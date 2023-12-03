PBS Review 2023 – A Look at the Public Broadcasting Service

What is PBS? Unveiling the Public Broadcasting Service

PBS (the Public Broadcasting Service) is an American Broadcast and non-commercial free-to-air television network based in Arlington, Virginia. It was founded on November 3, 1969, and started running on October 5, 1970.

It is a publicly funded nonprofit organization prominent for providing educational programs to public television stations in the United States. PBS has over 350 member television stations, many owned by educational institutions or nonprofit groups. PBS offers on-demand programs from the flagship PBS series, like Frontline, PBS NewsHour, and many Ken Burns documentaries. There is also a live TV streaming component, especially feeds of local PBS broadcast channels.

PBS Across the Globe: Which Countries Have Access to the Platform?

Countries United States Canada Northern Mexico

How to Activate PBS on a Streaming Device: Steps to Take

Follow these simple steps to get the PBS app on your preferred streaming device:

Download and install the PBS app from your Channel store.

Open the app and select “Activate Now.” You will get an activation code after that.

Activate your device by clicking on the “Activate PBS” URL link sent to you.

Sign in with your account if you have one, or create a free one immediately if you don’t.

Allow your device to refresh after signing in.

PBS Content – A Diverse Range of Educational and Informative Content

Movies and TV Shows

PBS has a buoyant collection of over 4,000 news, culture, nature, entertainment, and science shows. It may not have a library as robust as Kanopy’s over 30,000 films, but it’s also free and has lots of flagship programming with loyal followers. PBS is home to drama movies like All Creatures Great and Small, Miss Scarlet and the Duke, and The Long Song.

There are also movies in the Beloved Ministries category, like Pride and Prejudice, which starred Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle, and Sense and Sensibility, a hit film by BBC in 2008. You can get a host of documentaries on PBS, like selections from American Masters, America Reframed, NOVA, and PBS NewsHour, as well as some Ken Burns documentaries.

Live Streams

You can watch live broadcasts of Local news, sports, and culture shows on your local PBS affiliate. You can also check out other channels to stream if you don’t like your local station’s content. All you have to do is go to the settings, choose Change Station, and enter the zip code of the other area you want to stream their channels.

There are over 100 local PBS stations available for viewing on PBS. The live feed you get from your member station will likely follow a different schedule than the other area’s on-air broadcast. You can only watch live streams from PBS channels close to your locality.

PBS Pricing – Accessing Educational and Informative Content for Free

PBS is free and easy to access, and you don’t have to sign up for an account before you can watch movies and shows. However, you must sign up for an account to get personalized streaming recommendations and account preferences.

Support Devices – Where Can You Access PBS Content?

You can stream PBS via web, mobile, and media streaming devices. Here is a list of some of these devices.

Android and iOS mobile devices

Android TV.

Apple TV.

Chromecast

Fire TV.

Roku

Samsung’s Smart TVs

User Interface – Navigating Content with User-Friendly Design

PBS on Smart TV

PBS has a fantastic interface with a dark blue background and brightly colored thumbnails. A brief description showing some trailers and extra details pops up when you click on the thumbnail of a movie you want to watch. My List section stores films and shows you might Want to watch later. You can hover over the video’s thumbnail and click the My List button to add a movie or program to the My List button. The Resume Watching category on the Home tab is where you can add the last video. PBS lacks a group-watching feature, which creates a community-friendly interface and makes streaming more fun and interactive.

PBS on Mobile

The PBS mobile app runs perfectly and maintains a very similar appearance to the Apple TV interface. Streaming on-demand video and live feed from a local PBS station is easy by tapping the thumbnail of what you want to watch. This action takes you straight to the playback screen to stream the video. It supports the Picture-in-Picture function, which lets you watch your favorite shows while doing another thing.

PBS on Web

PBS has a reasonably good playback interface with standard playback controls like a 10-second rewind and fast-forward button on the web player. The mobile app’s playback interface has a 15-second rewind and fast-forward button. PBS is not ad-free, so you can’t skip the in-app ads, but they are usually short. Some ads can be as short as 30 seconds and only appear in some movies. You can customize the closed captions feature and the playback resolution from the playback screen and on the web player. You can reduce sudden loud sounds on the Apple TV interface by toggling the Reduce Loud Sounds in the video and audio menu.

Features – Enhancing Your Experience with PBS Content

PBS gives you thousands of hours of live shows, documentaries, and on-demand programs. Here are the categories of content you should expect from PBS:

Live TV Streaming

Live TV refers to watching television channels in real time over the internet. With an internet connection, PBS covers your Live TV needs.

On-demand Movies and TV shows

PBS also offers several on-demand content, including movies and shows. On-demand is important to users as it allows them to stream content conveniently.

Original Programs

Original content plays a significant role in setting streaming services apart from their alternatives. Aside from other shows on PBS, some original PBS productions are available in their library.

Parental Control

PBS lacks parental control functions, though its content is suitable for general viewing and family entertainment. You could also get a more targeted library for your kids by downloading the PBS Kids Video app for Android and iOS.

Accessibility

The closed captioning and language settings are adjustable directly from the video’s playback screen. Also, font size, font family, font color and text opacity, window, and background are adjustable on PBS. PBS doesn’t include the audio description feature on its playback that can provide an audible narration of other on-screen events.

Viewing Quality

You will likely only get some shows in 1080p resolution if the movie is in 1080p resolution, but most of its shows are available in 720p format. Regarding live streaming, the few that support 1080p/60fps streams for select channels on some platforms are Hulu and YouTube TV.

PBS Variations: Videos vs. Passport Vs. Documentaries

Aside from watching local PBS TV stations, a user can enjoy the experience of PBS streaming in three ways. The three ways are PBS Videos, PBS Passport, and PBS Documentaries. On the PBS video app, you can stream live feeds from stations around the United States and other on-demand entertainment, news, and documentary films and shows.

PBS video has a premium tier known as PBS Passport, which is available to donors who contribute to their local station. Donors must donate at least $60 a year or $5 a month to access the PBS Passport. This PBS Passport gives you access to new and additional episodes of PBS favorites from its vast library.

PBS Documentaries is available on Amazon Prime channel. The channel’s subscription fee is $3.99 per month. On this channel, you will find documentary series and films like Vanguard of the Revolution, Prince Philip, The Plot to Make a King, and The Black Panther.

Pros It is free.

Access to stream live Local PBS broadcasts.

Availability of On-demand content. Cons Payment needed for most popular PBS shows

Offline downloads are not available

Most programs are only available to the US users.

PBS and VPN: Does it work?

PBS is an American Broadcast and free-to-air television network based in Arlington, Virginia. It offers services nationwide in the U.S., Canada, and Northern Mexico. So, PBS would typically restrict you from accessing their services from any other region. However, you can stream PBS from around the world with a VPN. You must sign up with a premium VPN provider, like ExpressVPN, Surhshark, or NordVPN, and change your location to seem like you’re viewing from any of the allowed regions.

Quick Comparison Between PBS and its Alternatives

Service Best For Live TV. Concurrent Streams Offline downloads PBS Free public content Yes Unlimited No Tubi Movies Yes 1 No Kanopy Family and educational content No Unlimited No RetroCrush Retro Anime No Unlimited No Peacock Popular films and network shows Yes 3 Yes Plex Local media No Unlimited No Vudu On-demand Purchases No 3 Yes Amazon Freevee Popular films and family titles No Unlimited No CW Seed Fans of olderCW. shows No N/A Yes Midnight Pulp Low-budget horror No Unlimited No

Exploring Alternatives: Other Streaming Options to Consider

Verdict: Is PBS Worth Your Time

Notably, the free PBS Video app reliably provides public broadcasting’s signature quality and variety of over 4,000 TV shows, documentaries, and films to US digital audiences. The substantial on-demand catalog spanning news, science, drama, and other genres remains impressive, notably classic options like All Creatures Great and Small.

While PBS streaming lacks some functionality like parental controls or offline viewing, its content breadth succeeds for public broadcasting fans seeking a trusted source of commercial-free family/educational programming. Audiences spanning multiple demographics can enjoy PBS Video’s curated selection, especially with the barrier-free access of a $0 subscription. PBS delivers worthwhile comfort viewing for a viewer-friendly streaming alternative with trustworthy content over flashy presentations.

