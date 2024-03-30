How to Watch TVNZ Outside New Zealand with a VPN in 2024

Quick Guide to Accessing TVNZ Outside New Zealand

Start with signing up for a reliable VPN suitable for streaming. An all-around good option is ExpressVPN.

After registering, download and install the VPN application.

Log into your account with your login credentials.

Connect to a New Zealand-based server.

Go to the TVNZ application or website.

Search for your favorite content and start watching.

Best VPNs to Watch TVNZ Outside New Zealand – Quick List

ExpressVPN: One of the most exciting aspects of this virtual private network is its strong network, featuring over 3,000 quality servers. Among them are 25 highly improved United States servers that ensure users enjoy a super-fast network and wider data technology. Private Internet Access (PIA): This tool only focuses on flexibility, as it readily connects to wherever you name it. Besides that, it comes fortified with antimalware and ad-blocking features to ensure users have the best experience. NordVPN: NordVPN is a virtual private network (VPN) service provider offering encrypted and secure internet connections for privacy and anonymity online.

What is TVNZ OnDemand?

TVNZ entertains people in New Zealand with on-demand television and video content. Among the several thrilling videos to watch are TV shows and news updates. Folks who need additional options can run to TVNZ for different categories of international and local titles. It makes streaming easy and portable since you can watch on all devices, whether smart TVs, tablets, desktops, laptops, or game consoles.

This service was born in January 2007 under the brand name TVNZ OnDemand. Even though the name changed to TVNZ+ in June 2022, many people still prefer to call the original name. Despite the beautiful content TVNZ+ has, its geographical restrictions only allow it to cater to people within New Zealand. But notwithstanding, if you are outside New Zealand, there’s a way to access it: by utilizing a VPN.

Why is a VPN Necessary to Unblock the TVNZ OnDemand Platform?

Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) direct your data through secure, offshore locations. Certain websites and streaming platforms, such as TVNZ on demand, impose restrictions based on geographical location. However, suppose you connect to a server located in New Zealand. In that case, you acquire a New Zealand IP address, enabling access to the content from anywhere in the world where geo-restricted content is permitted.

Are you curious if TVNZ extends its broadcast beyond New Zealand? Yes, you can access TVNZ from outside New Zealand by subscribing to a VPN service equipped with servers in New Zealand and employing robust protocols to avoid detection by the website. Consequently, a VPN connection becomes indispensable if you want to view geo-restricted videos securely and privately from any location. Keep reading to discover which VPNs seamlessly integrate with TVNZ.

Best VPNs to Watch TVNZ Outside New Zealand – Detailed List

1. ExpressVPN

When it comes to accessing TVNZ outside of New Zealand, many consider ExpressVPN to be the top choice. Boasting a network of over 3000 servers across 105 countries, including one in New Zealand, it provides multiple New Zealand IP addresses for seamless TVNZ access. ExpressVPN’s effectiveness in unblocking TVNZ OnDemand outside NZ was evident in our tests using its New Zealand server, allowing us to enjoy our favourite shows for extended periods.

Not limited to TVNZ, ExpressVPN proves versatile in unblocking other New Zealand streaming platforms like Foxtel, Prime News, HBO, Dunedin TV, WTV, and more. It also extends its compatibility to major global streaming sites like Netflix, HBO Max, and Hulu. The VPN’s regular IP address updates ensure a reliable connection without the fear of being blocked by TVNZ. ExpressVPN’s servers, as confirmed by our speed tests, offer impressive speeds, particularly on its New Zealand server. Download speeds reach 89.42 Mbps and upload speeds at 84.64 Mbps on a 100 Mbps connection.

This ensures a smooth streaming experience without buffering or lags. Notably, ExpressVPN is suitable for streaming Fanpass in New Zealand. Compatibility is not an issue with ExpressVPN, as it provides apps for iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, and other devices. Our experience using FireStick, Smart TVs, and Roku with ExpressVPN was seamless. Additionally, users can set up ExpressVPN on a router, and its allowance for five simultaneous device connections enables the use of multiple devices simultaneously.

Features

Comes with a TrustedServer feature for secured online activity.

for secured online activity. Users have access to over 3,000 fast VPN servers for over 90 countries.

fast VPN servers for over 90 countries. Provision of a kill switch .

. Military-grade AES-256 data encrypting.

data encrypting. Comes with a VPN-Tor support .

. It offers a 30-day refund policy.

policy. Access to several P2P servers .

. Users have the benefit of connecting eight simultaneous connections.

Pros Offers strong, government-grade encryption.

Offers strong, government-grade encryption. Not affected by geo-restrictions.

Not affected by geo-restrictions. Its data security is sure. Cons Its pricing is on the high side compared to the industry average.

Read our comprehensive ExpressVPN review

2. Private Internet Access (PIA)

PIA strongly emphasizes safeguarding the privacy and security of users’ online activities. With the largest server network in the market, with over 35,000 servers worldwide, including 3,300 connections in the US, PIA stands out as an excellent choice for users seeking access to region-locked media.

The developers behind this service showed their commitment to users’ experience, as seen in its high-speed and dependable connections. While this connection speed may differ across all locations, users remain satisfied with what they get. Interestingly, its speed isn’t the only thing users are pleased with. This tool’s ad-blocking and built-in infection protection also satisfy them, as they no longer have to worry about protecting their personal information.

When we talk of protection, an auto kill switch feature supports this fact by keeping users hidden throughout their stay on the platform and sudden disconnection. Additionally, it’s easy to connect PIA to several operating systems such as MacOS, Windows, Android, iOS, Linux, routers, and certain Smart TVs.

Features

A wide range of servers reaching over 80 countries and more than 35,000 networks across these places.

and more than 35,000 networks across these places. Comes with a special feature called AES (128-bit and 256-bit) that adds additional security to its connection.

to its connection. Built-in virus infection protection and Adware Countermeasure Engine (MACE) for the best security users can get.

for the best security users can get. Clears all logs to ensure no details are left for the platform to find.

are left for the platform to find. Improved privacy protection using just random-access memory (RAM).

random-access memory (RAM). Users enjoy flexibility in usage due to the presence of the split tunneling option .

. You can add multiple devices with only one account.

Pros Its multi-device protection is cheap for most users.

Its multi-device protection is cheap for most users. Comes with a strict privacy policy.

Comes with a strict privacy policy. Users enjoy the benefit of built-in antivirus and ad-blocking. Cons Remote servers are typically slow.

3. NordVPN

NordVPN is a leading virtual private network (VPN) service provider renowned for its robust security features and user-friendly interface. With servers spanning multiple countries, NordVPN allows users to bypass geographic restrictions and access content that might be restricted in their region.

One of NordVPN’s key features is its military-grade encryption, which ensures that users’ online activities remain private and protected from potential cyber threats. Additionally, NordVPN offers features such as double VPN, which routes internet traffic through two servers for added security, and a strict no-logs policy, assuring users that their browsing history is not recorded or monitored.

NordVPN’s user-friendly applications are available across various platforms, including desktop and mobile devices, making them accessible to many users. Whether individuals seek to safeguard their online privacy, securely access public Wi-Fi networks, or stream content from anywhere, NordVPN provides a reliable solution with its comprehensive features and strong commitment to user privacy.

Features

Robust encryption for data security.

for data security. Vast global server network .

. Strict no-logs policy .

. Double VPN for added privacy.

for added privacy. CyberSec feature for ad-blocking.

for ad-blocking. Onion Over VPN functionality.

functionality. Dedicated IP option for individuals.

Pros Strong encryption and security.

Strong encryption and security. Large server network worldwide.

Large server network worldwide. User-friendly interface and apps.

User-friendly interface and apps. No-logs policy for privacy.

No-logs policy for privacy. Reliable customer support. Cons Some servers may be slow.

Some servers may be slow. Limited P2P support on some servers.

Limited P2P support on some servers. Occasional connectivity issues.

Read our comprehensive NordVPN review

How do you Choose the Best VPNs to Stream TVNZ?

Selecting the right VPN to stream TVNZ can initially be a bit confusing. If you find yourself in this situation, here are a few things you can do:

Server Locations

While many Virtual Private Networks promise a wide range of server locations, not all may feature New Zealand, the only country required to access the platform. So, in your search for a VPN, always ensure it has the required server location.

Performance and Speed

The TVNZ platform requires a stable and fast network connection for a smooth streaming experience. Remember this when choosing a Virtual Private Network, which you can do by checking its review and performance tests.

Streaming Support

Another important area is the tool’s support for streaming devices and operating systems. In that light, you might want to ensure the VPN’s compatibility with your streaming device before choosing one.

Safety and Protection

The safety of your information is vital. But it is also important to anyone who might want to access it. For that reason, checking the privacy capability of the VPN becomes vital. Some things you want to be sure about include a kill switch and no activity logs features.

Customer Support

Customer support services are crucial to get the most from a VPN, which makes it a factor to consider. The importance of this factor becomes vivid when there is a need for assistance with the tool or in cases where you find difficulties accessing the streaming platform.

Free Trial and Money-back Guarantees

So many VPN users look forward to this feature as it builds their trust in the provider. In other words, Virtual Private Network providers mostly reveal their integrity through the money-back offering they provide. Besides that, confirm whether the tool comes with a free trial that allows you to stream your favourite shows without paying a dime.

Can a Free VPN be Used to Stream TVNZ Outside of New Zealand?

There is no doubt that free Virtual Private Networks can give you access to the TVNZ platform. However, due to the risks involved with these tools, you might want to reconsider choosing any of them. A notable downside is their limited server networks, which results in visibility issues, buffering, and slow streaming. Beyond this problem, free Virtual Private Networks do not have the required bandwidth and have limited functionality.

As such, connecting with multiple devices or even receiving support from the customer assistance desk becomes impossible. Additionally, there is a concern about low protection with these options, as free services often receive funding through advertisements. Furthermore, it’s worth mentioning that VPNs are not equal in terms of capabilities, so we’ve provided a list of options that could meet your streaming needs. ExpressVPN is the most reliable of these options due to its several functionalities.

Is Your Streaming Experience Slower Than It Should?

Aside from the excitement of getting on the platform, you should also be prepared for some minor problems. One of which is the slowness of your streaming experience. While this issue may stem from your internet provider, you might also have to check the condition of the platform’s application.

Although you can choose a few solutions to resolve this situation, a router might be your top choice. But why will this work? A router is a useful tool that helps you share your connection with multiple devices, which might smoothen the delays you experience when streaming. So, what if that doesn’t work? Follow these few steps as an alternative to the previous idea.

Start by removing the streaming app from your device. Reinstall the app and wait for about half a minute. Restart your streaming device and launch the app again. It should work smoothly now if your system is free of too many files.

How to Chromecast TVNZ

Are you concerned about how to use Chromecast TVNZ on your TV? The process is straightforward, involving the iOS and Android apps from the platform itself. However, to prevent any possible challenge during the process, make sure the app is up to date.

When casting from a computer to Chromecast, send a tab from your Chrome web browser to the Chromecast device. This allows you to mirror your computer screen on the TV. Look for a cast symbol in the upper right corner of your browser, situated just to the right of the address bar. After that, select the Chromecast device where you want to stream, and you should see a blue symbol indicating the connection.

What Devices are Compatible with TVNZ?

The devices below will work smoothly with TVNZ outside New Zealand:

Android

iOS

Mac

Kodi

PC

PlayStation (PS3/PS4)

Smart TV

Roku

Xbox

Apple TV

Windows

Watch TVNZ on Different Devices

On Android Devices

To catch TVNZ on your Android device from outside New Zealand, here’s what you can do:

Get yourself a trustworthy VPN service, such as ExpressVPN. Connect to a server located in New Zealand. Head to the app store on your Android gadget. Look up the TVNZ app. Download and install the app on your device. Start the app, and you can stream your favourite shows from there.

On iOS Devices

To watch TVNZ on your iOS device from outside New Zealand, follow the steps below:

Change your iOS device’s region to New Zealand from the Settings app. Sign up with a VPN provider you can trust and choose a server from New Zealand. Proceed to the App Store on your phone, search for the TVNZ application, and install it. When the installation is done, open the app and start streaming your desired shows.

On Roku

To watch TVNZ on your Roku device from outside New Zealand, follow the steps below:

Adjust your Wi-Fi router settings to utilize a VPN connection. Sign up for a premium VPN service – ExpressVPN is a recommended choice. Establish a connection to a server located in New Zealand. Install the VPN application on your router. Link your Roku device to the router with VPN capabilities. Configure your Roku settings to reflect your location as New Zealand. Download and install the TVNZ app onto your Roku device. Log in to your TVNZ account. Now, you’re all set to enjoy streaming your favourite TVNZ shows.

On PS3 or PS4

For those wanting to access TVNZ on their PlayStation (PS3 or PS4) outside of New Zealand, you can do so by following these steps:

Begin by subscribing to a reliable VPN service, such as ExpressVPN. Connect to a server located in New Zealand. Head to the PlayStation Store on your PS3 or PS4. Locate the TVNZ app within the store. Download and install the platform’s app. Launch the application and sign in using your account. Now, you can start streaming your preferred content on your PlayStation.

On Xbox

To watch TVNZ on Xbox from outside New Zealand, follow the steps below:

Subscribe to ExpressVPN. Connect to one of the servers in New Zealand. Open the Xbox Store on your console. Search for the TVNZ app, download it, and install it on your device. Open the application when it’s done and log in. Afterwards, you can start streaming those thrilling videos and movies you love.

On Kodi

To watch TVNZ on Kodi from outside New Zealand, follow the steps below:

While there are several VNP options, you will need the one that works smoothly with the platform. As stated earlier, we always recommend ExpressVPN because of its many vital features. Once you have a working Virtual Private Network, connect to any of the servers in New Zealand. Start up your Kodi device and install the TVNZ Kodi addon. You can get this from several online sources. Start the addon on Kodi and sign in using your TVNZ account details. Now, you should have access to the various pieces of content on the platform.

On Apple TV

To watch TVNZ on Apple TV from outside New Zealand, follow the steps below:

Before continuing this procedure, you must set up your Apple TV to work smoothly with a Virtual Private Network. Afterwards, register with a VPN service and connect to a server in New Zealand, as you would for any other device. Activate the Smart Domain Name System function on your Apple TV using the VPN service. Connect your Apple TV to a VPN server in New Zealand. As with several other devices, you must install the TVNZ application on the streaming device and sign in to your account. The process is complete, as you can now stream those exciting movies and shows you’ve always desired.

On Smart TV

To watch TVNZ on Smart TV from outside New Zealand, follow the steps below:

The procedure remains the same: getting a dependable Virtual Private Network that works seamlessly with your smart TV. The next step involves downloading and installing the VPN application on the device for streaming. Connect to any New Zealand server and start the streaming service on your smart TV. Now, sign in to your TVNZ account with the information you first provided upon registration and watch the shows you love.

On PC

To watch TVNZ on PC from outside New Zealand, follow the steps below:

Like the procedures above, you must begin by signing up for a reliable VPN provider and downloading and installing the app on your streaming PC. Keeping your registration details safe is important, as you’ll need it soon enough. Afterwards, open the VPN app, log in with the information you initially provided, and connect to any server belonging to New Zealand. Open a browser on your PC and visit the platform’s website (https://www.tvnz.co.nz). You can now sign in with the information you provided when signing up, and you’re done.

On Mac Devices

To watch TVNZ on Mac from outside New Zealand, follow the steps below:

The procedure starts with signing up for a Virtual Private Network service, which you will download and install on your Mac operating system. Don’t forget that the VPN you choose must have New Zealand servers. Once the installation is complete, sign in and connect to any New Zealand server on the VPN. Go to your browser on the streaming device and search for the platform’s website. Sign in with your TVNZ account details. Start streaming after choosing the media you wish to see.

What You Can Watch on TVNZ

TVNZ’s users are open to many movie options and TV shows that meet different individual preferences. Let’s consider some of them below:

Top Movies Transylvania 3

Daffodils Boy

Smile Killer

Lion

Tickled

Next Karate Kid

Weddingy Sione

Wilderpeople Search

Victoria Gotti: Father’s Daughter

The Unauthorized Beverly Hills, 90210 Story Top TV Shows News/Talk Breakfast

The Reunion

Seven Sharp/Current Affairs Shortland

Emmerdale (Soap)

Dive into the world of business fairness.

Sunday (News)

Enjoy the thrilling drama and action of Whisky Cavalier

Street/Medical Drama

Resident (Medical Drama)

Reverie (Sci-Fi Drama)

Final Thoughts

We hope this guide has helped you discover the key insights into accessing TVNZ On Demand beyond New Zealand’s borders. While TVNZ serves as a fantastic free streaming platform for New Zealanders, its reach doesn’t have to be limited to a single region.

You can unlock TVNZ’s content from anywhere worldwide by utilizing a VPN equipped with servers based in New Zealand.

Our prime recommendation for enjoying TVNZ beyond New Zealand is ExpressVPN. This VPN provides servers in New Zealand and seamlessly integrates with TVNZ. Act quickly, and you can take advantage of ExpressVPN’s special offer of 12 months + 3 months free, a deal you can cancel at any time thanks to the 30-day money-back guarantee.

FAQs