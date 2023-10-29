The Ultimate Guide for Cord Cutters in 2023

Cable TV has always been the ultimate source of entertainment for people worldwide. About 80% to 90% of the people who owned TVs had cable TV. Although many still have it, its use and necessity have declined significantly. Cable TVs are expensive, and some users don’t find most content interesting. So, streaming services are taking over, and more people are switching as days pass; they are the cord-cutters.

It is easy to be a cord cutter, but you need guidance if you do it right. This article explores all you need to do and know as you start your cord-cutting journey. Continue reading to learn more.

What is Cord Cutting?

Cord cutting is a broadcast television lingua. It is when people cancel their subscriptions to satellite or cable multichannel services and switch to online streaming services platforms. Such people have earned the name ‘Cord Cutters.

Streaming services are usually cheaper than cable subscriptions, attracting more people. As a result, the number of cord-cutters is rising. Although some cord-cutters still have satellite and cable multichannel devices in their homes, they no longer pay for the subscription.

Cord cutting does not only involve canceling subscriptions of cable channel service providers. It also involves cutting connections from DVD players. The basic idea is going online and accessing a wide variety of content. It is independent of what a channel decides to show you.

There is another group called the ‘Cord Nevers.’ These people have never paid for and used a cable multichannel subscription. This group mostly consists of young people.

Pro Tip: If cutting cable and going all-in on streaming sounds good to you, : If cutting cable and going all-in on streaming sounds good to you, we recommend getting a VPN . You’ve likely already got subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu – all the big names. And you probably use stuff like BBC iPlayer, too, for your favorite British shows. But here’s the thing: much of that streaming content is geo-restricted, so your access is limited to where you live. And there’s a ton of other great entertainment out there on the open internet that you’re missing out on! A VPN lets you bypass those geographical restrictions to enjoy all that web-based video goodness. As a cord cutter, a VPN really takes your streaming to the next level and lets you fully experience all the internet has to offer. So check out VPNs, and you can watch more movies, TV, and other videos.

Over-the-air Antennas and DVRs

There are many ways to become cord-cutters. You can use digital and internet streaming service providers or OTA and DVRs. More of these are CBS, NBC, Fox, ABC, and PBS. They are old but still functional.

An over-the-air TV is free for everyone. Even if it slightly resembles cable multichannel providers, its differences are distinct. For the over-the-air TV to work, you need an OTA DVR; it helps record live TV content and display it on your screen, and you will pay for most of it. Some don’t let you cut the cord entirely because they require a certain monthly subscription, while others don’t.

Best OTA DVR to Cut Cords

You need to know that only some of the OTA DVRs can help you in your cord-cutting journey. This is because some operate like cable TV, with heavy monthly subscriptions. If you are in a city with good OTA reception, mounting an antenna for DVRs will be easy. We will see some of the top on the list and what they are best for:

AirTV 2 (Best for Budgeting)

The AirTV 2 is one of the cheapest OTA DVRs in the world; it costs only $64 at Amazon. Many others are more expensive, which is why this is the best for budgeting; it helps you save money. Also, the AirTV 2 functions even without any monthly subscription for users, making it best for people who want to save money.

This device needs an extra hard drive to work as a good DVR. The problem with the AirTV 2 is that it requires the ‘pause’ feature for live TV. You can upgrade to a more expensive device if you need the feature.

TiVo Edge for Antenna (Best for Set-top)

The TiVo Edge for Antenna is the best for you if you need a set-top, although it is more expensive than the AirTV 2. It has a lifetime OTA DVR service, making it one of the most expensive players.

With this DVR, you can access streaming apps and several other packages. Its interface is one of the most user-friendly among the long list of OTA DVRs. Depending on the marketplace, it ranges from about $350 to $450.

Nuvyyo Tablo Quad (Best for Tweakers)

The Nuvyyo Tablo Quad DVR is another of the best in the industry, and tweakers will enjoy using it even more. It is also more expensive than the AirTV because it costs about $200. It is one of the newest and most popular versions for cord-cutting, and it has great features to look forward to.

Although unnecessary, the device has a port for an extra hard drive if you decide to use one. It also has four tuners; you can control it remotely with its app. You can use it for free, but getting the more advanced features requires a subscription fee.

DVR Pros and Cons

Pros Watch live TVs without subscription fees.

The setup of most of them is easy.

A few of them are cheap. Cons Most of them are expensive.

Users mostly need an extra hard drive to watch live TV.

It is harder to find free channels.

The ones with subscription fees can make users break the bank.

Note: DVR services are not the best way to cut cords, but if you use them, you must be sure of what you want. Some of these devices are expensive, and you will be wasting money if you buy one and decide it’s different from what you want.

Media Hubs and Smart TVs

As a new cord cutter, another way to stay off cable services is sticking to media hubs and smart TVs. A media hub is a set-top box that makes streaming services switch to stereo from the internet. It also switches the services to TVs and home theaters. They have built-in apps that allow you to stream videos from different platforms with subscription or free.

Smart TVs work the same way set-top devices do. However, you don’t need any plug-in to access the streaming services on smart TVs. If they don’t have the app of the streaming service you want, you can download it with guidelines on the devices. Smart TVs can connect to the internet, and most have app stores to download from.

Note: Set-top boxes are not streaming services but mediums through which cord-cutters can access the services. All you need to do is plug the device into your TV, turn it on, open the built-in streaming services, and start streaming your favorite movies or shows.

Best Media Hubs for Cord Cutters

Although every smart TV and set-top box is good for cord-cutters, there are a few that are best. Here is a list of a few of the best media hubs you can use.

Chromecast with Google TV

Chromecast is a popular media hub compatible with many TVs if not all. It is expensive, but it is worth it. It shows pictures at 4K, which means it is clear.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

With a 4.5 rating, Amazon Fire TV Stick has risen to be one of the best media hubs. It streams with 4K, which means its pictures will be clear. However, it is one of the most expensive ones.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Roku Streaming Stick is one of the best because it is easy to use. Also, it is one of the cheapest and costs about $30 to $40. It has a 4.0 rating.

On-Demand Streaming Services

On-demand streaming services are one of the most popular cord-cutting services. Some of them are free, and others require subscription fees to be accessible. They allow you to watch movies, TV shows, and TV series; a few even let you watch live TV channels when you want.

With the on-demand streaming service platforms, you can watch what you want whenever you want, as long as it is available. Some of them allow users to download and watch offline at their convenience. Some offer original movies and series, and others have only featured films.

Best On-demand Streaming Services

Netflix

Netflix is one of the best on-demand streaming services. It has thousands of videos to choose from. Although it is more expensive than a few others, it has more downloads and users. It is available on the two major downloading platforms – Google Play Store and App Store. It is available on most smart TVs and mobile devices. As an on-demand streaming service, Netflix currently has a 4.5-star rating, higher than all others.

Read our comprehensive Netflix review

Hulu

Hulu is the next best after Netflix. It has thousands of movies and series available for viewing. Nearly every smart TV has this platform built-in in them. It is easy to use and find because it is on Google Play Store and App Store. Like Netflix, you can get Hulu on your smart mobile devices.

Read our comprehensive Hulu review

Live TV Streaming Services

The Live TV streaming services provide on-demand streaming for users, but they go a step further. They added the function of cable TV in the online space. They have thousands of content for you to choose from, both live and online.

Also, some of them require subscription fees, and others are free. You can watch news, sports, live shows, and more on these platforms. You can use your smartphone, TV, or laptop to watch live TV streaming services, but you can only use TV for cables.

Best Live TV Streaming Service Platforms

YouTube TV

YouTube is an online video streaming platform that allows viewers to post and watch videos. This platform runs YouTube TV, an American live TV streaming service. You can access premium channels with this platform.

Read our comprehensive YouTube TV review

Paramount+

Paramount+ is a famous on-demand streaming service platform, and it is also a live TV streaming app. It is an all-in-one platform with different plans and unique prices. Its rating is 4.0, making it one of the biggest players in this sector.

Read our comprehensive Paramount+ review

Sling TV

Sling is another popular live TV streaming service platform. Unlike other platform operations, it approaches channels with an á la carte method. It is American streaming under the Sling TV LLC under Dish Network. You watch the news, sports, and much other live content from anywhere if you have your smartphone.

Read our comprehensive SlingTV review

Sport Streaming Services

Every sports fan likes watching games live. The pre-recorded versions are great, but they still don’t beat the live, and the anticipation can come with them. As a cord cutter who is a sports fan, the sports streaming service platforms are great for you. They are easy to use and have a variety of sports channels for you. With these platforms, you can watch live sports anywhere with a smartphone or laptop.

Best Sports Streaming Services

FuboTV

FuboTV is a live streaming service platform with sports channels that display live sports. It is the most used platform for sports streaming in the world. It supports many devices, so you can be open about which device to use.

Read our comprehensive FuboTV review

Peacock

Peacock is a platform that offers its users entertainment and sports streaming services. It also is a sports channel on cable TV, but the app version has more benefits and features. One of which is watching your favorite games on your smartphone.

Read our comprehensive Peacock review

Premium Cable With Paid Streaming Services

Premium cable with paid streaming services are platforms that once operated with only cable TV channels. However, they evolved and now own their online streaming platforms, making more money than their cable TV channels. They produce their original movies and have featured content on the apps. Their fans on cable channels can get a better on-demand service from the production. However, they all have subscription fees.

Best Premium Cable With Paid Streaming Service

Showtime

Showtime is a cable TV channel that recently started its premium paid streaming platform. It is inexpensive and doesn’t have ads like some on-demand streaming platforms.

Read our comprehensive Showtime review

Max

Max is another premium cable with paid streaming services that we recommend for you as a cord cutter. Its sub is less expensive than cable TV subs. It has many movies on demand and better features than its TV channel.

Read our comprehensive Max review

Consider the Cord Cutting Cost

Cord cutting is not necessarily the easiest means of getting entertainment, but it is cost-effective. Switching from cable TV to other movie and show streaming platforms saves you more money. Online streaming platforms charge less for sub, and some are free, but they give more content—cord-cutting costs about $90, depending on the medium.

The most expensive online streaming service platform costs about $20 for a monthly subscription. Also, you don’t need to buy the streaming device; you download it, making you save more money. However, the most expensive cable TV subscription is over $100, and you still have to buy the cable TV device, incurring more expenses.

Conclusion

Abandoning your cable TV is a great choice because it saves you money, as online streaming services are cheaper. The cable TV sector is depopulating fast, and some channels have decided to join the moving train.

Channels like Showtime and a few others now have online streaming service platforms. Aside from them, other best on-demand online streaming platforms are Netflix, Hulu, and a few others. They are outstanding, and users can watch whatever they want whenever they want to.

Frequently Asked Questions