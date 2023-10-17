Starz Review 2023 – A Comprehensive Look at Premium Service

What is Starz? Your Gateway to Premium Streaming Entertainment

Starz is an on-demand video streaming platform. It’s the go-to place for fascinating original shows, movies, and popular content from different movie studios. Users can seamlessly watch TV series, movies, TV shows, documentaries, and others.

Starz’s over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store and 4.6 stars from 169k reviews indicate that it is one of the best, thanks to its vast content library that glues users to their screens. Starz is an American premium cable and satellite TV network from its parent company, Starz Inc., part of Lionsgate. It’s been around for over 29 years, launching on February 1, 1994. It was originally called Starz! (notice the “!”) until they changed the name to ‘Starz’ in 2005.

On September 29, 2022, the company redesigned its logo to ‘STARZ’. Also, it has made a few more changes since its inception until date. Initially, it was mostly available through cable systems with Tele-Communications Inc. running it, but things have evolved.

The Crying Game and Scent of a Woman were the first two movies Starz aired on the platform, and they were 1992 movies. At the time, TCI and Liberty Media operated the network together as a joint venture, with TCI owning 50.1% of it. However, the two media companies were under John Malone’s control.

The programming on the streaming service includes motion pictures relating to the theater and original first-run television series. It operates six 24-hour linear channels that are multiplexed. Besides the on-demand content on Starz, they also show live broadcasts of their regular TV channels. These channels have the Starz main programs available on both the West and East coasts, and you can access them if you’re an Amazon Video customer.

Starz has two sister networks, Starz Encore and MoviePlex, and their main office is in Santa Monica, California. They also have satellite facilities in Englewood, Colorado, in the Meridian International Business Centre, and an office in New York City.

Availability by Country: Where Can You Access Premium Streaming?

Countries United States Puerto Rico

Pro tip: Starz is typically accessible in the United States and Puerto Rico. However, outside the allowed regions, Starz is typically accessible in the United States and Puerto Rico. However, outside the allowed regions, you can use a VPN to connect to a US server and unlock its content library. This allows you to enjoy Starz from anywhere worldwide, gaining access to a wide range of movies and TV shows.

Starz Data Safety – Protecting Your Information While Streaming

The safety of a platform when it comes to data depends on how it collects, shares, and safeguards that data. The developers of Starz have shared how they handle users’ data. Let’s check it out.

Data that Starz Collect

Starz collects certain users’ data after registration. Here is a list of the data it collects and the reason.

Users’ Personal Information: The platform developers collect personal information like names, User IDs, and email addresses. This data helps with the app’s proper functionality and personalized messages. It allows the developers to keep users safe, prevent fraud, perform analytics, and promote compliance . Also, developers use users’ personal information to manage accounts properly.

The platform developers collect personal information like names, User IDs, and email addresses. This data helps with the app’s proper functionality and personalized messages. It allows the developers to . Also, developers use users’ personal information to manage accounts properly. User Location: Starz keeps a secure record of the general location of each user for marketing and security reasons. Additionally, this information is used by developers to prevent fraud, analyze data, and ensure that users follow the platform’s rules. It also helps improve the app’s features and manage user accounts.

Starz keeps a secure record of the general location of each user for marketing and security reasons. Additionally, the platform’s rules. It also helps improve the app’s features and manage user accounts. Financial Information: The platform doesn’t retain your financial data to benefit itself. The developers keep your payment information to handle your account efficiently. This way, users don’t have to re-enter their payment details whenever they want to renew their subscriptions . They also keep track of your purchase history, which helps in effectively managing your account.

The platform doesn’t retain your financial data to benefit itself. The developers keep your payment information to handle your account efficiently. This way, . They also keep track of your purchase history, which helps in effectively managing your account. Users’ Messages: Starz collects emails as part of its data. They do this to make the user experience more personalized, for advertising, to prevent scams , to improve security, and to ensure compliance with regulations. They also use this email data for analytics and to efficiently manage accounts, enhance developer communication, and improve the app.

Starz collects emails as part of its data. They , to improve security, and to ensure compliance with regulations. They also use this email data for analytics and to efficiently manage accounts, enhance developer communication, and improve the app. App Activities, Information, and Performance: The streaming platform collects information about the user’s interaction with the app, in-app search history, crash logs, and diagnostics. This data helps the developers run analytics on the platform, increase effective app functionality, and aid personalization. Also, it is great for advertising.

Data that Starz Share

Starz shares users’ data with third-party organizations but doesn’t share all. Here are some of the data it transmits after collection.

Users’ Personal Information: Starz developers share user email addresses, IDs, and names to enhance the app experience. They use this information to personalize the user’s experience within the app , tailoring it to their preferences and making it more enjoyable.

Starz developers share user email addresses, IDs, and names to enhance the app experience. They , tailoring it to their preferences and making it more enjoyable. Location: Sharing user location with third-party organizations typically occurs for various purposes, such as targeted advertising, analytics, and improving services. This is why Starz share user’s locations with 3rd party organizations .

Sharing user location with third-party organizations typically occurs for various purposes, such as targeted advertising, analytics, and improving services. . App Activities: Starz shares your in-app activities, like how you use the app and your search history, for marketing and other useful purposes.

Safety Measures that Starz Follow

The security practices of a platform are a strong determinant of how safe it is. They explain how the platform handles your collected and shared data.

Transit Data Encryption: Starz encrypts users’ data when sending it to third-party organizations. This means hackers can’t access the data while it’s in transit .

Starz encrypts users’ data when sending it to third-party organizations. This . You Can Request Starz to Delete Your Data: Starz developers created an option within the platform where users can request them to delete their data. This is because most users prefer maximum privacy across the platform.

Content – Diving into a World of Premium Streaming Options

Given the vast content library on Starz, it is almost impossible to run out of content to watch on the platform. It has original and featured content to heighten the entertainment for users. Some of its contents are exclusive, which means no other site has them.

Ranging from hit movies to blockbusters and more, the service streams all of its content in clear HD. Some notable series on the platform are Power, P-VALLEY, and many more. It shows the latest movies for those who enjoy watching new-release films.

Starz segments its content according to genres, allowing users to get entertainment in a more personalized way. As such, viewers can find content on Starz in genres ranging from romance, rom-com, comedy, and action to documentary, drama, horror, shows, and many more. Interestingly, it has over 1,000 movies and more than 100 TV shows.

Features – Enhancing Your Premium Streaming Experience

Multi-Device Support

A fantastic thing about Starz is that it works on many different devices. This means you can watch it however you like, wherever you want – at home, in the office, or even outdoors.

See it First

The ‘see it first’ feature allows users to watch new series episodes before they air. It doesn’t, however, show the full episode. Rather, it displays catchy scenes of the episode for users to decide if it is worth watching.

Watch Contents by Favorites

Many people have favorite actors and actresses, favorite genres, and more. The “watch contents by favorite” feature allows users to access movies their favorite cast plays. It also displays movies based on genres, allowing movie lovers to watch from their favorite genres and titles.

Content Search

Starz has a search bar that makes finding movies easy. It is fast and shows the searched content along with others related to it by name, genre, or cast. For this feature, using Starz helps users control their movie-watching experience.

Offline Downloads

The offline download feature allows people to watch movies offline on Starz without streaming online. All it takes is opening the movie you want to download and clicking on the ‘Download’ button under it. You need a strong internet connection and data subscription for this to work.

Simultaneous Streaming

With 4 devices simultaneously streaming, you and your friend can share one account and watch different contents simultaneously. The system won’t glitch even with this feature running.

Starz Supported Devices – Where Can You Enjoy Premium Streaming?

Starz supports several devices in the media industry; we will check them out by category.

Mobile Devices

Starz is compatible with mobile devices from Android smartphones to tablets, iPhones, and iPads. Its users can easily access all the features and benefits of the service from any of these compatible devices. It makes Starz handy for mobile users, fostering convenience and portability. While the platform is compatible with mobile gadgets, the Android devices must be from version 5 and above and the iOS from version 10.3 and above.

Computers

Starz works well with computers. However, there are only a few that support the platform. Some are Windows 10 and above and Apple OSX 10.57 and above. Therefore, you can either get it on the web or use an emulator to download it.

Gaming Consoles

Gaming consoles like Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, and Xbox One will work appropriately with Starz. However, they don’t work alone. A TV is important for the consoles to work because gaming consoles don’t have screens.

Set-top Boxes

Set-top boxes are also well-matched with Starz, and like gaming consoles, they require TVs to be functional. Starz works with a few examples of set-top boxes, such as the Roku Stick Roku 2, 3, and 4 from the second-generation group. A few others are Razer Forge, NVIDIA Shield, Nexus Player, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Chromecast, and others.

Smart TVs

There are many smart TVs worldwide, but Starz only supports a few. Users can watch Starz on Sony and Samsung Smart TVs from their 2014 version. Others include LG TVs with WebOS 3.0 and above, etc.

User Interface – Navigating Premium Streaming with Ease

Starz on the Web

Starz is available on the web as it is on the mobile platform. However, it doesn’t offer all the features the platform has. Only a few web browsers support Starz; some notable ones are Chrome, Apple Safari, Firefox, and Edge. It has a great yet complex interface. They allow users to download Starz extensions or use the service directly on its website. It is easy to get; search for Starz.com on your web browser and get the premium streaming entertainment it offers.

Starz on Mobile

Starz is also available on mobile as software and is the most frequently used platform streaming medium. It offers all the streaming service features, causing more people to use it. According to reports, Google Play Store has recorded over 10 million Starz downloads, and Apple is not far behind. Aside from the features, the interface is attractive and user-friendly, making the platform easy to use.

Starz Pricing – Unlocking the Value of Premium Streaming

Starz is a premium on-demand video streaming platform with two subscription plans, monthly and yearly, which costs $8.99/month and $74.99/year, respectively. However, the platform gives a discount price of $5 for a new user’s first month as its special offer. The subscription fee includes applicable taxes, which auto-renews if it stays active. It’s worth knowing that Starz subscription fees are non-refundable, so you must be certain before making your payments.

Accessibility and Parental Control – Crafting a Safe and Inclusive Viewing Experience

Accessibility of certain content on Starz can be restricted thanks to the parental control feature. This vital feature can help keep young viewers safe from rated content on the platform. Every parent and guardian wants their kids to be enlightened in useful and safe content as the world evolves. So, instead of denying them access to streaming platforms or online videos, they can activate the parental guidance feature to control what the young viewers can access.

Also, Starz has content for kids, making it a safe go-to platform for kids streaming without adult supervision. To enable parental control, the adult must create a secret PIN to restrict young viewers from watching rated or kid-unfriendly content.