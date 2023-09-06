Sling TV Review: Read This Before You Sign Up

What is Sling TV?

Real-time streaming service provider Sling TV enables customers to watch live TV channels and on-demand material online. It offers a variety of subscriptions, one of which users can enhance with add-ons.

Sling TV’s channels are very similar to those you get with cable and satellite TV. On the other hand, Sling TV channels are more reasonably priced than many other services. Sling TV entered this market in 2016. However, many rivals have developed, providing various price points and distinctive characteristics.

These competitors include YouTube TV, Hulu Plus TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, and Philo. But even though the industry is filled with many providers of the same service, Sling TV is different due to its affordability, even with many features.

For instance, you can watch your favorite channels cheaper on many platforms than cable providers, as Sling TV is compatible with many platforms. Sling TV is owned by the renowned legal provider Dish Network, from which it obtains its channels. It also comprises add-ons for integrating some premium networks into your viewing experience.

In addition to offering your favorite entertainment channels, sports lovers will be exceedingly pleased to patronize Sling TV, which provides sports streaming services. It is worth noting that Sling TV is one of the unique live TV providers to air the NFL Redzone. Though its two tiers provide distinct channels, its Sports Extra package is $11/month, allowing Fantasy Football lovers to enjoy the best sports channels worldwide.

Key Features

Some of the most imperative features of Sling TV include the following:

Compatible with smartphones, TV, and web .

Impressive Picture in Picture (PiP) for Apple gadgets.

It’s a personalizable channel lineup.

Add-on packages.

Offers Live TV, on-demand content, and DVR recordings.

Availability and Pricing

For now, Sling TV is only available in the United States of America. Accessing it from any other country globally will result in an error message. On the contrary, you can use a trusted VPN provider to access the broad library of channels Sling TV provides.

In addition, Sling TV provides a free trial that lasts for seven days, after which your automated purchase will commence. Also, we’ve got a way to obtain it. Some users complain about not being able to access the free trial service via the web. However, you can use another Sling-compatible gadget (more on these devices below).

For its pricing, Sling TV provides three-tiered packaging, comprising two lower tiers and one higher, more extensive plan. Below are the packages provided by Sling TV:

Sling Orange

The Sling Orange is the cheapest and most basic package available. This plan includes about 41 channels and mainly covers family entertainment and collegiate sports, such as TBS and ESPN.

Though the Sling Orange provides over 50 hours of DVR storage with monthly subscriptions, it only supports one device at a time. This package is ideal for individuals who are college sports lovers, though it offers less value than the Sling Blue, which costs the same amount.

Note: Sling Orange does not provide a free trial. But, there are promotional offers that can help reduce the price for first-time subscribers.

Sling Blue

The Sling Blue package offers 54 TV channels, including sports, news, and family entertainment. Some popular tracks featured on Sling Blue include Fox, Fox Sports 1, the NFL Network, and other fantastic channels. On the downside, it doesn’t contain any ESPN stations for viewers.

Sling Blue costs $40 monthly and comprises 50 hours of DVR storage. Also, the Sling Blue outperforms the Sling Orange by enabling three devices to log in simultaneously. Thus, overall, Sling Blue offers comparatively more value at the cost of ESPN channels.

Sling Orange and Blue

The last and most extensive subscription plan for Sling TV users is the Sling Orange & Blue, which combines the best of both packages. Sling Orange & Blue offers all 68 channels on the Sling TV platform. It is the overall best for both sports fans and family entertainment geeks.

You don’t have to select the channels you want to get, and there are various family entertainment options like Disney, Freeform, and many more. Furthermore, it offers 50 hours of DVR storage, including streaming services to over three devices simultaneously. The only limitation is the increased price of $55/month.

Channels Aired on Sling TV

Below is the channel list for Sling Orange and Blue plan:

AMC

A&E

AXS TV

BET

Brav

BBC America

Bloomberg

CNN

Comet

Cartoon Network

Comedy Central

Disney Channel

Discovery Channel

EPIX Drive-IN

E!

ESPN

ESPN 3

ESPN 2

FX

FOX

FSI

Food Network

Fuse

Freeform

Fox News

HLN

HGTV

History Channel

Investigation Discovery

IFC

Local Now

Lifetime

Motortrend

MSNBC

NBC

National Geographic Channel

NFL Network

Nick Jr.

SYFY

TLC

Travel Channel USA

TBS

TNT

Vice

truTV

Pros and Cons

While Sling TV ranks as one of our most recommended live TV service providers, it is essential to outline some of the benefits and limitations of choosing it. As such, we’ve outlined the pros and cons of Sling TV below.

Pros Intelligent, intuitive interface.

Impressive performance.

Cost-effective TV packages.

Comprises a wide array of versatile add-ons.

It doesn’t include any hidden fees or long-term contracts.

Comes with Cloud DVR service.

Channels can be customized. Cons Only available to users in the United States.

It has fewer channels compared to cable TV and other streaming providers.

Its user interface isn’t beginner-friendly.

It would be best if you used add-ons on some channels.

The structure of its packages and channels only favors users who choose the Orange & Blue package overall.

Lacks many popular local channels.

The internet connection determines the streaming quality.

Platforms

Some smart devices help you access and watch your desired channels on the Sling TV streaming platform.

TVS and Streamers

Android/Google TV, Chromecast, Google Nest Hub, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, LG webOS TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Evoca, TiVo Stream, Xfinity boxes, Vizio, Meta Go/Quest, and Meta Portal.

Smartphones, PCs, and Browsers

Amazon Fire Tablets, Chrome, Windows 10, and more recent OS, Safari, Android OS, and iOS.

Gaming Consoles

Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S. The PlayStation console is one central platform that does not support viewing Sling TV channels. You can also access the Sling TV Channels through its official website.

Interface

Sling TV offers an impressive interface, enabling a great snapshot of the available options and arranging featured content in its proper places. Notably, Sling TV’s interface is lightweight, fast, and unencumbered. It usually comes with a minimalistic design you can scroll through all day. It comprises more options than ‘now and next,’ which many of Sling TV’s competitors use.

Also, a sorting option helps you filter channels alphabetically (A-Z or Z-A), sports, news, and favorites. Its interface also includes particular tabs for DVR, Search, and On Demand options. On the Home Screen, the first categories include ‘Top Channel’ based on the things you’ve watched before. Below that, you will see recommendations for on-demand content and live TV. Other sections include featured-themed content.

Currently, there is a row advertising the return of college sports, while trending movies, popular TV shows, my channels, and an option to scroll through the media are included. On mobile view, after minimizing the live feed to the guide or return home screen, the ongoing programming will reduce to the bottom of the screen as the video continues playing in a thumbnail.

You can easily recall the view whenever you want. Also, the mobile view provides the option to see favorites and recent channels in a sidebar at the right end of the screen. It is usually neat, minimalistic, and tidy.

Immediately you tap on any program; it instantly opens without any considerable lag time before it displays full resolution. Also, it is worth noting that the iPadOS and tvOS versions of the software have picture-in-picture features, allowing the thumbnail view.

But, while Sling TV’s interface is intuitive and impressive, it is not as sophisticated and unique as its competitors. Other live-streaming alternatives provide slicker interfaces, while industry giants like Hulu and YouTube TV offer much more profound and user-tailored experiences.

Features

Resolution

One of the weak points of Sling TV is its resolution. This aspect is where it loses majorly to its other key competitors. As we mentioned earlier, the resolution of any live-streaming activity depends mainly on the internet connection. Also, the maximum streaming resolution for live TV is 720p, which could be better, though manageable.

720p at 30 fps gives the Sling TV digital entertainment platform quite an archaic experience, as rivals like FuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu have the rare 4K resolution displays.

Audio

The typical audio feature for some content is 2.0. However, some on-demand content can support 5.1 audio.

Storage

The DVR storage capacity of Sling TV is manageable but can and should be upgraded. At 50 hours of recording capacity for each premium package, you can only record a handful of programs before your storage gets exhausted. On the other hand, this is ideal if you are trying to save money and spend less on your entertainment budget.

The DVR feature helps you record any movie, TV show, game, or documentary episode while playing live. Also, if you are not viewing live, Sling TV has a timer that reveals how far the program has gone. This is way more effective than a regular visual progress bar.

Watch Party

Sling TV also boasts a Watch Party feature for live TV and on-demand content, enabling you to simultaneously view a show or program with a family member or friend.

If you want to use this feature, you must upgrade your app or browser to the latest version, subscribe to the Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue packages, and add the email addresses of your Watch Party members.

Compatibility

Sling TV is compatible with many smart electronic devices except PlayStation. The app is available on Google TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Nest Hub, Meta Portal, Meta Go/Quest, Roku, TiVo Stream, Oculus Go, Xfinity boxes, Google Chromecast, LG webOS TVs, Samsung, Windows OS 10+ and above, iOS, Android, Google Chrome browser, Safari, Amazon Fire tablets, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Integrations

Sling TV can also be integrated with the AirTV 2 and more recent versions to include local channels on the Sling TV platform. These devices help you to tune into every available channel in the area. The AirTV 2 will require a supported external hard drive to convert to a DVR. But the recent AirTV Anywhere comes with four tuners and a built-in 1TB drive.

Add-ons

Sling TV comes with a vast array of extra add-ons, giving end users an outstanding experience compared to competitors.

Library

Sling TV differs from its contenders, including its pricing, interface, and setups. One other distinguishing factor is its library. It comprises two different lower packages with overlapping channels in both plans. Sling Orange has 40 channels, while Sling Blue has 54, each costing $40 monthly.

The robust plan (Orange & Blue) costs $55 monthly and comprises 68 channels. It also comes with free content for individuals whose subscriptions have been exhausted. It is worth noting that the Orange and Blue plans provide some fantastic channels but can’t satisfy your entertainment or sports cravings alone. Let’s explain this below.

If you love the NFL, you need both plans, as ESPN only airs on Sling Orange (Monday Night Football). Sling Blue has the NFL Network. Also, local Fox (airing Sunday afternoon matches) and NBC (showing Sunday Night Football) are available in some locations. Then, to view the Sunday afternoon matches on CBS, you will need an HD antenna.

If you demand an HD antenna (which costs about $44.99), Sling will send it to your doorstep if you pay for two months upfront. Regardless, using an antenna defies the concept of being a cord-cutting (wireless) streaming service. In addition, if you pay for three months upfront at once, Sling will gift you an AirTV Anywhere streamer, enabling you to view and record local channels for free.

Aside from the NFL, Sling has some other features that must be revisited. For instance, the USA Network, which airs Premier League football, can only be seen on Sling Blue. This channel is one of the most sought-after by football fans. Also, Reality TV lovers get split channels for entertainment. So, to enjoy Sling TV to its fullest, consider contacting the Orange and Blue package.

Performance

While 720p is not the ideal resolution to watch, it is still an adequate quality for live streaming without having problems. The main reason this is not a problem is that it isn’t very heavy-duty for server operation. Sling TV’s interface is typically quick, as it recommends using an internet connection as fast as 5 Mbps.

However, if you want to watch using multiple devices, Sling TV recommends utilizing an internet connection as strong as 25 Mbps for trusted streams. On Sling TV, content loads quickly, recordings are effective, and on-demand content is readily available. In addition, the search option might not be ideal for live-streaming services, but it does suffice effectively.

Conclusion

Sling TV is a good choice if you are looking for live TV streaming that is affordable and effective. The platform covers most of the basics. Also, if you are not keen on high-end AV features and massive DVR space, Sling TV is right.

However, suppose you are searching for an extensive cable-like set of channels, a more spacious DVR, adequate access to local TV feeds, and 4K HDR content; the extra cost doesn’t matter. In that case, you might need to consider another alternative.

FAQs