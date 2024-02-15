How to Stream Hulu on PS4 with a VPN in 2024

Quick Guide to Streaming Hulu on PS4 with a VPN

Set up your PS4 and connect it to the internet. Sign up for a Hulu-compatible VPN like ExpressVPN. Get the VPN app on your PS4. Connect to a server in the US or Japan. Sign Up on the Hulu platform. Get the Hulu app and watch your favourite content.

Top-notch VPNs for Streaming Hulu – Quick List

ExpressVPN: ExpressVPN is a top-tier VPN service known for its blazing-fast speeds, strong security features, and user-friendly interface, making it an excellent choice for those prioritizing performance and privacy. Private Internet Access: Private Internet Access (PIA) is a reliable VPN provider recognized for its commitment to privacy and security. With a large server network, PIA offers robust encryption and customizable settings, catering to users seeking a balance between anonymity and functionality. NordVPN: NordVPN stands out as a leading VPN solution renowned for its extensive server network, exceptional speed, and emphasis on security. With user-friendly features and a commitment to privacy, NordVPN is a popular choice for those seeking a comprehensive and reliable VPN service.

Why do You Need a VPN to Stream Hulu on PS4?

Hulu has a geo-restriction policy that keeps it from functioning in many countries. The streaming service is only available in the US and Japan, so people outside can’t use it except with a VPN. This is because VPNs help to change users’ locations and give them new IP addresses.

Therefore, you can use a VPN to change your device location to the US or Japan, where Hulu is available. With this, Hulu will be available to you seamlessly, along with many other internet services that people in the country enjoy. This is possible with any device, including PS4 consoles.

Best VPNs to Stream Hulu – Detailed List

1. ExpressVPN

Using ExpressVPN can grant users access to Hulu on PS4 outside the US. The platform has many features that make users trust it. ExpressVPN has more than 3000 servers in over 105 countries. This allows users to connect to as many countries as they desire. ExpressVPN has the best-in-class encryption to protect users online. It works with AES-256, which many security experts use for protection. With this, users’ data can be safe from hackers, trackers, and more.

ExpressVPN users don’t only get protection when they surf the internet. The platform goes further to protect them from dangerous Wi-Fi networks. More so, it shields users against security breaches and packet sniffing. Users can use the internet without leaving traces of their online activities when they use ExpressVPN. The platform doesn’t save the user’s browser history or share it. Using Hulu outside the US is possible with ExpressVPN because the platform unblocks the geo-restriction. It does this by changing the device location and IP address.

Features

Simultaneous Usage on Eight Devices: With ExpressVPN, you can connect eight devices to one account and use them without hindrances. This feature makes the platform great for organizations with few workers .

With ExpressVPN, you can connect eight devices to one account and use them without hindrances. This feature . Supports Many Devices: You can use your iOS, Mac, Android, Linux, Windows, routers, and game consoles on ExpressVPN. Also, the VPN supports web browsers like Edge, Firefox, Safari, Chrome, and a few others .

You can use your iOS, Mac, Android, Linux, Windows, routers, and game consoles on ExpressVPN. Also, the VPN supports . 24/7 Available Customer Support: On ExpressVPN, you can always get answers to your queries 24/7 from any location on live chat or email. The VPN has made its customer support team experts available to serve you right.

On ExpressVPN, you can always get answers to your queries 24/7 from any location on live chat or email. The VPN has made its customer support team experts available to serve you right. High-speed Connection: ExpressVPN has a high speed that lets pages load in seconds, and movies play without glitches. You can also seamlessly play games online at a high speed.

Pricing

ExpressVPN is a VPN service that users can subscribe to any of its three tiers. They all come in different prices and durations. Let’s see the details below.

1-month Plan: The 1-month plan costs $12.95 for a monthly subscription . It is better for people who are not consistent with ExpressVPN. A 30-day money-back guarantee is certain for this plan.

The 1-month plan . It is better for people who are not consistent with ExpressVPN. A 30-day money-back guarantee is certain for this plan. 6-month Plan: The cost of the 6-month plan is $9.99 per month , which is a subsidized price of the previous plan. If you opt for this plan, you’ve saved up to $9 monthly on a subscription. If you don’t like the service after using it for 30 days, you can also cancel and get a refund.

The cost of the , which is a subsidized price of the previous plan. If you opt for this plan, you’ve saved up to $9 monthly on a subscription. If you don’t like the service after using it for 30 days, you can also cancel and get a refund. The 12-month Plan: This package will cost you $6.67 per month. This plan comes with a free 3 months for users. Also, it has a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros A wide range of servers allows users to use more online services.

A wide range of servers allows users to use more online services. ExpressVPN bypasses the geo-restriction policy of Now TV for users.

ExpressVPN bypasses the geo-restriction policy of Now TV for users. It has a 24/7 live chat support feature for customers.

It has a 24/7 live chat support feature for customers. The connection speed is high, allowing users to enjoy the flow of the service.

The connection speed is high, allowing users to enjoy the flow of the service. The security on ExpressVPN is top-notch. Cons It doesn’t label the streaming service it works with.

It doesn’t label the streaming service it works with. ExpressVPN customer service doesn’t handle highly technical issues.

Read our comprehensive ExpressVPN review

2. Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access is one of the best VPNs to watch Hulu on PS4 outside the US. It is compatible with the streaming service and the device. Considering the rate at which dangers flood the internet, the importance of online privacy has increased. Private Internet Access offers every user strong security for their privacy. This means they can access the internet anonymously. Aside from anonymous internet surfing, Private Internet Access users can secure their data from hackers, snoopers, and more. The VPN uses encryptions to protect the user’s information, including banking details, emails, pictures, and more, to prevent third parties or bad players from accessing it.

The internet has formed a global community that continues to expand with so many resources for people to harness. However, unseen boundaries are everywhere, stopping people from exercising their desired liberty online. Private Internet Access seeks to eliminate these boundaries and allow people to access all their favourite Internet services. It does so by helping them overcome throttling and geo-restrictions. Private Internet Access has add-ons, which provide users with extra layers of security. One of these is Privacy-First Antivirus, which is a state-of-the-art antivirus software. Private Internet Access also has a Dedicated IP Address as an add-on. Here, users can replace their IP addresses with new ones that allow them to appear in a new location.

Features

Privacy on Major Devices: You can use Private Internet Access on any major devices, including Windows, Android, MacOS, iOS, Linux, and more, with the platform. You can also use web browsers like Chrome, Safari, Opera Mini, Firefox , and a few more with the VPN.

You can use Private Internet Access on any major devices, including Windows, Android, MacOS, iOS, Linux, and more, with the platform. You can , and a few more with the VPN. Simultaneous Use of Unlimited Devices: With Private Internet Access, users can connect unlimited devices on one account and use them simultaneously. It doesn’t attract an extra cost; it helps save money, as different people can split the cost and use one account .

With Private Internet Access, users can connect unlimited devices on one account and use them simultaneously. It doesn’t attract an extra cost; . Fast VPN Service: Private Internet Access exposes you to a fast Internet service. Here, you can stream, research, play games, connect to servers, and perform many other online activities with lightning speed .

Private Internet Access exposes you to a fast Internet service. Here, you can stream, research, play games, connect to servers, and . Fleet of Servers: The VPN service has many servers in over 91 countries. This feature helps it offer user services from many countries .

The VPN service has many servers in over 91 countries. . No Logs: Users can relax knowing that Private Internet Access doesn’t track, save, record, or share their activity logs. This means no internet activity can be traced back to the VPN user .

Users can relax knowing that Private Internet Access doesn’t track, save, record, or share their activity logs. This . Easy to Use and Set Up: Setting up and using Private Internet Access is easy for everyone, including new users. The platform has an interface that makes it interesting to navigate.

Pricing

Private Internet Access has three plans with pricing and timing differences. The features are, however, the same for all three plans. Note that all the plans have a 30-day money-back assurance.

1-month Plan: According to the name, users only pay for this plan every month, costing $11.95 . It is awesome for people who won’t have the service all year.

According to the name, users only pay for this plan every month, . It is awesome for people who won’t have the service all year. 1-Year Plan: The Private Internet Access 1-year plan only allows users to simultaneously pay for an entire year. Breaking the one-year subscription fee to monthly, users will pay $3.33 per month .

The Private Internet Access 1-year plan only allows users to simultaneously pay for an entire year. Breaking the one-year subscription fee to monthly, users . 3-Year Plan: The Private Internet Access three-year plan is the best. Although users must pay for three years at once, it comes at a monthly cost of $1.98. It is the cheapest plan, offering users free usage for four months.

Pros Private Internet Access is big on users’ privacy and protection, keeping users safe 24/7.

Private Internet Access is big on users’ privacy and protection, keeping users safe 24/7. The VPN service unblocks Hulu on PS4.

The VPN service unblocks Hulu on PS4. The servers on the VPN are in thousands.

The servers on the VPN are in thousands. It is cost-effective and still offers discounts on festive seasons.

It is cost-effective and still offers discounts on festive seasons. It has a high torrent download speed. Cons Private Internet Access doesn’t have exclusions or allowlisting for apps.

Private Internet Access doesn’t have exclusions or allowlisting for apps. The VPN doesn’t work with every streaming service.

3. NordVPN

NordVPN is an excellent choice for accessing Hulu on your PS4 outside the US. Its compatibility with streaming services and gaming consoles is just one of its many outstanding features. NordVPN ensures users enjoy seamless worldwide internet services without disruptions, eliminating online hindrances during internet surfing. Benefit from unlimited bandwidth on NordVPN, promoting fast internet connection speeds for smooth streaming, gaming, page loading, and other online activities. No ISP throttling is experienced on the VPN platform.

NordVPN allows users to secure up to 6 devices simultaneously under one account. The platform maintains optimal performance even with multiple devices connected simultaneously. Compatible with various devices, including Windows, Linux, Smart TVs, gaming consoles, iOS, Android, MacOS, Fire Stick, Qnap, Kodi, and Chrome, NordVPN offers versatility in securing major device types. NordVPN boasts a vast network of over 5500 servers across 60 countries, facilitating easy and fast connections for users worldwide. Ensure the safety of your data during internet drops with NordVPN’s reliable internet kill switch feature, protecting your information from potential risks.

Features

Robust Security Protocols: NordVPN employs stringent security protocols to safeguard users’ data and devices against cyber threats and allow worry-free internet surfing .

NordVPN employs stringent security protocols to safeguard users’ data and devices against . 24/7 Customer Support: NordVPN’s customer support is readily available 24/7, offering solutions to any issues users may encounter during their VPN usage .

NordVPN’s customer support is readily available 24/7, offering solutions to any issues . Recommended Server Feature: NordVPN intelligently recommends servers that align with users’ needs, enhancing their overall experience with the service .

NordVPN intelligently recommends servers that align with users’ needs, . Ultra-Fast Connectivity: Benefit from NordVPN’s exceptional speed when connecting to servers worldwide, ensuring a frustration-free and user-friendly experience .

Benefit from NordVPN’s exceptional speed when connecting to servers worldwide, ensuring a . No-Log Policy: NordVPN adheres to a strict no-log policy, assuring users that their online activities leave no traces on the platform.

Pricing

NordVPN offers flexible pricing plans tailored to different durations:

1-Month Plan: Cost: $14.99 per month . Ideal for users who prefer a month-to-month commitment, allowing flexibility without a long-term commitment.

. Ideal for users who prefer a month-to-month commitment, allowing flexibility without a long-term commitment. 1-Year Plan: Cost: $83.88 for the entire year ( $6.99 monthly ).Suited for those seeking a more extended commitment, providing a discounted monthly rate compared to the 1-month plan.

Cost: $83.88 for the entire year ( ).Suited for those seeking a more extended commitment, providing a discounted monthly rate compared to the 1-month plan. 2-Year Plan: Cost: $129.36 for two years ($5.39 per month). A cost-effective option for users looking for a mid-term commitment, offering additional savings compared to the 1-year plan.

Pros NordVPN excels in streaming performance with impressive speed.

NordVPN excels in streaming performance with impressive speed. Supports P2P sharing for user convenience.

Supports P2P sharing for user convenience. Round-the-clock customer service ensures prompt assistance.

Round-the-clock customer service ensures prompt assistance. Prioritizes security, providing users with a robust safety net. Cons Unlike some other VPNs, NordVPN does not offer dedicated IP options.

Read our comprehensive NordVPN review

How We Chose the Best VPNs to Watch Hulu on PS4

With certain features and criteria, we have selected the best VPNs to watch Hulu on PS4. The criteria are:

The Connection Speeds

Some VPNs make internet connection slow because of the heavy work they do. Platforms like these can’t make it to the list of best VPNs. The best ones must promote internet connection speed, regardless of what the user does online.

Number of Servers in Locations

The number of servers and their locations are important criteria for choosing the best Hulu VPNs. If a VPN has a few servers not in the US or Japan, it is not good enough to watch Hulu.

Bypassing Geo-restrictions

The best VPNs to watch Hulu on PS4 outside the US must be able to unblock geo-restricted internet services. This is because of the location restriction policy on the streaming device.

Compatible With PS4

The VPN must support the device to watch Hulu outside the US with PS4. Many VPN platforms are great for the streaming service, but they don’t support PS4, which disqualifies us.

Privacy and Security Capacity

The best Hulu streaming VPN should be security-conscious, protecting users’ data and devices from online dangers. This is important because the internet has many cyber threats that can disrupt the flow of users’ connections and pose more dangers.

Customer Support

If a VPN has 24/7 customer service, it is great with Hulu on PS4. This is because users run into difficulties while using the platform, regardless of the time of the day.

Easy-to-use Design

The platform design is one criterion for choosing the best VPN for Hulu on PS4. The design must be good so the users will easily navigate its options.

The Cost of a Subscription

Although some expensive VPNs give you a run for your money, others have affordable fees and good services. Many people will opt for the cheap service instead of the expensive one, which is why the cost is a criterion.

Can You Use a Free VPN to Unblock Hulu on PS4?

There are free VPNs with awesome features and services that are good enough to unblock geo-restrictions. They can give users new IP addresses and change their locations to appear as if they are in the US or Japan. Also, they have privacy and security features to keep users out of danger on the internet.

With this, it is safe to say that you can watch Hulu on PS4 with a free VPN. However, you might encounter glitches, slow connections, and other degrading features. Some free VPNs don’t pay much attention to their security and privacy segment and have annoying ads. So, even if you can use a free VPN to watch Hulu on PS4, we don’t always recommend it.

Which Device Can You Use to Watch Hulu?

Hulu supports a wide range of devices for users to enjoy premium entertainment. Some devices that you can use to watch content on the streaming service are Android TVs, Android phones, and Android tablets. Some others are Amazon Fire tablets, Amazon Fire TV from OS 5.0 and upwards, and Chromecast. Also, users can use Apple TV from the 4th generation and, later, iPhones, iPads, and Vizio SmartCast TVs to watch Hulu.

Furthermore, the streaming service works on Roku, Samsung smart TVs, LG WebOS smart TVs, and Echo Show (8, 10, and 15). It also supports Contour 2 and Stream Player Boxes, Nintendo Switch (R1 and Lite), PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox. Xumo TV and XiOne Box, Xfinity Flex, and X1 TV Boxes are also Hulu-supported devices. However, you can’t watch Hulu live TV channels without Xfinity X1 TV Boxes and Contour devices.

Updating Hulu on Your PS4

From time to time, updating Hulu on your PS4 is necessary. If you want to do this, go to the XMB menu and choose TV and Video from the list of options. All the TV and Video apps will appear on the next page.

Now, focus on Hulu, click on ‘Options,’ and select ‘Check for Updates‘ from the list that displays. With this option, you can find Hulu updates and activate it.

How to Troubleshoot when Hulu is Not Working on PS4

Records show that Hulu recently encountered an issue while working with many PS4 devices. Even if they have found a way to sort the issue, it might re-occur sometime in the future. Also, users might stumble upon other issues when watching movies on Hulu using their PS4s. To troubleshoot in such times, follow these steps:

Clear the Cache files. They are useful sometimes, but they usually mean trouble. So, the first step is to rid the device of them. Delete the corrupt Hulu data on the PS4. After a while, some Hulu data gets corrupted in the PS4. Find such data and delete them using the device controller. Reinstall the Hulu app. Now, delete the app from the device and reinstall it. This might take a while, depending on the internet connection speed. Next, log in again. Restart the Device. Press and hold the power button of the PS4 to switch it off manually. Then, wait a few seconds and repeat the act to turn the device on. Use Hulu again. With the control, open the Hulu app and log in. Next, start watching all your favourite content again without hindrances.

How Much Does Hulu Cost?

Hulu has two solid tiers with different prices and features. One has more features than the other because of the price difference. Below are the plans, their costs, and what they offer.

Hulu with Ads

As the name depicts, this Hulu tier comes with ads. It costs $7.99 per month.

Some features on this platform include: Most new episodes are the day after they air. Streaming library with many movies and TV series episodes. Access to Hulu originals that are award-winning. Watch on your favourite devices like TVs, computers, tablets, phones, and set-top boxes. Watch on two devices simultaneously. Create 6 user profiles.

Hulu Without Ads

Hulu Without Ads is a tier that doesn’t have ads in any form, and it comes for $17.99 per month. It has a 30-day free trial for new users and many other features. It has all the features of the previous tier, an extra.

Some of the extras are: No ads in the streaming library. In-app offline download and watch.

What Can You Watch on Hulu?

Hulu displays content in two categories: on-demand and live TV content. Users can watch live sports on the live TV section, including NBA, NHL, NCCA, NFL, and many more. Also, there are top national and local sports networks like ESPN, FOX, FS1, ABC, CBS Network, NFL Network, and a few others.

Moreover, you can watch live breaking news on channels like CNN, MSNBC, FOX News, and others. Still, on the live TV section, you can watch live events. Don’t miss any moments on Olympics events, Oscars, Grammys, Emmys, and other intriguing events.

In the on-demand section, you can watch TV shows like House, Fargo, Faraway Downs, Krapopolis, and Black Cake. Also, American Horror Story, The Bear, Vacation Friends, What We Do in the Shadows, Deep Waters, and many more are on Hulu. There are also movies like Christmas Vacation, Consecration, Stars Fell Again, Men in Black, Space Jam, Twister, and Tower Heist.

More movies you can watch are The Marine 4, Alien vs. Predator, The Almond and the Seahorse, and many more. The platform has premium add-on content like Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The Gilded Age, and Real Time with Bill Maher. Some others are Love Has Won, Spy, Now You See Me, Get Hard, Blue Beetle, and many more. With Hulu, you can’t run out of content to watch.

Verdict: Is Watching Hulu on PS4 Worth it?

Hulu is a live TV and on-demand movie streaming platform with live sports, news, and events. Also, users can watch TV shows, movies, Hulu originals, and premium add-on content on the platform. Aside from the platform’s interesting content, it has awesome features that improve user experience.

You can use the platform seamlessly on many devices, including PS4. However, it is not functional outside the US except with a VPN. Some VPNs to watch Hulu outside the US on PS4 are Private Internet Access, ExtremeVPN, and ExpressVPN. They meet criteria like easy to use, compatibility with Hulu and PS4, many servers, fast connection, and others.

FAQs