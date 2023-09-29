Countries
Close
Tubi Review 2023 – The Best Hub to Free Streaming Delights?

Tubi Review 2023 – The Best Hub to Free Streaming Delights?

Samuel Gitt Streaming Expert
Updated:

Video streaming services have become one of the fastest-growing industries in the world. This boom in streaming services increases by the day as more people ditch traditional television services for better and more affordable ones. 

Online video live-streaming services have become the go-to platforms for cord-cutters looking to quench their taste for immersive viewing experiences while spending less. If you are among these, you must have heard of Tubi, a free streaming platform.

Deciding what platform to subscribe to can be daunting since numerous are out there. After reading this article, you can determine if Tubi will be worth your time.

What is Tubi? Your Gateway to Free Streaming Entertainment

Tubi is an American free video-streaming platform based in California, owned by Fox Corporation, and launched on April 1, 2014. It has a rich content library of over 50,000 movies and shows. Tubi includes ads to monetize and keep its services free.

Enjoying your streaming experience depends on your patience to watch adsWhile Tubi provides an excellent option for many, it still has several areas to improve. Nonetheless, simplicity is one of its huge selling points. Aside from lacking top functionalities in the paid streaming services, it has optimal features for a free service. Some of the top features it lacks are full HD streaming and no offline downloads.

Availability by Country: Where You Can Stream Exclusive Content

United States
Canada
Mexico
Australia
Pro tip: Only users residing in the abovementioned countries can access Tubi. To access Tubi internationally, simply use a VPN server in any of these locations.

Availability: Where You Can Access Tubi’s Free Streaming Content

Tubi is available only within North and South America. Tubi signed a deal with Blue Ant Media to stream in Canada in November 2015 but officially entered the country in July 2022 through a partnership with Shaw Communications. It became unavailable in the European Union in 2018 due to enforcing the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) in May 2019.

As of the review, Tubi remains inaccessible to people in the UK and EU. However, the platform hopes to relaunch in these areas in the future. In September 2019, Tubi TV officially debuted in Australia and later expanded to Mexico in 2020 in alliance with TV Azteca. It started streaming in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Ecuador, Panama, and Guatemala in August 2022.

Movies and Shows: Exploring the Range of Content on Tubi

With over 50,000 movies and shows, Tubi has gathered a vast collection across several genres. Over 250 content providers contribute to the wealth of films and show they have accumulated. Some contributors are Warner Brothers, Paramount, MGM, Disney, and Sony.

Live Sports Channels

  • Stadium
  • PAC-12 Insider
  • USA TODAY SportsWire
  • MLB Channel
  • NFL Channel

Live News Channels

  • Bloomberg
  • ABC News Live
  • LiveNOW from FOX
  • WeatherNation

TV Shows

  • Columbo
  • Degrassi: The Next Generation
  • Babylon 5
  • Hell’s Kitchen
  • Everybody Hates Chris
  • The Bernie Mac Show

Movies

  • The Sandlot
  • Taken
  • The Fifth Element
  • Sherlock Holmes
  • The Matrix
  • Elf
  • Happy Gilmore
  • Malcolm X
  • Don’t Breathe

Library of International Content: Exploring the Global Offerings on Tubi

Regarding international content, Tubi differs from the type to disappoint as it has content like K-Drama, British TV, and Anime. It also has some original movies, mostly thrillers or documentaries; some are “Corrective Measures” and “Meet, Marry, Murder.” “Meet, Marry, Murder” is a documentary series hosted by Michelle Trachtenberg.

Tubi’s Original Movies and Shows

Tubi has 160+ original movies and shows, primarily true crime, celebrity profiles, B-movies, and some horror movies. It also includes Pastacolypse and The Freak Brothers.

Compatibility: Enjoying Tubi on Your Preferred Devices

The Tubi app is available on both Android and iOS devices. The following streaming devices also support it;

  • Xbox One
  • Google Chromecast
  • Apple TV
  • Roku
  • Amazon Fire TV
  • Play Station 4
  • Android TV
  • Xfinity X1
  • Tivo
  • Cox Contour
  • Sony, VIZIO, and Samsung Smart TVs

User Experience: Seamless and Free Streaming

You could sign up for a free account to use Tubi, but this is not compulsory. It is only important to be able to set up parental Control, add titles to a personal queue, and view your watch history. Tubi has a smooth interface with a grey, orange, and white color scheme. 

It has a few navigation buttons to ease accessibility. The films and shows are organized into four categories, namely, Genres, Channels, Collections, and Popular, and they have subcategories as well. Then there is a nice category known as “Leaving soon” that shows content that will soon be taken down. So you can have a last chance to watch it before it goes away.

Account Section

The account section allows you to edit your profile details, set up parental Control, modify your viewing history, and delete your account.

Rewind Experience

Tubi’s web video player has an underrated design, but it does not lack all the standard features of a media player. It comes with a 30-second rewind, fast-forward button, and a button to toggle through closed captions even on the app.

Video and Audio Quality: Enhancing Your Free Streaming Experience

After testing the app in six different ways, Tubi’s video and audio quality are consistent.

The Testing Details

Tests Screen Streaming Device Internet connection Result
Test 1 Samsung QN90A smart TV(2021 model) Roku Ultra Google Fiber 1 Gbps Consistent 720p
Test 2 Samsung QN90A smart TV(2021 model) Tubi Samsung smart TV app Google Fiber 1 Gbps Consistent 720p
Test 3 LG UH615A (2015) NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro Google Fiber 1 Gbps Consistent 720p
Test 4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Tubi App for Android Google Fiber 1 Gbps Consistent 720p
Test 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Tubi App for Android T-Mobile 5G Near Consistent 720p
Test 6 Lenovo ThinkPad laptop (2021) Google Chrome Browser (Windows 10 Pro) Google Fiber 1 Gbps Consistent 720p

Though negligible, there were a few flaws in video quality on the mobile tests.

Features and Accessibility: Elevating Your Free Streaming Experience with Tubi

Tubi has support for closed captions on the majority of its content. Subtitles can be directly customized from the media player (i.e., the font size and background). Anyone can watch any content with or without an account. It has a parental control feature, which could be more reliable because kids can always create a free account on another device.

Tubi Pricing

Tubi comes at absolutely no cost. It is a great option for those who can’t afford the heavy prices of streaming videos but can endure some ads.

Parental Guidance

Many violent and sex-related content can be found on Tubi, so parents have a role to play. To reduce this, Tubi has a kid zone known as “Tubi for Kids,” and the contents are decent. You can switch to the kid’s zone by clicking on the “Tubi for Kids” from the menu on the app or website.

Streaming Experience on Tubi with Ads Pop-Ups

A quick look at how frequently the Ads come and last during transmission can help your decision to stick with Tubi. The ads on Tubi are not as disturbing as it seems. From findings, you might come across your first ad 30 to 40 minutes into the show or movie, which is quite fair.

Ads Frequency

Time of Commercial Number of Ads
22:26 2
40:21 3
56:47 2
1:13:33 3
1:34:06 3

Problems with Tubi’s Ad

While streaming videos on some platforms, you would see a progress bar that notifies you of an impending ad. On the other hand, Tubi does not offer any notification whatsoever, and it pauses your transmission abruptly without warningThe good news is that once the ad starts, a progress bar shows how long the ad will last. Once the red progress bar completes its cycle, the movie continues.

Pros and Cons: Evaluating the Upsides and Downsides of Tubi

  • It is Free
  • Live TV is available
  • Substantial movie and shows library
  • Parental Control enabled
  • It supports watchlists
  • Modern Interface

  • No ad-free option
  • 720p streaming resolution is the Max
  • It lacks offline viewing
  • The library needs to be updated

Tubi Services Compared with Alternative Platforms

Service Best For Live TV Concurrent Streams  Offline Downloads
Kanopy Educational and family content No Unlimited No
RetroCrush Retro Anime No Unlimited No
Peacock Popular movies and network shows Yes 3 Yes
Plex Local media No Unlimited No
Vudu On-demand Purchases No 3 Yes
Amazon Freebie Popular movies and family titles No Unlimited No
CW Seed Fans of older CW shows No N/A Yes
Midnight Pulp Low-budget horror No Unlimited No
PBS Video Exploring Local Cultures Yes Unlimited No

Tubi and VPN: Enhancing Your Free Streaming Privacy

Tubi is not available worldwide. For instance, people in the EU, the UK, Asia, and several other jurisdictions need access to the platform. Moreover, despite being a free streaming service, Tubi has some content specific to certain geographic locations.

As a result, you should use a VPN to access that content, especially when they are your favorite content. VPN services enable you to access the content by masking your location with a different address. However, streaming services are working tirelessly to block out traffic from VPNs. So, connecting to a strong and reliable VPN service like NordVPN would be best to access Tubi’s content successfully.

Additional Streaming Services for a Diverse Entertainment Palette

However, Tubi is an optimal option for users who want to stream content freely; many other free and paid streaming services are available today. Most alternatives have an extensive content library and are available in many nations. You’re in luck if you are interested in such options to choose your best streaming service. With our reviews of different free and premium streaming services, you can choose the best option.

Verdict – Is Tubi Worth It?

Tubi offers quality content on its platform for free. However, it’s understandable that its free nature might get in the way of accessing the service’s best features. However, Tubi is doing well in its services. Its efficiency is mostly limited by the inability to stream above 720p and the frequent pop-up of ads.

Though the ads are not so annoying, having a low-cost, ad-free plan for those who love ad-free services would be pleasant. Its large library content is awesome, and its features, such as watch lists and Live TV, make it worth your time.

