Stan Review 2023 – Is This OTT Streaming Service Worth It?

What is Stan? Exploring the Streaming Platform for Premium Entertainment

Stan is an Australian on-demand and over-the-top streaming service platform that started on 26 January 2015. It has several movies, TV shows, and many other entertaining video content for its users. Its contents are from foreign and local productions, allowing users to watch their favorite shows and movies. It also offers original and featured content.

Over the years, Stan has had over 10 million downloads on Google Play Store, which has risen to a 2.9-star rating. It has over 2.6 million active users, indicating its steady growth since its inception. It was Australia’s third largest streaming service in 2020, following Disney Plus, which followed Netflix. The company was initially StreamCo Media and a strategic alliance between Fairfax Media and Nine Entertainment.

The two companies invested $50 million each on the StreamCo platform in August 2014, making them 50% owners each. In December 2014, they changed the streaming platform’s name to Stan Entertainment, and in January 2015, they launched it. In 2018, Nine Entertainment bought over Fairfax Media’s 50% share in the streaming service platform. With this, it became the sole owner of Stan Entertainment. It existed on 1 April 2014, but its launch was not until January 2015.

Stan Across the Globe: Which Countries Have Access to the Platform?

Stan Content – A Rich Selection of Premium Entertainment

Stan has a vast content library of thousands of hours of movies, TV shows, and series, including original productions. It also has sports content like Grand Slam Tennis, UEFA Champions League, The Home of Rugby, and more for sports lovers. Users can watch live and on-demand sports content on the platform at personally regulated times.

The first key programming Stan announced was about Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad – two popular movies. A few months later, it acquired the right to two more films – Mozart in the Jungle and Transparent. Stan currently partners with other production companies to air some of their movies and TV series.

Warner Bros, Paramount Global, MGM, Showtime, ABC, SBS, Sony Pictures, BBC Worldwide, and Village Road are such companies. The streaming company signed non-exclusive contracts with Viacom, ABC Commercial, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and MTV in December 2014. These contracts allowed it to show content from these production companies, indicating the platform content library is comprehensive.

In 2015, more US TV series came to the Australian movie streaming service as it formulated a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. It made more content deals in 2016 and other years after, trying to increase its content library for users’ prowess. It has original Australian series and movies that are exclusive to its platform. One of its original series is Enemies of the State and many more.

Stan has contents that are exclusive to it, yet they are not its original production. One such is Plunk, which was airing in Eleven before June 2015 when Stan acquired it. A few others are Domina, Rise, Preacher, Electric Dreams, Animaniacs, A to Z, Eye Candy, Flesh and Bone, and many more.

Stan Features – Elevating Your Streaming Experience

Some notable features of Stan include:

Offline Download: This Stan feature is for users that want to save data. Here, users can download content to watch later in offline mode .

Personalization and Suggestions: Stan offers users movies and TV series suggestions that they might love. The tips come from users’ previous watches. Its recommendations are usually 80% accurate.

Stan Price and Plans – Navigating Affordable Options for Premium Streaming

Stan is not a free streaming platform; it charges a subscription fee for the excellent services it renders and its many contents. It has three subscription plans with unique fees and features aside from the general features of the streaming service. Here are the plans and their uniqueness.

Stan Basic Plan

This plan is the most minor subscription on Stan. It offers a 30-day free trial for new subscribers with no obligation to continue with the subscription after the free trial expires. This feature allows the new subscribers to test the service and decide if it is worth their money. Users can cancel their subscriptions when the free trial expires.

Although the Stan Basic plan allows logging in on many devices, users can only stream on one screen simultaneously. It will automatically end any other streaming from other devices, leaving just one. It allows offline downloads on devices; users can’t watch in 4K Ultra HD or HD picture resolution.

However, unlimited access to all the platform’s available content is complete, and users can cancel their subscriptions at will. All these for a subscription price of $10 every month. Users can access the Stan Sport for an extra fee of $15, and the add-on has all the features the base subscription has. Also, it is available on-demand and live.

Stan Standard Plan

Stan Standard plan has a 30-day free trial for new subscribers. Also, it allows users to watch on three different devices simultaneously and offline download on three devices. The streaming picture resolution on this plan is not available in 4K Ultra HD, but it is available in HD format. Here, users also get unlimited access to all the platform’s content, including TV shows, movies, and others. There is an option to cancel the subscription at any time. The price for this subscription plan is $16 monthly. Additionally, users can activate the Stan Sport add-on plan.

Stan Premium Plan

The Stan Premium Plan is the most expensive and the one with the most features. It has a 30-day free trial, four devices for simultaneous streaming and offline downloads, and a 4K Ultra HD picture resolution. Also, it displays content in HD format, users have no content restrictions, and they can cancel their subscription anytime. The subscription fee is $21 per month, and the Stan Sport Add-on is also available for this plan.

Stan Supported Devices – Where Can You Enjoy Premium Entertainment

Stan is compatible with a few devices so it won’t function properly on other devices. Below are some of the devices Stan is available on.

Smart TVs

Some smart TVs like LG, Sony, Hisense, TCL, and Samsung work with Stan. They come with platforms that make accessing Stan possible.

Mobile Devices

Stan is compatible with iOS and Android mobile devices. You can watch Stan tablets, iPads, iPhones and Android smartphones. The service is available for download on the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

Set-top Boxes

Some set-top boxes like Chromecast, Telstra, Fetch, and Apple TV are Stan-matched. They are easy to use, and they work with TVs.

Gaming Consoles

Gaming consoles are not only for games, as many people know them to be. Stan is available on gaming consoles like PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

Computers

Another device type that Stan is available on is the computer. People using Windows and Mac can watch Stan without glitch.

Pros Stan’s interface is user-friendly.

Its content library is large.

Users can watch movies offline with the offline download option.

The platform has a 4K picture resolution. Cons It has a few technical issues that occur sometimes.

It is expensive compared to other on-demand movie streaming devices.

Stan and VPN – Ensuring Secure Access to Premium Streaming Anywhere

Stan is only available in Australia and a few other countries around. However, it has geo-restrictions for many other countries. Some countries can access the platform’s website, yet watching movies is restricted. Nonetheless, people in Stan geo-restricted areas can access the platform and all its features and contents using VPNs.

VPN apps make anonymous access to internet services seamless. They hide your IP address and make your internet activities untraceable, allowing people to use geo-restricted platforms. To get this access, download the VPN app, connect to the Australia server, download the Stan app, and watch your favorite movies. Some VPN apps great for Stan are ExpressVPN, Surfshark, NordVPN, and others.

Verdict: Is Stan Worth it?

Maybe, this is when you should try using Stan. Compared with its advantages, it has a few drawbacks, making many users stream the video. In 2020, Foxtel Now was ranked the third most popular Australian movie streaming service after Netflix and Disney+. It also fits different device categories, including a computer or cell phone. Stand provides this service and has three plans, which are also for users to stream different grades of content using it. Its users can also access and download content for offline viewing — a good thing to have in an OTT platform.

