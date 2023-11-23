RetroCrush Review 2023: Delve into the World of Classic Anime

What is RetroCrush? Rediscovering Classics in the World of Anime Streaming

Retrocrush is an anime-based streaming platform launched in 2020 to create a community grounded on consuming, discussing, and appreciating the golden era of Japanese cartoons. The platform shares the same parent company, Digital Media Rights, with streaming platforms like MidnightPulp and AsianCrush.

Before the inception of Retrocrush, anime cartoon genres remained largely unavailable. So, fans were only too glad to be given a platform to watch their once and still favorite animes. A year later, in the third quarter of 2021, Retrocrush announced a partnership with Redbox, a company centered on video rentals, to increase their library content, creating more variety for their content.

On the 6th of January 2022, an American company, Cinedigm, announced the acquisition of the parent company, Digital Media Rights. They also owned all the streaming services on DMR. According to a report by Deadline, a close source reported that Cinedigm bought DMR for $20 million to $25 million. Retrocrush partnered with Diskotek Media, AMG, TMS, Studio Pierrot, and NHK. The platform is available only in the US and Canada.

RetroCrush Across the Globe: Which Countries Have Access?

Countries United States Canada

Pro tip: Unlock RetroCrush from anywhere! Although RetroCrush is limited to the US and Canada, you can enjoy its nostalgic content worldwide Unlock RetroCrush from anywhere! Although RetroCrush is limited to the US and Canada, you can enjoy its nostalgic content worldwide using a VPN . Connect to a server in the supported regions and relive your favorite classic anime and films without restrictions.

RetroCrush Content – Navigating a Treasure Trove of Classic Anime Streaming

Retrocrush, like most on-demand streaming services, does not have original content unique to its platform, nor does it stream live in real-time. It offers programs targeted at specific audience requests that the subscribers have previously watched.

The platform entered the streaming world with programs like black Jack-The Movie and Galaxy Express 999, Cats Eye, and Golgo. Retrocrush has about 100 titles, mostly in their original Japanese dub. A few are also in English dubs with English subtitles. Here are some of the popular programs streamed on the Retrocrush platform.

Must Watch Content

The devil-lady

Barefoot Gen

Angel cop

Street fighter II

Fighting Spirit

Ghost story

Goku: Midnight Eye

Zieram 2

Yu-Gi-Oh Zexal

Key-the metal idol

Iria-Zieram

Bubblegum Crisis

Shining tears X-wing Cromartie High school

Yu-Gi-Oh GX

Little Nemo-Adventure in Slumberland

Wicked City

Flame of Reca

Appleseed 1988

Magic Night Rayearth

Metal skin panic Maddox-01

Yakitate-Japan

Nadia of the Mysterious Seas

Cobra

Demon City Shinjuku

Lagrange the flower of rin-ne

RetroCrush Pricing – Exploring Cost-Effective Options for Classic Anime Streaming

Retrocrush has a relatively small library compared to other competitors in the streaming world. The platform contents are mostly free but come with slightly inconvenient ads. But there is no need to fret since the ad experience isn’t as intrusive as most free services. Besides a one-minute commercial at the beginning of the program, the ads are less frequent, thankfully. You can watch an episode in Retrocrush for 30 minutes without any ads popping up, which is a relief. According to a report by PcMag, you don’t need to have an account to access the Retrocrush catalog.

For the paid version, you will have to pay $4.99 monthly, which comes with the benefit of no ads experience and grants the subscriber access to exclusive uncensored titles. For one year’s payment, the subscriber will pay $49.99 and come with free trials, too. That’s just about it. Unfortunately, it doesn’t upgrade the library content much or add substantial premium features. Consequently, most users opt for the free version instead.

Compatible Devices – Where Can You Experience Classic Anime Streaming?

A subscriber can access Retrocrush through the following devices;

Android smartphones

Android tabs

Android tv

Android box

Amazon fire tv

Roku devices

Apple smartphones

Apple tabs

Apple tv

Web browsers

Unfortunately, users can’t access RetroCrush through game consoles, which is a shortcoming compared to some of its competitors.

RetroCrush and VPN – How to Securely Access Classic Anime Streaming Anywhere

RetroCrunch, a nostalgic streaming service catering to enthusiasts of classic movies, TV shows, and video games, is exclusively available in the United States and Canada. However, for those outside these regions, a popular solution to access RetroCrunch is through a virtual private network (VPN), with ExpressVPN being a recommended choice. While it’s essential to be aware that using a VPN to access region-restricted content may potentially violate terms of service, some users may opt for this method to enjoy RetroCrunch’s retro content from anywhere in the world.

How RetroCrush Compares With Other Competitors

Platform Basic Price(monthly) Free-trials Ad-free Sub/dub Pros Cons RetroCrush $4.99 Yes Yes Both All contents in the library are free. The live stream experience is almost equivalent to that of live TV.

RetroCrunch is the best platform for vintage anime.

Viewing and search features are very smooth. Lacks recent content in its library. Crunchyroll $7.99 Yes Yes Both The largest anime library.

There is a new simulcast library from Japan on the paid version.

Event and store features on some premium versions. Some programs lack subbed or dubbed options.

For the free version with ads, the content is relatively small. Netflix $6.99 No Yes Both The library has exclusive original content you can’t find on any other platform.

Numerous audio and subtitle options in different languages, not just English and Japanese.

It allows up to four concurrent views, depending on the subscription plan. Lacks free trials. Hulu $7.99 Yes Yes Both Vast options of recent anime and known classics.

Inclusion of non-anime content. Free trial for 30 days. At least two simultaneous streaming on different devices. The paid version still comes with ads.

The difference between subs and dubs is blurred. HiDive $4.99 Yes Yes Both Various categories of content ranging from thrillers to romance.

Lower price for the paid version.

The library content is exclusive only on its platform, plus subtitled simulcasts.

The difference between subs and dubs is quite distinctive. Small library. Tubi Free No No Both It has other genres of content besides anime.

It boasts about 200 contemporary and vintage anime content.

It has free ad-supported programs.

You don’t need to have an account to enjoy the services. It needs to be more organized in its contents.

The resolution is limited to 720p.

Beyond RetroCrush: Exploring Other Options for Streaming

Verdict: Is RetroCrush Worth It?

Retrocrush started streaming in 2020, and though it is not as impressive as others, it has become popular. Bam! Fast forward three years. It is mixed with the high profile and is among the six best anime streaming sites globally. However, you probably don’t know this: Retrocrush is not your regular platform. No, it’s all about that retro anime flavor for the real old-school aficionados. This one’s for all the “freaks” with official cards as card-carrying members of the classic anime club.

