Peacock Review 2023 – The Evolution in Streaming Services

Live TV streaming services like Peacock offer users a platform for watching cheaper, portable, and customizable content. If you love WWE and the Premier League, Peacock is one live TV streaming platform you should consider.

Peacock offers end users an extensive catalog of TV shows, sports, and movie series. This article provides a deep Peacock review, outlining everything you must know about the live TV streaming platform. Keep reading to know it all.

What is Peacock? Redefining the Streaming Landscape

Peacock is an online live TV streaming service established by Peacock TV LLC, owned by NBCUniversal Television. It features various film and series content from NBCUniversal Studios and other notable third-party content providers.

Features: Elevating Your Streaming Experience with Peacock

Offline Downloads

Peacock has a download feature that enables you to download your favorite series or shows offline on your device. After downloading, please navigate to the downloads segment to watch whatever you saved. Also, you can locate the downloads section at the bottom of the screen on either iOS, Android, or Web interfaces. However, it is essential to state that the download option is only available to Premium or Premium Plus users.

Availability

Peacock is only available in the United States, specific US territories, and recently in the United Kingdom. In the UK, Peacock is available to Sky premium users. However, it is worth noting that due to the differences in the licensing agreements of the different countries, we will only be focusing on the service in the United States. Also, the offers and availability may vary based on location. Nonetheless, you can breach this barrier by subscribing to a good VPN service provider.



Resolution

The resolution feature of Peacock is a considerable drawback. Since its creation in 2020, Peacock has provided only a handful of 4K resolution content. Premium Plus subscribers are the only ones with access to 4K movies, and the movie will automatically play if you have a supported setup. This is essential to note because not all devices support 4K resolution, so you might need to check the specification of your viewing device before paying for the Peacock Premium Plus.

In late 2022, Peacock began providing 4K UHD resolution, and the platform aims to expand its 4K streaming quality to Premier League matches. It is worth noting that Peacock’s mother company, NBC TV, already uses 4K video quality to air most of its content, just like FuboTV and YouTube TV. Hopefully, NBC Universal Networks will also transfer some of its 4K sports streaming, like the past Winter Olympics.

Audio

The audio quality of Peacock is another area that requires improvement. While few movies support 5.1, stereo 2.0 audio is the norm for most shows. Since several competitors currently offer high-end AV quality to customers, Peacock needs to catch up in this low-quality AV category.

Channels

While Peacock may be less impressive in other aspects, its Channels segment, which comprises a series of networks, features live-streaming on some channels and a set of previously aired shows like In It To Win It, Below Deck, and Todd-Chrisley-based shows. It also has original channels like NBC Sports and NBC News Now. It is worth noting that Peacock’s live news is similar to Paramount Plus’s CBS News.

However, the downside is that, even with some high-end streaming devices (such as the Apple TV 4K), the Channels segment can be tough to navigate and click around. Also, navigating to the grid-based guide from live content takes some work. Then, some channels don’t show complete episodes but sketches and clips from different seasons, which can sometimes be a turnoff—especially the randomly-aired episodes of SNL. These channels include The Office Channel, Seth Meyers, and SNL. Currently, the platform doesn’t have pause, rewind, or fast-forward features for live channels.

Parental Controls

On the in-app video player, you can’t adjust the subtitles. You may need to utilize the desktop interface to customize the captions’ appearance. You can edit the text size, font color, background, shadow, and window on this interface and even choose a new text style. Those are the typical customization options.

On the contrary, in their last census, the Audio Description Project revealed that 16 titles were compatible with audio descriptions. Rivals like Prime Video, Netflix, and Apple TV+ provide far more excellent compatibility for this feature. The feature narrates character actions and scene changes that their platform can’t easily discern.

Though it lacks accessibility, Peacock makes up for it with Parental Control tools. To access this feature, navigate to the Account Settings section and create a four-digit passcode to block X-rated movies. You (or your kids) must provide the pin whenever you try to access something at the chosen parental rating or more.

Also, you can create up to six user profiles in your subscribed account, which is a great perk. However, you can’t establish personalized restrictions for each profile. You can only assign a profile to a child’s account. It is worth noting that the downside is that Peacock’s parental control only favors younger kids. Older children and their parents would need to insert the PIN each time they tried to watch a movie or show with a higher rating.

Pricing: Navigating the Cost of Peacock’s Premium Streaming Experience

Peacock provides two primary packages: the $5.99 monthly Premium plan that is ad-supported and the $11.99 monthly Premium Plus ad-free plan with a complete library of content. It’s imperative to state that some content will still comprise ads, even for users of the Premium Plus plan.

Peacock doesn’t provide a free plan to new users, though existing free users can continue accessing the platform without any challenges. Notably, while the platform doesn’t offer a free tier, it does provide a seven-day free trial offer for the premium tier, but other platforms have terminated this feature. Compared to its rivals, like Disney+, Crackle, and Tubi, Peacock ranks as one of the most renowned video streaming platforms.

Peacock offers an ad-supported tier, one of the cheapest for end users. Its main competitor, Netflix, has a low price of $6.99 per month, which gives some content limitations.

Peacock’s Premium Plus plan is among the typical costs of any premium service. Other rivals like Hulu ($7.99 per month), Disney+ ($7.99), and Prime Video ($8.99) offer a broader content library. Netflix falls at the pricey end, costing $15.49 monthly for the Netflix Standard Tier, and the Netflix Max Tier costs $15.99.

Supported Platforms: Where You Can Enjoy Peacock’s Content

After an uneasy start, the Peacock live TV streaming service became more versatile.

TVs: Sony Bravia TV, Apple TV 4K and HD versions, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV.

Smartphones and Tablets: Android tablets and smartphones with Android OS 6.0 and more recent. Also, iPads and iPhones with iOS 13 and up.

Gaming consoles: PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S.

PCs: Windows, Linux, and macOS.

Interface: Navigating the User-Friendly Design of Peacock

The Peacock has a user-friendly interface on its mobile app. However, the smart TV software could be more interesting to engage. Some issues that make interacting with the Peacock smart TV app challenging include the vanishing side menu and the awkward featured content carousel. These make it hard to see your selection, resulting in erratic clicks.

The most intuitive interface is the touch-screen mobile that incorporates a top-loaded menu. This menu comprises categories like comedy, drama, sport, WWE, and many other unique types. Thankfully, it also has static featured content, making it simpler to click and navigate.

Like most competitors, Peacock’s interface is designed around what the user likes, what it thinks the user might love, and what it desires to be interested in. You can also select your TV shows via Continue Watching under the featured content carousel.

Alternatively, you can enter a highlighted show in the My Stuff category. Other segments include the Just Added, Peacock Picks recommendations, and Must-See Peacock original shows. The interface also has a section for trending TV shows, documentaries, and classic MBC properties. Featured brands like WWE, NFL, Premier League, and Bravo are also included.

The content is arranged in a logical hierarchy. The interface does an incredible job of revealing everything Peacock is about, making it easier for individuals to navigate instantly. By clicking on the title of any series or show, you’ll see viewing formats, lengths, crew, review scores, casts, and trailers.

Peacock Streaming: Pros and Cons for Your Entertainment

Hub of the WWE Network.

Affordable pricing.

Incredible mobile app interface.

Airs Harry Porter movies.

Amazing Premier League Coverage.

Comprises a vast catalog of on-demand movies and shows.

Multi-platform support.

The free plan supports limited content, and users can only access some of the best content on the premium version.

The original content needs improvement.

It doesn’t come with Dolby Atmos or HDR sound.

Doesn’t support 4K resolution content.

All tiers show ads.

Comparison of Top Streaming Services

Streaming TV Ideal For Region Available Offers Free Trial Base Price Rating (X/5) Amazon Prime Video A comprehensive collection of TV shows and movies Available in a handful of marketplaces, like the United States, Germany, the UK, Japan, and Austria. No. $9 4 Disney + A broad collection of Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar TV shows and films Available in a handful of countries. 7-day free trial. $8 4 Hulu Combining current and classic movies and TV shows, such as Originals Only available in the United States. 30-day free trial. $6 4 Netflix An extensive set of movies and TV shows Available in over 190 countries. No. $9 4.5 YouTube TV Live TV channels like news and sports, including Cloud DVR. Only available in the United States. 14-day free trial. $10 HBO Max An extensive collection of TV shows, such as famous originals like The Sopranos and Game of Thrones It only supports US-based users. 7-day free trial. $10 3.5 FuboTV A broad collection of Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar TV shows and films It is only supported in the United States and Canada. 7-day free trial. $64 3.5 Crackle A broad array of movies and TV shows Only available in the United States and Canada. It’s free but contains ads. Free 3 Sling TV Live TV channels like news and sports, including on-demand content It only supports US-based subscribers. 7-day free trial Free 3.5 Vudu A broad collection of films and TV shows, such as cult favorites and classics. It is only available to individuals in the US. $5 3 Apple TV+ Small but increasing collection of original films and TV shows Available in over 100 countries, including the United States, the UK, and Canada. 7-day free trial. $5 3.5

Peacock and VPN: Enjoying Secure Streaming with Unrestricted Access

If you try to access Peacock and it displays “This service is unavailable in your region,” then you must try using a VPN. VPNs are advanced software tools that bypass GEO restrictions and allow users to gain full access to websites or online services in other countries. However, while thousands of VPN programs exist online, Peacock only supports some.

Thus, if you want to use a VPN with your Peacock, follow this section below. Let’s proceed. ExpressVPN, NordVPN, or Surfshark, depending on your preference. Download and install a Peacock-supported VPN – this may includedepending on your preference. Open the VPN and connect to a server in the United States—typically, you can access better speeds by choosing a closer server. Open the Peacock website and sign in (or register for an account). Navigate to any TV series of your choice and play it. If you are having issues playing the video, you must erase your browser’s cookies and refresh the webpage. After doing this, contact the VPN’s customer service if you still need access to the Peacock interface.

Additional Streaming Services to Elevate Your Entertainment

If Peacock doesn’t meet your streaming needs, check out other well-known streaming services. Each offers diverse features and video libraries, allowing you to tailor your streaming experience to your preferences. Some in-depth evaluations of additional streaming services are provided below; consider them to improve your viewing experience.

Verdict – Is Peacock Worth It?

In this era of advanced technologies, many industries seek innovative ways to achieve the same results, if not better ones. Cable TV and traditional television services are no different from this trend. With the emergence of live TV streaming services, many users have ditched traditional television service providers. These streaming services tackle most of the challenges cable and local TV service subscribers face.

Peacock emerges as a top choice for live streaming services in terms of pricing and a sports, WWE, and news catalog. NBCUniversal’s brainchild offers various advantages, though it faces certain minute limitations. Some issues with Peacock include its limited number of impressive original films, a limited number of 4K resolution movies, and its limited movie catalog.

Therefore, if you want a pocket-friendly alternative to cable or local TV, Peacock is an ideal choice. But you should pick another platform if you instead go for something with a more robust catalog of channels and high-end features.

