan: Atlas VPN’s 1-year plan bills the users $49.01 annually, equivalent to $4.08 per month. Here, the users save 66% of the initial payment.

Atlas VPN’s 1-year plan bills the users $49.01 annually, equivalent to $4.08 per month. Here, the users save 66% of the initial payment. 3-year Plan: The 3-year plan charges $71.52 every three years, making it $1.70 monthly, saving 86%. This plan offers an extra six months for users. It is currently the most sought-after tier on Atlas VPN.

Pros Atlas VPN is fast, which reduces frustration among users.

Atlas VPN is fast, which reduces frustration among users. It can bypass the Geo-restriction on Now TV.

It can bypass the Geo-restriction on Now TV. Atlas VPN saves cost as many people can use one account.

Atlas VPN saves cost as many people can use one account. The security on the VPN platform is tested and trusted. Cons Atlas VPN has a rather small number of servers than other popular VPN services.

Atlas VPN has a rather small number of servers than other popular VPN services. Its customer support team is not available on live chat.

Read our comprehensive AtlasVPN review

2. NordVPN

One VPN service we trust to allow an effortless watch of Now TV outside the UK is NordVPN. The platform has proven its worth, and companies like TEDx, Business Insider, BuzzFeed, Wired, Forbes, and HuffPost trust it. It has a track record of delivering awesome services. NordVPN is a fast VPN that you can use to stream movies, load pages, download, and navigate the internet quickly. The VPN runs at a speed of over 6730 Mbps, which makes it one of the fastest online.

For some reason, some internet services tend to hang, and this can be extremely frustrating for people. However, NordVPN users don’t go through such frustrations because the VPN provides uninterrupted internet surfing. You can connect to thousands of servers in many countries by using NordVPN. The platform has over 5800 servers in more than 60 countries worldwide. The major countries with more internet services rate comprise 60 countries of NordVPN.

NordVPN has tools that help it protect its users from cyber dangers, one of which is the Threat Protection tool. This online gear protects devices from malware, viruses, and spyware. The VPN also protects its users from data breaches, hackers, and threats to their information. Using NordVPN is great because you can connect about six devices to one account and use them simultaneously. It helps reduce spending. All six people can split the subscription cost and bear it.

Features

Compatibility With Major Devices: Whether your streaming device is Linux, Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Android TV, etc., you can use NordVPN. Nothing stops you from installing NordVPN using Chrome, Safari, Firefox, or Edge.

Whether your streaming device is Linux, Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Android TV, etc., you can use NordVPN. Nothing stops you from installing NordVPN using Chrome, Safari, Firefox, or Edge. Remote File Access: NordVPN makes File access very easy. Its Meshnet feature lets you access your files remotely and on other devices connected to your NordVPN account.

NordVPN makes File access very easy. Its Meshnet feature lets you access your files remotely and on other devices connected to your NordVPN account. Extra Security: As a NordVPN user, you’re assured of your safety while surfing the internet. You can add a premium password manager, which helps generate, save, and auto-fill passwords. You can also encrypt and backup their files in a safe cloud.

As a NordVPN user, you’re assured of your safety while surfing the internet. You can add a premium password manager, which helps generate, save, and auto-fill passwords. You can also encrypt and backup their files in a safe cloud. Track and Get Notifications for Leaked Data: NordVPN has a dark web monitor, which it uses to track data leakage. If it detects any potential leakage, it notifies the user. This timely notification will keep the user on guard against data theft attempts. It also enables them to implement measures to prevent the data from entering the wrong hands.

NordVPN has a dark web monitor, which it uses to track data leakage. If it detects any potential leakage, it notifies the user. This timely notification will keep the user on guard against data theft attempts. It also enables them to implement measures to prevent the data from entering the wrong hands. Data Privacy Control: NordVPN controls your data privacy when you browse the internet. Its privacy policy ensures that you stay anonymous while online. This increases the chances of your IP address staying unnoticed by the streaming platform and avoids blocking. But this feature is elective, so you can decide whether to keep it, depending on why you buy the VPN service.

Pricing

NordVPN is currently on a Black Friday promo season, so it reduced the cost of its three tiers. Their services are, however, still the same, with one having more features than the previous. Let’s go into the details in full.

The Standard Tier: NordVPN standard package comes for $3.79 per month. Also, it costs $102.33 for the first two years payment. This helps users save about 54%. The subscription offers secure, high-speed VPN, malware protection, tracker, and malware blocker. Also, subscribers get 3 months of free usage.

NordVPN standard package comes for $3.79 per month. Also, it costs $102.33 for the first two years payment. This helps users save about 54%. The subscription offers secure, high-speed VPN, malware protection, tracker, and malware blocker. Also, subscribers get 3 months of free usage. The Plus Tier: The Plus costs $4.79 monthly and $129.33 for the first two years, saving about 54% for users. Also, users get 3 months free. It is currently the most popular plan, offering everything the previous plan gives and more. Some extra features include a cross-platform password manager and a data breach scanner.

The Plus costs $4.79 monthly and $129.33 for the first two years, saving about 54% for users. Also, users get 3 months free. It is currently the most popular plan, offering everything the previous plan gives and more. Some extra features include a cross-platform password manager and a data breach scanner. The Complete Tier: The Complete tier has all the features. It costs $5.79 per month and $156.33 for the first 2 years, which helps users save 65%. Here, users can get three free months on the platform. Overall, it has the features of the first and second tiers. Some extra features are 1 TB of cloud storage and next-generation file encryption.

Pros NordVPN unblocks Now TV outside the UK.

NordVPN unblocks Now TV outside the UK. It is one of the fastest VPNs online, promoting easy usage.

It is one of the fastest VPNs online, promoting easy usage. The VPN’s customer support team is always available.

The VPN’s customer support team is always available. Its security and privacy policy are top-notch, promoting safe internet surfing. Cons The server is only available in 60 countries.

Read our comprehensive NordVPN review

3. CyberGhost

Another VPN platform we recommend to watch Now TV outside the UK is CyberGhost. As the name depicts, the platform makes users invisible like ghosts online. Its services are awesome enough for major companies to trust it. CyberGhost is one VPN that supports many devices. It works on Windows, Android, iOS, MacOS, Linux, router, Amazon Fire TV Stick, game consoles, and smart TVs. If you don’t own any of these devices, you use CyberGhost.

With the VPN, users can connect and use 7 devices simultaneously with one subscription. It is perfect for an organization with limited staff or a group of friends. CyberGhost keeps its users’ browsing details away from other people’s eyes. The platform doesn’t save, share, sell, or track users’ data for any reason. Its privacy laws are strict, and it adheres to them completely.

Features

Strong Encryption: CyberGhost hides users’ location from trackers. Also, it scrambles users’ location when they connect to a server. The VPN does this with 256-bit AES encryption, the current best tool for privacy.

CyberGhost hides users’ location from trackers. Also, it scrambles users’ location when they connect to a server. The VPN does this with 256-bit AES encryption, the current best tool for privacy. Large Fleet of Servers: Accessing global internet services is one major flex of the CyberGhost VPN brand. The company has thousands of servers in many countries, and it grants users easy access to them.

Accessing global internet services is one major flex of the CyberGhost VPN brand. The company has thousands of servers in many countries, and it grants users easy access to them. Fast Connection Speed: Loading pages, connecting to servers, playing online games, streaming videos, and accessing many other internet services are easy with CyberGhost. With the high speed the VPN operates, users can open many tabs on their browsers and still get a fast response.

Loading pages, connecting to servers, playing online games, streaming videos, and accessing many other internet services are easy with CyberGhost. With the high speed the VPN operates, users can open many tabs on their browsers and still get a fast response. 24/7 Customer Support: As a user of CyberGhost, any issue you have while using the platform can go through the customer support team 24/7. The team is available on live chats and email.

Pricing

CyberGhost subscriptions are grouped according to duration, but each has a different price.

1-month Tier: This package is the least you can get on the platform, and if you opt for it, you’d be required to pay $12.99 monthly. The perk of this plan is that it gives you a 14-day money-back guarantee on your first trial. So, you can cancel and request a refund if unsatisfied with the service.

This package is the least you can get on the platform, and if you opt for it, you’d be required to pay $12.99 monthly. The perk of this plan is that it gives you a 14-day money-back guarantee on your first trial. So, you can cancel and request a refund if unsatisfied with the service. 6-month Teir: The second tier is $41.94 every six months, equivalent to $6.99 monthly. Here, users get a 45-day money-back guarantee.

The second tier is $41.94 every six months, equivalent to $6.99 monthly. Here, users get a 45-day money-back guarantee. 2-year Tier: If you want to get the CyberGhost 2-year plan, you’ll pay $56.94 every two years (24 months), a $2.03 per month cost. This plan’s perks are that you save $10.97 every month plus four months to use the VPN for free and a 45-day money-back guarantee.

Pros CyberGhost has a fast connection speed, which makes it great for streaming movies.

CyberGhost has a fast connection speed, which makes it great for streaming movies. Users can connect and use 7 devices simultaneously on the platform, making it great for family use.

Users can connect and use 7 devices simultaneously on the platform, making it great for family use. CyberGhost unblocks geo-restrictions on Now TV for people not in the US. Cons The VPN service doesn’t work in China due to unfavorable policies.

The VPN service doesn’t work in China due to unfavorable policies. It doesn’t have apps for routers.

Read our comprehensive CyberGhost review

4. Surfshark

Using Surfshark is an awesome choice for internet users. It is compatible with Now TV and has many standard features that enhance user experience on the app. Surfshark has a large fleet of servers, allowing users to appear in many countries of their choice. The platform has more than 3200 RAM-only servers, and they are available in over 100 countries. The VPN has more servers than thousands of other services.

Surfshark allows users to connect unlimited devices to one account and use them simultaneously. This feature helps save money, as all the users can contribute little to pay the subscription fee. The VPN service keeps you from being detected by hackers or trackers by camouflaging your connection and allowing you to access the internet privately.

Customer satisfaction is important to Surfshark, so it keeps a support team at the beck and call of its users. This team comprises experts who are online every time, 24/7, to answer your questions and help you resolve any issue you may be having. You can reach them through live chats on the website, the VPN app, or their official email address.

Features

Secure Internet Connection: You can sleep soundly when using Surfshark since it ensures the online vultures lurking to devour your data can’t get access. Moreover, those annoying ads and cookie pop-ups will be blocked, too, so you can enjoy an uninterrupted browsing experience.

You can sleep soundly when using Surfshark since it ensures the online vultures lurking to devour your data can’t get access. Moreover, those annoying ads and cookie pop-ups will be blocked, too, so you can enjoy an uninterrupted browsing experience. Safeguard Devices: Not only does Surfshark secure your data, but it also protects your device. If you are a regular internet user, your chances of being exposed to malware, viruses, spyware, and other cyber dangers are high. But if you have Surfshark VPN, you can rest assured that these risks will stay away from you.

Not only does Surfshark secure your data, but it also protects your device. If you are a regular internet user, your chances of being exposed to malware, viruses, spyware, and other cyber dangers are high. But if you have Surfshark VPN, you can rest assured that these risks will stay away from you. It Takes Users’ Data off the Internet: Surfshark VPN keeps no log of your online activity, so third parties that want to share your data or peek into your browsing history won’t find anything. Most importantly, it asks third-party internet services that keep data from your last visits to delete them. Doing this helps ensure your online safety.

Surfshark VPN keeps no log of your online activity, so third parties that want to share your data or peek into your browsing history won’t find anything. Most importantly, it asks third-party internet services that keep data from your last visits to delete them. Doing this helps ensure your online safety. Fast Connection: Surfshark has unlimited bandwidth, and its server connection only takes seconds. With this VPN service, users can load web pages, stream movies, use apps, and perform more online activities faster than usual.

Surfshark has unlimited bandwidth, and its server connection only takes seconds. With this VPN service, users can load web pages, stream movies, use apps, and perform more online activities faster than usual. Data Breach Alert: Surfshark monitors your data and the dark web to know if a breach leaks your data. If it discovers anything, it sends an immediate alert, giving you the chance to resolve the issue early enough.

Surfshark monitors your data and the dark web to know if a breach leaks your data. If it discovers anything, it sends an immediate alert, giving you the chance to resolve the issue early enough. High-tech Tools: The VPN works with high-technology tools to promote a better user experience on the platform. One of the tools is Nexus tech. It allows you to create a VPN and enter and use Dynamic MultiHop to exit server pairs. Also, you can change your IP address every ten minutes.

Pricing

Surfshark is one of the most reliable VPNs that the internet has seen, and it is not free. The platform gives users a run for their money with its three packages and the cost. Below are the if packages, their prices, and what they offer.

Surfshark Starter: Surfshark Starter comes for $1.99 per month and $53.76 for the first 27 months. Users can save 86% with this plan and get 3 months of free usage because of the current Black Friday deal. This tier has a secure VPN, ad blocker, and cookie pop-up blocker. All the tiers have a 30-day money-back guarantee, as one has fewer features than the next.

Surfshark Starter comes for $1.99 per month and $53.76 for the first 27 months. Users can save 86% with this plan and get 3 months of free usage because of the current Black Friday deal. This tier has a secure VPN, ad blocker, and cookie pop-up blocker. All the tiers have a 30-day money-back guarantee, as one has fewer features than the next. Surfshark One: Surfshark One costs $2.69 monthly and $75.36 for the first 28 months. The tier saves users 85% and grants them 4 months of free usage. It has all the features of Surfshark Starter and more, including a private search engine, 24/7 antivirus protection, webcam protection, antivirus, malware protection, antispyware, and a masked email generator. Also, you can get real-time alerts for email, ID, and credit card breaches. What’s more? You can get personal data security reports and a personal detail generator.

Surfshark One costs $2.69 monthly and $75.36 for the first 28 months. The tier saves users 85% and grants them 4 months of free usage. It has all the features of Surfshark Starter and more, including a private search engine, 24/7 antivirus protection, webcam protection, antivirus, malware protection, antispyware, and a masked email generator. Also, you can get real-time alerts for email, ID, and credit card breaches. What’s more? You can get personal data security reports and a personal detail generator. Surfshark One+: Surfshark One+ costs $3.99 monthly and $115.68 for the first 29 months. It saves 80% for users and allows them to use it for an extra 5 months for free. This tier has all the features of the previous tiers and is more like data removal from company databases and search sites.

Pros Surfshark is your ticket to unblocking all the famous streaming services, including Now TV, no matter how tough their geo-blocking is.

Surfshark is your ticket to unblocking all the famous streaming services, including Now TV, no matter how tough their geo-blocking is. There’s no limit to the number of devices you can connect and use simultaneously.

There’s no limit to the number of devices you can connect and use simultaneously. Users can always get help from the customer service team at any time they need it.

Users can always get help from the customer service team at any time they need it. The security policy on the platform is top-notch, keeping users safe from online dangers. Cons The advanced features on Surfshark are in the high packages, and they are expensive.

The advanced features on Surfshark are in the high packages, and they are expensive. Surfshark is not always fast when users switch servers.

Read our comprehensive Surfshark review

5. PrivateVPN

PrivateVPN is another VPN we trust to watch Now TV outside the UK and all its available countries. The platform has good features that can help the user have a better experience when using it. With PrivateVPN, unblocking geo-restricted internet service is easy. The VPN unblocks sites, apps, streaming services like Now TV, and many others. It makes the user’s device appear in the country where the internet service is available.

PrivateVPN users can access the internet anonymously when they connect to the VPN. It has military-grade encryption shields; it uses it to protect its clients from snoopers, hackers, and even the government. PrivateVPN initiates a high-speed connection to all its users and their separate activities to promote easy browsing. The VPN allows users to load pages, stream movies, and perform more internet activities quickly.

PrivateVPN regards its users as a family more than customers. So, its customer support feature is in-house support. The people on the team responsible for this section are experts in the field and are available 24/7. PrivateVPN has over 200 servers in 63 countries. Although it is little compared to other popular services, the VPN’s servers are stronger and faster than many.

Features

Easy to Use: This VPN platform’s design is great, making it easy to use. The interface is user-friendly; even a new user can navigate its functions.

This VPN platform’s design is great, making it easy to use. The interface is user-friendly; even a new user can navigate its functions. Zero Data Logging Policy: The platform works with the Swedish privacy law to implement the zero data logging policy. With this, users can’t get tied to online activities because PrivateVPN keeps track of them.

The platform works with the Swedish privacy law to implement the zero data logging policy. With this, users can’t get tied to online activities because PrivateVPN keeps track of them. 10 Simultaneous Connections: As a PrivateVPN user, you can connect 10 devices to one subscription. All the devices can be in use at the same time without one interrupting the other.

As a PrivateVPN user, you can connect 10 devices to one subscription. All the devices can be in use at the same time without one interrupting the other. Strong Encryption: PrivateVPN has a strong encryption feature using a 2048-bit encryption with AES-256. Even military services and government use this encryption, implying it is tight. Here, users have their data in a safe lock, and no danger from the internet can get to it.

Pricing

The PrivateVPN has three plans with unique prices. Here are the details for the tiers.

1-month Tier: Saving 50% of the original cost, users can pay $9.90 monthly. This plan comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Saving 50% of the original cost, users can pay $9.90 monthly. This plan comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. 3-month Tier: The 3-month tier comes for $17.99 every three months, which makes its monthly price $6.00. It saves 70% for users and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

The 3-month tier comes for $17.99 every three months, which makes its monthly price $6.00. It saves 70% for users and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. 12-month Tier: The PrivateVPN 12-month plan costs $72.00 every twelve months after 36 months. This means users get the plan for $2.00 per month. It helps save 90% and has a 30-day money-back guarantee. This is the most popular plan because of its duration and heavy discount.

Pros PrivateVPN connects to servers and loads pages fast.

PrivateVPN connects to servers and loads pages fast. Its customer support team is an expert and is available 24/7.

Its customer support team is an expert and is available 24/7. The VPN unblocks Now TV for users outside the UK.

The VPN unblocks Now TV for users outside the UK. The security of the VPN means users have nothing to worry about. Cons PrivateVPN sometimes experiences slow response when users want to switch servers.

PrivateVPN sometimes experiences slow response when users want to switch servers. It has a minimal number of servers.

Read our comprehensive PrivateVPN review

6. ExpressVPN

Users of ExpressVPN can use the internet to do anything with the assurance that no one can find out after they log out. The VPN platform has no activity log policy that wipes off every trace of the user’s browser history. So, nothing can link them to an internet activity. ExpressVPN can unblock Now TV by changing the device’s IP address and location to the US. With this, the user can watch Now TV and get many other internet services that are only available in the US.

This VPN service has the best-in-class encryption, protecting users’ data with AES-256, a top-notch security expert trusted tool. It keeps your data away from hackers, trackers, and even snoopers. ExpressVPN users don’t only get protection when they surf the internet. The platform goes further to protect them from dangerous Wi-Fi networks. More so, it shields users against security breaches and packet sniffing.

With ExpressVPN, you can connect eight devices to one account and use them simultaneously without hindrances. This feature makes the platform great for organizations with few workers. Using major browsing devices on ExpressVPN is feasible. The VPN platform works smoothly on Linux, routers, Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, and more. It is also selective for web browsers, working only with Safari, Chrome, Edge, and Firefox.

Features

High-speed Connection: ExpressVPN offers users a high-speed server connection, page loading, online gaming, and fast movie streaming. Everything you want to do online will run faster than usual when you use ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN offers users a high-speed server connection, page loading, online gaming, and fast movie streaming. Everything you want to do online will run faster than usual when you use ExpressVPN. 24/7 Available Customer Support: On ExpressVPN, you can always get answers to your queries 24/7 from any location on live chat or email. The VPN has made its customer support team experts available to serve you right.

On ExpressVPN, you can always get answers to your queries 24/7 from any location on live chat or email. The VPN has made its customer support team experts available to serve you right. Numerous Servers: There are more than 3000 servers on ExpressVPN, and they are in over 105 significant countries. With this, users can gain access to internet services that are peculiar to these countries.

There are more than 3000 servers on ExpressVPN, and they are in over 105 significant countries. With this, users can gain access to internet services that are peculiar to these countries. TrustedServer Technology: TrustedServer is one of the many tools on ExpressVPN. It prevents the VPN from writing users’ data to the hard drive. It advances the privacy people enjoy in the app.

Pricing

ExpressVPN is one popular yet affordable VPN service online. Users can subscribe to its three tiers at different prices and durations. Let’s see the details:

1-month Plan: The 1-month plan costs $12.95 for a monthly subscription. It is better for people who are not consistent with ExpressVPN. A 30-day money-back guarantee is certain for this plan.

The 1-month plan costs $12.95 for a monthly subscription. It is better for people who are not consistent with ExpressVPN. A 30-day money-back guarantee is certain for this plan. 6-month Plan: The cost of the 6-month plan is $9.99 per month, which is a subsidized price of the previous plan. It helps users save more since they pay $9.99 instead of $12.95 monthly. With this subscription plan, you can request a refund after 30 days if you are unsatisfied with the services.

The cost of the 6-month plan is $9.99 per month, which is a subsidized price of the previous plan. It helps users save more since they pay $9.99 instead of $12.95 monthly. With this subscription plan, you can request a refund after 30 days if you are unsatisfied with the services. The 12-month Plan: With $6.67 monthly for 12 months, you can get the 12-month subscription plan. This plan comes with a free 3 months for users. Also, it has a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros A wide range of servers allows users to use more online services.

A wide range of servers allows users to use more online services. ExpressVPN bypasses the geo-restriction policy of Now TV for users.

ExpressVPN bypasses the geo-restriction policy of Now TV for users. It has a 24/7 live chat support feature for customers.

It has a 24/7 live chat support feature for customers. The connection speed is high, allowing users to enjoy the flow of the service.

The connection speed is high, allowing users to enjoy the flow of the service. The security on ExpressVPN is top-notch. Cons It doesn’t label the streaming service it works with.

It doesn’t label the streaming service it works with. ExpressVPN customer service doesn’t handle highly technical issues.

Read our comprehensive ExpressVPN review

7. Private Internet Access

As its name hints, Private Internet Access gives a new definition of privacy. It is one VPN you can rely on for watching Now TV outside the UK. It has services that keep it on this rank. Considering the rate at which dangers flood the internet, the importance of online privacy has increased. Private Internet Access offers every user strong security for their privacy. This means they can access the internet anonymously.

Aside from anonymous internet surfing, Private Internet Access users can secure their data from hackers, snoopers, and more. It has military-grade data encryption, which helps you secure your personal information from reaching third parties or leaking out when using the internet. Everyone wants unlimited and unrestricted internet access. This is possible with Private Internet Access. With it, you can beat any geo-restriction or limitation and gain complete access to all your favorite internet services.

Private Internet Access brings something extra to the table. With its premium add-ons, you can enjoy extra security, including Privacy-First Antivirus, a state-of-the-art antivirus software. You will get a Dedicated IP Address as an add-on if you use Private Internet Access. This helps to replace your IP address with a new one now and then to make it look like you are in a new location.

Features

Privacy on Major Devices: Major devices like Windows, Android, MacOS, iOS, and Linux are compatible with Private Internet Access. You can also use web browsers like Chrome, Safari, Opera Mini, Firefox, and a few more with the VPN.

Major devices like Windows, Android, MacOS, iOS, and Linux are compatible with Private Internet Access. You can also use web browsers like Chrome, Safari, Opera Mini, Firefox, and a few more with the VPN. Simultaneous Use of Unlimited Devices: With Private Internet Access, you can simultaneously use as many devices as possible with just one account without paying more. It helps save money, as different people can split costs and use one account.

With Private Internet Access, you can simultaneously use as many devices as possible with just one account without paying more. It helps save money, as different people can split costs and use one account. Fast VPN Service: Private Internet Access exposes you to a fast Internet service. Here, you can stream, research, play games, connect to servers, and perform many other online activities with lightning speed.

Private Internet Access exposes you to a fast Internet service. Here, you can stream, research, play games, connect to servers, and perform many other online activities with lightning speed. Fleet of Servers: The VPN service has many servers in over 91 countries. This feature helps it offer user services from many countries.

The VPN service has many servers in over 91 countries. This feature helps it offer user services from many countries. No Logs: Users can relax knowing that Private Internet Access doesn’t track, save, record, or share their activity logs. This means no internet activity can be traced back to the VPN user.

Users can relax knowing that Private Internet Access doesn’t track, save, record, or share their activity logs. This means no internet activity can be traced back to the VPN user. Easy to Use and Set Up: Setting up and using Private Internet Access is easy for everyone, including new users. The platform has an interface that makes it interesting to navigate.

Pricing

Private Internet Access has three plans with pricing and timing differences. The features are, however, the same for all three plans. Note that all the plans have a 30-day money-back assurance.

1-month Plan: According to the name, users only pay for this plan every month, costing $11.95. It is awesome for people who won’t have the service all year.

According to the name, users only pay for this plan every month, costing $11.95. It is awesome for people who won’t have the service all year. 1-Year Plan: The Private Internet Access 1-year plan only allows users to pay for an entire year simultaneously. Breaking the one-year subscription fee to monthly, users will pay $3.33 per month.

The Private Internet Access 1-year plan only allows users to pay for an entire year simultaneously. Breaking the one-year subscription fee to monthly, users will pay $3.33 per month. 3-Year Plan: The Private Internet Access three-year plan is the best. Although users must pay for three years at once, it comes at a monthly cost of $1.98. It is the cheapest plan, offering users free usage for four months.

Pros The VPN service unblocks Now TV.

The VPN service unblocks Now TV. Private Internet Access is big on users’ privacy and protection, keeping users safe 24/7.

Private Internet Access is big on users’ privacy and protection, keeping users safe 24/7. It has a high torrent download speed.

It has a high torrent download speed. It is cost-effective and still offers discounts on festive seasons.

It is cost-effective and still offers discounts on festive seasons. The servers on the VPN are in thousands. Cons The VPN doesn’t work with every streaming service.

The VPN doesn’t work with every streaming service. Private Internet Access doesn’t have exclusions or whitelisting for apps.

Private Internet Access doesn’t have exclusions or whitelisting for apps. Its Windows installer is not verified.

How do we Choose the Best Now TV to Watch TV Outside the UK?

There are specific things to look out for in a VPN that makes it one of the best to watch Now TV:

The VPN Cost

The cost is another thing to look out for when picking the best VPN platform. As much as some people will pay any price to get a worthy service, others cannot afford the luxury. For such people, cheap services with good quality are the best.

Customer Service

The customer service of every brand is important to keep clients regardless of whether the company is offline or online. It helps clients get help when needed. For a VPN service to be one of the best, it must have 24/7 customer service.

Number of Servers

When picking out a VPN, one thing to always look out for is the number of servers the service has. This is very important because, as most people say, the more, the merrier. A VPN with many servers in several countries will allow you to access internet services from different countries with just one account. You won’t have to buy another VPN service to access the internet in another country.

VNP Connection Speed

Another important thing you should consider when choosing the best VPN service is the connection speed. We know how frustrating a slow internet service can be. It even opens an easy window for bad players lurking around cyberspace to steal your data. But a high connection speed can make a big difference and give you a better user experience. It allows the VPN to keep its guard up.

Ability to Unblock

This attribute is why you are getting a VPN in the first place. If the VPN can’t help you bypass or unblock that geo-restriction, it’s as good as useless.

Easy-to-understand Interface

For you to tag a VPN service among the best, it must have a beautiful web and app interface. Users should find it easy to move around and find what they want on the website or app. A good interface will give users a better experience when using the VPN website or app. The reason is that the key options to solve the users’ problem are on the home page and must be easily accessible.

Device and User Security

A VPN service should be able to protect the users and their devices from cyber dangers. That’s another perk of using a VPN. Using a VPN can’t protect you from the risks of hacks, data theft, malware, viruses, and other online dangers.

Major Device Compatibility

The VPN app must be compatible with your streaming device, or it’s useless and won’t work. It’s even better when you can use it on as many devices as you have. In such a scenario, you can use it without breaking the bank to buy the device it supports.

What Kind of Programs and Shows Can You Watch on Now TV?

As an incredible on-demand streaming platform, Now TV is versatile. Whether it’s movies, TV shows, series, live TV, or documentaries that you prefer, NOW has your back. From romance, action, rom-com, comedy, and adventure to sci-fi and thriller, TV now has all and more. And you can watch them all in clear pictures and high resolution. If you wish to pay higher, there’s an ad-free version and an ad-supported version if you don’t mind intrusive ads popping up when enjoying your movies or shows.

Some content on NOW includes The Young Messiah, Monster Family, Anon, and the Hurricane Heist. Others include The Brits Are Coming, Final Score, Life Itself, Serenity, Extremely Wicked, Gideon, Rain, Above Suspicion, and The Perfect Wife. There’s also Hotel Mumbai, Asterix, Little Monster, Billionaire Boys Club, Bad Education, The Secret Garden, and many more.

Now TV Supported Devices

Now, TV has certain devices and platforms that it supports. The streaming device is available on Now TV Smart Stick, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Sony Android TV, and LG Smart TVs. Also, the platform works with gaming consoles, too. Some notable gaming consoles you can watch Now TV are PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

Other devices to watch Now TV are iOS and Android. The iOS version has to be from 11.2 upwards, and the Android version has to be from version 5.1 upwards. Users can also watch content on the streaming service using Windows and MacOS computers.

Verdict: Is Watching Now TV Outside the US Worth it?

Now TV is a movie streaming platform with shows, movies, and thousands of thrilling video content. The platform has great features, making it easy to use. The streaming service has a few downsides, but the notable one is its geo-restriction policy. This policy keeps the service from reaching people in certain countries outside the UK.

However, there is a way to get around it and get the service from a restricted location; it is through a VPN. Some of the best VPNs with Now TV are CyberGhost, Private Internet Access, ExpressVPN, NordVPN, Surfsharf, and more. To choose the best VPNs, we look for security, number of servers, customer service, and more.

FAQs