How to Watch Pluto TV on Smart TV in 2024

Quick Guide to Streaming Pluto TV on Smart TV with a VPN

Pick a reliable VPN service. We suggest you try ExpressVPN for Pluto TV. Download the client app of your selected VPN service and run it as administrator on your streaming devices (the Smart TV). Next, sign in using your user details or create a new profile if you don’t have an account with the service already. Since the US has access to all content on Pluto TV, you have to connect to a US server in the VPN you’ve installed. Next, open the “Pluto TV” application or the website and start streaming. You can sign in, create an account, or continue streaming without any user profile. However, you need to sign in to access most of the features on Pluto TV.

Top VPNs for Accessing Pluto TV on Smart TV – Quick List

ExpressVPN: Renowned for its top-notch security and high-speed connections, ExpressVPN is a premium VPN service with a vast server network, ensuring users a reliable and private online experience. NordVPN: A leading choice for privacy enthusiasts, NordVPN offers robust security features, a large server network, and specialized servers for various purposes, making it a versatile and trustworthy VPN solution. Private Internet Access (PIA): Known for its commitment to privacy, PIA emphasizes user anonymity with a strict no-logs policy. With a vast server fleet, it provides a reliable and affordable option for those seeking online security. CyberGhost: User-friendly and feature-rich, CyberGhost stands out for its intuitive interface and specialized servers for streaming and torrenting. It’s a solid choice for users prioritizing both security and convenience. Surfshark: With a focus on affordability and unlimited simultaneous connections, Surfshark offers a well-rounded VPN service with robust security features, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious users seeking comprehensive online protection.

What is Pluto TV?

Pluto TV is a famous streaming television that delivers hundreds of live direct channels and thousands of free titles on-demand. In other words, it is an “Over-the-Top” service, which comes via the internet (just like Netflix) instead of over the air or on dedicated lines.

Another way to refer to Pluto TV is “FAST” because it is a “free ad-supported streaming television” or “AVOD.” After all, it’s an “advertiser-supported video on demand” service. This puts it under the same list of streaming services like Sling Free, Tubi, and Crackle. Pluto TV is operated and owned by the Paramount Streaming subsection of Paramount Global, and the service makes money from the video advertisements that pop up during commercial pauses/breaks.

Available Countries

Pluto TV, or FAST, is free and offers different kinds of movies and TV shows. However, its content has geographical limitations on them. Therefore, certain shows, channels, or movies may only be accessible in specific locations with legal license agreements.

If you’re in the United States, you’ll have access to all content on the service. But other regions like Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom will need a United States IP address to access blocked content, and that’s where a premium VPN comes in handy.

Best VPNs for Watching Pluto TV on Smart TV – Detailed List

1. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a premium Virtual Private Network service built with sturdy encryption to prevent internet providers or third parties from monitoring your activities online. This VPN service has over 3000 servers in 105 countries, making it super-fast and secure. Thus, we can say it’s great for streaming and browsing. It has a special safety feature called a Network Lock kill switch.

If the VPN suddenly disconnects, it stops your internet to keep your online stuff safe. Furthermore, it keeps you protected by stopping IP/DNS leaks. The best part is that you get flexible billing cycles and huge savings from discounts. Also, you can explore the VPN and request a refund within 30 days. What’s more! ExpressVPN uses various electronics like Smart TVs, mobile devices, and computers.

Key Features

Reliable kill switch to stop data leaks.

Strong encryption with AES-256-bit.

High-speed servers for quick and dependable streaming.

Extra protection with Onion over VPN servers.

The no-logs policy gives complete anonymity.

30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros

ExpressVPN is ahead in the market thanks to its vast server network. Once you connect, you're all set for unlimited access to geo-locked content.

There is a strict zero-logs policy to make sure your footprints are untraceable.

The interface is user-friendly, so with little or no tech knowledge, you can use ExpressVPN. Customer support is 100% responsive and dedicated to assisting you all day.

Cons

The service is relatively pricey. It does not have the option for multi-hop connections.

2. NordVPN

NordVPN stands out as a premier VPN service, boasting an extensive network of over 6,500 servers across 78+ countries, ensuring comprehensive global coverage for users seeking unrestricted access to online content. Ideal for streaming Pluto TV without speed limitations, NordVPN employs a kill switch to safeguard your privacy by instantly severing the internet connection if the VPN link is interrupted, concealing your IP address. Utilizing robust 256-bit encryption, it secures your data from prying eyes.

NordVPN shields against IP and DNS leaks to address potential privacy concerns, effectively concealing identity and location. Its server infrastructure and dynamic IP allocation mitigate leaks, while its compatibility with various devices, including smart TVs, allows for up to 10 simultaneous connections on a single account.

Offering flexible pricing plans, NordVPN provides enticing options with accompanying discounts. Users can opt for a monthly premium subscription at $10.59, a biannual plan at $30.90 (equivalent to $5.15 per month), or an annual subscription at $39.48 (just $3.29 per month). Additionally, subscribers enjoy two months free and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Key Features

No user data collection.

Dependable split tunneling.

6,500 servers across 78+ countries.

Supports Peer-to-Peer (P2P) sharing.

Top-notch AES-256 encryption.

30-day money-back guarantee.

Guards against IP/DNS leaks.

Pros

Blazing fast server networks for streaming and browsing. Sophisticated security and privacy protocols.

No bandwidth limitations.

Allows port forwarding. Affordable rates for all elite features.

Cons

Some devices may face compatibility issues. Lacks a “Double VPN” feature.

3. Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access is a top VPN provider with a huge network of over 35,000 servers in 91 countries. This vast server network guarantees fast, reliable connections for smooth browsing and streaming. The service uses high-level security measures to keep users anonymous and protected from third-party monitoring. With the AES 256-bit encryption, your details are concealed from online threats.

In addition to PIA’s security technologies, it adopts the IP/DNS leak guard to fortify your safety and confidentiality online, even while working with Smart TVs. Despite all these features, Private Internet Access brings its pricing plans down for budget-friendly users. With discounts on longer subscriptions, users can enjoy premium features without breaking the bank.

Key Features

Kill switch stops data leaks.

Allows ten connections at once.

Exceptional high-speed server connections.

The MACE feature stops ads, trackers, and malware.

Uses top-level AES-256-bit encryption.

Supports P2P file sharing/torrenting.

30-day refund policy.

Pros

Private Internet Access lets you make payments anonymously, making you 100% untraceable. It's perfect when it comes to maintaining your online privacy.

The pricing and plans are affordable, yet they provide users with the IKEv6 protection. Its robust unblocking capacities are matchless.

Cons

In certain areas, there could be inconsistent speeds. It does not have dedicated servers like the obfuscated servers that hide VPN traffic.

4. CyberGhost

CyberGhost is an excellent streaming VPN featuring specialized servers tailored for swift, reliable connections to enjoy local content. It extends its services beyond streaming. Thus, it offers specialized servers for torrenting and gaming. The VPN prioritizes privacy and security with distinctive features. Its Romanian base and NoSpy servers operate outside the jurisdiction of the 14 Eyes Alliance.

Its privacy tools, like Block Content, prevent trackers, malware, and ads, while Smart Rules offers customized traffic protection on public WiFi. CyberGhost ensures privacy with audited no-logs policies and robust encryption, including a kill switch and DNS/IP leak protection. Its budget-friendly pricing includes a 24-hour free trial and a 45-day money-back guarantee for long-term plans. Their refund policy is reliable and confirmed through personal testing. By contacting their 24/7 active customer support, your request for a refund is attended to in no time.

Key Features

Connect up to 7 devices at once.

Servers tailored for torrenting and gaming.

Blocks malware, trackers, and ads with MACE.

Strong AES-256 encryption and different security methods.

These servers are specifically for Disney+, Netflix, and BBC iPlayer streaming.

Kill switch and protection against leaks for more security.

Huge network with over 7,000 servers in 91 countries.

45-day money-back guarantee.

Pros

The large server network gives you multiple server options to pick from. With dedicated services, your streaming, gaming, or browsing is optimized.

There are servers specialized for torrenting and gaming.

Its security measures are robust. Your privacy is assured because CyberGhost won't log your history or activities.

Cons

5. Surfshark

Surfshark offers top-notch security features and allows unlimited device connections, like PIA, but it’s not as budget-friendly.

It features a Rotating IP function to change your IP address every few minutes and includes CleanWeb, a bonus that blocks trackers, ads, malware, and bothersome cookie pop-ups. Their NoBorders feature helps bypass network restrictions, aiding in internet freedom, while the Camouflage mode conceals your traffic. However, Surfshark may not function in China due to this feature.

For encryption, users can choose between OpenVPN, WireGuard, and IKEv2, paired with a DNS/IP leak protection kill switch and strong 256-bit encryption. Surfshark performs well with streaming platforms and supports torrenting on all servers. Its ‘Fastest location’ option delivers impressive speeds, with minimal drops in speed during long-distance connections. To ensure customer satisfaction, it offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee, swiftly refunding the payment upon request.

Key Features

Unlimited device connections.

Camouflage mode conceals your traffic.

Dedicated IP addresses for certain regions.

The “CleanWeb” shuts out trackers, ads, cookie pop-ups, and malware.

Works well with streaming sites and allows torrenting on every server.

Comprises IKEv2 OpenVPN WireGuard with 256-bit encryption.

30-day money-back guarantee with instant refund processing.

NoBorders helps dodge network constraints.

Revolving IP for recurrent IP address variations.

Comes with RAM-based servers and a zero-logs strategy.

Pros

There is no limit on the number of devices you can connect on Surfshark. The service has numerous elite features to make streaming, gaming, and torrenting seamless.

Your safety is guaranteed thanks to the security mechanisms and no-log policy. You can turn off ads, cookie pop-ups, and even trackers with Surfshark.

Cons

Comparison of the Best VPNs for Pluto TV on Smart TV

VPN Services Pricing with Discounts # of Servers # of Devices Works with Smart TVs Free Trial Money-Back Guarantee ExpressVPN $9.99 per month (6 Months Plan)

$12.95 per month (1 Month Plan)

$6.67 per month (12 Months + 3 Months Free) 3000+ servers in 105 countries Eight devices Yes No 30-day cash-back NordVPN $14.99 per month (1 Month plan)

$6.99 monthly (1 year plan)

$5.39 per month (2 years plan) 6,500+ servers in 78+ nations Ten devices Yes No 30-day cash-back Private Internet Access (PIA) $11.95 per month (Monthly Plan)

$3.33 per month (Yearly Plan)

$1.98 per month (3 Years + 4 Months) 35,000 servers in 91 countries Unlimited Yes No 30-day cash-back CyberGhost $12.99 per month (1 Month)

$6.99 per month (6 Months)

$2.03 per month (2 Years + 4 Months)

$1 per month (Antivirus and Security Updater) 7,000 serves in 91 countries Seven devices Yes No 45-days money-back Surfshark EUR 1.99 per month (Surfshark Starter)

EUR 2.69 per month (Surfshark One)

EUR 3.99 per month (Surfshark One+) 3200+ servers in 100 countries Unlimited Yes No 30-day money-back

Tips to Choose Good VPNs for Pluto TV

Several variables must be considered when choosing a VPN that works well on your Smart TV to stream Pluto TV. We’ve compiled some ideal tips to help you choose appropriately:

Review Several Options

Explore different VPN providers known for good streaming and unblocking. The tip to find the best is to look for ones with a powerful USA server network to stay connected to Pluto TV. You don’t want to be blocked out for detected VPN traffic.

Keep Streaming Performance in Mind

To enjoy seamless streaming, go for a VPN with fast servers and no buffering. Advisably, choose a VPN known for consistent quality and unlimited bandwidth. One way to know these is by checking customer reviews on the service and other review sites like Trustpilot, TripAdvisor, etc.

Consider Server Locations

Pick a VPN with lots of USA server locations. This variety helps if one server gets slow, ensuring you can always access Pluto TV. Remember that viewers in the United States have full access to the TV services, which means your VPN must route your IP address to any reliable US server to let you enjoy content on Pluto TV on your Smart TV.

Look Out for Security Mechanisms

Check for strong security features like AES-256 encryption when choosing a VPN. This keeps your data safe while enjoying Pluto TV. Another security feature you should remember is the kill switch that shuts off your connection when data leaks are detected.

Go for Compatible Services

Make sure the VPN works with your Smart TV’s operating system. Some VPNs have specific apps for different Smart TVs, making setup easier. So, when searching for a VPN, go for the one that is compatible with the model, android version, or brand of your Smart TV.

Keep Accessibility in Mind

An easy-to-use interface is great for folks who are not super tech-savvy. This matters, especially for those who want a simpler experience. Irrespective of the features the VPN may offer, consider the one with an easy-to-access interface. That way, you can navigate its features and buttons with little or no tech knowledge.

Look for Responsive Customer Support

Good customer support is key if you face any issues. Look for providers with 24/7 help through various channels. Should you find it difficult to access a feature or troubleshoot your VPN, having responsive customer support saves the day.

Check for a Money-back Guarantee or Free Trials

Try a VPN with a free trial or money-back guarantee to see if it suits your Smart and Pluto TV needs. This lets you get an edge on the service before paying for the premium version. With free trials, you can spend up to seven days exploring such a VPN service, and with the money-back guarantee, you can request your money back if the service does not suit your streaming needs.

Spend Time on Recommendations and Reviews

Read reviews and recommendations from others using VPNs for Pluto TV outside the USA. Their experiences can guide your choice. From reviews and recommendations, you can learn about the goods and downsides of the VPN service you could be considering.

Don’t Forget to Test Your Selected Service

After picking a VPN, test it by connecting to a US server and accessing Pluto TV. Check the streaming quality and overall experience. It should not buffer, drop playback quality, or slow down streaming speed.

Can I Use a Free VPN to Stream Pluto TV on Smart TV?

A free VPN to watch Pluto TV on your smart TV might not work well. They often have issues with speed and limits on location, so users get bad playback quality and excessive buffering. Also, most of the time, free VPNs may not have enough capacity to protect your IP address from being detected by the streaming platform, leaving your account at risk of being banned.

Moreover, VPNs you get for free show ads to compensate for the no-cost service. These ads often pop up occasionally when you’re using the platform, interrupting your streaming on the TV. So, try a trustworthy paid or premium VPN to make the most of your Pluto streaming experience. They usually work better for streaming, with faster speeds, more server options, and better support for a smoother experience. We’ve reviewed most of the leading options, so finding the one that suits you won’t be a problem.

Pluto TV Supported Devices and Platforms

Pluto TV works on devices and platforms ranging from Androids and iOS to Smart TVs and web browsers. See the list of devices that can allow you to watch Pluto TV without hassles:

Apple iPad and iPhone

Android tablet and mobile

Fire Tablets and Amazon Kindle

Google Chromecast

Fire TV Sticks and Amazon Fire TV

Android TVs (Smart TVs)

Roku TVs and devices

TiVo Stream 4K

Web browsers

Available Features on Pluto TV

On FAST or Pluto TV, you’ll find many features that help you to stream content hassle-free. Some include the Watch List, Push Notifications, Favorites, Kids Mode, Newsletters, Social Share button, and Closed Captions. Here’s how these features work:

Watch List

This feature allows users to save content to a catalog that they can access later to view. This feature is also device-specific, and you don’t need a free account to utilize it. Select the video and click the “+” icon to add content to the Watch List. This adds the selected content to the list and then displays a checkmark to confirm. If successful, you will see the content in the “On Demand” dashboard. Keep in mind: any content that does not have the “+” icon cannot be added to the Watch List.

Push Notifications

Once the push notifications button is toggled on, you’ll receive alerts on your streaming devices whenever there are updates on Pluto TV. You can turn this feature on or off in the “Settings” of your streaming device, but you can’t on the main Pluto TV app.

Favorites

Adding content, a channel, or a show to “Favorites” makes them easy to find when thousands of content are on your streaming list. To add content to Favorites, hit the “heart” icon beside the content, and they’ll automatically appear on the “Live TV” page under “Favorites.” By tapping on the “heart” icon again, you’re removing the content from your “Favorites.” During this process, the color of the “heart” changes.

Kids Mode

This feature lets you seclude the content kids can stream on Pluto TV. Kids Mode is available to only registered users, and to turn on this feature, enable the on/off button in the Profile icon under the Kids Mode section. This includes the “Pluto TV kids” logo and a different profile icon to confirm that the Kids Mode is enabled.

Newsletters

Registered users receive updates via newsletters to inform them of newly uploaded content or upcoming upgrades on the platform. You can subscribe via email and turn off the newsletters by clicking the “Unsubscribe” button in your mail.

Social Share

This Social Share attribute allows you to distribute the content you are streaming across social media channels so that other users can also stream. You can also share content via URL links to reach more viewers on mobile gadgets and online.

Closed Captions

The Closed Caption feature enables subtitles on the content you’re streaming. You can enable this feature on all gadgets, but customizing them may be impossible due to location restrictions and streaming devices. One tap on the “CC” icon enables closed captions.

Search

This is used to find specific content, shows, or channels on Pluto TV. Whether you’re using the web version or mobile app, you can find the “Search” button on the menu bar right at the bottom of the page. Again, this feature isn’t available on all gadgets.

SharePlay

With SharePlay, you can share content with family and friends using FaceTime on mobile phones. Notably, you can access SharePlay only in the United States, and the content you want to share must be from the “On Demand” list. Also, note that live TV content cannot be shared using this feature.

Pluto TV Pricing

Pluto TV is 100% free, meaning the service has no pricing plans or subscriptions. You don’t need an email or credit card to start watching on Pluto. Go to their website or use the app, and you’re good to go with shows and movies immediately. If you sign up for a Pluto TV account, you get extra perks like picking your favorite channels and continuing a show on another device.

Pluto can do this because they show ads during programs, making it feel like regular cable TV. Usually, a 30-minute show has around four breaks, so each break will come with a few short ads. Knowing about Pluto TV, you must be triggered to watch trending channels and shows. If so, check out the steps below to watch them on your Smart TV.

How to Stream Pluto TV on Smart TV

If you must stream Pluto TV on your Smart TV, here are some simple steps to follow:

Navigate to the “Smart Hub” section on your Smart TV by pressing “Smart Hub” on your TV’s Remote. Next, press the left key button to go to “Apps.” Search for “Pluto TV” on the search bar and hit “done.” Click on “Pluto TV app” and select “Install.” Once the setup is complete, launch the application and maximize your streaming experience.

Note that the steps above are for a Samsung Smart TV. To get Pluto TV on other smart-tech TVs:

Use the remote button to open the web browser. Search for https://web.pluto.tv/ in the search bar and press enter. Make sure your TV is connected to a strong internet.

What to Watch on Pluto TV

Misery (1990) – A writer tries to ditch his famous character but gets kidnapped by a crazy fan, blurring isolation, fame, and obsession. Attack the Block (2012) – A movie showing a group of teenagers, under John Boyega’s lead, fighting aliens in their South London district. Kicking and Screaming (1995) – A film about what happens after college when many grads feel lost and uncertain about the future, and they talk a lot about it. Django Unchained (2013) – Tarantino sticks to his movie style, which is full of references and not liked by everyone, but it shows how he’s bold and can say deep stuff in different kinds of movies. The Big Short (2015) – A movie that’s both mad and funny, revealing how corrupt the 2007 financial crisis was. Silence (2016) – A deep movie that explores big ideas like fear, belief, and finding meaning in silence, reflecting on what it means to be human and how we think about important stuff. There Will Be Blood (2007) – A movie especially shows deep characters like Daniel Plainview like “Citizen Kane” and powerful visuals to tell the story without many words. A Few Good Men (2022) – Tom Cruise brings an energetic vibe to Aaron Sorkin’s talky style, making the courtroom drama even more engaging. No Country for Old Men (2007) – An eerie movie showing a disturbing performance by Javier Bardem as he fights against evil and aging. Bringing Out the Dead (1999) – A tough drama about ambulance workers facing tough times in chaotic emergencies, with Nicolas Cage trying to find redemption in a gritty cityscape.

Can Pluto TV Run on Apple TV?

As mentioned earlier, Pluto TV only runs without restrictions within the United States. So, you can use a VPN to stream it on Apple TV outside the US. Considering our review, we recommend ExpressVPN.

Get the premium version of ExpressVPN. Set up your account on the VPN and connect your Apple TV’s network to a US-based server. Go over to your Apple TV and press the App Store button on your remote controller to open the App Store. Find and download the “Pluto TV” app and sign in with your Pluto user profile. Start streaming on your Apple TV outside the US.

Conclusion

Pluto TV is a free streaming service that offers a lot of different shows and movies, similar to cable TV. Ads fund it. If you want to watch Pluto TV on a Smart TV outside the USA, try a VPN like ExpressVPN. Get the VPN on your Smart TV, connect to a US server, and get the Pluto TV app. Then you can watch all of Pluto TV’s shows and movies no matter where you are.

