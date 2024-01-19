How to Stream The Lord of the Rings Anywhere with a VPN in 2024

Quick Guide to Streaming The Lord of the Rings Worldwide

Choose a VPN that features boasts global server coverage. We recommend NordVPN . Download and install the VPN following the on-screen instructions. Connect your device to a United States server. Create an account on the HBO Max platform or log in if you already have an account. Search for your chosen Lord of the Rings movie and start streaming it.

Streaming The Lord of the Rings on Famous Platforms

On The HBO Max and HBO Go Platforms

HBO Max and its regional counterparts, such as HBO Go, provide a reliable option for streaming the Lord of the Rings series. Primarily, the platform offers both the main trilogy and features the extended versions of the films. Additionally, HBO Max USA includes the complete Hobbit trilogy: The Desolation of Smaug, An Unexpected Journey, and The Battle of the Five Armies, providing users with over sixteen hours of Tolkien adventures in one streaming destination. However, for The Rings of Power, viewers will have to visit Amazon.

Our investigation reveals that HBO allows any user on its services to access the trilogy without regional restrictions, though accessing the platform itself can be challenging for users outside the US. Using a VPN remains the only solution in this case, as it can change your IP address, making it appear like you’re browsing from a different location. Nevertheless, subscribing to HBO Max can still pose difficulties, as specific payment methods are required. More so, users must be aware of a challenge that lies in the platform accepting only payment methods from the US for their monthly subscriptions.

Without a US credit or debit card, signing up for the service becomes impossible. Also, HBO Max doesn’t accept gift cards, leaving no workaround for this policy. However, if a user lacks a US payment method, viewers can still stream Lord of the Rings from HBO by signing up for an HBO Go account. HBO Go is a regional streaming app in various regions, including South Asia, Latin America, Southeast Asia, Central, Eastern, Nordic Europe, and Spain.

Stream On Netflix

Although Lord of the Rings has been removed from Netflix in the United States, it is still accessible on the platform in different global regions. Interestingly, some regions exclusively stream The Fellowship of the Ring, with the two sequels conspicuously absent. In recent months, the complete Lord of the Rings trilogy has been temporarily available in various countries, including the Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, and Lithuania. However, the singular Netflix library offering all three films is currently situated in Turkey.

Given Netflix’s dynamic library changes, LotR movie availability has fluctuated over the years due to the intricate relationship between the franchise and the streaming giant. Hence, the recommendation stands to seize the opportunity to watch it on Netflix when possible. Alternatively, HBO Max and HBO remain reliable options for enjoying the movies.

The Lord of the Rings on Amazon Prime Video

For those interested in Middle-earth content, Amazon Prime Video remains the top choice, especially due to the presence of The Rings of Power. In the meantime, Amazon Prime Video users can access all three movies, similar to Frodo’s arduous journey to Mount Doom in various countries like the United States and the Netherlands. They also have access to the three extended editions of The Hobbit films, although turning on Apple TV is required for individuals in Belgium.

Historically, Amazon Prime Video hasn’t been the primary platform for Lord of the Rings content. This is primarily due to the fluctuating availability of the films in the Prime Video library. The uncertainty extends to how long these films will remain accessible, so it’s advisable to make the most of them while you can. One drawback is that Prime Video tends to block VPNs. Overcoming this obstacle involves choosing a different server within the same country, as streaming servers can only block individual IP addresses, not entire VPN services. Changing VPN protocols or using multi-hop can also be effective strategies, routing your VPN connections through two or more servers.

Why is a VPN Necessary to Watch the Lord of the Rings?

Individuals can stream the Lord of the Rings on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max, and HBO Go. But while the Amazon Prime Video platform offers global accessibility, users outside the United and Canada may find difficulties accessing this movie on other platforms. On the other hand, HBO Max is only available in specific locations across Europe, America, and the Caribbean. As such, any attempt to access this platform outside the select regions will be denied, popping an error message.

Overcoming these limitations requires a trusted and robust VPN. It typically involves connecting to a server in the United States or any other select country. That fools the streaming service into recognizing the user as a resident of that country. This allows users to bypass geo-restrictions and enjoy streaming the Lord of the Rings from the comfort of their homes.

Best VPNs to Stream The Lord of the Rings

1. NordVPN

NordVPN is the best option for streaming the Lord of the Rings due to its dependable performance and high-speed connections. Recognized as one of the top VPNs currently available, NordVPN proves to be a superb option for accessing content restricted by location.

Boasting strong security attributes and a user-friendly interface, NordVPN facilitates a seamless experience for enjoying the LotR trilogy and the Hobbit films on HBO Max. You can also optimize your VPN usage by selectively routing your traffic, focusing solely on streaming LotR.

Meanwhile, for those inclined to stream The Rings of Power, NordVPN also provides a gateway to access Prime. To connect with the NordVPN servers, follow the download and installation steps provided above.

NordVPN Pricing Standard Price Complete Package Plus Price Monthly $12.99 $14.99 $13.99 Annually $67.35 $97.35 $82.35 2 Years $102.33 $156.33 $129.33

Pros Availability of a kill switch that safeguards your privacy.

Commitment to privacy and security features.

Leverage to connect up to 6 different devices.

Improve your online protection with an embedded double VPN.

Steady connection and high-speed performance in various locations.

Multiple payment options, including crypto and cash.

Leverage to connect to 5,000 servers in 59 countries.

Competitive pricing for its VPN services.

Seamless browsing experience through dedicated IP service from NordVPN.

Netflix support for regular updates. Cons Not enough support for torrenting.

Limited speeds in Malaysia.

Slow connections may occur with both servers and the app.

2. Surfshark

Netflix takes a firm stance against VPN usage, creating challenges for users trying to bypass regional restrictions. While many VPN servers struggle to overcome these blocks, Surfshark consistently stands out as a provider that successfully combats these obstacles. This is why it has secured its position as our top recommendation for accessing Netflix content without geographical limitations.

Surfshark boasts impressive speed and security and proves effective in regions with stringent censorship measures. The unique feature of allowing unlimited simultaneous connections on a single account adds to its appeal.

This means that you can enjoy the Lord of the Rings films on your device, and your friends or family can do the same on their devices simultaneously.

Surfshark Pricing Surfshark Starter Surfshark One+ Surfshark One Monthly $13.99 $19.99 $17.69 Annually $47.88 for 12 months

Then $59.76 annually $77.88 for 12 months

Then $99.00 annually $49.08 for 12 months

Then $79.00 annually 2 Year $53.73 for 27 months

$59.76 annually $115.71 for 29 months

$99.00 annually $75.32 for 28 months

$79.00 annually

Pros Seamlessly connect numerous devices, allowing users to enjoy a hassle-free experience.

Leverage Surfshark’s expansive global server network for enhanced performance.

Make the most of versatile features like multi-hop and split tunneling to tailor your VPN experience.

Enjoy the innovative possibilities presented by Surfshark Nexus. Cons The monthly cost of Surfshark is relatively high.

The privacy policy of Surfshark needs further clarification for users.

Some challenges persist in testing the IP rotator feature within Surfshark VPN.

Unveiling More Facts on the Lord of the Rings

Peter Jackson’s cinematic adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy achieved global acclaim, solidifying its status as a timeless fantasy masterpiece. The narrative centers around Frodo Baggins, Samwise Gamgee, and the other Fellowship of the Ring members embarking on a perilous journey to destroy Sauron’s ring.

The consequences are dire—if they falter, Sauron’s dormant malevolent forces will awaken, spelling doom for Middle-earth. This enthralling tale unfolds in a richly layered fantasy realm that has enamored generations of audiences. For avid binge-watchers, here’s a treat: you can immerse yourself in the extended versions of all three films for just over 11 hours. It’s the ideal duration for a day fully dedicated to the gripping saga of Middle-earth.

Purchasing and Renting The Lord of the Rings

Experience the epic tales of the LotR franchise at your convenience by either purchasing or renting the movies. This takes away the hassles of limited streaming options and monthly subscriptions. Discover Frodo Baggins’ journey through Middle-Earth, with all the films accessible on Amazon at affordable prices of $3.99 for renting each movie or $9.99 for purchasing each movie. Some titles include:

For a budget-friendly option, consider grabbing the complete Lord of the Rings trilogy on Google Play, priced at $15.99 at the time of crafting this content. Meanwhile, iOS users can also seize the trilogy on iTunes for $29.99. Don’t let this adventure pass you by – it’s only one tap away.

Vital Details About The Hobbit Trilogy

If you’re seeking the thrill of witnessing Gandalf and the Hobbits’ entry into Moria for the first time, exploring The Hobbit trilogy could be a captivating experience. The narrative revolves around Bilbo Baggins – Frodo’s second cousin, once removed, departing from his quiet life in the Shire for an extraordinary journey.

Despite the concise 256 pages of the novel, the cinematic adaptation spans almost eight hours (nine with the extended version), chronicling Bilbo’s exploits. Similar to The Rings of Power, this trilogy is a prequel to the original film trilogy, albeit set in a distant past. Just like the LotR trilogy, you can catch The Hobbit trilogy on HBO Max, HBO Go, and Amazon Prime Video. Delve into the preview for a glimpse into this captivating adventure.

In Summary

A single viewing is rarely sufficient for devoted fans of the Lord of the Rings movies. Consider subscribing to HBO Max, Netflix, or Amazon Prime Video to indulge in all six films within the Lord of the Rings collection. In cases where you find yourself outside the reach of HBO Max or encounter limitations accessing the US and Canadian libraries on Amazon Prime Video, employing a VPN can be a solution.

NordVPN is recommended, offering rapid speeds and a wealth of US servers optimized for streaming. Beyond facilitating access to region-locked content, a VPN is a valuable privacy tool, safeguarding your data from prying eyes. With this protective measure, both hackers and your Internet service provider are prevented from unauthorized access to your information.

