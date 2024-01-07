How to Unblock Spotify Worldwide with a VPN in 2024

Quick Guide Unblocking Spotify from Anywhere with a VPN

Pick a quality VPN service, download it, and install it. NordVPN is our #1 choice for Spotify. Subscribe to the platform for the plan you desire. Open your Spotify app. Connect to a provided server in another country. Play and enjoy access to all the locked songs.

Best VPNs for Unblocking Spotify – Quick List

NordVPN: A privacy-focused VPN leader offering extensive server coverage, top-notch security features, and a user-friendly interface for superior online protection. Surfshark: Standout for affordability and unlimited device connections, Surfshark prioritizes robust privacy features, making it an accessible choice for comprehensive VPN coverage. CyberGhost: Known for its user-friendly interface, specialized servers, and reliable online anonymity, CyberGhost provides a seamless VPN experience focusing on simplicity and functionality.

What’s the Use of VPNs When Streaming Songs on Spotify?

Naturally, music lovers do not need a VPN to play music on Spotify. The songs on the platform are usually free and easy to stream across regions. However, access to specific songs may be restricted depending on the policies surrounding the copyrights. For example, in some countries, Spotify is unavailable, and when users find themselves in such places, they are blocked out.

Iran and China are examples of countries where one can experience a streaming error and even require a VPN to bypass their firewalls. The Spotify app provides a list of other countries. Sometimes, the restricted songs have nothing to do with the countries listed on their radar. The songs blocked or grayed out are a product of agreements between artists and their recording companies.

It’s part of the companies’ license obligation, and the songs cannot be heard in unapproved regions unless through other methods. It is important to note that traveling to regulated countries can help satisfy users’ needs. However, VPNs are the most functional, saving cost and time. Their relevance especially applies to offices, places, or schools where Spotify is blocked. Here, the solution to unblock is offered, and users who desire to bypass such regulations have enough freedom to do so.

How Do VPN Services Unblock Spotify?

A VPN functions by encrypting a user’s internet activities, changing their IP addresses, and routing them through another online server. The process allows the user’s online status to appear as a resident in a different country. So, unblocking the Spotify platform can be done seamlessly using a VPN.

There is also the opportunity to unveil content or services unavailable in your area. It is the same privilege that movie streaming services get, and the process functions on the exact working mechanism. As stated earlier, though, the kind of VPNs that unlock all premium features on Spotify varies, and the next session will expand on them.

Best VPNs for Unblocking Spotify – Detailed List

1. NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the top VPNs to be tested for its efficiency in accessing locked content and private sites. The service showed significant signs of high speed during its testing phase and even enabled activities like browsing, streaming, and downloading. With NordVPN, users have unlimited access to diverse genres of music, podcast sessions, and Spotify content without interruption and at top speed.

Regarding widespread servers, NordVPN has over 5300 servers in about 60 countries worldwide. With such servers, the access is stretched far to almost all areas of the Spotify platform. NordVPN has other features like specialty servers, static IP, and encryption features. Nord VPN’s speed test findings on different devices recorded a 100 Mbps internet connection. It also provided 86.18 Mbps of download speed and 42.13 Mbps of upload speed.

NordVPN has easy-to-use applications for Linux, iOS, Windows, Android, and other platforms. While setting up the configuration on NordVPN, issues were noticed on various devices. These issues were detected on PS4, Roku, and FireStick. Consequently, NordVPN permits up to six simultaneous connections without compromising speed. Regarding functions, NordVPN keeps your IP hidden by providing leak prevention and an internet kill switch. In addition, it gives CyberSec, DoubleVPN, and Onion over VPN and AES-256-bit encryption.

Key Features

5300 plus servers in over 60 countries.

Fast speed.

The protocol is secure and protected.

30-day refund policy.

The price starts from a monthly fee of $3.79.

Pricing

Monthly Plan: Standard: $12.99/month

$12.99/month Plus: $13.99/month

$13.99/month Complete: $14.99/month 1-year Plan: Standard: $4.49/month

$4.49/month Plus: $5.49/month

$5.49/month Complete: $6.49/month 2-year Plan: Standard: $3.79/month

$3.79/month Plus: $4.79/month

$4.79/month Complete: $5.79/month

2. Surfshark

With over 600 servers in the United States, its network spans over 3200 servers across 100 countries. It offers a comparatively quick download speed of 76+ Mbps. This server would allow us to get around Spotify. In addition to Spotify, Surfshark may be used to unblock geo-restrictions on websites like Sling TV and Amazon Prime Video and modify your Netflix region. Based on the findings of the Surfshark speed test. We saw that on a 100 Mbps connection, the download speed was 85.42 Mbps, and the upload speed was 48.64 Mbps.

One fantastic feature of Surfshark is that it allows limitless multi-logins on a single account. Additionally, it works with various platforms, including Windows, Linux, Android, iOS, and macOS. Surfshark is available for download on Firestick, PCs, laptops, Android TVs, Smart TVs, and other devices.

An additional fantastic feature of Surfshark is its integrated ad blocker, CleanWeb. This stops obtrusive advertisements from appearing in your browser. AES 256-bit encryption, a kill switch, Multi-Hop, WhiteLister, and integrated defense against DNS/IP leaks are some of its additional security features.

Key Features

Speed loss of less than 7%.

30-day refund policy.

NoBorders mode to break through censorship areas.

Over 3200 servers in about 65 countries.

Price starts from $1.99 per month.

Pricing

1-month Plan: Surfshark Starter: $10.99/month

$10.99/month Surfshark One: $14.69/month

$14.69/month Surfshark One+: $21.99/month 12-months Plan: Surfshark Starter: $3.99/month

$3.99/month Surfshark One: $4.09/month

$4.09/month Surfshark One+: $6.49/month 24-months Plan: Surfshark Starter: $1.99/month

$1.99/month Surfshark One: $2.69/month

$2.69/month Surfshark One+: $3.99/month

3. CyberGhost

CyberGhost provides several automated features and is more user-friendly for beginners than most VPNs. It is two years for $2.19 per month (plus two months free). It has over 7,600 servers worldwide, with 724 dispersed throughout London, Manchester, and Berkshire. The software is integrated with OpenVPN, IKEv2, and WireGuard protocols. There are multiple reasons why CyberGhost exists, but we will start with a few of these.

First, the app comes in-built with 724 servers in the UK. One specifically designed for apps like Spotify due to its protection settings. CyberGhost also has simple-to-use tools that you can configure to stream Spotify automatically. Its 45-day risk-free trial period makes it the VPN with the most extended trial period on this list. The service utilizes a single membership across up to seven devices at once. Another exciting aspect is its cost. Every monthly plan is inexpensive and comes with a two-year offer that costs $2.19 a month.

Significantly, the CyberGhost range is also felt in the Asia Pacific region of the world, so music from those regions can be collated. CyberGhost has a knit-tight encryption system of 256-bit AES that keeps user data intact. There is a kill switch available, too, for termination of your VPN connection in cases of network breaches. As a final touch to its immense qualities, it has the highest money refund policies among other VPNs on this list. Interested users can try this feature before sticking to the product for a long time.

Key Features

There is robust no-logging policy.

It supports WireGuard, OpenVPN, and IKEv2.

Over 7600 servers in 91 countries.

Pricing starts from $2.19 per month.

User friendly.

Pricing

1-month Plan: $12.99/month

$12.99/month 6-months Plan: $6.99/month

$6.99/month 2-years Plan: $2.19/month

Can Spotify be Unblocked Using a Free VPN?

Using free VPNs always has disadvantages. So, even though the answer to the above header question is yes, there are slight complications. Spotify can be unblocked using a free VPN, but here are some issues that one may experience.

Limited Bandwidth: This is most likely to happen as the server range in the VPN becomes smaller. Hence, users will only have access to fewer songs than usual. Any upgrades or requests for a song or content outside that bandwidth will demand payment. Also, the higher the streaming quality, the more bandwidth it will consume. Limited Server Network: Free VPNs have limited servers. Users will likely see only two countries available for connection. Based on this, users can freely stream only content accessible by those regions. Speed is Much Slower: Premium VPN usage gives you speed in mb/s and offers quality at the peak. It differs greatly from the free versions, as you may even have to wait for buffering time.

Using a free VPN service does not achieve the unblocking result at the end of the process for Spotify, so we are unlikely to recommend it. However, those willing to save cost can check some of the free top options available.

Conclusion

To summarize, a VPN is like a superhero tool if you want to use Spotify everywhere. It helps you enjoy the internet without any borders. NordVPN is like the superhero leader here, connecting super fast without slowing you down. And guess what? Surfshark and CyberGhost are superhero sidekicks, especially if you watch your wallet balance.

So, with NordVPN or its sidekicks, you can break through those annoying borders and access all the cool music on Spotify from anywhere. We like NordVPN because it’s fast and doesn’t affect your internet speed. One very interesting thing about VPNs, especially that of Nord, is that they can be used on any device you choose. What are you waiting for? Get a VPN today and enjoy limitless music streaming right away!

